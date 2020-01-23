LINCOLN — The state volleyball tournament will remain in Lincoln for the next five years (2020-24).

The Nebraska School Activities Association board accepted Lincoln’s bid over one from Grand Island, which hosted the tournament from 2010 to 2013, on Thursday.

Lincoln has been giving the NSAA $85,000 annually to cover expenses. That amount grows to $95,000 for the first two years of the new deal, then to $105,000 for the three remaining years.

As part of the bid, Lincoln will purchase two TaraFlex courts, the same surface as at the Devaney Center, and brand them with the NSAA logo.

Grand Island’s bid was to give the NSAA $10,000 beyond all tournament expenses. It also included a $2 surcharge on tickets for matches at the Heartland Events Center

The 2019 tournament drew a record paid crowd of 41,298.

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription