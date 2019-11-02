Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball state tournament pairings. The state tournament begins Thursday in Lincoln with finals being played on Saturday at the Devaney Center.
Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena (North Court)
Papillion-LV (36-1) vs. Millard North (10-24), 1:30 p.m.
Gretna (26-10) vs. Millard West (21-11), 3:30
Elkhorn South (29-7) vs. Papillion-LV South (20-17), 5:30
Lincoln Pius X (29-6) vs. Millard South (24-12), 7:30
Semifinals Friday at PBA (North), 5 and 7. Final Saturday at Devaney, 7
Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena (South Court)
Omaha Skutt (27-4) vs. Hastings (21-11), 1:30
Platteview (23-8) vs. Norris (23-9), 3:30
Waverly (28-3) vs. Grand Island NW (21-13), 5:30
Sidney (32-3) vs. Omaha Duchesne (21-17), 7:30
Semifinals Friday at PBA (South), 5 and 7. Final Saturday at Devaney, 5
Thursday at Lincoln North Star
St. Paul (33-0) vs. Battle Creek (28-5), 1:30
Wayne (29-5) vs. Broken Bow (32-2), 3:30
Wahoo (28-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (23-6), 5:30
Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) vs. Chadron (31-7), 7:30
Semifinals Friday at PBA (South), 1 and 3. Final Saturday at Devaney, 3
Thursday at Lincoln Southwest
Hastings St. Cecilia (32-3) vs. Arcadia/Loup City (26-6), 1:30
Norfolk Lutheran (29-6) vs. Wahoo Neumann (25-9), 3:30
Superior (29-2) vs. Wisner-Pilger (22-11), 5:30
Grand Island CC (25-5) vs. Summerland (28-5), 7:30
Semifinals Friday at PBA (North), 1 and 3. Final Saturday at Devaney, 1
Thursday at Lincoln Southeast
Pleasanton (30-1) vs. Central Valley (24-7), 1:30
Fremont Bergan (28-11) vs. Overton (28-4), 3:30
Diller-Odell (33-1) vs. HTRS (24-8), 5:30
Chambers/WC (30-2) vs. Hartington CC (18-12), 7:30
Semifinals Friday at PBA (South), 9 and 11 a.m. Final Saturday at Devaney, 11 a.m.
Thursday at Lincoln Northeast
Lawrence-Nelson (29-4) vs. Giltner (21-10), 1:30
Garden County (29-1) vs. Humphrey SF (22-4), 3:30
Wynot (24-3) vs. Falls City SH (21-13), 5:30
BDS (27-4) vs. Bertrand (25-5), 7:30
Semifinals Friday at PBA (North), 9 and 11 a.m. Final Saturday at Devaney, 9 a.m.
Millard North celebrates winning the 2018 state title against Lincoln Pius X at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (38-2) def. Lincoln Pius X (36-3) 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (27-5) def. Elkhorn South (31-9) 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 Class C-1: Wahoo (35-2) def. Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10 Class C-2: Blue Hill (32-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (30-5) 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 26-24 Class D-1: Fremont Bergan (33-4) def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (29-5) 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (30-4) def. Ewing (31-3) 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 18-16
Omaha Marian defeated Millard North in four sets to win the 2017 crown at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (38-2) def. Millard North (27-13) 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (35-8) def. Omaha Duchesne (31-6) 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 Class C-1: Wahoo (34-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (33-3) 28-26, 25-23, 25-15 Class C-2: Superior (28-4) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (35-1) 16-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-14, 15-10 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (34-1) def. Meridian (31-3) 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-6) def. Ewing (29-3) 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
The Millard North volleyball team celebrates a five-set win over Papillion-La Vista South for the 2016 championship at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (27-11) def. Papillion-La Vista South (30-11) 15-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (44-0) def. Grand Island Northwest (38-3) 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 Class C-1: Omaha Concordia (27-5) def. Malcolm (34-1) 25-22, 27-25, 37-35 Class C-2: Stanton (31-6) def. Diller-Odell (33-4) 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (31-4) def. Meridian (26-7) 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 Class D-2: Hampton (35-0) def. Wynot (27-5) 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Omaha Marian swept North Platte to win the 2015 state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class A: Omaha Marian (41-3) def. North Platte (37-4) 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (40-2) def. Gretna (35-3) 25-23, 29-27, 25-18 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (34-2) def. Ord (31-4) 25-20, 30-28, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (25-11) def. Stanton (33-4) 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (25-9) def. Diller-Odell (31-5) 26-24, 25-11, 27-25 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-4) def. St. Mary’s (31-3) 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9
Omaha Marian gave Papillion-La Vista its first loss of the season in the 2014 state championship.
Class A: Omaha Marian (37-7) def. Papillion-La Vista (42-1) 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15 Class B: Norris (31-5) def. Omaha Skutt (36-6) 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (33-1) def. Omaha Concordia (34-2) 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 Class C-2: Freeman (33-0) def. Crofton (29-1) 25-23, 22-25, 34-32, 27-25 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13 Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (36-0) def. Columbus Scotus (25-4) 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 Class C-2: Hartington Cedar Catholic (31-5) def. Norfolk Lutheran (30-6) 25-15, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (30-4) def. West Point GACC (30-5) 25-20, 15-25, 25-13, 25-20 Class D-2: Humphrey (33-2) def. Cedar Valley (26-7) 25-19, 25-23, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate match point as they defeat Omaha Burke in the 2011 championship at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (37-0) def. Omaha Burke (32-7) 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-3) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-5) 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (29-0) def. Kearney Catholic (30-3) 25-13, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (34-1) def. Ord (27-7) 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 Class D-1: Humphrey (33-2) def. Exeter-Milligan (32-2) 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20 Class D-2: Howells (29-4) def. Bertrand (30-3) 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South players kiss their trophy after capping an undefeated season with a win over Omaha Marian in the 2010 championship at The Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-0) def. Omaha Marian (36-7) 32-30, 25-20, 25-14 Class B: Omaha Gross (30-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-4) 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18 Class C-1: Grand Island Central Catholic (35-0) def. Kearney Catholic (28-4) 25-9, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (36-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (26-6) 26-24, 25-10, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (33-1) def. Howells (28-6) 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Class D-2: Lawrence-Nelson (25-5) def. Sterling (32-3) 18-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13
Omaha Marian celebrates winning the 2009 state title against Papillion-La Vista South.
Class A: Omaha Marian (42-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (36-5) 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 Class B: Omaha Gross (31-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (33-6) 19-25, 25-7, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (24-5) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (35-1) 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 15-12 Class C-2: David City Aquinas (27-8) def. Sandy Creek (25-7) 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (27-5) def. Howells (27-7) 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 Class D-2: Greeley-Wolbach (33-1) def. Clay Center (31-3) 25-19, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-7
Papillion-La Vista's Emilee Romero, from left, Chelsey Feekin, Joslyn Bunger and Emilee Soucie react after defeating Papillion-La Vista South in the 2008 state title at the Nebraska Coliseum.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (41-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (25-13) 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-2) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (27-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (32-4) 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Class C-2: Ravenna (28-7) def. Cambridge (20-12) 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 25-13 Class D-1: Giltner (31-2) def. Bertrand (24-8) 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 Class D-2: Ewing (36-0) def. Chambers (29-5) 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28 Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19 Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 Class D-2: Paxton (26-1) def. Ewing (30-1) 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 17-15
Bellevue West's Ashley Petak, front, and Brooke Delano celebrate after beating Grand Island in the 2006 state championship.
Class A: Bellevue West (43-1) def. Grand Island (31-3) 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (34-4) def. Omaha Gross (29-10) 25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (30-3) 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 Class C-2: Heartland (27-1) def. West Point GACC (24-5) 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 25-20 Class D-1: Freeman (31-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (22-3) 14-25, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart (20-11) def. Ewing (25-3) 33-31, 25-21, 14-25, 25-18
Ashley Petak, center, and the Thunderbirds celebrate after winning the 2005 state title over Omaha Marian.
Class A: Bellevue West (39-3) def. Omaha Marian (31-11) 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 Class B: Omaha Gross (35-3) def. Elkhorn (28-4) 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Lincoln Lutheran (28-5) 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (28-5) def. Ravenna (24-4) 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) def. Freeman (30-4) 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 Class D-2: Shickley (28-2) def. Paxton (23-2) 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10
Laura Brazeal, second from left, hugs Chelsea Grajcyzk as Bellevue West celebrates its win against Columbus in the 2004 championship game.
Class A: Bellevue West (42-4) def. Columbus (38-3) 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 Class B: Elkhorn (29-3) def. Lincoln Pius X (34-7) 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran (31-2) def. Columbus Scotus (28-1) 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9 Class C-2: West Point GACC (30-0) def. Blue Hill (24-6) 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (21-3) def. Fremont Bergan (24-10) 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18 Class D-2: Paxton (25-0) def. Elba (31-5) 25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-8
