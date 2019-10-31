The schedule of Nebraska high school volleyball district final games to be played Saturday, Nov. 2.

CLASS B

B-1 at Omaha Skutt

Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt, 11 a.m.

B-2 at Waverly

Lexington vs. Waverly, time TBA

B-3 at Sidney

Beatrice vs. Sidney, 2 p.m. MT

B-4 at Norris

Omaha Gross vs. Norris, noon

B-5 at Platteview

York vs. Platteview, 3 p.m.

B-6 at Omaha Duchesne

Seward vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11:30 a.m.

B-7 at Grand Island Northwest

Alliance vs. Grand Island Northwest, noon

B-8 at Hastings

Aurora vs. Hastings, 2 p.m.

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Columbus

St. Paul vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 4 p.m.

C1-2 at Elkhorn South

Wahoo vs. Omaha Roncalli, 11 a.m.

C1-3 at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 5 p.m.

C1-4 at Cozad

Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic, 4 p.m.

C1-5 at Kearney

Wayne vs. Chase County, 3 p.m.

C1-6 at North Platte

Chadron vs. Malcolm, 3 p.m.

C1-7 at Grand Island Northwest

Norfolk Catholic vs. Southern Valley, 4 p.m.

C1-8 at Centennial

Battle Creek vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at North Platte St. Patrick

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Bridgeport, 4 p.m.

C2-2 at Fairbury

Superior vs. Johnson County, 3 p.m.

C2-3 at Centennial

Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 2 p.m.

C2-4 at Boone Central

Norfolk Lutheran NE vs. Centura, 4 p.m.

C2-5 at Columbus (Central Community College)

Ponca vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 5 p.m.

C2-6 at David City

Mead vs. Wisner-Pilger, 3 p.m.

C2-7 at York

Wahoo Neumann vs. Thayer Central, 4 p.m.

C2-8 at Burwell

South Loup vs. Summerland, 5 p.m.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Gothenburg

Pleasanton vs. Sutherland, 4 p.m.

D1-2 at Fillmore Central

Diller-Odell vs. Kenesaw, 3 p.m.

D1-3 at St. Paul

CWC vs. Fullerton, 2 p.m.

D1-4 at West Point-Beemer

Fremont Bergan vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 5 p.m.

D1-5 at Holdrege

Overton vs. Cambridge, 6 p.m.

D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Johnson-Brock, 5 p.m.

D1-7 at Kearney

Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Central Valley, 5 p.m.

D1-8 at Crete

Humboldt-TRS vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 3 p.m.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Maxwell

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Cody-Kilgore, 2 p.m.

D2-2 at St. Paul

Wynot vs. Mullen, 6 p.m.

D2-3 at Fillmore Central

BDS vs. Exeter-Milligan, 7 p.m.

D2-4 at Maxwell

Garden County vs. Twin Loup, 6 p.m.

D2-5 at Plainview

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Stuart, 2 p.m.

D2-6 at Aurora

Bertrand vs. Winside, 4 p.m.

D2-7 at Grand Island

Nebraska Christian vs. Giltner, 5 p.m.

D2-8 at Hastings

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 6 p.m.

