High school sports schedule and notables as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 9.

* * *

SCHEDULE

Boys basketball

Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Girls basketball

Crete at Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m. Thursday

Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Lincoln East at Fremont, 6 p.m. Saturday

Wrestling

Millard West Invitational, 9 a.m. Saturday

Norm Manstedt Invitational, Friday and Saturday at Central Community College-Columbus

Swimming

Millard South Invitational, 10 a.m. Saturday

NOTABLES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cameron Eisenhauer, Norfolk: Scored 81 points in three Heartland Conference tournament games, including 30 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and six steals against Fremont.

Hunter Sallis, Millard North: His 96 points in the Metro Holiday Tournament tie for No. 10 on the tourney’s single-season scoring chart.

Kaleb Brink, Elkhorn Mount Michael: Had 31 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks in a 72-50 win over Ralston.

Joe Burrus, Boys Town: Had 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and 11 steals in a 76-70 win over Oakland-Craig. He’s now out for the season with a broken leg.

Joey Skoff, Bellevue East: Scored 42 points against Omaha Northwest.

Tyrece Griggs, Omaha South: Had 37 points in a loss to Papillion-La Vista South.

Kaden Sailors, South Sioux City: In December, he had a triple double of 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 steals in a 59-58 loss to Sioux City North.

Seth Miller, Anselmo-Merna: Had 30 rebounds and a state-high 26 rebounds in a 65-51 win over Overton.

Weston Morrow, Maywood/Hayes Center: Had 38 points and 15 steals in a 61-44 win over Southwest.

Carter Kingsbury, Ponca: His 36 points led a 70-58 win over Crofton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: In her school’s holiday tournament, the Nebraska commit had 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and eight steals in a 66-50 win over Wynot and 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals in a 67-55 win over Crofton.

Gabby Moser, Central City: Scored 35 points in a 72-58 win over Twin River.

Sidney Stallbaum, Summerland: Scored 31 points in a 60-25 win over Plainview.

Keisha Snyder, Winnebago: Had 27 points in a 64-57 win over O’Neill.

Sidney Swanson: Her 28 points outscored Fort Calhoun in a 52-19 win.

Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista: Scored 19 points against Omaha Westside.

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: Scored 25 points in a win over Omaha Burke.

Ale’jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: Had 28 points against Papillion-La Vista.

Honnah Leo, Millard West: Scored 26 points against Omaha Westside.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: Had 24 points in a win over Millard West.

Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke: Scored 18 points against Millard North.

Ary Harrison, Omaha Marian: Had 23 points against Millard South.

Cora Olsen, Millard South: The freshman scored 16 points in a win over Omaha Marian.

Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central: Scored 21 points against Millard West.

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West: Scored 18 points against Omaha Marian.

Emily Richards, Papillion-La Vista South: Had 21 points against Omaha Burke.

Miley Prine, Bennington: Scored 23 points in a win over Blair.

Brianna Stai, Norris: Had 18 points in a win over Aurora.

Johanna Vandenack, Yutan: Scored 19 points against Raymond Central.

Send prep notable nominations to stu.pospisil@owh.com

