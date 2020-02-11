Miley Prine and Grace Tetschner each scored 15 on Tuesday night to lead Bennington to a 68-52 win over host Omaha Roncalli.
The Badgers, ranked second in Class B, led 27-18 after the first quarter and 41-24 at halftime.
Abby Boyes scored 13 for Bennington, which moved to 18-2.
Samantha Mausbach scored 16 to pace the 11-9 Crimson Pride.
