High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 16.

* * *

SCHEDULE

Boys basketball

Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Millard North at Omaha Creighton Prep, 7 p.m. Saturday

Girls basketball

Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Omaha Westside at Lincoln East, 3:15 p.m. Saturday

Wrestling

Metro Conference championships at Ralston Arena, duals 3 p.m. Friday; individuals 9 a.m. Saturday.

Swimming

Millard North Invitational, girls 4:15 p.m. Friday, and boys 10:15 a.m. Saturday

NOTABLES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Noah Schutte and Ty Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Schutte’s career-high 40 points, one off the Bears’ school record, fueled a 77-59 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic. Erwin had 32 points in a 74-64 win over Winnebago.

Carter Hanel, Clakrson/Leigh: Had 18 points and 17 rebounds, with four blocked shots, in a 78-48 win over Tekamah-Herman.

Russ Martinez, Grand Island Central Catholic: His 30 points led a 77-60 win over York.

Keithen Stafford, Doniphan-Trumbull: Had 30 points in a 64-56 win over Centura.

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Had 24 points and 13 rebounds against Grand Island Central Catholic and 17 points and nine rebounds against North Platte.

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: Scored 30 points in a 63-56 overtime win over Platteview.

Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside: His 31 points led an 88-61 win over rival Omaha Creighton Prep.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: Scored 31 points in an 87-64 loss at Grand Island.

Trajen Arbuck, Heartland: Scored 34 points in a win at Cross County.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morgan Maly, Crete: Scored 36 points – one short of the school record – in a win over Lincoln Christian.

Rylie Rice, Grand Island Central Catholic: Paced a 67-62 overtime win over York with 25 points.

Mattie Johnson, Sidney: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to eight as she scored 28 points on McCook.

Olivia Aden, Beatrice: Scored 17 points in a win over Seward.

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: Scored 22 points in a win over Elmwood-Murdock.

Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside: Sank six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in a win over Elkhorn South.

Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista: Scored 19 points in a win over Lincoln North Star.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Had 21 points in a game against Lincoln East.

Aryannah Harrison, Omaha Marian: Scored 20 points in a win over Omaha Benson.

Tiffany Tinker, South Sioux City: Had 26 points in a game against Norfolk.

Johanna Vandenack, Yutan: Scored 26 points in a win over Omaha Brownell Talbot.

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart: Had 19 points in a win over Sidney (Iowa).

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: Had 17 points in an overtime win over Gretna.

Maddie Krull, Millard South: Scored 19 points in a win over Millard West.

Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood: Had 17 points in a win over Fort Calhoun.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Scored 16 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast.

