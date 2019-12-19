High school sports notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 20.

* * *

BOYS BASKETBALL

Connor Larson, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Averaged 19 points in a 3-0 start for the Raiders.

Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido, Wahoo: Against Bennington, Scheef had 27 points and Waido 18 in a 76-59 win.

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Is averaging 25 points a game with a high of 31 in a loss to Palmyra.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: Had back-to-back 29-point games last weekend.

Jai’Lyn Spears, Omaha Bryan: His 42 points in a 103-102 win over Fremont broke the school record.

Dylan Richman, Lexington: Had 22 points and nine assists to lead a 69-59 win over Ralston.

Jack Heiss and Logan O’Malley, North Platte St. Patrick’s: They combined for 10 3s and 40 points in a 72-61 win over Ogallala.

Trey Meith, Ravenna: Had 32 points in a 68-56 win over Burwell.

Barak Birch, Burwell: Had 31 points in a 70-23 win over North Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: Had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Omaha Burke.

Charlotte Bovaird, Lincoln East: Hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Morgan Maly, Crete: Scored 26 points in a win over Grand Island Northwest after sinking nine 3-pointers and finishing with 36 points in a win over Hastings.

Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water: Scored 34 points in a win over Omaha Christian.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Scored 22 points in a win over Lincoln Southeast.

CeCe Hacker, Omaha Marian: Had 18 points in a win over Omaha Bryan.

Jessica Wellman, Platteview: Scored 17 points in a win over Arlington.

Bella Chappell, Plattsmouth: Scored 28 points in a win over Nebraska City.

Avory French, Blair: Scored 22 points in a win over Waverly.

Ellie McCarville, Douglas County West: Had 24 points in a win over Fort Calhoun.

Maddy Meehan, Elkhorn: Scored 18 points in a win over Norris.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Had 31 points in a win over Omaha Bryan.

Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: Scored 21 points in a win over Lincoln North Star.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: Had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Lincoln Northeast, then had 21 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Faye Jacobsen, Louisville: Averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds in two games.

Ale’jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: Scored 33 points in a win over Gretna.

Miley Prine, Bennington: Scored 24 points in a win over Wahoo.

Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest: Scored 18 points in a win over Waverly.

Maddie Krull, Millard South: Scored 15 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career in a win over Omaha Northwest.

Charli Earth, Fremont: Scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds in a win over Bellevue West.

Brianna Stai, Norris: Scored 16 points in a win over Plattsmouth.

Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Had 22 points in a win over Omaha Central.

Abbey Wilson, Omaha Mercy: Scored 23 points in a win over Blair.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: Had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Lincoln Northeast.

Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista: Scored 17 points in a win over Kearney.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Went 14 of 15 from the field in a 66-10 win over Grand Island Heartland Lutheran.

FOOTBALL

Additional all-state honorable mention players:

Class A — Omaha Central: Abe Hoskins, Justin Davis, Sam Levy, Dylan Baker, Jake Frezell, Joey Craig, Christian Simmons.

Class B — Crete: Zach Fye, Owen Kuntz, Jaxon Weyand.

Class C-2 — Doniphan-Trumbull: Keithan Stafford, Griffin Hendricks, Sam Hoppe, Ayden King.

Eight Man-2 — Mullen: Clayton Hassett, Brendon Walker, Bryce McIntosh, Riley Kessler, Teven Marshall, Kendal Neal.

Every 2019-20 Nebraska high school state championship team​ so far

1 of 28

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription