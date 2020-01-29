High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 30.
* * *
Millard North’s Hunter Sallis moved up 27 spots Wednesday, to No. 20 overall in Rivals’ latest top 150.
Sallis, who becomes the first five-star prospect in Nebraska during the online ranking era, also is rated as the eighth point guard in the nation, according to Rivals.
Omaha North graduate Justin Patton was previously the highest rated in-state player in the recruiting rankings era. He finished No. 45 in Rivals’ top 150.
Sallis’ list of offers includes Creighton, Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa, Iowa State, Connecticut, UCLA and Wisconsin, among others.
Bellevue West junior Chucky Hepburn, a Wisconsin commit, is rated No. 129 overall and No. 27 at point guard.
SCHEDULE
BOYS BASKETBALL
Omaha Central at Omaha Creighton Prep, 7 p.m. Friday
Elkhorn Mount Michael at Hastings, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Millard South at Millard North, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Omaha Westside at Millard West, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final (site TBA), 7:15 p.m. Friday
WRESTLING
Nebraska Girls Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday at York
Griese Invitational at Omaha Skutt, Saturday
Papillion-La Vista Invitational, Saturday
SWIMMING
Omaha Westside Invitational, Saturday
Notables
BOYS BASKETBALL
Them Koang, Grand Island: Had 41 points and 19 rebounds in an 85-78 loss to Lincoln Southeast.
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Scored a career-high 31 points in an 87-56 win over Madison.
Preston Burbach, Norfolk Catholic: Scored 33 points in an 86-50 win over Neligh-Oakdale.
Jace Leibhart, Anselmo-Merna: Led a 56-45 win over North Central with 33 points.
Noah Schutte Laurel-Concord- Coleridge: Had 29 points, 16 rebounds and six steals in a 63-43 win at Battle Creek.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: Had 36 points in a 55-40 win at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family after getting 28 against Norris in the Nebraska Prep Classic in Omaha.
Molly Davis, Yutan: Scored 25 points in a win over Palmyra.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Had 32 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Kearney.
Sydney Golladay, Fremont: Scored 24 points in a win over Lincoln Southeast.
Ale’jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: Scored 22 points and went past the 1,000-point mark in a win over Omaha Benson.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Had 29 points in a game against Papillion-La Vista South.
Honnah Leo, Millard West: Scored 26 points in a win over Omaha Marian.
Victoria Van Dyke, Omaha Skutt: Scored 23 points in an overtime victory against Omaha Gross.
CeCe Hacker, Omaha Marian: Scored 29 points in a win over Bellevue West.
Carissa Linse, Bellevue Cornerstone: Scored 19 points in a win over Lincoln Parkview.
Miley Prine, Bennington: Scored 20 points in a win over Columbus.
Leela Brownrigg, Boys Town: Had 23 points in a win over Cedar Bluffs.
Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water: Scored 21 points in a win over Omaha Brownell Talbot.
Kyra Fischer, South Sioux City: Scored 22 points in a win over Omaha Gross.
Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Scored 19 points in a win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Gabrielle Moser, Central City: Put in 30 points in a 63-56 win over Wood River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.