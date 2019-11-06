Everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, including arena information, TV/radio coverage and more.

GETTING IN

Tickets: $9 adults, $6 students

Parking: At Pinnacle, $5 in the Festival Space lot and premium garages. At Devaney, $10. At high school sites, free.

TV SATURDAY

Live coverage of all finals on NET

ARENA BAG POLICY

Those entering Pinnacle Bank Arena will be allowed to carry in one of the following bags — a clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches; a small clutch purse or wallet no larger than 41⁄2 inches by 61⁄2 inches; or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

One of these items also will be permitted — binoculars without case; handheld TVs and radios; and infant feeding supplies. Prohibited items include purse, backpack, clear backpack, tinted plastic bag, camera case, binocular case, empty plastic water bottle, printed pattern plastic bag, oversized tote bag, mesh bag, diaper bag, fanny pack, umbrellas and professional cameras

RADIO COVERAGE

Stations that have broadcast rights and teams they will cover Thursday:

AM STATIONS

KCSR (610, Chadron): Chadron

KRVN (880/106.9 FM, Lexington): Bertrand

KNLV (1060/103.9 FM, Ord): Arcadia/Loup City

KHAS (1230, Hastings): Hastings

KSID (1340/95.7 FM, Sidney): Sidney

KRGI (1430, Grand Island): Grand Island CC, St. Paul

KWBE (1450, Beatrice): Diller-Odell

KXPN (1460, Kearney)/KICS (1550, Hastings): Giltner

FM STATIONS

KAMI (92.7/100.3 FM, Cozad): Overton

KBRY (92.3, Sargent): Broken Bow, Pleasanton

KLIQ (94.5, Hastings): Hastings St. Cecilia, Arcadia/Loup City

KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow): Arcadia/Loup City, Broken Bow

KCTY (98.9/1590 AM, Wayne): Wayne

KKPR (98.9, Kearney): Pleasanton, Overton

KUTT (99.5, Fairbury): BDS, Diller-Odell

KZEN (100.3, Central City): BDS

KLIR (101.1, Columbus): Humphrey St. Francis

KLZA (101.3, Falls City): Falls City Sacred Heart, HTRS

KBRX (102.9, O’Neill): CWC, Summerland

KBIE (103.1, Auburn): Falls City Sacred Heart

KKJK (103.1, Ravenna): Grand Island Northwest

KING (103.9, Ord): Central Valley, CWC

KRFS (103.9, Superior): BDS, Lawrence-Nelson, Superior

KTMX (104.9, York): BDS

KFMT (105.5, Fremont): Fremont Bergan, Wahoo, Wahoo Neumann

KMCX (106.5, Ogallala): Garden County

KTIC (107.9, West Point): Wisner-Pilger

Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004

