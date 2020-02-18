LINCOLN — Lincoln East defeated top-ranked Millard South 53-46 on Tuesday night, handing the Patriots their first loss of the season.
The Spartans trailed by five points entering the fourth quarter but outscored Millard South 22-10 the rest of the way.
Taylor Searcey scored 16 points to pace fifth-ranked East, which moved to 19-3.
Jayme Horan scored 13 to lead the 23-1 Patriots.
