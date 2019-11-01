LINCOLN — No. 5 Lincoln Southeast completed its season sweep of Omaha North with a 35-10 victory Friday night at Seacrest Field.

“They play a lot like our state championship teams,” Omaha North coach Larry Martin said. “They’re a physical, hard-nosed football team that’s well-coached and play the right way. Their offensive and defensive lines just control things up front and their backs run hard.”

The Knights (9-1) have another rematch in store. They host No. 7 Omaha Westside next Friday at Seacrest Field, where the Knights rallied in September for a 22-17 win.

Nick Halleen rushed for 127 yards on 34 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Knights hit North for 249 yards on the ground.

North spotted the Knights a touchdown, then a 27-yard fumble return by Keshaun Williams led to a 33-yard field goal by Frank Maya as the Vikings closed to 7-3. Southeast scored on its next two possessions, touchdown runs by Isaac Gifford and Halleen.

Williams caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Darius Hagan early in the second half as North pulled within 11, but Coleby Daffer’s 36-yard pass to Issac Appleget was Southeast’s answer.

Omaha North (4-6)...........3 0 7 0—10

Lincoln Southeast (9-1)..13 8 7 7—35

SE: Halleen 1 run (Doty kick)

ON: FG Maya 23

SE: Gifford 21 run (kick failed)

SE: Halleen 4 run (France pass from Shannon)

ON: K. Williams 32 pass from Hagan (Maya kick)

SE: I. Appleget 36 pass from Daffer (Doty kick)

SE: Halleen 2 run (C. Jensen kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: ON, Fairgood Jones 11-42, Scott 6-20, Luellen 9-40, Hagan 1-0, Cribbs 2-3, Long 1-(minus 1). LSE, Halleen 34-127, Gifford 6-51, Daffer 6-50, Shannon 4-8, I. Appleget 1-10.

Passing: ON, Hagan 5-16-1 92. LSE, Shannon 2-2-0 65; Daffer 3-6-0 56.

Receiving: ON, K. Williams 5-92. LSE, Halleen 3-74, I. Appleget 2-47.

