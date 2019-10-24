Below are complete schedules for Nebraska high school volleyball district and subdistrict pairings. Click here for Mike Patterson's latest volleyball team ratings.

* * *

CLASS A

A-1, at Papillion-La Vista

Tuesday: South Sioux City vs. Grand Island, 4:30 p.m.; Bellevue East vs. Omaha Westside, 5:45; South Sioux-Grand Island winner vs. Papillion-La Vista, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

A-2, at Elkhorn South

Tuesday: Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, 4 p.m.; Columbus vs. Kearney, 5:30; Bryan-South winner vs. Elkhorn South, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

A-3, at Lincoln Pius X

Tuesday: Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4:30 p.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5:45; North Star-Northeast winner vs. Lincoln Pius X, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

A-4, at Gretna

Tuesday: Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Benson, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn, 6; Northwest-Benson winner vs. Gretna, 7:30. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

A-5, at Millard West

Tuesday: Lincoln High vs. Omaha North, 4:30 p.m.; North Platte vs. Bellevue West, 5:45; Lincoln High-North winner vs. Millard West, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

A-6, at Millard South

Tuesday: Omaha South vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.; Omaha Burke vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 6:30. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

A-7, at Omaha Marian

Tuesday: Millard North vs. Omaha Marian, 5 p.m.; Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

CLASS B

B-1, at Omaha Duchesne

Tuesday: Ralston vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30 p.m.; winner vs. Omaha Duchesne, 7.

B-2, at Omaha Skutt

Tuesday: Omaha Gross vs. Platteview, 5 p.m.; winner vs. Omaha Skutt, 7.

B-3, at Waverly

Tuesday: Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30 p.m.; winner vs. Waverly, 6:30.

B-4, at Bennington

Tuesday: Schuyler vs. Blair, 5:30 p.m.; winner vs. Bennington, 6:45.

B-5, at Norris Middle School

Tuesday: Norris vs. Crete, 5:30 p.m.; Beatrice vs. Seward, 6:30. Wednesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

B-6, at Grand Island Northwest

Tuesday: Grand Island Northwest vs. York, 5 p.m.; Aurora vs. Hastings, 6:30. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

B-7, at Lexington

Wednesday: Holdrege vs. McCook, 5:30 p.m.; winner vs. Lexington, 7:15.

B-8, at Sidney

Tuesday: Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 5 p.m. (MT); Gering vs. Alliance, 6:30. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.

CLASS C-1

C1-1, at Ralston

Monday: Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Concordia, 5:30 p.m.; Fort Calhoun vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 7. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

C1-2, at Platteview

Monday: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga, 6 p.m.; Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-3, at Wisner-Pilger

Monday: Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 5:30 p.m.; West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-4, at Fremont

Monday: Arlington vs. David City, 4:30 p.m.; North Bend vs. Douglas County West, 5:30; Wahoo vs. Arlington-David City winner, 6:30. Tuesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C1-5, at York (Freeman Center)

Monday: Lincoln Christian vs. Raymond Central, 4:30 p.m.; Malcolm vs. Milford, 6; Lincoln Christian-Raymond Central winner vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7:30 p.m.

C1-6, at Norris High School

Monday: Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 5 p.m.; Fairbury vs. Auburn, 6; Falls City-Wilber-Clatonia winner vs. Syracuse, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-7, at Norfolk

Monday: Wayne vs. Pierce, 6 p.m.; Battle Creek vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:15. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-8, at Columbus

Monday: Boone Central/Newman Grove vs. Central City, 5 p.m.; Columbus Scotus vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6:15; BC/NG-Central City winner vs. St. Paul, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

C1-9, at Rock County High

Monday: Ord vs. Ainsworth, 5 p.m.; Valentine vs. O’Neill, 6; Ord-Ainsworth winner vs. Broken Bow, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-10, at Holdrege

Monday: Minden vs. Gibbon, 4:30 p.m.; Adams Central vs. Kearney Catholic, 6; Minden-Gibbon winner vs. Southern Valley, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-11, at North Platte

Monday: Chase County vs. Cozad, 6 p.m.; Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-12, at Bridgeport

Monday: Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 p.m. (MT); Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:15. Tuesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS C-2

C2-1, at Weeping Water

Monday: Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Bellevue Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.; Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, 6:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

C2-2, at West Point

Monday: Yutan vs. Tekamah-Herman, 4 p.m.; Cedar Bluffs vs. Oakland-Craig, 6; Yutan-Tekamah Herman winner vs. Mead, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-3, at Fairbury

Monday: Johnson County Central vs. Tri County, 5 p.m.; Freeman vs. Southern, 7. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

C2-4, at Pender

Monday: BRLD vs. Homer, 4:30 p.m.; West Point GACC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 6; BRLD-Homer winner vs. Ponca, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-5, at Norfolk Catholic

Monday: Clarkson/Leigh vs. Madison, 5 p.m.; Stanton vs. Howells-Dodge, 6:15; Clarkson/Leigh-Madison winner vs. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-6, at Wahoo

Monday: David City Aquinas vs. Shelby/Rising City, 5 p.m.; Centennial vs. Cross County, 6:30; Aquinas-Shelby/RC winner vs. Wahoo Neumann, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-7, at Neligh-Oakdale

Monday: Crofton vs. West Holt, 5:30 p.m.; North Central vs. Boyd County, 6:45; Crofton-West Holt winner vs. Summerland, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-8, at Adams Central

Monday: Sutton vs. Sandy Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Fillmore Central vs. Thayer Central, 6; Sutton-Sandy Creek winner vs. Superior, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-9, at Grand Island

Monday: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30; Blue Hill vs. Grand island Central Catholic, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-10, at Ord

Monday: Ravenna vs. Wood River, 5 p.m.; Burwell vs. Centura, 6:15; Ravenna-Wood River winner vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-11, at Lexington

Monday: South Loup vs. Maxwell, 5:30 p.m.; Hi-Line vs. Elm Creek, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-12, at Scottsbluff

Monday: Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5 p.m. (MT); Bayard vs. Morrill, 6:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

CLASS D-1

D1-1, at Oakland-Craig

Monday: Walthill vs. Omaha Nation, 5 p.m.; Pender vs. Omaha Christian, 6; Walthill-Omaha Nation winner vs. Fremont Bergan, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-2, at Southern

Monday: Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City, 6 p.m.; Weeping Water vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-3, at Ponca

Monday: Wausa vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 5 p.m.; Creighton vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 6:15; Wausa-Niobrara winner vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-4, at Battle Creek

Monday: Osmond vs. Plainview, 5 p.m.; Neligh-Oakdale vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6:30; Osmond-Plainview winner vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-5, at Boone Central

Monday: CWC vs. Elgin/Pope John, 6 p.m.; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Central Valley, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-6, at Shelby-Rising City

Monday: East Butler vs. Palmer, 5 p.m.; Twin River vs. High Plains, 6:15; East Butler-Palmer winner vs. Fullerton, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-7, at Tri County

Monday: Deshler vs. McCool Junction, 3:30 p.m.; Heartland vs. Meridian, 5:30; Deshler-McCool Junction winner vs. Diller-Odell, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-8, at Kearney Catholic

Monday: Pleasanton vs. Shelton, 5:30 p.m.; Ansley-Litchfield vs. Amherst, 6:45. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-9, at Minden

Monday: Franklin vs. Harvard, 4:30 p.m.; Kenesaw vs. Alma, 6; Franklin-Harvard winner vs. Axtell, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-10, at Brady

Monday: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 4:30 p.m. North Platte St. Patrick vs. Overton, 6. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

D1-11, at McCook

Monday: Southwest vs. Arapahoe, 5 p.m.; Dundy County-Stratton vs. Hitchcock County, 6:30; Southwest-Arapahoe winner vs. Cambridge, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-12, at Ogallala (Prairie View School)

Monday: South Platte vs. Perkins County, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Kimball vs. Sutherland, 6:15. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

CLASS D-2

D2-1, at Pawnee City

Monday: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lincoln Parkview, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston vs. Sterling, 6. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-2, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Monday: Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 5:30 p.m.; Randolph vs. Winside, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-3, at Centennial

Monday: Osceola vs. Friend, 4:30 p.m.; Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 6; Osceola-Friend winner vs. Exeter-Milligan, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-4, at Elkhorn Valley

Monday: Stuart vs. Santee, 6 p.m.; Bloomfield vs. O’Neill St. Mary, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-5, at Greeley

Monday: Humphrey St. Francis vs. St. Edward, 6 p.m.; Spalding Academy vs. Riverside, 7:15. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-6, at Aurora Middle School

Monday: Giltner vs. Hampton, 4:30 p.m.; Nebraska Christian vs. BDS, 6; Giltner-Hampton winner vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-7, at Broken Bow

Monday: Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba, 5 p.m.; SEM vs. Twin Loup, 6; Heartland-Elba winner vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-8, at Southern Valley

Monday: Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Red Cloud, 4 p.m.; Loomis vs. Silver Lake, 5:30; Wilcox-Red Cloud winner vs. Bertrand, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-9, at Mullen

Monday: Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 4 p.m. (MT); Hyannis vs. Arthur County, 5:45. Tuesday: Final, 5:30 p.m.

D2-10, at North Platte (McDaid Elementary)

Monday: Wallace vs. Paxton, 4 p.m.; Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 5:30; Wallace-Paxton winner vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7. Tuesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D2-11, at Hay Springs (Lister Sage Community Center)

Monday: Cody-Kilgore vs. Hay Springs, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Sioux County vs. Crawford, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

D2-12, at Sidney Middle School

Monday: Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley, 4 p.m. (MT); Minatare vs. Leyton, 5:30; Potter Dix-Creek Valley winner vs. Garden County. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

