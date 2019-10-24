Below are complete schedules for Nebraska high school volleyball district and subdistrict pairings.
Tuesday: South Sioux City vs. Grand Island, 4:30 p.m.; Bellevue East vs. Omaha Westside, 5:45; South Sioux-Grand Island winner vs. Papillion-La Vista, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha South, 4 p.m.; Columbus vs. Kearney, 5:30; Bryan-South winner vs. Elkhorn South, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4:30 p.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5:45; North Star-Northeast winner vs. Lincoln Pius X, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Benson, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn, 6; Northwest-Benson winner vs. Gretna, 7:30. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Lincoln High vs. Omaha North, 4:30 p.m.; North Platte vs. Bellevue West, 5:45; Lincoln High-North winner vs. Millard West, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Omaha South vs. Millard South, 5:30 p.m.; Omaha Burke vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 6:30. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Millard North vs. Omaha Marian, 5 p.m.; Fremont vs. Lincoln Southwest, 7. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
CLASS B
Tuesday: Ralston vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30 p.m.; winner vs. Omaha Duchesne, 7.
Tuesday: Omaha Gross vs. Platteview, 5 p.m.; winner vs. Omaha Skutt, 7.
Tuesday: Nebraska City vs. Plattsmouth, 5:30 p.m.; winner vs. Waverly, 6:30.
Tuesday: Schuyler vs. Blair, 5:30 p.m.; winner vs. Bennington, 6:45.
B-5, at Norris Middle School
Tuesday: Norris vs. Crete, 5:30 p.m.; Beatrice vs. Seward, 6:30. Wednesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
B-6, at Grand Island Northwest
Tuesday: Grand Island Northwest vs. York, 5 p.m.; Aurora vs. Hastings, 6:30. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Holdrege vs. McCook, 5:30 p.m.; winner vs. Lexington, 7:15.
Tuesday: Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 5 p.m. (MT); Gering vs. Alliance, 6:30. Wednesday: Final, 6 p.m.
CLASS C-1
Monday: Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Concordia, 5:30 p.m.; Fort Calhoun vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 7. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Monday: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Conestoga, 6 p.m.; Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 5:30 p.m.; West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Arlington vs. David City, 4:30 p.m.; North Bend vs. Douglas County West, 5:30; Wahoo vs. Arlington-David City winner, 6:30. Tuesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C1-5, at York (Freeman Center)
Monday: Lincoln Christian vs. Raymond Central, 4:30 p.m.; Malcolm vs. Milford, 6; Lincoln Christian-Raymond Central winner vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7:30 p.m.
C1-6, at Norris High School
Monday: Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 5 p.m.; Fairbury vs. Auburn, 6; Falls City-Wilber-Clatonia winner vs. Syracuse, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Wayne vs. Pierce, 6 p.m.; Battle Creek vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:15. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Boone Central/Newman Grove vs. Central City, 5 p.m.; Columbus Scotus vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6:15; BC/NG-Central City winner vs. St. Paul, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
C1-9, at Rock County High
Monday: Ord vs. Ainsworth, 5 p.m.; Valentine vs. O’Neill, 6; Ord-Ainsworth winner vs. Broken Bow, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Minden vs. Gibbon, 4:30 p.m.; Adams Central vs. Kearney Catholic, 6; Minden-Gibbon winner vs. Southern Valley, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Chase County vs. Cozad, 6 p.m.; Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 p.m. (MT); Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:15. Tuesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS C-2
Monday: Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Bellevue Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.; Elmwood-Murdock vs. Palmyra, 6:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Monday: Yutan vs. Tekamah-Herman, 4 p.m.; Cedar Bluffs vs. Oakland-Craig, 6; Yutan-Tekamah Herman winner vs. Mead, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Johnson County Central vs. Tri County, 5 p.m.; Freeman vs. Southern, 7. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Monday: BRLD vs. Homer, 4:30 p.m.; West Point GACC vs. Wisner-Pilger, 6; BRLD-Homer winner vs. Ponca, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-5, at Norfolk Catholic
Monday: Clarkson/Leigh vs. Madison, 5 p.m.; Stanton vs. Howells-Dodge, 6:15; Clarkson/Leigh-Madison winner vs. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: David City Aquinas vs. Shelby/Rising City, 5 p.m.; Centennial vs. Cross County, 6:30; Aquinas-Shelby/RC winner vs. Wahoo Neumann, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Crofton vs. West Holt, 5:30 p.m.; North Central vs. Boyd County, 6:45; Crofton-West Holt winner vs. Summerland, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Sutton vs. Sandy Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Fillmore Central vs. Thayer Central, 6; Sutton-Sandy Creek winner vs. Superior, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30; Blue Hill vs. Grand island Central Catholic, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Ravenna vs. Wood River, 5 p.m.; Burwell vs. Centura, 6:15; Ravenna-Wood River winner vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: South Loup vs. Maxwell, 5:30 p.m.; Hi-Line vs. Elm Creek, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5 p.m. (MT); Bayard vs. Morrill, 6:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
CLASS D-1
Monday: Walthill vs. Omaha Nation, 5 p.m.; Pender vs. Omaha Christian, 6; Walthill-Omaha Nation winner vs. Fremont Bergan, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City, 6 p.m.; Weeping Water vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Wausa vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, 5 p.m.; Creighton vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 6:15; Wausa-Niobrara winner vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Osmond vs. Plainview, 5 p.m.; Neligh-Oakdale vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6:30; Osmond-Plainview winner vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: CWC vs. Elgin/Pope John, 6 p.m.; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Central Valley, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-6, at Shelby-Rising City
Monday: East Butler vs. Palmer, 5 p.m.; Twin River vs. High Plains, 6:15; East Butler-Palmer winner vs. Fullerton, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Deshler vs. McCool Junction, 3:30 p.m.; Heartland vs. Meridian, 5:30; Deshler-McCool Junction winner vs. Diller-Odell, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-8, at Kearney Catholic
Monday: Pleasanton vs. Shelton, 5:30 p.m.; Ansley-Litchfield vs. Amherst, 6:45. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Franklin vs. Harvard, 4:30 p.m.; Kenesaw vs. Alma, 6; Franklin-Harvard winner vs. Axtell, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 4:30 p.m. North Platte St. Patrick vs. Overton, 6. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Monday: Southwest vs. Arapahoe, 5 p.m.; Dundy County-Stratton vs. Hitchcock County, 6:30; Southwest-Arapahoe winner vs. Cambridge, 8. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-12, at Ogallala (Prairie View School)
Monday: South Platte vs. Perkins County, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Kimball vs. Sutherland, 6:15. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
CLASS D-2
Monday: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lincoln Parkview, 4:30 p.m.; Lewiston vs. Sterling, 6. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-2, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Monday: Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 5:30 p.m.; Randolph vs. Winside, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Osceola vs. Friend, 4:30 p.m.; Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 6; Osceola-Friend winner vs. Exeter-Milligan, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Stuart vs. Santee, 6 p.m.; Bloomfield vs. O’Neill St. Mary, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Humphrey St. Francis vs. St. Edward, 6 p.m.; Spalding Academy vs. Riverside, 7:15. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-6, at Aurora Middle School
Monday: Giltner vs. Hampton, 4:30 p.m.; Nebraska Christian vs. BDS, 6; Giltner-Hampton winner vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba, 5 p.m.; SEM vs. Twin Loup, 6; Heartland-Elba winner vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Red Cloud, 4 p.m.; Loomis vs. Silver Lake, 5:30; Wilcox-Red Cloud winner vs. Bertrand, 7. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
Monday: Mullen vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 4 p.m. (MT); Hyannis vs. Arthur County, 5:45. Tuesday: Final, 5:30 p.m.
D2-10, at North Platte (McDaid Elementary)
Monday: Wallace vs. Paxton, 4 p.m.; Medicine Valley vs. Brady, 5:30; Wallace-Paxton winner vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7. Tuesday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D2-11, at Hay Springs (Lister Sage Community Center)
Monday: Cody-Kilgore vs. Hay Springs, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Sioux County vs. Crawford, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
D2-12, at Sidney Middle School
Monday: Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley, 4 p.m. (MT); Minatare vs. Leyton, 5:30; Potter Dix-Creek Valley winner vs. Garden County. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
Millard North celebrates winning the 2018 state title against Lincoln Pius X at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (38-2) def. Lincoln Pius X (36-3) 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (27-5) def. Elkhorn South (31-9) 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 Class C-1: Wahoo (35-2) def. Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10 Class C-2: Blue Hill (32-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (30-5) 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 26-24 Class D-1: Fremont Bergan (33-4) def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (29-5) 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (30-4) def. Ewing (31-3) 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 18-16
Omaha Marian defeated Millard North in four sets to win the 2017 crown at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (38-2) def. Millard North (27-13) 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (35-8) def. Omaha Duchesne (31-6) 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 Class C-1: Wahoo (34-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (33-3) 28-26, 25-23, 25-15 Class C-2: Superior (28-4) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (35-1) 16-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-14, 15-10 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (34-1) def. Meridian (31-3) 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-6) def. Ewing (29-3) 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
The Millard North volleyball team celebrates a five-set win over Papillion-La Vista South for the 2016 championship at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (27-11) def. Papillion-La Vista South (30-11) 15-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (44-0) def. Grand Island Northwest (38-3) 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 Class C-1: Omaha Concordia (27-5) def. Malcolm (34-1) 25-22, 27-25, 37-35 Class C-2: Stanton (31-6) def. Diller-Odell (33-4) 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (31-4) def. Meridian (26-7) 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 Class D-2: Hampton (35-0) def. Wynot (27-5) 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Omaha Marian swept North Platte to win the 2015 state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class A: Omaha Marian (41-3) def. North Platte (37-4) 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (40-2) def. Gretna (35-3) 25-23, 29-27, 25-18 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (34-2) def. Ord (31-4) 25-20, 30-28, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (25-11) def. Stanton (33-4) 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (25-9) def. Diller-Odell (31-5) 26-24, 25-11, 27-25 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-4) def. St. Mary’s (31-3) 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9
Omaha Marian gave Papillion-La Vista its first loss of the season in the 2014 state championship.
Class A: Omaha Marian (37-7) def. Papillion-La Vista (42-1) 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15 Class B: Norris (31-5) def. Omaha Skutt (36-6) 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (33-1) def. Omaha Concordia (34-2) 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 Class C-2: Freeman (33-0) def. Crofton (29-1) 25-23, 22-25, 34-32, 27-25 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13 Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (36-0) def. Columbus Scotus (25-4) 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 Class C-2: Hartington Cedar Catholic (31-5) def. Norfolk Lutheran (30-6) 25-15, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (30-4) def. West Point GACC (30-5) 25-20, 15-25, 25-13, 25-20 Class D-2: Humphrey (33-2) def. Cedar Valley (26-7) 25-19, 25-23, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate match point as they defeat Omaha Burke in the 2011 championship at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (37-0) def. Omaha Burke (32-7) 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-3) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-5) 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (29-0) def. Kearney Catholic (30-3) 25-13, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (34-1) def. Ord (27-7) 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 Class D-1: Humphrey (33-2) def. Exeter-Milligan (32-2) 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20 Class D-2: Howells (29-4) def. Bertrand (30-3) 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South players kiss their trophy after capping an undefeated season with a win over Omaha Marian in the 2010 championship at The Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-0) def. Omaha Marian (36-7) 32-30, 25-20, 25-14 Class B: Omaha Gross (30-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-4) 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18 Class C-1: Grand Island Central Catholic (35-0) def. Kearney Catholic (28-4) 25-9, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (36-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (26-6) 26-24, 25-10, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (33-1) def. Howells (28-6) 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Class D-2: Lawrence-Nelson (25-5) def. Sterling (32-3) 18-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13
Omaha Marian celebrates winning the 2009 state title against Papillion-La Vista South.
Class A: Omaha Marian (42-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (36-5) 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 Class B: Omaha Gross (31-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (33-6) 19-25, 25-7, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (24-5) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (35-1) 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 15-12 Class C-2: David City Aquinas (27-8) def. Sandy Creek (25-7) 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (27-5) def. Howells (27-7) 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 Class D-2: Greeley-Wolbach (33-1) def. Clay Center (31-3) 25-19, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-7
Papillion-La Vista's Emilee Romero, from left, Chelsey Feekin, Joslyn Bunger and Emilee Soucie react after defeating Papillion-La Vista South in the 2008 state title at the Nebraska Coliseum.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (41-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (25-13) 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-2) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (27-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (32-4) 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Class C-2: Ravenna (28-7) def. Cambridge (20-12) 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 25-13 Class D-1: Giltner (31-2) def. Bertrand (24-8) 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 Class D-2: Ewing (36-0) def. Chambers (29-5) 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28 Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19 Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 Class D-2: Paxton (26-1) def. Ewing (30-1) 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 17-15
Bellevue West's Ashley Petak, front, and Brooke Delano celebrate after beating Grand Island in the 2006 state championship.
Class A: Bellevue West (43-1) def. Grand Island (31-3) 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (34-4) def. Omaha Gross (29-10) 25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (30-3) 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 Class C-2: Heartland (27-1) def. West Point GACC (24-5) 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 25-20 Class D-1: Freeman (31-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (22-3) 14-25, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart (20-11) def. Ewing (25-3) 33-31, 25-21, 14-25, 25-18
Ashley Petak, center, and the Thunderbirds celebrate after winning the 2005 state title over Omaha Marian.
Class A: Bellevue West (39-3) def. Omaha Marian (31-11) 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 Class B: Omaha Gross (35-3) def. Elkhorn (28-4) 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Lincoln Lutheran (28-5) 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (28-5) def. Ravenna (24-4) 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) def. Freeman (30-4) 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 Class D-2: Shickley (28-2) def. Paxton (23-2) 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10
Laura Brazeal, second from left, hugs Chelsea Grajcyzk as Bellevue West celebrates its win against Columbus in the 2004 championship game.
Class A: Bellevue West (42-4) def. Columbus (38-3) 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 Class B: Elkhorn (29-3) def. Lincoln Pius X (34-7) 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran (31-2) def. Columbus Scotus (28-1) 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9 Class C-2: West Point GACC (30-0) def. Blue Hill (24-6) 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (21-3) def. Fremont Bergan (24-10) 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18 Class D-2: Paxton (25-0) def. Elba (31-5) 25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-8
