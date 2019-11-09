Check out the Nebraska high school state volleyball All-tournament teams.
ALL-CLASS
Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt
Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South
S: Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt
CLASS A
Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South
Sophie Hendrix, Papillion-La Vista South
McKenna Ruch, Millard North
Eve Fountain, Millard North
S: Lauren Anderson, Gretna
CLASS B
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt
Megan Skovsende, Omaha Skutt
Mayah Delgado, Omaha Duchesne
Kaitlyn Knobbe, Om. Duchesne
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly
S: Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt
CLASS C-1
Marriah Buss, Lincoln Lutheran
Abi Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran
Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul
Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow
S: Paige Trutna, Lincoln Lutheran
CLASS C-2
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC
Gracie Woods, Grand Island CC
Katharine Hamburger, Hastings St. Cecilia
Rebecca Gebhardt, Norfolk Lutheran
S: Katie Maser, Grand Island CC
CLASS D-1
Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell
Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell
Katelyn Lindner, Pleasanton
Allie DeGroff, Fremont Bergan
Lauren Baker, Fremont Bergan
Abby Hochstein, Hartington Cedar Catholic
S: Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell
CLASS D-2
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Hallie Epley, Lawrence-Nelson
Caitlin Jarosz, Humphrey St. Francis
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship over Gretna.
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship with their fans. Papio South defeated Gretna for the championship.
Dillon McNeill, a Papio South senior, leads the Titan fans in cheers during the Class A state volleyball championship.
The Papio South volleyball team celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship with their fans. Papio South defeated Gretna for the championship.
Papio South's bench cheers on their teammates during the Class A state volleyball championship.
Gretna head coach Mike Brandon talks with his team during a timeout.
Gretna's Lauren Anderson, left, battles Papio South's Emma O'Neill at the net.
The Gretna student section cheers for the Dragons during the Class A state volleyball championship.
Gretna's Lauren Anderson, left, Emma Prentice, right, battle Papio South's Ava Legrand at the net during the Class A state championship volleyball game.
Papio South head coach Katie Wright, center, hugs player Ava Legrand, left, after they won they won the Class A state volleyball championship.
Gretna's Emma Prentice, center, spikes the ball as Papio South's Aliah Clarke goes up for the block during the Class A state volleyball championship.
Papio South's Emma O'Neill, right, embraces teammate Sophie Hendrix after their team won the Class A state volleyball championship.
Papio South's Emma O'Neill hits the ball over the net during the Class A state volleyball championship.
Gretna's Lauren Anderson sets the ball during the Class A state volleyball championship game against Papio South.
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause, center, and her teammates pile onto the floor in celebration after defeating Duchesne in three straight sets to win the Class B state volleyball championship.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team poses with their Class B state volleyball championship trophy after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team poses with their Class B state volleyball championship trophy after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray serves the ball during the Class B state championship volleyball match.
The Omaha Duchesne crowd cheers on their team.
Omaha Duchesne's Jocelyn Healy dives for a ball during the Class B state volleyball championship match.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team huddles for a timeout.
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende, left, smiles as teammate Lindsay Krause gestures toward her during their Class B state volleyball match.
Duchesne's Kiersten Capelle sets the ball during the Class B state volleyball match.
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause digs the ball.
The Omaha Skutt volleyball team hoists the Class B state championship trophy into the air after defeating Omaha Duchesne in three straight sets.
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler, hugs player Raegan Holle after her team won the Class C1 volleyball championship over St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle serves the ball.
St. Paul head coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks talk with his players during a timeout.
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer sets the ball during the Class C1 championship volleyball match.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth gestures after hitting a kill against St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Molli Martin, right, battles at the net with St. Paul's Abby Elstermeier.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth hit the ball into the St. Paul defense.
St. Paul's Teegan Hansel, right, hit the ball over the Lincoln Lutheran defense.
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss, left, and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate scoring a point against St. Paul.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth hits the ball over the net during the Class C1 championship volleyball match against St. Paul.
St. Paul's Olivia Poppert, center, comforts teammate Brooke Poppert, right, after loosing the Class C1 volleyball championship to Lincoln Lutheran. To the left is St. Paul's Paige Lukasiewicz.
GICC's Erin Sheehy dives for the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's bench cheers on their team during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Gracie Woods goes in for a kill against St Cecilia during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Katie Maser cries while holding the the C2 Volleyball Championship trophy at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Kate McFarland cries tears of joy after her team wins the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC holds up their trophy after winning the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Haily Asche celebrates a point during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Gracie Woods and Courtney Toner cheer after a kill during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy hits the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher hugs her coach after the Hawkettes lost the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Ceclia's team huddles together after falling to GICC who dog pilled after winning the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St. Cecilia's Jill Parr bumps the ball during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's Avery Kalvoda and Allison Kalvoda celebrate a kill during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
GICC's bench celebrates a save by Kate McFarland during the C2 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann celebrates a kill with her teammates during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's celebrates winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's celebrates winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Allie DeGroff sheds a tear after Bergan's loss at the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts celebrates a kill during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik bumps an out of bounds ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Elecea Saathoff hugs Haley Jones after winning the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts celebrates a kill during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann serves the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Karli Hedemann bumps a kill from Bergan during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts bumps the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Bergan's Kaia Mcintyre and Allie DeGroff collide while diving for the ball during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann goes up against Bergan's Kennedy Bacon during the D1 Volleyball Championship at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisnmenger sets the ball for a teammate during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Taryn Fiala celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch mishandles the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch celebrates a point in overtime during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Peighton Eisenmenger dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
BDS' Regan Alfs celebrates a point during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
St Francis's Alissa Kosch dives for the ball during the D2 Championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, November 09, 2019.
