The Class A girls basketball district pairings were released Tuesday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

The highest seeded team in each game will be the host squad. All seven district finals will be held Thursday at the site of the highest remaining seeded team.

The seven district champions and one wild card will advance to the state tournament that begins March 5 in Lincoln.

The Class A district pairings (with seeds):

A-1

Monday: No. 5 Omaha North at No. 4 Kearney, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25: Kearney-North winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, 6:30 p.m.; No. 3 Norfolk at No. 2 Lincoln Northeast, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Final, 6:30 p.m.

A-2

Monday: No. 5 Lincoln Southeast at No. 4 Bellevue East, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25: Southeast-Bellevue East winner at No. 1 Millard South, 5:30 p.m.; No. 3 Omaha Northwest at No. 2 South Sioux City, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Final, 7 p.m.

A-3

Monday: No. 5 Grand Island at Omaha Benson, TBA. Tuesday, Feb. 25: Benson-Grand Island winner at No. 1 Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.; No. 3 Omaha Marian at No. 2 Millard North, TBA. Thursday, Feb. 27: Final, 7 p.m.

A-4

Monday: No. 5 Omaha Bryan at No. 4 Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25: Bryan-Bellevue West winner at No. 1 Lincoln East, 7 p.m.; No. 3 Omaha Burke at No. 2 Lincoln High, TBA. Thursday, Feb. 27: Final, 7 p.m.

A-5

Monday: No. 5 Omaha South at No. 4 Omaha Central, TBA. Tuesday, Feb. 25: South-Central winner at No. 1 North Platte, TBA; No. 3 Elkhorn South at No. 2 Millard West, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Final, TBA.

A-6

Tuesday, Feb. 25: No. 4 Columbus at No. 1 Papillion-La Vista, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 2 Elkhorn, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Final, 6 p.m.

A-7

Tuesday, Feb. 25: No. 4 Lincoln North Star at No. 1 Fremont, TBA; No. 3 Gretna at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: Final, TBA.

