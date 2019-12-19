High school sports notables as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 20.
* * *
BOYS BASKETBALL
Connor Larson, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Averaged 19 points in a 3-0 start for the Raiders.
Trey Scheef and Thomas Waido, Wahoo: Against Bennington, Scheef had 27 points and Waido 18 in a 76-59 win.
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock: Is averaging 25 points a game with a high of 31 in a loss to Palmyra.
Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star: Had back-to-back 29-point games last weekend.
Jai’Lyn Spears, Omaha Bryan: His 42 points in a 103-102 win over Fremont broke the school record.
Dylan Richman, Lexington: Had 22 points and nine assists to lead a 69-59 win over Ralston.
Jack Heiss and Logan O’Malley, North Platte St. Patrick’s: They combined for 10 3s and 40 points in a 72-61 win over Ogallala.
Trey Meith, Ravenna: Had 32 points in a 68-56 win over Burwell.
Barak Birch, Burwell: Had 31 points in a 70-23 win over North Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: Had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Omaha Burke.
Charlotte Bovaird, Lincoln East: Hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Morgan Maly, Crete: Scored 26 points in a win over Grand Island Northwest after sinking nine 3-pointers and finishing with 36 points in a win over Hastings.
Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water: Scored 34 points in a win over Omaha Christian.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: Scored 22 points in a win over Lincoln Southeast.
CeCe Hacker, Omaha Marian: Had 18 points in a win over Omaha Bryan.
Jessica Wellman, Platteview: Scored 17 points in a win over Arlington.
Bella Chappell, Plattsmouth: Scored 28 points in a win over Nebraska City.
Avory French, Blair: Scored 22 points in a win over Waverly.
Ellie McCarville, Douglas County West: Had 24 points in a win over Fort Calhoun.
Maddy Meehan, Elkhorn: Scored 18 points in a win over Norris.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont: Had 31 points in a win over Omaha Bryan.
Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High: Scored 21 points in a win over Lincoln North Star.
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: Had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Lincoln Northeast, then had 21 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Faye Jacobsen, Louisville: Averaged 20 points and 12 rebounds in two games.
Ale’jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: Scored 33 points in a win over Gretna.
Miley Prine, Bennington: Scored 24 points in a win over Wahoo.
Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest: Scored 18 points in a win over Waverly.
Maddie Krull, Millard South: Scored 15 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career in a win over Omaha Northwest.
Charli Earth, Fremont: Scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds in a win over Bellevue West.
Brianna Stai, Norris: Scored 16 points in a win over Plattsmouth.
Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson: Had 22 points in a win over Omaha Central.
Abbey Wilson, Omaha Mercy: Scored 23 points in a win over Blair.
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside: Had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Lincoln Northeast.
Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista: Scored 17 points in a win over Kearney.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Went 14 of 15 from the field in a 66-10 win over Grand Island Heartland Lutheran.
FOOTBALL
Additional all-state honorable mention players:
Class A — Omaha Central: Abe Hoskins, Justin Davis, Sam Levy, Dylan Baker, Jake Frezell, Joey Craig, Christian Simmons.
Class B — Crete: Zach Fye, Owen Kuntz, Jaxon Weyand.
Class C-2 — Doniphan-Trumbull: Keithan Stafford, Griffin Hendricks, Sam Hoppe, Ayden King.
Eight Man-2 — Mullen: Clayton Hassett, Brendon Walker, Bryce McIntosh, Riley Kessler, Teven Marshall, Kendal Neal.
