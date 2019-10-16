High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 17.
* * *
Top games
Volleyball
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne (at Sokol Arena), 7 p.m. Thursday
Omaha Westside Invitational, Friday-Saturday
Cross country
District meets, Thursday. A-1 and A-2 at Papillion-La Vista South (Walnut Creek); A-3 and A-4 at Pioneers Park, Lincoln. B-1 at Waverly; B-2 at Elkhorn Mount Michael; B-3 at Norris; B-4 at Crandall Creek, Ogallala. C-1 at Boys Town, C-2 at Pierce; C-3 at Aurora, C-4 at Crandall Creek. D-1 at Camp Kateri, McCool Junction, D-2 at Elks Country Club, Hastings; D-3 at Twin Creek, Pender; D-4 at Rolling Hills, Bloomfield; D-5 at Cross Creek, Cambridge; D-6 at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course, Bridgeport.
Tennis
State tournaments, Thursday and Friday at Koch Tennis Center (Class A) and Thursday and Friday at Woods Center, Lincoln (Class B)
Notables
FOOTBALL
11-man
Jaylon Roussell, Xavier Watts and Reid Burke, Omaha Burke: In the Bulldogs’ 59-35 win at Fremont, Roussell’s 354 rushing yards set the school record and he scored four times. Watts tied the Class A single-game record with four touchdown receptions — he caught five passes for 190 yards — from Reid Burke.
Eli Larson, St. Paul: An 80-yard kickoff return was one of his five touchdowns while rushing for 276 yards in a 46-12 win at O’Neill.
Clayton Denker, David City: Ran for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-18 win over Twin River.
Luke Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman: Ran for 287 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-36 loss to Yutan.
Gabe Conant, Adams Central: Scored five touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Minden.
Matt Beck, Douglas County West: Against Omaha Concordia he had 232 yards rushing, 41 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Eight-man
Luke Rocheford, Howells-Dodge: In a 50-8 win over Elkhorn Valley, he scored on five of nine carries and threw a touchdown pass.
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth: He ran for 342 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns in an 82-65 win over Niobrara/Verdigre.
Hunter Haughton, Fullerton: Was 6 of 11 for 180 yards and six touchdowns in a 60-22 win over Nebraska Christian.
Jake Jarzynka and Trey Meith, Ravenna: The Jays beat Palmer 70-48 as Jarzynka was 8 of 11 for 262 yards and Meith had five catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns.
Justin Erb, Wakefield: Ran for 347 yards and six touchdowns in a 50-36 win over West Point Guardian Angels.
Six-man
Will Lawrence, St. Edward: Became the eighth to run for 1,000 yards as a freshman after getting 352 yards and seven touchdowns in a 77-66 win over Santee.
Romeo White, Santee: At St. Edward, he racked up 439 yards and eight touchdowns on 24 carries.
Jacob Diessner, Spalding Academy: In a 26-25 win over Walthill, he rushed for 333 yards and two touchdowns.
VOLLEYBALL
Skylar McCune, Gretna: Had 20 kills in a win over Millard West.
Bridget Smith, Millard West: Had 39 assists against Gretna.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: Had 17 kills in a win over Wahoo.
Ibi Green, Elkhorn South: Had 14 kills in a win over Millard North.
Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig: Had 16 kills in a win over Pender.
Jessie Moss, Syracuse: Had 13 kills in a win over Freeman.
Chloe Foral, Douglas County West: Had 17 kills in a win over Arlington.
Mariah Allen, Beatrice: Had 15 kills in a win over Omaha Gross.
Carrie Beethe, Johnson County: Had 17 kills in a win over Auburn.
Saige Christo, Ashland-Greenwood: Had 10 kills and 20 digs in a win over Raymond Central.
Sophia Hass, West Point GACC: Had 12 kills in a match against Norfolk Lutheran.
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: Had 12 kills in a win over Sterling.
Send prep notable nominations to stu.pospisil@owh.com
