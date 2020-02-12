...A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BRING SOME SNOW AND STRONG WINDS TO
THE AREA...
.A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BLAST THROUGH EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
WESTERN IOWA ON WEDNESDAY. THE FRONT WILL PUSH IS SCHEDULED TO
MOVE ACROSS NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THIS MORNING, THEN THROUGH
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW,
POSSIBLY MIXED WITH RAIN INITIALLY, AND STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS
GUSTING TO 40 MPH, WILL ACCOMPANY THE FRONT AS IT MOVES SOUTHEAST.
WARM TEMPERATURES INITIALLY WILL TURN SHARPLY COLDER. IF ROADS ARE
SIDEWALKS ARE WET, THEY WILL ICE OVER OR FLASH FREEZE AS THE MUCH
COLDER AIR MOVES IN. THE SHARP CHANGE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO
MOVE THROUGH THE LINCOLN, OMAHA AND COUNCIL BLUFFS ARE BETWEEN
3 PM AND 6 PM. SLICK DRIVING AND WALKING CONDITIONS WILL BE
POSSIBLE. ALSO, EVEN THOUGH THE SNOW WILL BE LIGHT, SOME AREAS OF
BLOWING SNOW COULD DEVELOP, WITH AREAS OF LOW VISIBILITY.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS
20 TO 25 BELOW ZERO.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON
EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.
&&
The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the high school football schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, with returning Class A champion Bellevue West getting a much stronger non-district schedule than last year.
The Thunderbirds (13-0) open at Omaha Burke, then have Omaha Creighton Prep and Millard South in weeks 4 and 5. Coach Mike Huffman said their preference list for non-district opponents included Iowa’s West Des Moines Dowling, a game that could not be worked out, and Omaha Skutt.
Skutt’s schedule includes a Week 6 game against Class A Gretna.
Crossover games between Class A and B are Gretna-Skutt, North Platte-Aurora, Omaha Bryan-Ralston, Bryan-South Sioux City, Omaha Northwest-South Sioux City, Bellevue East-Plattsmouth, Bellevue East-Plattsmouth and Norris-Lincoln Pius X
Additionally, Omaha South plays Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 2. Lincoln North Star has a bye week during district play. The renewal of the Elkhorn-Elkhorn South series was not part of the schedules.
Check out the full schedules for each class below:
