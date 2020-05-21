LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association voted to add girls wrestling as an emerging sport for the next three years.

The NSAA Board of Directors approved that step by a vote of 7-1 at its annual Representative Assembly on Thursday morning.

As an emerging sport, over three seasons girls will be permitted to participate in both their school’s wrestling program and the girls emerging wrestling program. There will not be a separate girls tournament at the start, but the NSAA board could adopt one during the three-year window.

In football, the eight-man playoffs now will begin with a substate round for the 32 qualifying teams with a split based on geography, then the 16 winners will be placed on a statewide bracket.

The board also approved bringing Class A cross country districts to one site and enlarging Class C in cross country from 44 to 60 schools.

