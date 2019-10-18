Nebraska high school state softball and tennis champions crowned Friday

Three Nebraska high school softball teams won state championships in Hastings, while the state tennis titles were held in Omaha and Lincoln.
Papillion-La Vista softball finished an undefeated season in Class A, Wayne rallied to win the Class B title and Fairbury won its first state softball title.
Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista defended his Class A No. 1 singles title and Lincoln Pius X won the team title in Class A a year after winning the Class B championship. Isaac Gart of Elkhorn Mount Michael claimed the Class B No. 1 singles title and York took home the Class B team title.
You can read more about each championship below.
Papillion-La Vista scored eight runs in the fifth inning Friday to break open a tight game to defeat Elkhorn 15-2.
Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista defended his Class A No. 1 singles title. The partners from Lincoln Southwest won doubles, and Lincoln Pius X took the team championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.