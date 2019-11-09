Check out the Nebraska high school state volleyball All-tournament teams.

* * *

ALL-CLASS

Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran

Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt

Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South

Skylar McCune, Gretna

Kalynn Meyer, Superior

Macy Kamler, BDS

S: Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt

CLASS A

Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South

Sophie Hendrix, Papillion-La Vista South

Skylar McCune, Gretna

Lydia Yost, Gretna

McKenna Ruch, Millard North

Eve Fountain, Millard North

S: Lauren Anderson, Gretna

CLASS B

Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt

Megan Skovsende, Omaha Skutt

Mayah Delgado, Omaha Duchesne

Kaitlyn Knobbe, Om. Duchesne

Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly

Kalli Kroeker, Norris

S: Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt

CLASS C-1

Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran

Mya Larson, Wahoo

Abi Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran

Brooke Poppert, St. Paul

Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul

Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow

S: Paige Trutna, Lincoln Lutheran

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

CLASS C-2

Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC

Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC

Kalynn Meyer, Superior

Shayla Meyer, Superior

Katharine Hamburger, Hastings St. Cecilia

Rebecca Gebhardt, Norfolk Lutheran

S: Katie Maser, Grand Island CC

CLASS D-1

Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell

Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell

Katelyn Lindner, Pleasanton

Allie DeGroff, Fremont Bergan

Lauren Baker, Fremont Bergan

Abby Hochstein, Hartington Cedar Catholic

S: Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell

CLASS D-2

Macy Kamler, BDS

Mariah Sliva, BDS

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis

Hallie Epley, Lawrence-Nelson

Karley Heimes, Wynot

Caitlin Jarosz, Humphrey St. Francis

S: Regan Alfs, BDS

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball championship day

1 of 80

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.