LINCOLN — A two-time U.S. Olympic volleyball player, the state’s career leader in football coaching wins and the only 25-foot long jumper in state high school history lead the 2020 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame induction class.
The class will be inducted Oct. 4 at Lincoln East. Tickets, available through the Nebraska Sports Council, are $25 for adults, $10 for K-12 students and free for children 5 and under.
Among the 12 athletes being honored are 2012 and 2016 Olympian Jordan Larson from Logan View High School and NU and Robert Rands from Bellevue East, who broke Gale Sayers’ state record in the long jump in 2005.
Jeff Bellar of Norfolk Catholic, who took the state lead in career wins in football two years ago, is among the five coaching inductees. Three contributors and an official complete the 20-person class.
Also being honored are athletes Emily Anderson Hansen, Dawn Crinklaw Gustafson, Glenwood Einspahr, Steve Erwin, Todd Eubanks, John Gibson, Nate Lashley, Megan Neuvirth Maslanka, Nora Shepherd Ohrt and Tony Veland; coaches Norm Manstedt, Elroy Pierce, Jerome Skrdla and Sue Ziegler; contributors Ken and Ryly Jane Hambleton and Bobby Mills; and official Steve Farlee.
Athletes
Emily Anderson Hansen, Lincoln Southeast (1996): A key member of six state championship teams in cross country and basketball for the Knights, she was in the top 10 at the state cross country meet all four years and was the all-class champion as a freshman. She started at point guard for three years in basketball and was on two silver-medal 3,200 relays during her track career. She played college basketball at St. Cloud State.
Dawn Crinklaw Gustafson, Ralston (1985): The runner-up for the Dial National High School Athlete of the Year award and The World-Herald’s Girls Athlete of the Year, she was recruited in four sports. She played basketball and softball at U.S. International before a pro basketball career in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. At Ralston, she was a three-year starter in volleyball and basketball and a two-time all-class gold medalist in the discus.
Glenwood Einspahr, Hildreth (1950): A one-man track team competing without a coach, he gave Hildreth a Class D co-championship in 1950 by sweeping the 100 and 220 dashes and winning the long jump. A two-time all-state basketball player, he led Hildreth to an undefeated state championship in 1949. He played freshman football at Nebraska and, after a stint in the Air Force, was on the Kearney State basketball team.
Steve Erwin, Laurel (1971): An all-class all-state selection in football and basketball, he played quarterback for the Laurel team that went 10-0 in 1970. In basketball, his career totals were 1,427 points and 1,321 rebounds. The Bears were Class B runners-up when he was a junior, the same year he tied for second in the high jump at state track. At Nebraska, he started 55 of 71 games over a three-year span.
Todd Eubanks, Lincoln East (1983): A three-sport standout, he was All-Nebraska in football and Class A second team all-state basketball. He won the 400-meters gold medal as a junior and senior at the state track meet and was a high school All-American. He played basketball for two years and ran track for three at New Mexico State.
John Gibson, Papillion-La Vista (1996): The 1996 World-Herald Boys Athlete of the Year was All-Nebraska in football and was a three-time gold medalist at the state track meet in the triple jump. At Nebraska, he was a four-year football letterman at wingback and was among the Huskers’ leading receivers in 2001.
Jordan Larson, Logan View (2005): A key player on the U.S. Olympic volleyball teams of 2012 and 2016, she was a high school All-American who was a 12-time letterwinner for the Raiders. After committing to Nebraska for volleyball after her sophomore year, she started four years for the Huskers and was an All-American three times. She was on the first team as a sophomore and senior.
Nate Lashley, Mitchell (2001): A two-time state golf champion who led Mitchell to the Class C-1 team title both years, he was the Pac-10 Conference runner-up for Arizona in 2005. As a professional, he won the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019. Lashley also is Mitchell’s career scoring leader in boys basketball.
Megan Neuvirth Maslanka, West Point Central Catholic (2005): The 2005 World-Herald Girls Athlete of the Year helped the Jays’ volleyball and basketball teams win eight state championships and compile a 201-3 record. A four-year letterwinner at Creighton, she scored more than 1,000 points in her career and twice was named the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year.
Robert Rands, Bellevue East (2005): The 2005 World-Herald Boys Athlete of the Year broke Gale Sayers’ 44-year-old long jump record and became the first in the state to jump 25 feet. He won the national young men’s championship in the long jump in 2005 and competed at NU. His football career included rushing for a school-record 2,650 yards in his career and accepting an NU scholarship.
Nora Shepherd Ohrt, York (1994): Undefeated in the 1,600 meters in high school, she won three state cross country gold medals and seven state track meet gold medals in distance running. She set York records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, establishing a Class B record in the 1,600 as a senior. At NU, she was a four-year letterwinner in track and cross country, running on its school-record 6,000-meter relay.
Tony Veland, Omaha Benson (1991): Owner of national championship and Super Bowl rings, he was a nine-letterman for the Bunnies in football, basketball and track. He was All-Nebraska second team as a quarterback, signed with NU and set a Shrine Bowl record for total offense. He was a defensive back on NU’s national championship teams of 1994 and 1995. Drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft, he was a special teams player on Denver’s 1997 Super Bowl champions and started five games the next year for Carolina.
Coaches
Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic: Nebraska’s all-time leader with 363 football coaching victories in 38 seasons, he has taken the Knights to nine state championships and five runner-up finishes. Six of his teams have been undefeated.
Norm Manstedt, High Plains: He started the Clarks wrestling program in 1969 and coached the team through consolidations for 50 years. His teams produced four three-time individual state champions and 22 other state champions. His 1972 Clarks team won the Class D state championship and the 1978 team finished second.
Elroy Pierce, Eustis-Farnam: His 50-year coaching career, 47 years at Eustis, covered multiple sports. His track teams enjoyed the most success. Eustis-Farnam girls won three Class D girls track titles and finished second four times between 1988 and 1994.
Jerome Skrdla, Gretna: Currently sixth all time in girls basketball victories with 560, he’s coached three schools to the state tournament and has had three state championship teams — at Kearney Catholic in 1984 and 1985 and Gretna in 2006. At Kearney Catholic, he coached the boys track team to a state title in 1986 and the runner-up trophy in 1985 as well as the football semifinals in 1982.
Sue Ziegler, Lincoln Lutheran: The Warriors’ track coach for 29 years and volleyball coach for 22 years, she led them to five state championships — two in volleyball, two in girls track and one in boys track — and four state runner-up finishes. Her 400th career win in volleyball came last fall while leading them to the Class C-1 title.
Contributors
Ken and Ryly Jane Hambleton, Lincoln: They were sportswriters at the Lincoln Journal Star from 1974 until their joint retirement in 2017. From 1983 to 1989 they were the newspaper’s prep sports team, then Ryly Jane took over for Ken as the boys’ rater for the next 28 years. He was on other beats but continued to cover high school games and tournaments.
Bobby Mills, Grand Island: Known as the state’s “1,000-Yard Guy,” Mills first compiled a listing of the state’s 1,000-yard rushers in 1975 that’s become an annual endeavor. His columns and articles, mostly on football and basketball, appear in the Grand Island Independent, McCook Gazette and in his blog.
Steve Farlee, Norfolk: He officiated more than 3,000 basketball games during 43 years. He refereed football and umpired high school and American Legion baseball for more than 25 years. His résumé also includes NAIA and NCAA games in all three sports.
Other awards
Great Moment in High School Sports: The 2013 Class A state soccer final between Omaha South and Omaha Creighton Prep drew an estimated 8,200, a larger crowd than for the Class A football final the previous fall.
Dominant Dynasty: Lincoln High football from 1911-55. During those 45 years, the Links won 20 mythical state championships and compiled a 324-48-18 record.
Ron Gustafson Inspiration Award: Megan Wallman of Syracuse, who weighed 2 pounds at birth and overcame several medical issues as a child to earn honorable mention all-conference volleyball honors in 2019 as a serving and defensive specialist. She set a school record for serving accuracy with 12 errors in 399 serves.
Fischer Family Award: L.G. and Shirley Harrison family of Omaha. Their 11 children figured prominently in sports at Omaha Creighton Prep, Marian, Central, Benson, Cathedral and Bryan. Eight of the children were involved in college athletics and son Les (“Pee Wee”) played more than 9,000 games with the Harlem Globetrotters and Meadowlark Lemon’s Harlem All-Stars.
Golden Anniversary Teams: Laurel’s 1970 football team, which included 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Steve Erwin, was 10-0 and outscored its opponents by an average score of 48-8; Fairbury’s 1971 boys basketball team, which won Class B with a 22-3 record.
Silver Anniversary Teams: Chappell’s 1995 volleyball team, led by Hall of Fame inductee Kim Behrends, went 28-0 and won the first of back-to-back Class D-1 state titles; Milford’s 1995 football team, which went 13-0 and won the first of back-to-back Class C-1 state titles.
After his days as a three-sport standout at McCook, Jeff Kinney came to Nebraska in 1968 to play quarterback. But two other QBs also joined the Huskers that season. So Kinney moved to flanker and eventually I-back, and that's where he flourished over the next three seasons.
Decorated college and high school football and wrestling star. High school teacher, coach and administrator. But Charles Bryant was foremost a pioneer. Bryant, an all-state athlete at Omaha South before graduating in 1950, became the first black football player of the modern era at Nebraska in 1952.
George Flippin was once described by Lincoln Star sports editor Cy Sherman as a "charged bull, into which was bred the tenacity of the bulldog, the ferocity of the tiger and the gameness of the man who knows no fear." He was Nebraska's first black athlete, in 1891, before black athletes were banned by the university from 1917 until the late 1940s.
Former Broken Bow cowboy Paul Tierney has won arguably the two most prestigious titles in rodeo. He finished his 10-year professional career by topping $1 million in career earnings, and his 2008 induction into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame makes him the most accomplished cowboy from Nebraska.
Shelby, Nebraska, is one of the flattest towns in one of the flattest states in America. The elevation difference between the highest and lowest points is 7 feet. It is literally a town without a hill, one of the last places you’d expect to produce an Olympic gold medalist in bobsled. But that didn't stop Tomasevicz.
Rhodes did it all. The Ansley native held three state high school track records at the same time (vault, long jump, high jump); was player-coach of Ansley’s first football team in 1920, which went undefeated that season; helped Ansley win a pair of state basketball titles; and played baseball. After graduating from high school in 1922, Rhodes went on to earn eight varsity letters at Nebraska — three in football and track, and two in baseball.
Ruud is Nebraska’s all-time leading tackler with 432 stops. As a senior captain in 2004, he was a third-third All-American, a first-team All-Big 12 performer and NU’s defensive MVP. He was selected in the second round of the NFL draft. Ruud played eight NFL seasons, leading Tampa Bay in tackles for four of those.
Grand Island coach Doug Whitman once noted that swimmer Scott Usher was "one to watch." As it turned out, the entire country had the chance to watch Usher. Usher finished seventh in the 200 breaststroke in the 2004 Olympics and in 2008 fell just short of returning for a second Olympics.
Skinny 14-year-old Geddes left his father, eight brothers and eight sisters in Jacksonville, Florida, and arrived at Boys Town in 1962. Geddes had played football just once before arriving but took such a beating in a sandlot game against older players that he didn’t plan to play again. But Boys Town coach Skip Palrang spotted him and talked him into giving it a try. He eventually thrived and helped the Cowboys win a state title.
The 1978 Holdrege graduate turned down multiple scholarship offers from other schools, including a football and track package from Iowa State, to walk on with the Nebraska football team. The 150-pound walk-on became an integral part of the Husker offense. The three-year starter ranked in the top 10 in receptions and yards by the time he left in 1982.
While a career in the NBA never materialized for the Omaha Benson and Iowa graduate, Woolridge played overseas for 13 years. Leagues in Turkey, France, Germany, Venezuela, Israel and Cyprus. And the money was good. "To do what I loved professionally for 13 years, I can't complain about it," he said in 2013.
Louise Pound, in so many fields, was the trailblazer for women's athletics in the state. And this while becoming a preeminent educator in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln English department over a half-century. In 1890, Pound won the Lincoln city tennis championship. She captured the university's men's singles and doubles titles in 1891 and 1892 — the only female in school history to receive a men's varsity letter.
The best softball teams used to hail only from the West Coast. Keaton changed that. The former Papillion-La Vista and Nebraska star put Nebraska softball on the map with her dominating presence and performances in the pitcher's circle.
Once the last player to survive the cut on Nebraska's recruiting board, Noonan ultimately became a household Husker name. He earned first-team All-America honors and was named the Big Eight athlete of the year as a senior. His 12 sacks that season are tied for third in school history, and his 24 career sacks are tied for fourth.
One press clipping described Hopp, a first baseman and outfielder, as "a dynamo who, perhaps more than anyone else, typifies the dashing, hell-for-leather play” of the St. Louis Cardinals. Hopp's 14-year career spanned five teams and as many World Series appearances, including back-to-back World Series victories with the Yankees. In all, he won four World Series and was an All-Star in 1946, when he hit .333 and drove in 48 runs for the Boston Braves.
Born in Holdrege in 1939 and raised near Axtell, Anderson began his quest at an early age and eventually built a makeshift shooting range as a high school senior at Axtell. After attending Nebraska for one year, Anderson joined the U.S. Army so he could pursue his Olympic dream.
Hare picked Nebraska from a slew of offers after starting for four years for Omaha Tech, where he averaged 26.4 points a game as a senior in 1963. Tech won the Class A title that year after going 22-2 and cruising through the state tournament by an average of 21 points a game. That team was voted into the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame and recently was chosen as having one of the best starting fives in Nebraska high school sports history.
Osborne remains just one of two men to win The World-Herald’s high school (1955) and state college (1959) athlete of the year awards. In high school, Osborne was all-state in football and basketball in 1954-55 and helped Hastings win a state title on the hardwood. In track, he won the discus at the state meet and placed second in the 440-yard dash. The future coach and congressman also stood out on the baseball diamond and had a pro football career.
Hoppen turned down a Kentucky scholarship offer. He also said no to Notre Dame, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado. And yes to Nebraska. Between 1982 and 1986, the 6-foot-11 center became NU’s all-time leading scorer, and he did it with clinical efficiency.
The only native Nebraskan to win a national wrestling championship at NU, Vering took his success to the international level, representing the U.S. in a pair of Olympics, claiming a world silver medal and winning gold at a Pan Am Games.
As a junior, Henry won golds for Bellevue West in the 200, 400 and long jump. Henry went on to set a national age-group record in the long jump and was part of the USA Junior World Team in 1995. At Nebraska, Henry won the NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump titles in 1996. All told, Henry was a three-time Big 12 champion and a 10-time All-American.
Kindig-Malone won gold medals at state in the long jump, hurdles and relays, but it wasn’t until she started getting scholarship offers from UCLA, Iowa and NU that she realized she might be good. Later, she won Big Eight heptathlon and pentathlon titles at Nebraska, becoming an All-American and helping the Huskers win their first indoor national championship in 1982. Kindig-Malone also won a Class C state basketball title with Hastings St. Cecilia in 1977.
Sauer and Bernie Masterson — No. 43 on the Nebraska 100 — paired together in the backfield to usher in one of the first great runs for Husker football. The two led Nebraska to Big Six championships in 1931, ’32 and ’33, when the Huskers went undefeated in league play. Sauer was an All-American in 1933 for the second-ranked Huskers. He also lettered in track, baseball and wrestling.
Cantwell, from Crete, won four straight Class B shot put and discus titles, including three consecutive all-class gold medals in the shot. She was a two-time NCAA shot put champion at SMU and was the 2002 U.S. indoor and outdoor champion as well as a 1999 world indoor bronze medalist. Cantwell also competed in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.
A two-way football player even during his professional career with Green Bay, Charles Brock helped revolutionize the linebacker position in the pros while helping the Packers win two NFL championships. The Columbus native was recalled as a fierce competitor by the late Lee Remmel, a team historian who covered the Packers for nearly 30 years.
The image of Cory Schlesinger barreling into the end zone for the winning touchdown in the 1995 Orange Bowl burns brightly in the memories of Nebraska football fans. Schlesinger did some barreling in his day, but prided himself on being a bruiser. That trait served him well, especially in his 12 years with the Detroit Lions.
Schmidt represented the U.S. in the 2008 Olympics in the 800. Four years later, she returned to run the 800 and 1,500. The Olympic appearances are accompanied by plenty of other honors: a 2006 U.S. indoor 800 championship; a pair of U.S. outdoor silvers in the 800 (2006, 2008); and while with the North Carolina Tar Heels, two outdoor 800 titles and a distance-medley relay championship.
Mann was a jack of all trades, but a master of all of them, too. “Les did everything well. He was tops at football, basketball, track and baseball. He would have been equally great in other sports,” said Mann’s close friend, Scott Dye, in a newspaper account following Mann’s 1962 death in a car accident.
Dan Brand’s path to an Olympic wrestling medal was anything but typical. He competed in football, basketball and track at Bellevue High, but never was all-conference. He made the Nebraska freshman team in basketball, but after being cut, he signed up for the intramural wrestling tournament. He won and went on to compete in the Olympics.
Vinciquerra played football at Tech High and Creighton University, but is better remembered for making the 1936 U.S. Olympic boxing team. A natural heavyweight, he won a national Golden Gloves championship that year as a 175-pounder. He had a pro record of 42 wins (26 by knockout), four losses and five draws from 1937 through 1941, fighting over 20 times in 1937.
Lincoln High football went 23-1-1 during Debus' three seasons on the varsity squad. Debus also played basketball and was all-state in American Legion baseball. But his best sport was track and field, where at state he single-handedly nearly doubled the point total of the second-place team.
Skinner won two high school state golf titles, two junior state championships and the 1980 state match-play crown. She went to Oklahoma State, where she was a two-time Big Eight champion and was named Golf Magazine’s 1982 college player of the year. On the LPGA Tour, Skinner won events in 1985, ’86, ’87, ’93, ’94 and ’95 before leaving in 2003.
Woohead rushed for the second-most yards (7,962) in the history of college football in all divisions and won the Harlon Hill Trophy (Division II’s version of the Heisman) twice. He finished his NFL career with 2,238 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing, along with 2,698 yards and 17 touchdowns receiving.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle was a model of consistency. The three-time all-conference pick flattened plenty of defensive players, with an incredible one sack allowed in 46 career games with the Huskers. As a senior, he captained Tom Osborne's first national title team.
A 2009 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, the former Iowa and Omaha Central great was a two-time All-America linebacker, three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and an NFL draft pick. At Omaha Central, he was twice named to the All-Nebraska team.
As a senior in 1985, Rathman produced the best season ever by a Husker fullback. He ran for 881 yards, a position record by 164 yards. He went on to win two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers in a nine-year NFL career. In 1989, he led NFC running backs with 73 catches, and he capped the season with two touchdowns in a Super Bowl victory over Denver.
A left-hander with a nearly unstoppable fadeaway hook, Witte, a Lincoln High grad, became a three-time All-American (1932-34) at Wyoming. He was the first collegian to score more than 1,000 points in a career (1,069), earning him the nickname "One Grand Witte."
Losing was something Olson never dealt with at Omaha Northwest, going 27-0 with a 0.76 ERA, 276 strikeouts, seven no-hitters — including four in the state playoffs and one in the state championship game — and four state titles before playing at Auburn and being drafted fourth overall in the 1988 MLB draft.
Stecher won the world wrestling championship on July 5, 1915, in Omaha, beating Charlie Cutler in two falls at Rourke Park in front of 15,000 fans. Stecher wore a championship belt studded with 308 diamonds. He became a celebrity across Nebraska. In 1920, he reportedly earned a winner’s purse of $40,000 — four times what Babe Ruth earned the year before.
As a senior, Jones earned all-state honors in football as a halfback and then as a point guard, helping Boys Town win the Class A state basketball championship. But where he really excelled was track. He was the state champion in the mile run, became an All-American at Iowa and was a two-time Olympian.
The first woman from Nebraska to make the U.S. Olympic team, Frost competed in the discus at the 1968 Mexico City Games. In June 2015, at the age of 70, Frost set one world (javelin) and two American records (shot put, discus) for the 70-74 age group. She already owned two USA Track and Field age group records in the discus — 60-64 and 65-69.
A native of St. Paul, Nebraska, Randy Rasmussen was part of one of the great upsets in Super Bowl history when he blocked for Joe Namath in the 1969 win over Baltimore. He was selected in the 12th round of the draft by the Jets. He stayed for 15 seasons and 207 games, including 144 in a row.
Schonewise had been a three-sport star at Bertrand High School, earning All-Nebraska honors in volleyball and basketball while winning state titles in the 100-meter low hurdles in 1981 and 1982. She helped Nebraska reach its first national title game in 1986 and won the Honda-Broderick Award, the Heisman Trophy of volleyball, in 1987.
Scott Frost — a Parade All-American in football and a state champion shot-putter in track at Wood River — battled through criticism to lead the Huskers to the 1997 national title. He became the first NU quarterback to accumulate more than 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 passing yards in the same season.
Nicknamed "The Burr Oak" after his hometown, Steinkuhler rode a strong work ethic when he enrolled at Nebraska in 1979 as a freshman. In practices, he prided himself on finishing first in running drills. The effort paid off. Steinkuhler was a starter at guard for Husker teams that were never ranked lower than eighth in his junior or senior years. In his final season, he became one of only 13 players to win both the Lombardi and Outland — the most prestigious awards given to college lineman — and his No. 71 jersey became one of only 17 to ever be retired at Nebraska.
Reynolds garnered All-America honors as he scored 22 touchdowns in the 1950 season and added enough extra points to score 157 points. He finished second in the country with 1,342 yards rushing in just nine games, had eight straight 100-yard games and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Hokuf was twice All-Nebraska in football and basketball and state pentathlon champion at Crete High; three-time all-conference in football at Nebraska; two-time All-Big Six in basketball for the Huskers and a charter member of the school’s basketball hall of fame; the 1933 Big Six javelin champion while scoring in three events; played three years in the NFL with the Boston Redskins. Not to mention his versatility for the Husker football team.
Roland "Gip" Locke was called the "greatest of all time" by his coach, Henry Schulte — and for good reason. Locke held world records in the 100 and 220 (20.5 seconds on May 1, 1926). He went on to become the NCAA outdoor champion in both the 100 (9.9) and the 220 (20.9) in 1926. He captained the NU track team in 1925 and '26, and lettered in football and baseball.
Masterson helped lead the Huskers to 23 wins and a tie in 28 games under coach Dana X. Bible, never losing a home game as a Husker quarterback. Elected into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1977, Masterson was also a swimming and track star at Lincoln High and in college.
Presnell was a three-year letter winner at halfback for Nebraska, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 1926 and 1927. As a senior in 1927, he led the nation in total yards. The two-time All-Pro, who was 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds in his playing days, played halfback, quarterback, safety and kicker in the NFL. Presnell led the league in scoring in 1933 for the Portsmouth Spartans — the forerunners of the Lions.
Born near Blue Springs, Nebraska, he had no opportunity to play high school football. But he quickly caught on to the sport when he went to college at Nebraska Wesleyan. He then transferred to Nebraska, where he played mostly halfback his junior year — scoring on runs of 90, 85, 70 and 58 yards — before moving to end as a senior.
Hooper was All-Nebraska in basketball three times for Alliance High School. She was one of the best players in Nebraska basketball history, finishing first-team All-Big Ten three times, winning Big Ten Player of the Year in 2014 and finishing second at NU in career points and rebounds.
In 1976, Vollertsen led Palmyra to its first state tournament, earning all-state honors. After helping the Americans win bronze at the 1982 world championships, Vollertsen was part of a breakthrough for Team USA. The women won silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Games — the first Olympic medal in volleyball for the U.S.
The 1981 Gothenburg High graduate was named to five Pro Bowls and finished his professional career with 422 receptions, 4,630 yards and 30 touchdowns. But what stands out most in a diverse athletic career that also included All-America football and track and field honors at the University of Wyoming? “My highlight was my senior year of high school football at Gothenburg,” Novacek said.
Forget for a moment that he amassed 3,094 all-purpose yards as a four-year starting halfback for NAIA power Central Oklahoma or that he led the NFL in average yards per kickoff return for Detroit in 1969. It’s the winning time by Williams in a now legendary 100-yard dash that still raises eyebrows — nine-and-a-half seconds.
After winning gold medals at state for Omaha Central in the 100- and 220-yard dashes in 1958, Sayers went to Omaha University to compete in track and football. On the track, he won NAIA championships in the 100 in 1962 and the 100 and 200 in ’63. His 100 time of 10.2 in ’62 was tied for second best in the world, and his 200 time of 21.0 was tied for fifth. He beat future Olympic gold medalist “Bullet” Bob Hayes twice in the 100 during ’62.
Projected for greatness by the older fighters at the C.W. Boxing Club as a youth, Terence “Bud” Crawford lived up to lofty expectations by becoming a top-ranked amateur and then Omaha’s first world champion. His accomplishments and stardom have continued to skyrocket since these rankings were released in 2015.
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.
