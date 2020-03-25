LINCOLN — All Nebraska high school spring activities have been suspended until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday.

The NSAA said the suspension may be extended should conditions warrant.

Member schools and students are expected to adhere to the out-of-school practice rules found in the NSAA constitution and bylaws and activity manuals during this time.

"The NSAA encourages all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations," the association said in a press release.

