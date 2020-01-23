LINCOLN — The state volleyball tournament will remain in Lincoln for the next five years (2020-24).
The Nebraska School Activities Association board accepted Lincoln’s bid over one from Grand Island, which hosted the tournament from 2010 to 2013, on Thursday.
Lincoln has been giving the NSAA $85,000 annually to cover expenses. That amount grows to $95,000 for the first two years of the new deal, then to $105,000 for the three remaining years.
As part of the bid, Lincoln will purchase two TaraFlex courts, the same surface as at the Devaney Center, and brand them with the NSAA logo.
Grand Island’s bid was to give the NSAA $10,000 beyond all tournament expenses. It also included a $2 surcharge on tickets for matches at the Heartland Events Center
The 2019 tournament drew a record paid crowd of 41,298.
