Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl has been played annually since 1959.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game on June 6 in Kearney is being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent Wednesday to players, Shrine Bowl officials said the deadline for the game being played is July 31. Players’ families are being surveyed as to whether July 11 or 18 would be a preferred date.

