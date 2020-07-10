KEARNEY, Neb. — The first football game in the nation since March is Saturday’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
“We have a lot of kids in a candy store right now,’’ South head coach Ryan Thompson said. “They’ve been excited.”
Healthy, too.
Since the North and South teams assembled Monday at UNK, none of the 90 players involved have failed screenings for COVID-19, according to Thompson and North coach Mark Macke on Friday.
“Leading up to everything, you kind of had your questions,’’ Thompson said. “But, boy, once you got on that field everything was back to normal again.”
Nebraska had a little competition for first-in-the-nation status. By four hours, the 2 p.m. kickoff at UNK’s Cope Stadium beats the Wabash Valley All-Star Game in Terre Haute, Indiana. Kansas holds its Shrine Bowl next Saturday.
The 62nd Shrine game was to have been June 6, but was pushed back by the coronavirus outbreak. The final hurdle cleared was when Gov. Pete Ricketts last month allowed contact sports such as football to resume practices and games on July 1.
From the original 74 players selected, 22 had to back out. Many were because of college football commitments. Rosters then were expanded to 45 a side.
Six recruited Nebraska walk-ons stuck with the game. Keegan Menning of Fremont, Mason Nieman of Waverly and Eli Simonson of Fremont Bergan are on the North and Bladen Bayless, Nate Boerkircher and Braden Klover of Southern are on the South.
Thompson, the coach at Ashland-Greenwood, said walk-ons who reported early to Lincoln would have needed to repeat the health screening protocol for NU had they participated in the Shrine game.
Expected to see most of the snaps as quarterbacks are Jack Dotzler of Omaha Roncalli and Nick Bohn of Bennington for the North and Evan Johnson of Adams Central and Aidan Oerter of Norris for the South. All four are proven passers.
Oerter and running back Davon Brees of Centennial, both on the South team, were co-offensive MVPs of last November’s Nebraska-Iowa River Battle Bowl in Council Bluffs.
Both coaches said their playbooks are close to what they were prior to the outbreak and before the Shrine camps were shortened in length.
“You have only a few days to prepare,’’ said Macke, the head coach at Lincoln High. “These kids picked things up. I feel like we’re pretty simple and that’s the best way to approach it. We feel we’ll be balanced. We can run and throw.”
The North’s captains are the two quarterbacks and the team’s two middle linebackers, Kole Bordovsky from Class C-1 state champion Wahoo and Jack Paradis of Elkhorn South.
The South also tabbed its two quarterbacks as captains, along with defensive back Laken Harnly from Lincoln Southwest and lineman Jacob Ludwig from Ashland-Greenwood.
