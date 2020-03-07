LINCOLN — Yet another reason to heap praise on Crete standout Morgan Maly became clear Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The girl knows how to go out in style.
Maly had a game-high 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, leading Class B No. 1 Crete to a 53-26 victory over No. 4 Beatrice in the Class B state tournament championship game. The 6-foot-1 senior guard/forward hit 8 of 9 shots from the floor before exiting to a standing ovation with 1:49 to play and the Cardinals (27-1) leading by 24.
The Creighton commit put forth a memorable performance, despite operating at less than 100%.
She played on a sore ankle that she injured in the fourth quarter of Crete’s only loss (39-32 to Beatrice in a subdistrict semifinal on Feb 18). But the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year still averaged 18.7 points in three state tournament games, including four overtime periods, as the Cardinals captured their first girls basketball championship since 1981.
“It was just championship mentality — last-game mentality,” said Maly, who entered the state tournament averaging 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. “I had a lot of juice going. I really didn’t feel fatigued, which was good. That was probably why I made a lot of my shots.”
In fact, Maly made all but one of her field-goal attempts Saturday. Her lone miss from the floor came with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter and she finished 4 of 4 from 3-point range.
“I like to get on a roll and I like to just go on little streaks,” Maly said. “My teammates got me the ball in a good position and I wasn’t trying to force things. I just let the game come to me.”
Despite all of the individual accolades, Maly said perhaps the best feeling she’s had was bringing a title home to Crete. The Cardinals came up one victory short last season, losing to Grand Island Northwest in the final, but dedicated themselves to winning it all this time.
“This is our goal from last year,” Maly said. “It was just really special to just get out and play our hearts out and our support was amazing.”
And gratifying for Maly and fellow seniors Jayda Weyand and Elizabeth Allen.
“The seniors are really special because they’re great leaders,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “They really are team oriented. They take care of each other and they take care of their teammates, which makes my job really, really easy.”
Before taking a seat on the bench for the final time at Crete, Maly said she took a moment to soak it all in.
“I just wanted to take a look around and see all the fans and how it was packed,” Maly said. “It was just a special thing to look at.”
Crete's Morgan Maly looks to pass the ball past Beatrice's Carley Leners in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete's Jayda Weyand rests on the shoulder of teammate Elizabeth Allen sitting next to teammate Morgan Maly near the end of their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Lincoln Christian players, from left, Addison Ehlers, Alexis Johnson, Jenna Wiltfong and Allyson Korte console one another following their loss to North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
Crete's Morgan Maly looks to pass the ball past Beatrice's Carley Leners in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete's Alexis Mach and Beatrice's Carley Leners and Makenzie Hatcliff all go up for a rebound in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff looks for an open pass through Crete's Alexis Mach and Jayda Weyand in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Morgan Maly waves the net in the air following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff tries to pass past Crete's Hannah Newton in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
A Beatrice fan cheers during the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners plays defense against Crete's Morgan Maly in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton goes for a layup in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans celebrate a three-pointer in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Jayda Weyand moves past Beatrice's Addison Barnard in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice fans lights up the arena during the pregame ceremony for the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice is introduced for the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners and Crete's Elizabeth Allen go up for the tip-off in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice cheerleaders perform during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Brooke Deisley shoots past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton looks past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete head coach John Larsen talks to his team during a break in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Beatrice bench celebrates a play in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice head coach Jalen Weeks talks to his team during a break in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Jayda Weyand rests on the shoulder of teammate Elizabeth Allen sitting next to teammate Morgan Maly near the end of their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners wipes away tears after being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter of the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton lifts teammate Jayda Weyand following their victory of the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Addison Barnard wipes away tears following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton hugs teammates Leah Jurgens and Ashlyn Adam following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Morgan Maly cuts down the net following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Marli Stones hugs head coach John Larsen following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, center, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
North Bend Central's Lauren Emanuel, right, scores against Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck rebounds the ball against North Bend Central during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
North Bend Central celebrates a basket against Lincoln Christian during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emmanuel scores against Lincoln Christian's Brielle Power during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emmanuel , center, goes up for the rebound against Lincoln Christian's Faith McCullough, right, during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.
Lincoln Christian's Allyson Korte, right, drives to the hoop against North Bend Central's Abby Post during the Class C1 State Championship game on Saturday.