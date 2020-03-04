Heading to the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament in Lincoln? The World-Herald's Mike Patterson compiled the players to watch.
Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water, 5-5, Sr., G: Averages 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig, 5-7, Sr., G: Averages almost 21 points for the C-2 Knights. Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista, 5-9, Sr., G: Averages 15.2 points and is one of the top 3-point shooters in the state, knocking down 72 this season. Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 5-8, Sr., G: The returning All-Nebraska first teamer averages 18 points per game. Grace Cave, Weeping Water, 5-9, Jr., G: The UNO commit averages 18.6 points for the D-1 Indians. Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 5-10, Jr., G: Averages 13 points per game while putting her quickness — she’s the reigning all-class 100-meter champion — to good use. Gracie Haneborg, North Platte, 5-8, Jr., G: Averages 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while also leading the Bulldogs in assists and steals. Jayme Horan, Millard South, 6-0, Sr., F: The Creighton signee averages 14.8 points and eight rebounds. Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, Sr., F: Averages 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Monarchs. Maddie Krull, Millard South, 5-10, Sr., G: The South Dakota signee averages 14.4 points and has 104 assists.
Morgan Maly, Crete, 6-1, Sr., G/F: The Creighton signee averages 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 6-3, Jr., C: The South Dakota State commit averages almost 21 points and 12 rebounds per game. Taylor McCabe, Fremont, 5-9, So., G: Averages 20.6 points for the Tigers while leading the state in 3-pointers with 101. Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside, 6-3, Sr., F: Averages 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 6-3, Sr., C: The Nebraska volleyball signee averages 21.5 points and 15.7 rebounds. Taylor Peter, CWC, 6-0, Sr., F: Averages 21.1 points and 10.4 rebounds for the D-1 Coyotes. Brooke Poppert, St. Paul, 5-11, Sr., F: Averages 19 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Miley Prine, Bennington, 5-10, Sr., G: Averages a team-leading 17.5 points for the Badgers. Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer, 5-7, Jr., G: Averages 20.3 points for the Class C-1 Cadets. Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside, 5-9, Sr., G: Averages 13 points and also leads the team in assists (129) and steals (49). Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 5-9, Jr., G: The Nebraska commit averages 25 points and six rebounds for the D-2 Flyers. Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2019: Masterpiece
Front row, from left: Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Lauren West, Millard North; Jayme Horan, Millard South; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Morgan Maly, Crete. Back row, from left: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Charlie Easley, Lincoln Pius X; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; John Tonje, Omaha Central.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Monumental
From left: Shereef Mitchell, Omaha Burke; Payton Brotzki, Platteview; Kanon Koster, Kearney; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Brady Heiman, Platteview; Dariauna Lewis, Omaha North; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brooke Carlson, Elkhorn; Sam Griesel, Lincoln East; and Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside.
2017: Royal Court
Sitting, from left: Jaden Wrightsell, Omaha Northwest; McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast; Teddy Allen, Boys Town. Standing, from left: Chloe Dworak, Lincoln Christian; Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside; McKenna Simms, South Sioux City; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Kanon Koster, Kearney; Ayo Akinwole, Papillion-La Vista.
2016: Hang Time
Front from left: Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westide; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Grace Berry, Lincoln East; Caleal Walker, Omaha South; and Skyler Snider, Kearney. Back from left: Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Rylie Cascio Jensen, Fremont; Nate Schimonitz, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Williams, Fremont; and Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West.
2015: Shooting Stars
Front from left: Jay Bridgeman, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Jaycee Bradley, Norfolk. Back from left: Tyler Hagedorn, Norfolk; Adam Dykman, Fremont Bergan; Justin Patton, Omaha North; Drew Homa, Omaha Creighton Prep; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West.
2014: Full-court Press
Top from left: Chatrice White, Shelby-Rising City; Khyri Thomas, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont. Front from left: Mitchell Hahn, Fremont; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West; McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Tre'Shawn Thurman, Omaha Central; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Kevin Metoyer, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013: All-Shake
Front from left: Alexa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast (wearing rainbow hat); Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha Central (holding book); Lauren Works, Lincoln Southwest (wearing fedora); McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest (holding basketball and balloon). Middle from left: Brett Dougherty, Papillion-La Vista (wearing marching band hat); Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast (holding bear); Akoy Agau, Omaha Central (holding trophy); Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson (waving towel). Back from left: Cam Williams, Omaha South (holding pom poms); Connor Lusso, Millard West (wearing birthday cake hat).
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Old School
Front from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast; Josiah Gustafson, Millard North; Brianna Rollerson, Omaha Central; Beth Bohuslavsky, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Back from left: Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Dylan Travis, Omaha Gross; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Brianna Craig, Lincoln Northeast.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011: Showstoppers
Front from left: Hailey Mandelko, Lexington; Galen Gullie, Omaha Bryan; Emily Cady, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Middle from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West. Back from left: Jayla Hobza, Bellevue East; CJ Carter, Omaha Benson.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010: Good to the End
Clockwise from top left: Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central; Dwight Smith, Ralston; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City; Nicole Arp; Kearney; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside; Emily Cady, Seward.
2009: From All Directions
Bottom from left: Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Isiah Gandy, Boys Town; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Jarrell Crayton, Bellevue East; Greg Smith, Ralston. Top from left of page: Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Emily Hauder, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside.
2008: Rare Collection
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Jarell Crayton, Bellevue East; McKayla Knudson, South Sioux City; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Big Game
Clockwise from top left: Kellie Nelson, Omaha Westside; Dominique Kelley, Lincoln Northeast; Kelsey Woodard, Bellevue West; Amber Hegge, Crofton; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Mitch Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Jasmine Johnson, Omaha Central.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD HERALD
2006: A Cut Above
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Dominique Kelly, Lincoln Northeast; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Tyler Bullock, Lincoln North Star; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Avery Tyler, Omaha Bryan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005: All-State Oasis
From left: Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Matt Culliver, Omaha Bryan; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt; Zach Potter, Omaha Creighton Prep; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Megan Neuvirth, West Point GACC, Josh Dotzler, Bellevue West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.