The NSAA Representative Assembly already had on Thursday’s agenda proposals to add bowling and girls wrestling to the state’s championship lineup.
Its Zoom meeting now will extend a little longer.
Omaha Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman is bringing a proposal from the floor to raise the cutoff for Class A from 850 students in grades 9-10-11 to 900 starting in the 2022-23 school year. It would not apply to football, which counts boys only. That cutoff is 425.
Based on latest enrollments, North Platte, Lincoln Pius X and South Sioux City would be below the 900 threshold. Kerkman said Pius X intends to opt up to stay in Class A with the rest of the Heartland Conference.
Kerkman said with the Omaha Public Schools opening two new schools in 2022-23 and the Lincoln Public Schools opening two more in the next few years, his proposal would better balance the number of schools in the state’s two largest classes.
“We need to stay ahead of the curve in enrollment," he said.
If legislative district voting is an indicator, bowling may be approved ahead of girls wrestling by the NSAA. In January, bowling was favored in the four easternmost districts, which have the most votes in the Representative Assembly. Adoption requires passage by a three-fifths majority.
Girls wrestling was favored in the same districts except District 1, the Lincoln area, and District 5 was a deadlock. The Legislative Commission vote in February also was a 7-7 tie. But Districts 2, 3 and 4 control 31 votes at the assembly — the minimum needed for passage Thursday if all 51 delegates are voting — and they represented the seven favorable votes at the commission.
If girls wrestling is voted down, the NSAA board could vote Thursday to make it an emerging sport. Over three seasons girls would be permitted to participate in both their school’s wrestling program and the girls emerging wrestling program. There would not be a separate girls tournament at the start, but the NSAA board could adopt one during the three-year window.
Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke is helping lead the charge for gender equality in high school wrestling. After winning a state title at the girls wrestling tournament, Menke attempted to qualify for the boy's state championships.
1 of 20
Wrestlers make their way through semifinal rounds on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Nancy Gallaway cheers for her daughter Reagan of Amherst wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Emma Lopez watches matches Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Pierce wrestling coaches Sonia Legate, left, and Les Painter yell instructions to their athlete Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Weeping Water's Riley Hohn warms up by jump roping on Saturday during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. She placed sixth at 106.
Capri Woster, left, and her sister Kylie wrestle during a break in the action Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer's Brithany Cervantes, left, consoles teammate Nancy Lemus after a loss on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer girls head wrestling coach Ray Maxwell yells instructions to his wrestler Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point- Beemer's Kailey Pena, top, defeats Nebraska City's Pacie Lee on to earn third place in the 126 pound weight class Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Norm Manstedt, left, talks with all of the finalists and gives them the rundown of how the finals will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Kearney's Flavia Nagatani, left, wrestles Chadron's Paige Denke on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Nagatani won the 106 pound weight class.
Amherst's Reagan Gallaway celebrates her victory over West Point- Beemer's Katy Figueroa to win the 120 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Nancy Gallaway, right, hugs her daughter Reagan of Amherst after winning the 120 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke, top, pins Platteview's Pheonix Jensen to win the 126 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Schuyler's Carla Chacon defeats Platteview's Kaylee Burkhart to win the 132 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora slams West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Zamora won the 170 pound state title.
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora celebrates her state title at the 170 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan defeats Hemingford's Emma Gomez to win the 182 pound state title Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan celebrates her state title win on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Parents, coaches and family members of wrestlers photograph podium finishers Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Photos: NSWCA girls high school wrestling tournament
1 of 20
Wrestlers make their way through semifinal rounds on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nancy Gallaway cheers for her daughter Reagan of Amherst wrestling on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emma Lopez watches matches Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce wrestling coaches Sonia Legate, left, and Les Painter yell instructions to their athlete Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weeping Water's Riley Hohn warms up by jump roping on Saturday during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. She placed sixth at 106.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capri Woster, left, and her sister Kylie wrestle during a break in the action Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point- Beemer's Brithany Cervantes, left, consoles teammate Nancy Lemus after a loss on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point- Beemer girls head wrestling coach Ray Maxwell yells instructions to his wrestler Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point- Beemer's Kailey Pena, top, defeats Nebraska City's Pacie Lee on to earn third place in the 126 pound weight class Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norm Manstedt, left, talks with all of the finalists and gives them the rundown of how the finals will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Flavia Nagatani, left, wrestles Chadron's Paige Denke on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Nagatani won the 106 pound weight class.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Reagan Gallaway celebrates her victory over West Point- Beemer's Katy Figueroa to win the 120 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nancy Gallaway, right, hugs her daughter Reagan of Amherst after winning the 120 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke, top, pins Platteview's Pheonix Jensen to win the 126 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Carla Chacon defeats Platteview's Kaylee Burkhart to win the 132 pound state title on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora slams West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School. Zamora won the 170 pound state title.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Ardiana Zamora celebrates her state title at the 170 pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan defeats Hemingford's Emma Gomez to win the 182 pound state title Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
West Point-Beemer's Estefania Barragan celebrates her state title win on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parents, coaches and family members of wrestlers photograph podium finishers Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, during the Nebraska High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament sponsored by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association at York High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.