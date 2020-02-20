High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 20.

* * *

Schedule

Boys basketball

Omaha Central at Millard North, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Omaha Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Omaha Central at Omaha Westside, 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Girls basketball

Papillion-La Vista at Millard South, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Elkhorn South at Gretna, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Notables

BOYS BASKETBALL

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Max Polk, Omaha Central: Against Omaha Benson, Wrightsell scored 43 points to top Josh Jones’ school record by two and Polk reached 1,000 points for his career.

Hunter Sallis, Millard North: Topped the 1,000-point mark as a junior and is No. 3 on the school’s career list.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: Had games of 35 points against Fremont and 41 against Bellevue West in a pair of weekend wins.

Joel Baker, Alliance: A 30-point game in a 62-50 win over Brush (Colo.) pushed his career total past 1,000.

Lane Fox and Benjamin Welch, Conestoga: Fox scored his 1,000th  point against Mead and currently has 1,090 for his career. Welsh made a school record nine 3s against Omaha Brownell Talbot.

Colin Murray, Kearney: His eight 3s against Elkhorn Mount Michael set the school record.

Brendan Buckley, Omaha Creighton Prep: His career-high 37 points lifted Prep past Elkhorn South 60-55.

Jack Cooper, Millard South: Made 15 consecutive shots over two games, scoring 25 points against Omaha Benson.

Tyler Neville, McCool Junction: Had 29 points in a 62-48 win over then-ranked Exeter-Milligan.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morgan Maly, Crete: Scored 30 points in a win over Platteview.

Claire Wilson, Omaha Roncalli: Had 18 points in a win over Wahoo Neumann.

Brianna Stai, Norris: Scored 20 in a win over Omaha Skutt.

Grace Cave, Weeping Water: Finished with 22 points in a win over Falls City Sacred Heart.

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart: Had 24 points against Weeping Water.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Had 34 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Fremont.

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: Scored 28 points in a win over Bellevue West.

Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside: Scored 23 against Millard South.

Honnah Leo, Millard West: Scored 30 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: The 6-foot-2 freshman had 28 points in a 68-36 win over Hemingford.

Ellie Bream, Waverly: Had 20 points in a win over Plattsmouth.

Chloe Sabatka, Plattsmouth: Scored 18 against Waverly.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: Scored 23 against Lincoln High.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Had 28 points in a win over Omaha Burke.

Tiffany Tinker, South Sioux City: Scored 29 points in a win over Elkhorn.

