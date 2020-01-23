The season leaders in Nebraska high school swimming as of Jan. 23.
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Rush Clark, Andrew Hood), 1:33.40 (tied for No. 9 all time). 2, Omaha Westside, 1:35.93. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:39.26. 4, Grand Island, 1:40.96, 5, Norfolk, 1:41.16. 6, Hastings, 1:41.68. 7, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:41.77. 8, Lincoln East, 1:41.93.
200 freestyle
1, Jonathan Novinski, GI, 1:41.73. 2, Daniel Perry, Prep, 1:43.36. 3, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:43.94. 4, Tommy Palmer, LSW, 1:44.06. 5, Clark, 1:44.14. 6, Sam Kelly, Westside, 1:46.52. 7, Austin Smith, E/ES, 1:46.74. 8, Jordan Stalheim, Millard West, 1:47.06.
200 individual medley
1, Germonprez, 1:53.96. 2, Jonathan Novinski, GI, 1:55.32. 3, John Watson, Prep, 1:56.41. 4, Clark, 1:57.09. 5, Grant Johnson, Hastings, 1:59.42. 6, Smith, 2:00.13. 7, Kael Mlinek, LSW, 2:00.49. 8, Ethan Schmaderer, Prep, 2:00.60.
50 freestyle
1, Palmer, 21.78. 2, Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, 21.80. 3, Johnson, 21.91. 4, Clark, 21.93. 5, Germonprez, 22.00. 6, Charles Sieglaff, Lincoln High, 22.03. 7, Ravnsborg, 22.04. 8, Hood, 22.05.
Diving
1, Cayd McCarter, Millard South, 450.15 points. 2, Jonathan Brouillette, North Platte, 416.40. 3, Charles Frisbie, E/ES, 413.90. 4, Isaiah Winston, Lincoln High, 405.80. 5, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 377.25. 6, Zach Shaddy, Prep, 366.20. 7, Guy Hunt, E/ES, 363.65. 8, David Goodwin, Westside, 349.30.
100 butterfly
1, Clark, 48.62. 2. Lundin, 51.51. 3, Germonprez, 51.82. 4, Perry, 52.17. 5, Smith, 52.88. 6, Hood, 53.03. 7, Cael Dice, LE, 53.13. 8, Jacob Nieveen, Kearney, 53.32.
100 freestyle
1, Clark, 45.91. 2, Palmer, 47.35. 3, Novinski, 47.56. 4, Germonprez, 47.64. 5, Feit, 47.84. 6, Smith, 48.38. 7, Perry, 48.43. 8, Mlinek, 48.45.
500 freestyle
1, Novinski, 4:38.18. 2, Perry, 4:42.38. 3, Germonprez, 4:47.06. 4, Palmer, 4:48.86. 5, Watson, 4:49.27. 6, Clark, 4:50.25. 7, Alex Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 4:51.24. 8, Roberts, 4:51.81.
200 freestyle relay
1, Creighton Prep (Clark, Ravnsborg, Kaelin, Perry), 1:27.45. 2, Lincoln SW, 1:27.85. 3, Westside, 1:29.05. 4, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-LV South, 1:30.64. 5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:30.74. 6, Lincoln East, 1:31.23. 7, Grand Island, 1:31.42. 8, Millard West, 1:31.53.
100 backstroke
1, Clark, 50.57. 2, Germonprez, 51.15. 3, Kellen Carney, Norfolk, 53.05. 4, Colin Davis, Westside, 53.39. 5, Ravnsborg, 53.41. 6, Dice, 53.42. 7, Novinski, 53.77. 8, Trevor Edwards, MS, 54.75.
100 breaststroke
1, Johnson, 58.57. 2, Kaelin, 58.66. 3, Mlinek, 58.67. 4, Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 59.40. 5, Schmaderer, 59.52. 6, Germonprez, 59.57. 7, Andrew Zheng, Millard North, 59.97. 8, Feit, 1:01.05.
400 freestyle relay
1, Prep (Clark, Hood, Ravnsborg, Perry), 3:08.61 (No. 10 all time). 2, Lincoln SW, 3:14.21. 3, Westside, 3:14.63. 4, Millard West, 3:16.54. 5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:17.84. 6, Grand Island, 3:17.94. 7, Lincoln East, 3:20.16. 8, Omaha Central, 3:22.87.
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1, Omaha Marian (Isabella Pantano, Jocelyn Randby, Maddie Clark, Kathryn Foley), 1:45.36 (No. 5 all time). 2, Millard North, 1:50.70. 3, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 1:51.40. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 1:52.39. 5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:53.11. 6, Lincoln Pius X, 1:53.21. 7, Omaha Westside, 1:53.81. 8, Norfolk, 1:53.84.
200 freestyle
1, Sydney Cole, E/ES, 1:54.62. 2, Jocelyn Hood, Marian, 1:55.24. 3, Rylee Trojan, Marian, 1:56.32. 4, Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:57.97. 5, Payton Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 1:58.38. 6, Isabella Morales, LSW, 1:59.00. 7, Bella Livingston, LSW, 1:59.33. 8, Emma Walz, Fremont, 1:59.67.
200 individual medley
1, Hannah Hailu, MN, 2:07.53. 2, Cole, 2:09.19. 3, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:10.73. 4, Alison DeSordi, Westside, 2:12.51. 5, Paige Hunt, E/ES, 2:12.54. 6, Madeline McLeay, MN, 2:12.59. 7, Pantano, 2:13.12. 8, Marti Walstad, LSW, 2:13.26.
50 freestyle
1, Randby, 23.80. 2, McLeay, 24.75. 3 (tie), Morgan Baker, Hastings, and Logan Kuehne, Westside, 24.78. 5, Reanne Reida, LSW, 24.80. 6, Jillian Altmaier, LE, 24.88. 7 (tie), Dina Brailita, Hastings, and Hood, 24.93.
Diving
1, Megan Carter, Marian, 482.10 points. 2, Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 444.20. 3, Anna Caniglia, Omaha Burke, 421.80. 4, Anna Kwong, Omaha Duchesne, 418.60. 5, Claire Hartley, Marian, 413.20. 6, Maddie Hertzler, MW, 369.65. 7, Dahly Long, Central, 361.45. 8, Blake Dreher, PLV/PLV South, 355.75.
100 butterfly
1, Hailu, 56.81. 2, Clark, 57.25. 3, Cole, 58.38. 4, Jessica Brusnahan, Marian, 58.78. 5, Sydney Hall, MW, 58.96. 6, Walz, 59.38. 7, Dendinger, 59.39. 8, Pantano, 59.59.
100 freestyle
1, Hood, 53.40. 2, Bella Schinco, Marian, 53.58. 3, Cole, 53.78. 4, Hailu, 53.86. 5, Reida, 54.07. 6, Randby, 54.12. 7, McLeay, 54.14. 8, Brailita, 54.31.
500 freestyle
1, Cole, 5:08.54. 2, Trojan, 5:12.97. 3, Morales, 5:13.92. 4, Kollmorgen, 5:15.95. 5, Mlinek, 5:16.56. 6, Olivia Theil, LPX, 5:21.08. 7, Lily Schroeder, LSW, 5:22.40. 8, Hood, 5:22.50.
200 freestyle relay
1, Marian (Randby, Hood, Molly Von Seggern, Clark), 1:37.66. 2, Lincoln SW, 1:41.27. 3, Papillion-LV/Papillion-LV South, 1:41.37. 4, Millard North, 1:42.31. 5, Omaha Central, 1:42.62. 6, Lincoln East, 1:42.92. 7, Lincoln Pius X, 1:43.82. 8, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:44.08.
100 backstroke
1, Pantano, 56.10. 2, Clark, 56.96. 3, Hailu, 57.08. 4, Schinco, 57.66. 5, Walz, 58.39. 6, Lia Murray, Duchesne, 59.19. 7, Cole, 59.21. 8, Kara Owens, Pius, 59.45.
100 breaststroke
1, Randby, 1:02.98 (No. 5 all time). 2, DeSordi, 1:05.92. 3, Dendinger, 1:06.57. 4, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:07.28. 5, Katie Stonehocker, Pius, 1:07.62. 6, Hunt, 1:08.14. 7, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:08.75. 7, Schinco, 1:09.85.
400 freestyle relay
1, Marian (Hood, Trojan, Foley, Schinco), 3:34.86. 2, Millard North, 3:38.44. 3, Lincoln SW, 3:39.25. 4, Papillion-LV/Papillion-LV South, 3:41.05. 5, Omaha Central, 3:42.57. 6, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:44.48. 7, Lincoln East, 3:45.74. 8, Westside, 3:47.27.
