Jack Dotzler scored 26 points Tuesday night to lead Omaha Roncalli to a 70-60 win over Bennington.
The Class B No. 4 Crimson Pride went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to break a 40-40 tie. They never trailed the rest of the way.
Roncalli boosted its record to 16-4.
Grady Corrigan scored 27 to pace the Class B No. 8 Badgers, who fell to 15-4.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.