Nicole Avila-Ambrosi broke a 33-year-old record in Millard North's 57-39 win over Millard West on Friday.

Avila-Ambrosi, a California Baptist commit, scored 18 points for the Mustangs and set a new career scoring record for the school. She currently has 1,273 points.

The record had previously been set by 1987 World-Herald Female Athlete of the Year Diane Beideck with 1,266.

Avila-Ambrosi and the Mustangs return to action Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.

