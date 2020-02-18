LINCOLN — Omaha Westside defeated Lincoln Pius X 37-33 on Tuesday night, knocking the Thunderbolts from the ranks of the undefeated.
Abby Hellman sank a pair of free throws with 2.3 seconds left to secure the victory.
The third-ranked Warriors moved to 20-5 while second-ranked Pius fell to 20-1.
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.