Staving off a pair of early runs by Millard North Friday eventually allowed top-ranked Millard South to pull away for a 72-52 Metro Conference girls basketball victory over their district rivals.
The Patriots jumped to a 6-0 lead before the defending Class A state champion Mustangs bounced back with seven unanswered points. That turned out to be the only time Millard North would lead the game played before an estimated crowd of 1,100 at Millard North.
Millard South (18-0) finished the opening quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 15-9 lead. Millard North then went on its second — and final — mini-run by cutting its deficit to twice to two points.
The final time was at 19-17 before Mustangs coach David Diehl called a timeout with 3:57 remaining before the intermission. From that point it was all Millard South as the Patriots went on an 18-3 run to end the half and take a 37-20 halftime lead.
“We didn’t really change anything, we just kept putting pressure on them to try and but them in bad situations,” Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said. “We finally started making a few more shots. The more possessions we can get, our chances of winning get that much better.”
Six different Patriots scored in the pivotal second quarter, and five more chipped in with at least two points in the third quarter. In that 16-minute stretch in the middle of the game, Millard South outscored the 10-6 Mustangs 45-26.
Creighton commit Jayme Horan, who also was a first team All-Nebraska softball selection in the fall, score eight of her team-high 20 points in the third quarter.
A pair of 3-point basket by freshman Mya Babbitt — one from the left wing and another from the right side — gave Millard North a double-digit advantage it wouldn’t lose the rest of the night.
The Patriots didn’t let up on Millard North in the third quarter, steadily building their lead to 29 points (60-31) late in the period before heading into the final eight minutes leading by 25.
Millard South’s biggest lead was 30 points when freshman Khloe Lemon made a 3-point shot from the right baseline to put the Patriots ahead 69-39.
Millard North senior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi led all scorers with 21 points, while teammate Lexi Finkenbiner led all players with nine rebounds.
Maintaining the leads they’ve built in the first half is something Meyers said the Patriots have been focusing on this season.
“In the past would get up 12 or 14 points, only to see teams cut it to seven or eight,” Meyers said. “We’re not worrying about the scoreboard now, we’re just continuing to play hard and keep the pressure on.”
Millard South (18-0)…..... 15 22 23 12 – 72
At Millard North (10-6)..... 9 11 15 17 – 52
MS: Megan Belt 6, Jayme Horan 20, Cora Olsen 12, Mya Babbitt 6, Maddie Krull 14, Khloe Lemon 14.
MN: Lexi Finkenbiner 2, Taylor Finkenbiner 2, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 21, Kayle Kessler 16, Addy Stalzer 3, Megan Chambers 4, Mya Sohl 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.