Top-ranked Millard South remained unbeaten Friday night with a 68-59 overtime win over Omaha Westside.
Jayme Horan scored 18 points and Maddie Krull added 17 for the Patriots.
Millard South outscored Westside 10-1 in the four-minute overtime.
Ella Wedergren scored 23 points to pace the fourth-ranked Warriors.
#nebpreps Brooklyn James sinks a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Westside to tie the game vs. Millard South and force overtime. pic.twitter.com/Oi2QMieB7V— Mike Patterson (@MPattersonOWH) February 15, 2020
