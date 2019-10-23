High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 24.

* * *

Top games

Cross country

State meet, Friday at Kearney Country Club, noon. Order of races: Class C girls, A girls, C boys, A boys, D girls (2 p.m.), B girls, D boys, B boys.

Volleyball

Metro Conference tournament final (at Ralston Arena), 6 p.m. Thursday

River Cities Conference tournament (at Omaha Gross), 9 a.m. Saturday

Notables

FOOTBALL

Tristan Gomes and Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West: Gomes threw for a school-record 375 yards with three touchdowns in a 43-14 win over Lincoln East. Odermann had eight catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Halleen, Lincoln Southeast: Racked up his 10th 100-yard rushing game in a row, going for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-13 win over Papillion La Vista South.

Nick Bohn, Bennington: After limited attempts in two blowouts, he threw touchdowns to five receivers and was 24-of-36 for 325 yards in a 41-18 win over Blair.

David Lilly, Wahoo Neumann: Exploded for 323 yards and five touchdown runs of between 39 and 49 yards on 20 carries in a 35-12 victory over Raymond Central.

Jaxson Kant, Norfolk Lutheran: Accounted for seven touchdowns in a 76-28 win at Madison.

Cooper Ebeling, Diller-Odell: Was 17-of-22 for 270 yards and five touchdowns in a 98-70 win over Lincoln Parkview.

Logan Page, Lincoln Parkview: Caught 13 balls for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the loss at Diller-Odell.

Eric Mustard, Columbus Scotus: Ran for 188 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-22 win at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Paxton Ross, Cambridge: In a 40-22 win at Dundy County-Stratton, he was 14-of-21 for 141 yards and two touchdowns, ran 31 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns, had eight tackles and a 59-yard punt. The week before against Alma, he had 424 yards passing, 137 rushing and accounted for eight touchdowns.

Trey Mieth, Ravenna, Had six catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-30 win over Nebraska Christian.

Ethan Mullally, North Bend: Ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a 16-13 win over Shelby/Rising City.

Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD: In a 42-36 overtime win at Fremont Bergan, he threw for 236 yards, ran for 225 on 32 carries and accounted for four touchdowns.

VOLLEYBALL

Claire Wilson, Omaha Roncalli: Had 17 kills in a win over Omaha Central.

Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: Had 26 kills in a win over Omaha Marian.

Brooklyn Schram, Papillion-La Vista: Became the school’s career assist leader with 3,229.

Payton Kirchhoefer, Omaha Marian: Had 16 kills in a match against Millard North.

Lauren Pick, Wayne: Had 16 kills in a win over Boone Central-Newman Grove.

Ella Waters, Norris: Had 18 kills in a win over Hastings.

Capri Dethlefs, Arcadia-Loup City: Had 20 kills in a win over Centura.

Mayah Delgado, Omaha Duchesne: Had 23 kills in a win over Bellevue West.

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Bellevue West: The freshman had 16 kills in a match against Omaha Duchesne.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Had 16 kills in a win over Central Valley.

Ashlyn Wright, Central Valley: Had 20 kills in a match against Humphrey St. Francis.

Anna Koehler, Platteview: Had 14 kills in a win over Ashland-Greenwood.

