High school sports schedule and notable performances as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 13.

* * *

SCHEDULE

BOYS BASKETBALL

» Millard North at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Friday

» Heartland Hoops Classic, Saturday at Grand Island. Millard North-IMG Academy at 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

» Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian, 7:15 p.m. Thursday

» Millard South at Omaha Westside, 5:30 p.m. Friday

» Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, 5:45 p.m. Friday

SWIMMING AND DIVING

» Metro Conference meet, Friday and Saturday at Millard West. Diving Thursday.

» Heartland Conference meet, Friday and Saturday at Fremont Family YMCA. Diving Thursday at Lincoln Southeast.

Performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Latrell Wrightsell, Omaha Central: Scored 27 points in a 73-71 win at Millard West.

Charlie Fletcher, Omaha Skutt: Had 27 points in a 76-46 win over Glenwood.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: The junior recently topped 1,000 points for his career.

Zach LaFave, Elkhorn South: Scored 30 in a 68-61 win at Omaha Burke.

Hunter Sallis, Millard North: Had 26 points against Millard West, 31 against Lincoln Northeast and 19 against Papillion-La Vista South.

Isaac Troudt, Grand Island: The sophomore had 33 points, including the long 3 at the buzzer in overtime, as the Islanders won 57-54 at Omaha Creighton Prep.

Gavin Logemann and Sam Sleister, Fremont Bergan: Logemann had 18 points and Sleister 16, including 10 of 11 from the foul line, in a 50-35 upset of Boys Town.

Shea Sweetland, Wayne: Averaged 19.8 points a game since Jan. 1 while the Blue Devils have won 11 of 12 games. He reached the 1,000-point milestone against Hartington Cedar Catholic and helped lead Wayne to its first Mid States Conference title in 17 years.

Easton Hall, Schuyler: Leads the Warriors in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (8.2).

Koby Bales, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 34 points in an 83-80, three-overtime loss to Wahoo.

Trey Scheef, Wahoo: Had 31 points against Arlington and 26 against Grand Island Central Catholic in Warrior wins.

Jasiya DeOllos, Scottsbluff: His 31 points, 22 after halftime, led a 56-47 win over Alliance.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Honnah Leo, Millard West: Scored 22 of her career-high 32 in the second half of a 70-58 win over Omaha Central.

Abbie Skupa, Silver Lake: Became the program’s career scoring leader with a 30-point game against Red Cloud.

Gabby Moser, Central City: Recently became the program’s career scoring leader, topping the 1,377 by Kay Broekemeier.

Josiee Sobotka, Meridian: Averaged 24 points in three Crossroads Conference games.

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul: Her 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists led a 58-51 overtime win over Ord for the Wildcats’ first Lou-Platte title since 1997.

McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: Scored a school-record 40 points in a win over Lincoln North Star.

Morgan Maly, Crete: Scored a school- record 38 points in a win over Blair.

Emily Richards, Papillion-La Vista South: Scored a school-record 34 in a win over Kearney.

Abigayle Kreiser, Lincoln North Star: Had 24 points in a win over Bellevue West.

Josie Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Scored 21 in a win over Boys Town.

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: Scored 26 points in a win over Omaha South.

Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista: Had 25 points in a win over Bellevue West.

Ale’jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: Scored 34 in a win over Omaha North.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Scored 24 points in a win over Lincoln East.

Baylee Egan, Bellevue East: Scored 21 in a win over Omaha Benson.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Finished with 25 points against Millard South.

Alexis Speier, Gretna: Scored 22 points in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Had 23 points and 14 rebounds against Omaha Burke.

Addison Barnard, Beatrice: Scored 24 in a win over Omaha Gross.

CROSS COUNTRY

Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star: Named the state’s Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year, the first from North Star.

Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East: Freshman is the first from East named the state’s Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year.

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 44

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started