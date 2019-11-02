Check out the Nebraska high school volleyball state tournament pairings. The state tournament begins Thursday in Lincoln with finals being played on Saturday at the Devaney Center.

* * *

Class A

Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena (North Court)

Papillion-LV (36-1) vs. Millard North (10-24), 1:30 p.m.

Gretna (26-10) vs. Millard West (21-11), 3:30

Elkhorn South (29-7) vs. Papillion-LV South (20-17), 5:30

Lincoln Pius X (29-6) vs. Millard South (24-12), 7:30

Semifinals Friday at PBA (North), 5 and 7. Final Saturday at Devaney, 7

Class B

Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena (South Court)

Omaha Skutt (27-4) vs. Hastings (21-11), 1:30

Platteview (23-8) vs. Norris (23-9), 3:30

Waverly (28-3) vs. Grand Island NW (21-13), 5:30

Sidney (32-3) vs. Omaha Duchesne (21-17), 7:30

Semifinals Friday at PBA (South), 5 and 7. Final Saturday at Devaney, 5

Class C-1

Thursday at Lincoln North Star

St. Paul (33-0) vs. Battle Creek (28-5), 1:30

Wayne (29-5) vs. Broken Bow (32-2), 3:30

Wahoo (28-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (23-6), 5:30

Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) vs. Chadron (31-7), 7:30

Semifinals Friday at PBA (South), 1 and 3. Final Saturday at Devaney, 3

Class C-2

Thursday at Lincoln Southwest

Hastings St. Cecilia (32-3) vs. Arcadia/Loup City (26-6), 1:30

Norfolk Lutheran (29-6) vs. Wahoo Neumann (25-9), 3:30

Superior (29-2) vs. Wisner-Pilger (22-11), 5:30

Grand Island CC (25-5) vs. Summerland (28-5), 7:30

Semifinals Friday at PBA (North), 1 and 3. Final Saturday at Devaney, 1

Class D-1

Thursday at Lincoln Southeast

Pleasanton (30-1) vs. Central Valley (24-7), 1:30

Fremont Bergan (28-11) vs. Overton (28-4), 3:30

Diller-Odell (33-1) vs. HTRS (24-8), 5:30

Chambers/WC (30-2) vs. Hartington CC (18-12), 7:30

Semifinals Friday at PBA (South), 9 and 11 a.m. Final Saturday at Devaney, 11 a.m.

Class D-2

Thursday at Lincoln Northeast

Lawrence-Nelson (29-4) vs. Giltner (21-10), 1:30

Garden County (29-1) vs. Humphrey SF (22-4), 3:30

Wynot (24-3) vs. Falls City SH (21-13), 5:30

BDS (27-4) vs. Bertrand (25-5), 7:30

Semifinals Friday at PBA (North), 9 and 11 a.m. Final Saturday at Devaney, 9 a.m.

