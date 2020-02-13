High school sports schedule and notable performances as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 13.
* * *
SCHEDULE
BOYS BASKETBALL
» Millard North at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m. Friday
» Heartland Hoops Classic, Saturday at Grand Island. Millard North-IMG Academy at 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
» Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian, 7:15 p.m. Thursday
» Millard South at Omaha Westside, 5:30 p.m. Friday
» Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, 5:45 p.m. Friday
SWIMMING AND DIVING
» Metro Conference meet, Friday and Saturday at Millard West. Diving Thursday.
» Heartland Conference meet, Friday and Saturday at Fremont Family YMCA. Diving Thursday at Lincoln Southeast.
Performances
BOYS BASKETBALL
Latrell Wrightsell, Omaha Central: Scored 27 points in a 73-71 win at Millard West.
Charlie Fletcher, Omaha Skutt: Had 27 points in a 76-46 win over Glenwood.
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West: The junior recently topped 1,000 points for his career.
Zach LaFave, Elkhorn South: Scored 30 in a 68-61 win at Omaha Burke.
Hunter Sallis, Millard North: Had 26 points against Millard West, 31 against Lincoln Northeast and 19 against Papillion-La Vista South.
Isaac Troudt, Grand Island: The sophomore had 33 points, including the long 3 at the buzzer in overtime, as the Islanders won 57-54 at Omaha Creighton Prep.
Gavin Logemann and Sam Sleister, Fremont Bergan: Logemann had 18 points and Sleister 16, including 10 of 11 from the foul line, in a 50-35 upset of Boys Town.
Shea Sweetland, Wayne: Averaged 19.8 points a game since Jan. 1 while the Blue Devils have won 11 of 12 games. He reached the 1,000-point milestone against Hartington Cedar Catholic and helped lead Wayne to its first Mid States Conference title in 17 years.
Easton Hall, Schuyler: Leads the Warriors in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (8.2).
Koby Bales, Grand Island Central Catholic: Had 34 points in an 83-80, three-overtime loss to Wahoo.
Trey Scheef, Wahoo: Had 31 points against Arlington and 26 against Grand Island Central Catholic in Warrior wins.
Jasiya DeOllos, Scottsbluff: His 31 points, 22 after halftime, led a 56-47 win over Alliance.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Honnah Leo, Millard West: Scored 22 of her career-high 32 in the second half of a 70-58 win over Omaha Central.
Abbie Skupa, Silver Lake: Became the program’s career scoring leader with a 30-point game against Red Cloud.
Gabby Moser, Central City: Recently became the program’s career scoring leader, topping the 1,377 by Kay Broekemeier.
Josiee Sobotka, Meridian: Averaged 24 points in three Crossroads Conference games.
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul: Her 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists led a 58-51 overtime win over Ord for the Wildcats’ first Lou-Platte title since 1997.
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: Scored a school-record 40 points in a win over Lincoln North Star.
Morgan Maly, Crete: Scored a school- record 38 points in a win over Blair.
Emily Richards, Papillion-La Vista South: Scored a school-record 34 in a win over Kearney.
Abigayle Kreiser, Lincoln North Star: Had 24 points in a win over Bellevue West.
Josie Petrulis, Omaha Brownell Talbot: Scored 21 in a win over Boys Town.
Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central: Scored 26 points in a win over Omaha South.
Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista: Had 25 points in a win over Bellevue West.
Ale’jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: Scored 34 in a win over Omaha North.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Scored 24 points in a win over Lincoln East.
Baylee Egan, Bellevue East: Scored 21 in a win over Omaha Benson.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Finished with 25 points against Millard South.
Alexis Speier, Gretna: Scored 22 points in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South: Had 23 points and 14 rebounds against Omaha Burke.
Addison Barnard, Beatrice: Scored 24 in a win over Omaha Gross.
CROSS COUNTRY
Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star: Named the state’s Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year, the first from North Star.
Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East: Freshman is the first from East named the state’s Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year.
