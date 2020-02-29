Below is the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament schedule.

* * *

CLASS A

FIRST ROUND THURSDAY

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 seed Millard South (26-1) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (18-8), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Platte (19-4), 3:45

No. 2 Omaha Westside (23-5) vs. No. 7 Fremont (20-7), 7

No. 3 Lincoln East (22-3) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista (20-5), 8:45

SEMIFINALS FRIDAY

At Pinnacle: MS-LSW winner vs. Pius-NP winner, 7 p.m. Westside-Fremont winner vs. LE-Papio winner, 8:45

FINAL SATURDAY

At Pinnacle: 6:30 p.m.

CLASS B

FIRST ROUND THURSDAY

at Pinnacle

No. 1 Crete (24-1) vs. No. 8 Norris (13-9), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (21-5) vs. No. 5 Sidney (19-6), 10:45

at Devaney Center

No. 2 Beatrice (20-3) vs. No. 7 Platteview (16-8), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Bennington (21-2) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (16-10), 8:45

SEMIFINALS FRIDAY

At Pinnacle: Crete-Norris winner vs. GINW-Sidney winner, 2 p.m. Beatrice-Platteview winner vs. Bennington-Scottsbluff winner, 3:45

FINAL SATURDAY

At Pinnacle: 1 p.m.

CLASS C-1

FIRST ROUND THURSDAY

at Devaney

No. 1 Lincoln Christian (21-3) vs. No. 8 Malcolm (19-6), 9 a.m.

No. 4 St. Paul (23-2) vs. No. 5 Wahoo (18-7), 10:45

No. 2 Chadron (23-2) vs. No. 7 Adams Central (16-10), 2 p.m.

No. 3 North Bend (24-2) vs. No. 6 West Point-Beemer (23-5), 3:45

SEMIFINALS FRIDAY

At Pinnacle: LC-Malcolm winner vs. SP-Wahoo winner, 9 a.m. Chadron-AC winner vs. NB-WPB winner, 10:45

FINAL SATURDAY

At Pinnacle: 11 a.m.

CLASS C-2

FIRST ROUND THURSDAY 

at Lincoln North Star

No. 1 Oakland-Craig (25-1) vs. No. 8 Clarkson-Leigh (20-5), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Ponca (21-4) vs. No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic (17-7), 3:45

No. 2 Crofton (23-3) vs. No. 7 BRLD (20-5), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) vs. No. 6 Superior (21-3), 8:45

SEMIFINALS FRIDAY

At Devaney: OC-CL winner vs. Ponca-GICC winner, 7 p.m. Crofton-BRLD winner vs. HSC-Superior winner, 8:45

FINAL SATURDAY

At Pinnacle: 8:30 p.m.

CLASS D-1

FIRST ROUND THURSDAY

at Lincoln Southwest

No. 1 Weeping Water (25-1) vs. No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (10-13), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Maywood/Hayes Center (23-3) vs. No. 5 Fremont Bergan (14-9), 10:45

No. 2 CWC (25-1) vs. No. 7 Dundy County-Stratton (18-6), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Pleasanton (25-0) vs. No. 6 Pender (17-11), 3:45

SEMIFINALS FRIDAY

At Devaney: WW-HCC winner vs. MHC-FB winner, 9 a.m. CWC-DCS winner vs. Pleasanton-Pender winner, 10:45

FINAL SATURDAY

At Pinnacle: 9 a.m.

CLASS D-2

FIRST ROUND THURSDAY

at Lincoln North Star

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) vs. No. 8 Loomis (19-6), 9 a.m.

No. 4 Wynot (22-4) vs. No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson (25-1), 10:45

at Lincoln Southwest

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-2) vs. No. 7 Sterling (20-7), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Mullen (25-1) vs. No. 6 BDS (18-5), 8:45

SEMIFINALS FRIDAY

At Devaney: FCSH-Loomis winner vs. Wynot-LN winner, 2 p.m. HSF-Sterling winner vs. Mullen-BDS winner, 3:45

FINAL SATURDAY

At Pinnacle: 4:30 p.m.

