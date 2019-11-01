KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney coach Brandon Cool reached the obvious conclusion after the Bearcats lost 23-7 to Elkhorn South in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

“Elkhorn South is a good football team. There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “They’re physical up in the line. They’re physical at the point of attack. They’ve got good team speed. They’re well-coached. ... We got beat by a good football team.”

From the opening kick, the Storm dominated the line of scrimmage, the time of possession and everything else.

Running back Eli Hustad ran for 204 yards, breaking off four runs of 12 or more yards in the first quarter. He added two more in the second quarter and watched as his backup, Ben Warren, reeled off runs of 45 and 37 yards. A 52-yard dash by Hustad late in the second quarter set up his only touchdown and gave the Storm a 20-7 lead.

When he wasn’t tearing it up, quarterback Elliott Brown picked up the slack. He had a handful of the “chunk” plays as well, running for 112 yards on 19 carries.

“Most times, to put together a scoring drive, you need to avoid the negative plays. You need to have those big chunk plays and we’ve got some players like Eli Hustad and some of those guys that are very capable of taking a small play and making it into a big one,” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said.

The Storm finished with 422 rushing yards. They had 297 at halftime and added to the total with a 6 1⁄2 minute drive to start the second half that resulted in a field goal that gave Kearney a big mountain to climb.

“They were able to control the line of scrimmage to start the football game. They were getting big chunks of yards. And then we were going three-and-out on offense,” Cool said.

Elkhorn South (7-3)...14 6 3 0—23

At Kearney (7-3)..........0 7 0 0— 7

ES: Elliott Brown 33 run (Brian Cross kick)

ES: Ben Warren 45 run (Cross kick)

K: Gabe Gilsdorf 2 run (James Dakan kick)

ES: Eli Hustad 2 run (kick failed)

ES: FG Cross 37

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING — ES: Eli Hustad 26-204, Elliott Brown 19-112, Ben Warren 5-83, Blaze Doxzon 4-25, Team 1-(minus 2). K: Miko Maessner 15-110, Colin Murray 10-28, Alex Kemp 3-12, Gabe Gilsdorf 1-2.

PASSING — ES: Elliott Brown 4-5-1 52. KHS: Colin Murray 9-21-4 87.

RECEIVING — ES: Eli Hustad 2-32, Blaze Warren 1-13, Nate Allen 1-7. KHS: Seth Stroh 5-36, Jackson Miller 2-32, Miko Maessner 1-11, Will Richter 1-8.

