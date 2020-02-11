Elle Danley included four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points for Class A No. 9 Millard North (13-7) in a 50-38 home win over Papillion-La Vista South.
The Mustangs had a 16-point halftime lead dwindle to six before holding 8-10 Papio South to two points in the final quarter.
Emily Richards led Papio South with 14.
