The NSAA has made a slight change to an earlier directive concerning voluntary strength and conditioning sessions that may begin at schools Monday.
A maximum of 25 persons will be allowed but must be pre-determined. The previous directive called for no more than 10.
That guideline for a maximum of 10 is still in effect for NSAA member schools located in Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties.
The 50% of rated occupancy, per the express directive of the governor’s office, does not apply to high school weight rooms.
All other previous requirements regarding school-sponsored summer conditioning programs, including a social distance of at least 6 feet apart at all times, remain the same.
The Nebraska School Activities Association has released a Q&A on how schools can safely reopen weight rooms and gyms for strength and conditioning work only starting June 1.
