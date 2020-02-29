Below is the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament schedule.
CLASS A
No. 1 seed Millard South (26-1) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (18-8), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Platte (19-4), 3:45
No. 2 Omaha Westside (23-5) vs. No. 7 Fremont (20-7), 7
No. 3 Lincoln East (22-3) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista (20-5), 8:45
At Pinnacle: MS-LSW winner vs. Pius-NP winner, 7 p.m. Westside-Fremont winner vs. LE-Papio winner, 8:45
CLASS B
No. 1 Crete (24-1) vs. No. 8 Norris (13-9), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (21-5) vs. No. 5 Sidney (19-6), 10:45
No. 2 Beatrice (20-3) vs. No. 7 Platteview (16-8), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Bennington (21-2) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (16-10), 8:45
At Pinnacle: Crete-Norris winner vs. GINW-Sidney winner, 2 p.m. Beatrice-Platteview winner vs. Bennington-Scottsbluff winner, 3:45
CLASS C-1
No. 1 Lincoln Christian (21-3) vs. No. 8 Malcolm (19-6), 9 a.m.
No. 4 St. Paul (23-2) vs. No. 5 Wahoo (18-7), 10:45
No. 2 Chadron (23-2) vs. No. 7 Adams Central (16-10), 2 p.m.
No. 3 North Bend (24-2) vs. No. 6 West Point-Beemer (23-5), 3:45
At Pinnacle: LC-Malcolm winner vs. SP-Wahoo winner, 9 a.m. Chadron-AC winner vs. NB-WPB winner, 10:45
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
CLASS C-2
No. 1 Oakland-Craig (25-1) vs. No. 8 Clarkson-Leigh (20-5), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Ponca (21-4) vs. No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic (17-7), 3:45
No. 2 Crofton (23-3) vs. No. 7 BRLD (20-5), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) vs. No. 6 Superior (21-3), 8:45
At Devaney: OC-CL winner vs. Ponca-GICC winner, 7 p.m. Crofton-BRLD winner vs. HSC-Superior winner, 8:45
CLASS D-1
No. 1 Weeping Water (25-1) vs. No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (10-13), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Maywood/Hayes Center (23-3) vs. No. 5 Fremont Bergan (14-9), 10:45
No. 2 CWC (25-1) vs. No. 7 Dundy County-Stratton (18-6), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Pleasanton (25-0) vs. No. 6 Pender (17-11), 3:45
At Devaney: WW-HCC winner vs. MHC-FB winner, 9 a.m. CWC-DCS winner vs. Pleasanton-Pender winner, 10:45
CLASS D-2
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) vs. No. 8 Loomis (19-6), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Wynot (22-4) vs. No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson (25-1), 10:45
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-2) vs. No. 7 Sterling (20-7), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Mullen (25-1) vs. No. 6 BDS (18-5), 8:45
At Devaney: FCSH-Loomis winner vs. Wynot-LN winner, 2 p.m. HSF-Sterling winner vs. Mullen-BDS winner, 3:45
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.