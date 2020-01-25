Wahoo Neumann split its games against Harlan, Iowa, on Saturday at the Nebraska Prep Classic.

The Cavalier boys won 65-40 at Sokol Arena and the girls lost 49-36.

NEUMANN BOYS 65, HARLAN 40

Teagan Ahrens, the game’s MVP, had a game-high 19 points, as Class C-1 No. 9 Neumann completed a weekend sweep after not playing for two weeks.

David Lilly gave the Cavs (10-3) a fast start by scoring 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter.

Wahoo Neumann boys (10-3).....18 15 20 12—65

Harlan (9-4).......................... 9 9 12 10—40

WN: Teagan Ahrens 19, David Lilly 16, Taylen Pospisil 11, Trey Miller 7, Thomas Haberman 6, Joe Fisher 4.

H: Michael Erlemeier 10, Brad Curren 8, Connor Bruck 6, Johnathan Monson 6, Michael Heithoff 5, Aidan Hall 2, Will McLaughlin 2, Cody Christensen 1.

HARLAN GIRLS 49, NEUMANN 36

Game MVP Macie Leinen had 14 points as Harlan pulled away in the final quarter. Lauren Thiele had five 3s for 15 points for Neumann.

Wahoo Neumann girls (1-13).....12 7 11 6—36

Harlan, Iowa (7-8).................14 9 14 12—49

WN: Lauren Thiele 15, Mary Chvatal 9, Faith Polacek 4, McKayla Most 3, Logan Sylliaasen 3, Kinslee Bosak 2.

H: Macie Leinen 14, Brecken Van Baale 12, Claire Schmitz 8, Raegen Wicks 5, Jocelyn Cheek 5, Ashley Hall 3, Caitlyn Leinen 2.

PAPIO BOYS 61, SB-LUTON 39

After a eight-game stretch in which they lost to six ranked teams, including two in the past week, the Top 10 No. 10 Monarchs (9-7) returned to their winning ways. They held their second opponent of the season under 40 points.

Chase Lett led Papio with 24 points, half coming on 3-pointers, and Kyle Ingwerson had 16.

Papillion-LV boys (9-7)...........9 21 17 14—61

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-8).....14 9 10 6—39

PL: Chase Lett 24, Kyle Ingwerson 16, Owen McLaughlin 7, Joey Hylok 5, Preston Kellogg 4, Aidan Graham 3, Jackson Slizinski 2.

SBL: Jacob Imming 11, Deric Fitzgerald 9, Daniel Wright 8, Nick Muller 5, Austin Freiberg 4, Majok Majouk 2.

