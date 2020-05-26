The NSAA has made a slight change to an earlier directive concerning voluntary strength and conditioning sessions that may begin at schools Monday.

A maximum of 25 persons will be allowed but must be pre-determined. The previous directive called for no more than 10.

That guideline for a maximum of 10 is still in effect for NSAA member schools located in Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties.

The 50% of rated occupancy, per the express directive of the governor’s office, does not apply to high school weight rooms.

All other previous requirements regarding school-sponsored summer conditioning programs, including a social distance of at least 6 feet apart at all times, remain the same.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email