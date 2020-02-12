The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the high school football schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, with returning Class A champion Bellevue West getting a much stronger non-district schedule than last year.

The Thunderbirds (13-0) open at Omaha Burke, then have Omaha Creighton Prep and Millard South in weeks 4 and 5. Coach Mike Huffman said their preference list for non-district opponents included Iowa’s West Des Moines Dowling, a game that could not be worked out, and Omaha Skutt.

Skutt’s schedule includes a Week 6 game against Class A Gretna.

Crossover games between Class A and B are Gretna-Skutt, North Platte-Aurora, Omaha Bryan-Ralston, Bryan-South Sioux City, Omaha Northwest-South Sioux City, Bellevue East-Plattsmouth, Bellevue East-Plattsmouth and Norris-Lincoln Pius X

Additionally, Omaha South plays Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 2. Lincoln North Star has a bye week during district play. The renewal of the Elkhorn-Elkhorn South series was not part of the schedules.

Check out the full schedules for each class below:

» Class A

» Class B

» Class C-1

» Class C-2

» Eight Man-1

» Eight Man-2

» Six Man

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

