Nebraska high school state softball and tennis champions crowned Friday

The Papillion-La Vista softball team dog piles in celebration after winning the Class A state softball title.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Three Nebraska high school softball teams won state championships in Hastings, while the state tennis titles were held in Omaha and Lincoln.

Papillion-La Vista softball finished an undefeated season in Class A, Wayne rallied to win the Class B title and Fairbury won its first state softball title.

Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista defended his Class A No. 1 singles title and Lincoln Pius X won the team title in Class A a year after winning the Class B championship. Isaac Gart of Elkhorn Mount Michael claimed the Class B No. 1 singles title and York took home the Class B team title.

You can read more about each championship below.

