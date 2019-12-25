The season leaders and team ratings in Nebraska high school swimming as of Dec. 21.
Boys
1. Omaha Creighton Prep
2. Lincoln Southwest
3. Omaha Westside
4. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South
5. Lincoln East
6. Grand Island
7. Papillion-La Vista/PLV South
8. Millard West
9. Norfolk
10. Lincoln Pius X
Girls
1. Omaha Marian
2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South
3. Lincoln Southwest
4. Millard North
5. Lincoln East
6. Papillion-La Vista/PLV South
7. Lincoln Pius X
8. Omaha Westside
9. Omaha Central
10. Norfolk
Boys
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Westside (Nate Germonprez, Kaden Guzman, Thomas Lundin, Colin Davis), 1:35.93. 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:37.62. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:39.26. 4, Norfolk, 1:41.16. 5, Lincoln East, 1:41.93. 6, Lincoln Pius X, 1:41.95. 7, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:42.40. 8, Grand Island, 1:42.60.
200 freestyle: 1, Jonathan Novinski, GI, 1:41.73. 2, Rush Clark, Prep, 1:44.14. 3, Tommy Palmer, LSW, 1:45.09. 4, Daniel Perry, Prep, 1:45.31. 5, Austin Smith, E/ES, 1:46.74. 6, Jordan Stalheim, Millard West, 1:47.06. 7, Charles Roberts, LE, 1:47.33. 8, Michael Fraley, LSW, 1:47.67.
200 individual medley: 1, Germonprez, 1:54.47. 2, Grant Johnson, Hastings, 1:59.55. 3, Austin Smith, E/ES, 2:00.13. 4, Kael Mlinek, LSW, 2:00.49. 5, Sam Kelly, Westside, 2:00.89. 6, Mason Olmer, Norfolk, 2:01.96. 7, Colin Davis, Westside, 2:02.21. 8, Ethan Schmaderer, Prep, 2:02.36.
50 freestyle: 1, Caden Feit, Lincoln Northeast, 21.80. 2, Palmer, 21.87. 3, Johnson, 21.91. 4, Clark, 21.93. 5, Germonprez, 22.10. 6, Mlinek, 22.15. 7, Smith, 22.17. 8, Kellen Carney, Norfolk, 22.19.
1-meter diving: 1, Charles Frisbie, E/ES, 413.90 points. 2, Isaiah Winston, Lincoln High, 405.80. 3, Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 369.90. 4, Zach Shaddy, Prep, 366.20. 5, Guy Hunt, E/ES, 363.65. 6, David Goodwin, Westside, 349.30. 7, Jack Haeffner, LNE, 340.75. 8, Brock Wilwerding, MW, 340.15.
100 butterfly: 1, Lundin, 51.51. 2, Perry, 52.17. 3, Germonprez, 52.50. 4, Smith, 52.88. 5, Cael Dice, LE, 53.13. 6, Roberts, 53.56. 7, Novinski, 53.65. 8, Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 53.84.
100 freestyle: 1, Cark, 47.17. 2, Palmer, 47.35. 3, Kai Wilson, GI, 47.56. 6, Feit, 47.84. 5, Germonprez, 48.04. 6, Perry, 48.43. 7, Mlinek, 48.45. 8, Novinski, 48.46.
500 freestyle: 1, Novinski, 4:38.18. 2, Palmer, 4:48.86. 3, Perry, 4:50.69. 4, Roberts, 4:54.52. 5, Alex Becker, Pius X, 4:55.80. 6, Lundin, 4:56.43. 7, John Watson, Prep, 4:57.49. 8, Stalheim, 4:57.56.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Creighton Prep (Clark, Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Perry), 1:27.45. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 1:27.85. 3, Omaha Westside, 1:29.29. 4, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 1:30.64. 5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:31.43. 6, Grand Island, 1:31.65. 7, Lincoln East, 1:31.87. 8, Millard West, 1:31.91.
100 backstroke: 1, Germonprez, 51.15. 2, Carney, 53.28. 3, Dice, 53.42. 4, Novinski, 53.77. 5, Davis, 53.84. 6, Jack Bailey, Westside, 54.90. 7, Mason Schroeder, LE, 54.99. 8, Doug Lewandowski, GI, 55.10.
100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 58.67. 2, Olmer, 59.40. 3, Johnson, 59.50. 4, Andrew Zheng, Millard North, 59.99. 5, Kaelin, 1:00.49. 6, Schmaderer, 1:00.86. 7, Feit, 1:01.05. 8, Watson, 1:01.15.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Ethan Reida, Mlinek, Palmer), 3:14.21. 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:14.28. 3, Omaha Westside, 3:15.76. 4, Grand Island, 3:17.94. 5, Millard West, 3:18.68. 6, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:19.89. 7, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 3:23.42. 8, Lincoln East, 3:23.66.
Girls
200-yard medley relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Isabella Pantano, Jocelyn Randby, Maddie Clark, Kathryn Foley), 1:45.36 (No. 5 all-time). 2, Millard North, 1:51.16. 3, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 1:51.93. 4, Lincoln Southwest, 1:53.49. 5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:53.11. 6, Lincoln Pius X, 1:53.21. 7, Norfolk, 1:53.84. 8, Lincoln East, 1:55.02.
200 freestyle: 1, Sydney Cole, E/ES, 1:54.62. 2, Jocelyn Hood, Marian, 1:55.24. 3, Rylee Trojan, Marian, 1:56.32. 4, Lanyon Mlinek, LSW, 1:57.97. 5, Payton Kollmorgen, LE, 1:58.38. 6, Isabella Morales, LSW, 1:59.00. 7, Emma Walz, Fremont, 1:59.67. 8, Lauren Mayo E/ES, 2:00.43.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole, 2:09.19. 2, Paige Hunt, E/ES, 2:12.54. 3, Madeline McLeay, MN, 2:12.59. 4, Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:12.76. 5, Pantano, 2:13.16. 6, Marti Walstad, LSW, 2:13.26. 7, Alison DeSordi, Westside, 2:13.76. 8, Walz, 2:14.15.
50 freestyle: 1, Randby, 23.80. 2, Morgan Baker, Hastings, 24.78. 3, Reanne Reida, LSW, 24.80. 4, Dina Brailita, Hastings, 24.93. 5, Hood, 24.93. 6, Logan Kuehne, Westside, 25.02. 7, Mikwena Lierman, Beatrice, 25.06. 8, Christina Spomer, Omaha Central, 25.08.
1-meter diving: 1, Megan Carter, Marian, 482.10 points. 2, Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 434.10. 3, Anna Kwong, Omaha Duchesne, 418.60. 4, Claire Hartley, Marian, 413.20. 5, Anna Caniglia, Omaha Burke, 409.70. 6, Dahly Long, Central, 361.45. 7, Maddie Hertzler, MW, 357.65. 8, Natalie Siahpush, MN, 350.10.
100 butterfly: 1, Hannah Hailu, MN, 56.81. 2, Clark, 57.25. 3, Cole, 58.38. 4, Jessica Brusnahan, Marian, 58.78. 5, Sydney Hall, MW, 58.96. 6, Walz, 59.38. 7, Dendinger, 59.39. 8, Pantano, 59.59.
100 freestyle: 1, Hood, 53.40. 2, Bella Schinco, Marian, 53.58. 3, Hailu, 53.95. 4, Reida, 54.07. 5, McLeay, 54.14. 6, Brailita, 54.31. 7, Baker, 54.69. 8, Randby, 54.83.
500 freestyle: 1, Trojan, 5:12.97. 2, Morales, 5:13.92. 3, Kollmorgen, 5:15.95. 4, Mlinek, 5:16.56. 5, Hood, 5:22.50. 6, Randby, 5:23.95. 7, Olivia Theil, Pius X, 5:23.97. 8, DeSordi, 5:24.63.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Randby, Hood, Molly Von Seggern, Clark), 1:37.66. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 1:41.27. 3, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 1:41.75. 4, Omaha Central, 1:42.62. 5, Lincoln East, 1:43.04. 6, Millard North, 1:43.67. 7, Lincoln Pius X, 1:43.82. 8, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:44.08.
100 backstroke: 1, Pantano, 56.10. 2, Clark, 56.96. 3, Hailu, 57.08. 4, Schinco, 57.66. 5, Walz, 58.39. 6, Lia Murray, Duchesne, 59.19. 7, Kara Owens, Pius X, 59.45. 8, Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:00.17.
100 breaststroke: 1, Randby, 1:02.98 (No. 5 all time). 2, DeSordi, 1:05.92. 3, Dendinger, 1:06.57. 4, Hunt, 1:08.14. 5, Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:08.89. 6, Joslyn Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:09.19. 7, Morales, 1:09.55. 8, Schinco, 1:09.85.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Marian (Hood, Trojan, Foley, Schinco), 3:34.86. 2, Millard North, 3:38.44. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 3:39.25. 4, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:44.48. 5, Omaha Central, 3:45.83. 6, Omaha Westside, 3:47.27. 7, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 3:49.53. 8, Lincoln East, 3:51.35.
