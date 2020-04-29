LINCOLN — This year’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl has been rescheduled to July 11 in Kearney.

But all summer activities of the Nebraska Coaches Association, including its all-star games for basketball, volleyball and softball, have been called off.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shrine Bowl officials had scrubbed the original June 6 date for their 62nd annual football game.

“These new dates provide health authorities and all involved in the coordination of the annual game the maximum time to deal with the evolving landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald wrote in a letter to players’ parents sent on Wednesday.

MacDonald’s letter said the game’s executive board met Tuesday with the City of Kearney and UNK officials to agree on the new date. The game is played at the UNK’s Cope Stadium.

The Nebraska Coaches Association board voted unanimously on Sunday not to proceed with its annual coaching clinic, which was to be held in conjunction with a national coaches convention, and the all-star games from July 19-23.

NCA Executive Director Darin Boysen said Wednesday the association has gotten pushback from disappointed parents about the all-star games’ cancellation, but said the decision was made after consulting local medical authorities.

“One of them said to put large gatherings together in one weekend would be irresponsible,” Boysen said. “I’m not going to ignore that.”

