Yet another reason to heap praise on Crete standout Morgan Maly became clear Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The girl knows how to go out in style.

The girl knows how to go out in style.

Maly had a game-high 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, leading Class B No. 1 Crete to a 53-26 victory over No. 4 Beatrice in the Class B state tournament championship game. The 6-foot-1 senior guard/forward hit 8 of 9 shots from the floor before exiting to a standing ovation with 1:49 to play and the Cardinals (27-1) leading by 24.

Crete's Morgan Maly cuts down the net following the Class B state championship.

The Creighton commit put forth a memorable performance, despite operating at less than 100%.

She played on a sore ankle that she injured in the fourth quarter of Crete’s only loss (39-32 to Beatrice in a subdistrict semifinal on Feb 18). But the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year still averaged 18.7 points in three state tournament games, including four overtime periods, as the Cardinals captured their first girls basketball championship since 1981.

“It was just championship mentality — last-game mentality,” said Maly, who entered the state tournament averaging 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. “I had a lot of juice going. I really didn’t feel fatigued, which was good. That was probably why I made a lot of my shots.”

In fact, Maly made all but one of her field-goal attempts Saturday. Her lone miss from the floor came with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter and she finished 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

“I like to get on a roll and I like to just go on little streaks,” Maly said. “My teammates got me the ball in a good position and I wasn’t trying to force things. I just let the game come to me.”

Despite all of the individual accolades, Maly said perhaps the best feeling she’s had was bringing a title home to Crete. The Cardinals came up one victory short last season, losing to Grand Island Northwest in the final, but dedicated themselves to winning it all this time.

“This is our goal from last year,” Maly said. “It was just really special to just get out and play our hearts out and our support was amazing.”

And gratifying for Maly and fellow seniors Jayda Weyand and Elizabeth Allen.

“The seniors are really special because they’re great leaders,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “They really are team oriented. They take care of each other and they take care of their teammates, which makes my job really, really easy.”

Before taking a seat on the bench for the final time at Crete, Maly said she took a moment to soak it all in.

“I just wanted to take a look around and see all the fans and how it was packed,” Maly said. “It was just a special thing to look at.”

