Taylor McCabe

Taylor McCabe averages 20.6 points for the Tigers while leading the state in 3-pointers with 101.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Heading to the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament in Lincoln? The World-Herald's Mike Patterson compiled the players to watch.

Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water, 5-5, Sr., G: Averages 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig, 5-7, Sr., G: Averages almost 21 points for the C-2 Knights.

Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista, 5-9, Sr., G: Averages 15.2 points and is one of the top 3-point shooters in the state, knocking down 72 this season.

Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 5-8, Sr., G: The returning All-Nebraska first teamer averages 18 points per game.

Grace Cave, Weeping Water, 5-9, Jr., G: The UNO commit averages 18.6 points for the D-1 Indians.

Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 5-10, Jr., G: Averages 13 points per game while putting her quickness — she’s the reigning all-class 100-meter champion — to good use.

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte, 5-8, Jr., G: Averages 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while also leading the Bulldogs in assists and steals.

Jayme Horan, Millard South, 6-0, Sr., F: The Creighton signee averages 14.8 points and eight rebounds.

Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, Sr., F: Averages 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Monarchs.

Maddie Krull, Millard South, 5-10, Sr., G: The South Dakota signee averages 14.4 points and has 104 assists.

Morgan Maly, Crete, 6-1, Sr., G/F: The Creighton signee averages 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 6-3, Jr., C: The South Dakota State commit averages almost 21 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont, 5-9, So., G: Averages 20.6 points for the Tigers while leading the state in 3-pointers with 101.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside, 6-3, Sr., F: Averages 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Warriors.

Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 6-3, Sr., C: The Nebraska volleyball signee averages 21.5 points and 15.7 rebounds.

Taylor Peter, CWC, 6-0, Sr., F: Averages 21.1 points and 10.4 rebounds for the D-1 Coyotes.

Brooke Poppert, St. Paul, 5-11, Sr., F: Averages 19 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats.

Miley Prine, Bennington, 5-10, Sr., G: Averages a team-leading 17.5 points for the Badgers.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer, 5-7, Jr., G: Averages 20.3 points for the Class C-1 Cadets.

Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside, 5-9, Sr., G: Averages 13 points and also leads the team in assists (129) and steals (49).

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 5-9, Jr., G: The Nebraska commit averages 25 points and six rebounds for the D-2 Flyers.

