Nebraska Shrine Bowl

Fillmore Central’s Riley Moses, a Nebraska football walk-on, plays in the 2019 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

 STEVE MARIK/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

LINCOLN — Nebraska Shrine Bowl officials said Monday that they remain committed to holding the annual all-star football game June 6 in Kearney.

In a press release, the Shriners said they will monitor reports and follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We encourage all NSB participants including players, coaches, cheerleaders, and band members to continue preparations for the 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl and Parade,’’ the release read. “The NSB will keep supporting them by providing the latest information and developments accessible on NSB’s website, social media platforms and media advisories.”

