LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association sent state-guided requirements to schools Wednesday on how to conduct voluntary strength and conditioning sessions once they are allowed on June 1, but Executive Director Jay Bellar is seeking even more clarification from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office on facility use.
What’s for sure, Bellar said, is schools may open a weight room and a gym. What’s not sure is whether schools with multiple weight rooms and gyms may use them all.
Bellar said it now doesn’t appear that schools can place weight equipment in other rooms to increase student capacity amid the state guidelines for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the NSAA, these are the requirements for high schools for the strength and conditioning sessions:
» Maintain social distance by being 6 feet apart.
» Follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or fewer students.
» Groups must be pre-determined.
» Once groups are determined, students may not switch from one group to another.
» Interaction between groups shall be avoided.
» Sessions can include only weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness.
» Sport-specific drills are not permitted, and sport-specific equipment may not be used.
» Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC.
Bellar said NSAA member school-sponsored camps, clinics and open gyms are prohibited in any sport, although improvement in health conditions could modify those bans later on.
During his daily briefing Wednesday, Gov. Ricketts said contract tracing would be used if a baseball or softball player or a member of his or her household tested positive for COVID-19. Youth baseball and softball can practice beginning June 1 and games can start June 18.
Ricketts said adult baseball and softball teams cannot resume practicing and playing, nor other youth sports including high school rodeo.
