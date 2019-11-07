Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball state tournament schedule.

* * *

Class A

First round Thursday:

Millard North def. Papillion-La Vista 19-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-16

Gretna def. Millard West 25-14, 11-25, 25-16, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista South def. Elkhorn South 25-21, 26-24, 25-21

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard South 25-22, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20

Semifinals Friday at PBA (North): Millard North (11-24) vs. Gretna (27-10), 5 p.m. Papillion-La Vista South (21-17) vs. Lincoln Pius X (30-6), 7. Final Saturday: Devaney Center, 7

Class B

First round Thursday:

Omaha Skutt def. Hastings 25-2, 25-5, 25-6

Norris def. Platteview 25-14, 15-25, 27-25, 25-23

Waverly (28-3) def. Grand Island Northwest 23-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-7

Omaha Duchesne def. Sidney 25-12, 25-18, 25-19

Semifinals Friday at PBA (South): Omaha Skutt (28-4) vs. Norris (27-9), 5. Waverly (29-3) vs. Omaha Duchesne (22-17), 7. Final Saturday: Devaney, 5

Class C-1

First round Thursday:

St. Paul def. Battle Creek 25-17, 25-23, 25-17

Broken Bow def. Wayne 22-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18

Wahoo def. Norfolk Catholic 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Chadron 25-20, 25-15, 25-19

Semifinals Friday at PBA (South): St. Paul (34-0) vs. Broken Bow (33-2), 1. Wahoo (29-3) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (35-3), 3. Final Saturday: Devaney, 3

Class C-2

First round Thursday:

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

Norfolk Lutheran def. Wahoo Neumann 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18

Superior def. Wisner-Pilger 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17

Grand Island CC def. Summerland 25-14, 25-12, 25-20

Semifinals Friday at PBA (North): Hastings St. Cecilia (33-3) vs. Norfolk Lutheran (30-6), 1. Superior (30-2) vs. Grand Island CC (26-5), 3. Final Saturday: Devaney, 1

Class D-1

First round Thursday:

Pleasanton def. Central Valley 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-12

Fremont Bergan def. Overton 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Diller-Odell def. HTRS 25-18, 28-26, 25-11

Hartington CC def. Chambers/WC 26-24, 25-16, 25-12

Semifinals Friday at PBA (South): Pleasanton (31-1) vs. Fremont Bergan (29-11), 9 a.m. Diller-Odell (34-1) vs. Hartington CC (19-12), 11. Final Saturday: Devaney, 11 a.m.

Class D-2

First round Thursday:

Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner 25-10, 25-8, 25-14

Humphrey SF def. Garden County 25-14, 25-10, 25-10

Wynot def. Falls City Sacred Heart 27-25, 13-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11

BDS def. Bertrand 21-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12

Semifinals Friday at PBA (North): Lawrence-Nelson (30-4) vs. Humphrey SF (23-4), 9 a.m. Wynot (25-3) vs. BDS (28-4), 11. Final Saturday: Devaney, 9 a.m.

