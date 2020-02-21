Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored a school record 36 points Friday night to lead No. 10 Millard North to a 56-47 win over Omaha Central.

Avila-Ambrosi was 11 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. She also was 10 of 10 from the line.

The Mustangs trailed 22-21 at halftime but went on a 14-1 run to start the second half. The Eagles got within 42-39 with three minutes left but could get no closer.

Elle Danley added 13 for Millard North, which moved to 16-7.

Aniah Wayne scored 18 to pace the Eagles.

Omaha Central (8-14).......11  11   5  20 — 47

Millard North (16-7).........14    7  16  19 — 56

OC: ShyAnne Mayhue 4, Aniah Wayne 18, Nyanuar Pal 10, Ital Lopuyo 10, Alahna Davis 3, Camille Duryea 2.

MN: Elle Danley 13, Taylor Finkenbiner 3, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 36, Asia Bryant 2, Kaylee Kessler 2.

