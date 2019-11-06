Everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament, including arena information, TV/radio coverage and more.
GETTING IN
Tickets: $9 adults, $6 students
Parking: At Pinnacle, $5 in the Festival Space lot and premium garages. At Devaney, $10. At high school sites, free.
TV SATURDAY
Live coverage of all finals on NET
ARENA BAG POLICY
Those entering Pinnacle Bank Arena will be allowed to carry in one of the following bags — a clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches; a small clutch purse or wallet no larger than 41⁄2 inches by 61⁄2 inches; or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.
One of these items also will be permitted — binoculars without case; handheld TVs and radios; and infant feeding supplies. Prohibited items include purse, backpack, clear backpack, tinted plastic bag, camera case, binocular case, empty plastic water bottle, printed pattern plastic bag, oversized tote bag, mesh bag, diaper bag, fanny pack, umbrellas and professional cameras
RADIO COVERAGE
Stations that have broadcast rights and teams they will cover Thursday:
KCSR (610, Chadron): Chadron
KRVN (880/106.9 FM, Lexington): Bertrand
KNLV (1060/103.9 FM, Ord): Arcadia/Loup City
KHAS (1230, Hastings): Hastings
KSID (1340/95.7 FM, Sidney): Sidney
KRGI (1430, Grand Island): Grand Island CC, St. Paul
KWBE (1450, Beatrice): Diller-Odell
KXPN (1460, Kearney)/KICS (1550, Hastings): Giltner
KAMI (92.7/100.3 FM, Cozad): Overton
KBRY (92.3, Sargent): Broken Bow, Pleasanton
KLIQ (94.5, Hastings): Hastings St. Cecilia, Arcadia/Loup City
KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow): Arcadia/Loup City, Broken Bow
KCTY (98.9/1590 AM, Wayne): Wayne
KKPR (98.9, Kearney): Pleasanton, Overton
KUTT (99.5, Fairbury): BDS, Diller-Odell
KZEN (100.3, Central City): BDS
KLIR (101.1, Columbus): Humphrey St. Francis
KLZA (101.3, Falls City): Falls City Sacred Heart, HTRS
KBRX (102.9, O’Neill): CWC, Summerland
KBIE (103.1, Auburn): Falls City Sacred Heart
KKJK (103.1, Ravenna): Grand Island Northwest
KING (103.9, Ord): Central Valley, CWC
KRFS (103.9, Superior): BDS, Lawrence-Nelson, Superior
KFMT (105.5, Fremont): Fremont Bergan, Wahoo, Wahoo Neumann
KMCX (106.5, Ogallala): Garden County
KTIC (107.9, West Point): Wisner-Pilger
Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004
2018
Millard North celebrates winning the 2018 state title against Lincoln Pius X at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (38-2) def. Lincoln Pius X (36-3) 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (27-5) def. Elkhorn South (31-9) 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 Class C-1: Wahoo (35-2) def. Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10 Class C-2: Blue Hill (32-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (30-5) 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 26-24 Class D-1: Fremont Bergan (33-4) def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (29-5) 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (30-4) def. Ewing (31-3) 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 18-16
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Omaha Marian defeated Millard North in four sets to win the 2017 crown at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (38-2) def. Millard North (27-13) 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (35-8) def. Omaha Duchesne (31-6) 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 Class C-1: Wahoo (34-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (33-3) 28-26, 25-23, 25-15 Class C-2: Superior (28-4) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (35-1) 16-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-14, 15-10 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (34-1) def. Meridian (31-3) 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23
Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-6) def. Ewing (29-3) 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The Millard North volleyball team celebrates a five-set win over Papillion-La Vista South for the 2016 championship at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (27-11) def. Papillion-La Vista South (30-11) 15-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (44-0) def. Grand Island Northwest (38-3) 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 Class C-1: Omaha Concordia (27-5) def. Malcolm (34-1) 25-22, 27-25, 37-35 Class C-2: Stanton (31-6) def. Diller-Odell (33-4) 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (31-4) def. Meridian (26-7) 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
Class D-2: Hampton (35-0) def. Wynot (27-5) 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Omaha Marian swept North Platte to win the 2015 state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class A: Omaha Marian (41-3) def. North Platte (37-4) 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (40-2) def. Gretna (35-3) 25-23, 29-27, 25-18 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (34-2) def. Ord (31-4) 25-20, 30-28, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (25-11) def. Stanton (33-4) 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (25-9) def. Diller-Odell (31-5) 26-24, 25-11, 27-25
Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-4) def. St. Mary’s (31-3) 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9
TYLER MEYER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Omaha Marian gave Papillion-La Vista its first loss of the season in the 2014 state championship.
Class A: Omaha Marian (37-7) def. Papillion-La Vista (42-1) 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15 Class B: Norris (31-5) def. Omaha Skutt (36-6) 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (33-1) def. Omaha Concordia (34-2) 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 Class C-2: Freeman (33-0) def. Crofton (29-1) 25-23, 22-25, 34-32, 27-25 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13 Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2012
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (36-0) def. Columbus Scotus (25-4) 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 Class C-2: Hartington Cedar Catholic (31-5) def. Norfolk Lutheran (30-6) 25-15, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (30-4) def. West Point GACC (30-5) 25-20, 15-25, 25-13, 25-20
Class D-2: Humphrey (33-2) def. Cedar Valley (26-7) 25-19, 25-23, 25-19
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2011
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate match point as they defeat Omaha Burke in the 2011 championship at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (37-0) def. Omaha Burke (32-7) 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-3) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-5) 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (29-0) def. Kearney Catholic (30-3) 25-13, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (34-1) def. Ord (27-7) 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 Class D-1: Humphrey (33-2) def. Exeter-Milligan (32-2) 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20
Class D-2: Howells (29-4) def. Bertrand (30-3) 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2010
Papillion-La Vista South players kiss their trophy after capping an undefeated season with a win over Omaha Marian in the 2010 championship at The Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-0) def. Omaha Marian (36-7) 32-30, 25-20, 25-14 Class B: Omaha Gross (30-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-4) 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18 Class C-1: Grand Island Central Catholic (35-0) def. Kearney Catholic (28-4) 25-9, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (36-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (26-6) 26-24, 25-10, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (33-1) def. Howells (28-6) 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Class D-2: Lawrence-Nelson (25-5) def. Sterling (32-3) 18-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13
CRYSTAL LOGUUDICE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2009
Omaha Marian celebrates winning the 2009 state title against Papillion-La Vista South.
Class A: Omaha Marian (42-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (36-5) 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 Class B: Omaha Gross (31-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (33-6) 19-25, 25-7, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (24-5) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (35-1) 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 15-12 Class C-2: David City Aquinas (27-8) def. Sandy Creek (25-7) 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (27-5) def. Howells (27-7) 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Class D-2: Greeley-Wolbach (33-1) def. Clay Center (31-3) 25-19, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-7
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Papillion-La Vista's Emilee Romero, from left, Chelsey Feekin, Joslyn Bunger and Emilee Soucie react after defeating Papillion-La Vista South in the 2008 state title at the Nebraska Coliseum.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (41-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (25-13) 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-2) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (27-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (32-4) 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Class C-2: Ravenna (28-7) def. Cambridge (20-12) 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 25-13 Class D-1: Giltner (31-2) def. Bertrand (24-8) 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Class D-2: Ewing (36-0) def. Chambers (29-5) 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28 Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19 Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Class D-2: Paxton (26-1) def. Ewing (30-1) 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 17-15
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Bellevue West's Ashley Petak, front, and Brooke Delano celebrate after beating Grand Island in the 2006 state championship.
Class A: Bellevue West (43-1) def. Grand Island (31-3) 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (34-4) def. Omaha Gross (29-10) 25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (30-3) 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 Class C-2: Heartland (27-1) def. West Point GACC (24-5) 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 25-20 Class D-1: Freeman (31-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (22-3) 14-25, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart (20-11) def. Ewing (25-3) 33-31, 25-21, 14-25, 25-18
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Ashley Petak, center, and the Thunderbirds celebrate after winning the 2005 state title over Omaha Marian.
Class A: Bellevue West (39-3) def. Omaha Marian (31-11) 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 Class B: Omaha Gross (35-3) def. Elkhorn (28-4) 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Lincoln Lutheran (28-5) 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (28-5) def. Ravenna (24-4) 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) def. Freeman (30-4) 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
Class D-2: Shickley (28-2) def. Paxton (23-2) 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Laura Brazeal, second from left, hugs Chelsea Grajcyzk as Bellevue West celebrates its win against Columbus in the 2004 championship game.
Class A: Bellevue West (42-4) def. Columbus (38-3) 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 Class B: Elkhorn (29-3) def. Lincoln Pius X (34-7) 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran (31-2) def. Columbus Scotus (28-1) 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9 Class C-2: West Point GACC (30-0) def. Blue Hill (24-6) 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (21-3) def. Fremont Bergan (24-10) 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18
Class D-2: Paxton (25-0) def. Elba (31-5) 25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-8
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.