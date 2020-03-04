Heading to the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament in Lincoln? The World-Herald's Mike Patterson and Stu Pospisil compiled the players to watch, tournament information and much more.
Players to watch
Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water, 5-5, Sr., G: Averages 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig, 5-7, Sr., G: Averages almost 21 points for the C-2 Knights.
Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista, 5-9, Sr., G: Averages 15.2 points and is one of the top 3-point shooters in the state, knocking down 72 this season.
Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest, 5-8, Sr., G: The returning All-Nebraska first teamer averages 18 points per game.
Grace Cave, Weeping Water, 5-9, Jr., G: The UNO commit averages 18.6 points for the D-1 Indians.
Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 5-10, Jr., G: Averages 13 points per game while putting her quickness — she’s the reigning all-class 100-meter champion — to good use.
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte, 5-8, Jr., G: Averages 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while also leading the Bulldogs in assists and steals.
Jayme Horan, Millard South, 6-0, Sr., F: The Creighton signee averages 14.8 points and eight rebounds.
Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, Sr., F: Averages 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Monarchs.
Maddie Krull, Millard South, 5-10, Sr., G: The South Dakota signee averages 14.4 points and has 104 assists.
Morgan Maly, Crete, 6-1, Sr., G/F: The Creighton signee averages 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, 6-3, Jr., C: The South Dakota State commit averages almost 21 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Taylor McCabe, Fremont, 5-9, So., G: Averages 20.6 points for the Tigers while leading the state in 3-pointers with 101.
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside, 6-3, Sr., F: Averages 15.1 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Warriors.
Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 6-3, Sr., C: The Nebraska volleyball signee averages 21.5 points and 15.7 rebounds.
Taylor Peter, CWC, 6-0, Sr., F: Averages 21.1 points and 10.4 rebounds for the D-1 Coyotes.
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul, 5-11, Sr., F: Averages 19 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats.
Miley Prine, Bennington, 5-10, Sr., G: Averages a team-leading 17.5 points for the Badgers.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer, 5-7, Jr., G: Averages 20.3 points for the Class C-1 Cadets.
Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside, 5-9, Sr., G: Averages 13 points and also leads the team in assists (129) and steals (49).
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 5-9, Jr., G: The Nebraska commit averages 25 points and six rebounds for the D-2 Flyers.
Where
Pinnacle Bank Arena: Four Class A games and two Class B games Thursday. Parking available (fee charged) in downtown garages and lots and at the Haymarket Park festival lot.
Devaney Center: Two Class B games and four Class C-1 games Thursday. Parking available ($7) at Innovation Campus, two entrances off Salt Creek Roadway between 14th and 27th Streets.
Lincoln North Star: Four Class C-2 games and two Class D-2 games Thursday. Southeast of 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue. Free parking.
Lincoln Southwest: Four Class D-1 games and two Class D-2 games Thursday. 14th Street at Pine Lake Road. Free parking.
LATER ROUNDS
Semifinals Friday: Classes A, B and C-1 at Pinnacle; Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 at Devaney. Finals Saturday: All at Pinnacle. Third-place games Saturday: Lincoln East for C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2.
Tickets
Adults $7, students $5
TV, Radio
News Channel Nebraska: All Thursday games at Devaney, all Friday games at Pinnacle. NET will show Saturday's finals.
Omaha-Lincoln area radio — KOTK (1420/94.5, Omaha): Millard South, Omaha Westside, Papillion-LV. KHUB/KFMT (1340/105.5, Fremont): Fremont, Fremont Bergan, North Bend. Wahoo. KFOR/KLMS (1240/103.3 and 1480/101.5, Lincoln): Lincoln Christian, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Malcolm. KVSS (102.7, Omaha flagship): Hastings SC; Grand Island CC (Thursday and Saturday only); Lincoln Pius X and Humphrey SF (Friday-Saturday only).
Eastern Nebraska — KAWL/KTMX (103.5/104.9, York): BDS, Crete. KBIE/KNCY (103.1/1600, Auburn/Nebraska City): Falls City SH, Weeping Water. KDAM (94.3, Hartington): Crofton. KKOT (93.5, Columbus): North Bend, St. Paul. KLIR (101.1, Columbus): Clarkson/Leigh. KLZA (101.3, Falls City): Falls City SH, Clarkson/Leigh, Sterling. KTCH (104.9, Emerson): Ponca. KTIC (107.9, West Point): BRLD, North Bend, Oakland-Craig, Pender, West Point-Beemer. KUTT (99.5, Fairbury): Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Sterling, Crete, BDS. KZEN (100.3, Central City): BDS, Humphrey SF, WJAG (105.9, Norfolk): BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton, Hartington CC, Humphrey SF, Oakland-Craig
Central — KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad): Loomis. KBRX (102.9, O'Neill): CWC. KBRY (92.3, Sargent): Mullen, Pleasanton. KKJK (103.1, Ravenna): Grand Island NW. KKPR/KLIQ (98.9, Kearney/94.5, Hastings): Adams Central, Hastings SC, Loomis, Pleasanton, St. Paul. KNLV (103.9, Ord): CWC. KRFS (103.9, Superior): Lawrence-Nelson, Superior. KRGI (1430, Grand Island): Grand Island CC, St. Paul. KSYZ (107.9, Grand Island): Grand Island NW. KUVR (96.9, Holdrege): Loomis.
Western — KCSR (610, Chadron): Chadron. KHYY (106.9, Minatare): Scottsbluff. KIOD (105.3, McCook): DC-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Center. KOOQ (98.1, 1410, North Platte): North Platte. KQHK (103.9, McCook): DC-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Center. KRNP (100.7, Sutherland): North Platte. KSID (98.7, Sidney): Sidney.
Tournament leaders
Points
D-2: Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF/24.9
C-2: Kalynn Meyer, Superior/21.5
D-1: Taylor Peter, Chambers/21.1
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig/21.0
A: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X/20.9
Taylor McCabe, Fremont/20.6
C-1: Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer/20.3
B: Morgan Maly, Crete/19.8
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul/18.8
Grace Cave, Weeping Water/18.6
Gracie Haneborg, North Platte/18.3
Rebounds
C-2: Kalynn Meyer, Superior/15.7
A: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X/11.9
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Westside/10.7
D-1: Taylor Peter, Chambers/10.4
Darla Thorell, Loomis/10.3
D-2: Regan Alfs, BDS/9.2
Macy Bryant, Fremont/8.8
Jaycee Widener, Maywood/8.8
B: Morgan Maly, Crete/8.7
C-1: Lauren Emanuel, North Bend/8.2
By the numbers
.438 — Winning percentage for 10-13 Hartington Cedar Catholic (Class C-2), the lowest among the 48 teams.
1 — Unbeaten teams: Pleasanton in D-1. There were no undefeated teams at state the past four seasons.
2 — First-time qualifiers, Clarkson-Leigh in C-2 and Maywood-Hayes Center in D-1. Of the schools in the two coops, all but Maywood had been to state.
2 — Schools seeking a volleyball-basketball title sweep: Grand Island Central Catholic (C-2), BDS (D-2).
4 — Teams that won state titles in 2019: Grand Island Northwest in B, Hastings St. Cecilia in C-2, Fremont Bergan in D-1 and Wynot in D-2.
9 — Consecutive state tournament appearances by Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2), the most of any qualifier.
15 — Schools with teams in the girls and boys basketball tournaments, two more than last year.
15.7 — Rebounding average for junior Kalynn Meyer of Superior (C-2), the highest in the field.
24 — State tournament appearance by Sacred Heart, the most of any qualifier and tied for third all time.
24.9 — Scoring average for Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis (D-2), the highest in the field.
29.4 — Points allowed per game by Mullen (D-2), best in the field.
30 — Teams that also qualified in 2019, two more than the previous year.
37.5 — Average winning margin by Humphrey St. Francis (D-2), best in the field.
27 — Years between state tournament appearances for St. Paul (C-1), which qualified for the first time since winning Class B in 1993.
70.8 — Scoring average for Millard South (A), best in the field.
1,528 — Career rebounds, a state record, for Superior’s Meyer. The record had been 1,349 by Chatrice White of Shelby-Rising City (2014).
52,604 — Paid attendance at the 2019 tournament.
