Millard North’s volleyball team must forfeit 14 of its 16 wins for use of an ineligible player.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has determined the Mustangs’ record remains 16-8, but for each of the forfeits Millard North has been given the corresponding points for a loss than for a win. The team’s NSAA point average changes from 43.83 to 37.42, dropping it in the Class A standings from fourth to 24th.
