Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school girls basketball schedule for Classes A through C-2. You can find the Class D schedules here. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.
* * *
Class A
Bellevue East
Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic
Dec. 13, at Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 14, at Bellevue West
Dec. 20, Omaha Central
Dec. 21, at Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Omaha Burke
Jan. 11, Omaha Northwest
Jan. 17, at Omaha Bryan
Jan. 18, Fremont
Jan. 24, at Gretna
Jan. 25, Omaha South
Jan. 30, at Elkhorn South
Feb. 1, Omaha Westside
Feb. 7, at Omaha Benson
Feb. 8, at Lincoln High
Feb. 14, Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 15, Lincoln East
Feb. 18, at Omaha North
Feb. 21, at Elkhorn
Bellevue West
Dec. 5-17, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic Westside/Fremont
Dec. 13, Omaha Benson
Dec. 14, Bellevue East
Dec. 20, Omaha South
Dec. 21, at Kearney
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 11, at CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa
Jan. 16, at Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 17, at Omaha Westside
Jan. 25, Omaha Marian
Jan. 28, at Omaha Central
Jan. 31, at Omaha Northwest
Feb. 1, at Omaha Bryan
Feb. 4, Omaha North
Feb. 7, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 8, Lincoln North Star
Feb. 14, Millard North
Feb. 15, Lincoln High
Feb. 18, at Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 21, Millard West
Columbus
Dec. 6, at Beatrice
Dec. 7, South Sioux City
Dec. 10, York
Dec. 13, at Alliance
Dec. 14, at Gering
Dec. 17, Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 20, Norfolk
Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC
Jan. 7, Seward
Jan. 10, at North Platte
Jan. 17, at Lexington
Jan. 18, Aurora
Jan. 21, at Elkhorn
Jan. 24, Crete
Jan. 25, at Bennington
Jan. 28, at Grand Island
Jan. 28, Ralston
Jan. 31, Hastings
Feb. 8, Norris
Feb. 11, at Platteview
Feb. 14, Blair
Elkhorn
Dec. 7, at Waverly
Dec. 13, Norris
Dec. 20, at Nebraska City
Dec. 21, at Omaha Skutt
Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Omaha Duchesne
Jan. 4, Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 10, Plattsmouth
Jan. 11, at Aurora
Jan. 18, at Hastings
Jan. 21, Columbus
Jan. 24, at Blair
Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Omaha Gross
Feb. 8, at Elkhorn South
Feb. 11, at Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 14, Bennington
Feb. 15, at South Sioux City
Feb. 21, Bellevue East
Elkhorn South
Dec. 5-17, Tip Off Classic Norfolk
Dec. 13, at Millard South
Dec. 14, at Lincoln North Star
Dec. 20, Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 21, Omaha Bryan
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Millard North
Jan. 11, Omaha Westside
Jan. 16, Omaha South
Jan. 18, at Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 23, Omaha North
Jan. 25, at Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 30, Bellevue East
Feb. 1, Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 7, at Omaha Burke
Feb. 8, Elkhorn
Feb. 14, at Omaha Benson
Feb. 15, Grand Island
Feb. 18, at Omaha Marian
Feb. 21, at Gretna
Fremont
Dec. 5-17, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic
Dec. 10, at Omaha Benson
Dec. 13, Grand Island
Dec. 14, at Omaha Bryan
Dec. 18-21, Nike Invitational
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 4, Kearney
Jan. 11, Lincoln East
Jan. 17, Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 18, at Bellevue East
Jan. 24, at Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 31, at Norfolk
Feb. 1, Omaha North
Feb. 7, Lincoln High
Feb. 8, Millard South
Feb. 14, at Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 15, Omaha Burke
Feb. 20, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 21, at Lincoln North Star
Grand Island
Dec. 5-17, HAC/Metro Challenge
Dec. 13, at Fremont
Dec. 14, Omaha South
Dec. 20, at Lincoln East
Dec. 21, Omaha Central
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 10, Lincoln High
Jan. 11, at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 16, Gretna
Jan. 17, Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 21, at Hastings
Jan. 25, Lincoln North Star
Jan. 28, Columbus
Jan. 31, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 1, Omaha Benson
Feb. 7, at Kearney
Feb. 8, at Omaha Marian
Feb. 14, Norfolk
Feb. 15, at Elkhorn South
Feb. 21, Lincoln Pius X
Gretna
Dec. 5-19 OPS Jamboree
Dec. 12, at Omaha Central
Dec. 13, Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 17, at Omaha Benson
Dec. 21, at Millard West
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Millard North
Jan. 11, at Omaha South
Jan. 14, Omaha Westside
Jan. 16, at Grand Island
Jan. 18, Omaha Burke
Jan. 24, Bellevue East
Jan. 31, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 1, Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 4, Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 7, at Omaha Northwest
Feb. 11, Omaha North
Feb. 15, at Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 21, Elkhorn South
Feb. 22, at Kearney
Kearney
Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic
Dec. 13, at Lincoln East
Dec. 14, Millard South
Dec. 21, Bellevue West
Jan. 4, at Fremont
Jan. 10, at Norfolk
Jan. 11, Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 17, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 18, at Millard West
Jan. 24, at Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 25, Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 31, at Lincoln High
Feb. 1, Omaha Marian
Feb. 7, Grand Island
Feb. 8, at Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 14, Lincoln North Star
Feb. 15, at Omaha Westside
Feb. 21, at Omaha Burke
Feb. 22, Gretna
Lincoln East
Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic
Dec. 13, Kearney
Dec. 14, at Omaha Northwest
Dec. 20, Grand Island
Dec. 21, at Millard North
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 10, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 11, at Fremont
Jan. 17, at Omaha Central
Jan. 18, Omaha Westside
Jan. 24, at Lincoln North Star
Jan. 25, Lincoln High
Jan. 31, at Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 1, Millard West
Feb. 7, at Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 8, Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 14, Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 15, at Bellevue East
Feb. 18, Millard South
Feb. 20, at Norfolk
Lincoln High
Dec. 5-17, HAC/Metro Challenge
Dec. 13, Lincoln North Star
Dec. 14, Omaha Central
Dec. 20, at Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 21, at Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 7, Omaha Benson
Jan. 10, at Grand Island
Jan. 17, at Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 18, Omaha Bryan
Jan. 24, Norfolk
Jan. 25, at Lincoln East
Jan. 31, Kearney
Feb. 1, at Omaha Burke
Feb. 7, at Fremont
Feb. 8, Bellevue East
Feb. 13, Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 15, at Bellevue West
Feb. 18, Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 21, at Omaha North
Lincoln North Star
Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic
Dec. 13, at Lincoln High
Dec. 14, Elkhorn South
Dec. 20, Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 21, at Omaha Marian
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 10, at Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 11, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 17, at Norfolk
Jan. 24, Lincoln East
Jan. 25, at Grand Island
Jan. 31, Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 1, at Millard South
Feb. 7, Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 8, at Bellevue West
Feb. 11, Omaha Northwest
Feb. 14, at Kearney
Feb. 15, Millard West
Feb. 18, at Millard North
Feb. 21, Fremont
Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 5-17, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic
Dec. 13, Bellevue East
Dec. 14, at Omaha Burke
Dec. 20, Lincoln High
Dec. 21, Omaha South
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conferenc
Jan. 10, at Lincoln East
Jan. 11, at Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 17, at Kearney
Jan. 18, Elkhorn South
Jan. 24, at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 25, at Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 31, Grand Island
Feb. 1, at Gretna
Feb. 7, at Lincoln North Star
Feb. 8, Millard North
Feb. 13, at Omaha Marian
Feb. 15, Omaha Central
Feb. 20, Fremont
Feb. 21, Norfolk
Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Tournament
Dec. 12, at Omaha North
Dec. 13, Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 20, at Lincoln North Star
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 10, at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 11, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 16, Bellevue West
Jan. 17, Lincoln High
Jan. 24, Kearney
Jan. 25, at Norfolk
Jan. 28, at Omaha Skutt
Feb. 1, at Elkhorn South
Feb. 4, at Gretna
Feb. 7, Lincoln East
Feb. 11, Elkhorn
Feb. 14, Fremont
Feb. 15, at Omaha South
Feb. 18, Omaha Westside
Feb. 21, at Grand Island
Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic
Dec. 13, at Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 14, at Omaha Benson
Dec. 20, at Lincoln Southwest
Dec. 21, Bellevue East
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 10, Lincoln North Star
Jan. 11, at Kearney
Jan. 17, at Grand Island
Jan. 18, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 24, Fremont
Jan. 25, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 31, Lincoln East
Feb. 1, at Millard North
Feb. 7, Norfolk
Feb. 8, at Omaha Bryan
Feb. 13, at Lincoln High
Feb. 15, at Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 18, Bellevue West
Feb. 21, Omaha Westside
Lincoln Southwest
Dec. 5-17 (TBD)
Dec. 14, Millard North
Dec. 20, Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 21, at Millard South
Dec. 27-31 Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 4, at Norfolk
Jan. 10, Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 11, Grand Island
Jan. 17, at Fremont
Jan. 18, Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 24, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 25, at Kearney
Jan. 31, at Lincoln North Star
Feb. 1, Omaha South
Feb. 4, Omaha Burke
Feb. 8, at Omaha Westside
Feb. 14, at Lincoln East
Feb. 15, Gretna
Feb. 18, at Lincoln High
Feb. 21, at Omaha Bryan
Millard North
Dec. 13, Omaha Burke
Dec. 14, at Lincoln Southwest
Dec. 20, at Omaha North
Dec. 21, Lincoln East
Jan. 7, Elkhorn South
Jan. 10, at Gretna
Jan. 14, at Omaha Marian
Jan. 17, at Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 21, at Omaha Bryan
Jan. 24, Omaha Westside
Jan. 31, Millard South
Feb. 1, Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 8, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 11, Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 14, at Bellevue West
Feb. 18, Lincoln North Star
Feb. 21, Omaha Central
Millard South
Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree
Dec. 13, Elkhorn South
Dec. 14, at Kearney
Dec. 20, at Omaha Bryan
Dec. 21, Lincoln Southwest
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Millard West
Jan. 11, CB Lewis Central: Mid-America Center
Jan. 17, Omaha Marian
Jan. 18, at Omaha Central
Jan. 23, at Omaha Burke
Jan. 25, Omaha North
Jan. 31, at Millard North
Feb. 1, Lincoln North Star
Feb. 4, Omaha Northwest
Feb. 8, at Fremont
Feb. 14, at Omaha Westside
Feb. 15, Omaha Benson
Feb. 18, at Lincoln East
Feb. 21, Papillion-La Vista
Millard West
Dec. 12, at Omaha South
Dec. 14, Norfolk
Dec. 20, at Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 21, Gretna
Jan. 10, at Millard South
Jan. 17, at Omaha Benson
Jan. 18, Kearney
Jan. 21, Omaha Northwest
Jan. 23, at Omaha Marian
Jan. 31, Omaha Westside
Feb. 1, at Lincoln East
Feb. 11, Omaha Central
Feb. 14, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 15, at Lincoln North Star
Feb. 18, Omaha Burke
Feb. 21, at Bellevue West
Norfolk
Dec. 5-17, Tip Off Classic Norfolk / Lincoln East/Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 14, at Millard West
Dec. 20, at Columbus
Dec. 21, Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference
Jan. 4, Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 10, Kearney
Jan. 11, at South Sioux City
Jan. 17, Lincoln North Star
Jan. 18, at Omaha North
Jan. 24, at Lincoln High
Jan. 25, Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 31, Fremont
Feb. 1, at Omaha Central
Feb. 7, at Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 8, Omaha Benson
Feb. 14, at Grand Island
Feb. 15, Omaha Northwest
Feb. 20, Lincoln East
Feb. 21, at Lincoln Northeast
North Platte
Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament
Dec. 13, at Omaha Skutt
Dec. 14, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 20, at McCook
Dec. 21, Lexington
Dec. 27-28 Platteview Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC
Jan. 10, Columbus
Jan. 11, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 18, at Sidney
Jan. 25, at York
Feb. 1, at Alliance
Feb. 7, Hastings
Feb. 11, at Cozad
Feb. 13, Scottsbluff
Feb. 14, Gering
Omaha Benson
Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree
Dec. 10, Fremont
Dec. 13, at Bellevue West
Dec. 14, Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 17, Gretna
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Lincoln High
Jan. 9, at Omaha Marian
Jan. 17, Millard West
Jan. 18, Omaha South
Jan. 24, Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 25, at Omaha Northwest
Jan. 31, at Omaha North
Feb. 1, at Grand Island
Feb. 7, Bellevue East
Feb. 8, at Norfolk
Feb. 14, Elkhorn South
Feb. 15, at Millard South
Feb. 18, at Omaha Central
Omaha Bryan
Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree
Dec. 12, at Omaha Marian
Dec. 14, Fremont
Dec. 20, Millard South
Dec. 21, at Elkhorn South
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Sioux City North, Iowa
Jan. 10, at Omaha South
Jan. 11, at Omaha North
Jan. 17, Bellevue East
Jan. 18, at Lincoln High
Jan. 21, Millard North
Jan. 24, Omaha Northwest
Jan. 28, at Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 31, Ralston
Feb. 1, Bellevue West
Feb. 7, at Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 8, Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 14, at Omaha Burke
Feb. 21, Lincoln Southwest
Omaha Burke
Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree
Dec. 13, at Millard North
Dec. 14, Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 20, Omaha Marian
Dec. 21, Omaha North
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Bellevue East
Jan. 11, at Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 14, at Omaha Northwest
Jan. 18, at Gretna
Jan. 23, Millard South
Jan. 31, at Omaha South
Feb. 1, Lincoln High
Feb. 4, at Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 7, Elkhorn South
Feb. 11, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 14, Omaha Bryan
Feb. 15, at Fremont
Feb. 18, at Millard West
Feb. 21, Kearney
Omaha Central
Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree
Dec. 12, Gretna
Dec. 14, at Lincoln High
Dec. 20, at Bellevue East
Dec. 21, at Grand Island
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Omaha Mercy
Jan. 11, Omaha Duchesne
Jan. 17, Lincoln East
Jan. 18, Millard South
Jan. 24, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 28, Bellevue West
Jan. 30, at Omaha Marian
Feb. 1, Norfolk
Feb. 7, at Omaha South
Feb. 11, at Millard West
Feb. 14, Omaha Northwest
Feb. 15, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 18, Omaha Benson
Feb. 21, at Millard North
Omaha Marian
Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Tournament
Dec. 12, Omaha Bryan
Dec. 14, at Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 20, at Omaha Burke
Dec. 21, Lincoln North Star
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 8, at Omaha Westside
Jan. 9, Omaha Benson
Jan. 14, Millard North
Jan. 17, at Millard South
Jan. 23, Millard West
Jan. 25, at Bellevue West
Jan. 30, Omaha Central
Feb. 1, at Kearney
Feb. 7, at Omaha North
Feb. 8, Grand Island
Feb. 13, Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 18, Elkhorn South
Feb. 21, at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha North
Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree
Dec. 12, Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 13, at Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 20, Millard North
Dec. 21, at Omaha Burke
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Omaha Northwest
Jan. 11, Omaha Bryan
Jan. 16, Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 18, Norfolk
Jan. 23, at Elkhorn South
Jan. 25, at Millard South
Jan. 31, Omaha Benson
Feb. 1, at Fremont
Feb. 4, at Bellevue West
Feb. 7, Omaha Marian
Feb. 11, at Gretna
Feb. 14, at Omaha South
Feb. 18, Bellevue East
Feb. 21, Lincoln High
Omaha Northwest
Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree
Dec. 13, at Omaha Westside
Dec. 14, Lincoln East
Dec. 18-21, Nike Invitational
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Omaha North
Jan. 11, at Bellevue East
Jan. 14, Omaha Burke
Jan. 21, at Millard West
Jan. 24, at Omaha Bryan
Jan. 25, Omaha Benson
Jan. 31, Bellevue West
Feb. 1, Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 4, at Millard South
Feb. 7, Gretna
Feb. 11, at Lincoln North Star
Feb. 14, at Omaha Central
Feb. 15, at Norfolk
Omaha South
Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree
Dec. 12, Millard West
Dec. 14, at Grand Island
Dec. 20, at Bellevue West
Dec. 21, at Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Ralston
Jan. 10, Omaha Bryan
Jan. 11, Gretna
Jan. 16, at Elkhorn South
Jan. 18, at Omaha Benson
Jan. 21, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 25, at Bellevue East
Jan. 31, Omaha Burke
Feb. 1, at Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 7, Omaha Central
Feb. 11, at Wayne
Feb. 14, Omaha North
Feb. 15, Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 18, Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Westside
Dec. 5-17, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic
Dec. 13, Omaha Northwest
Dec. 14, at Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 18-21, Nike Invitational
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 8, Omaha Marian
Jan. 11, at Elkhorn South
Jan. 14, at Gretna
Jan. 17, Bellevue West
Jan. 18, at Lincoln East
Jan. 24, at Millard North
Jan. 25, Papillion-La Vista at Sokol Arena
Jan. 31, at Millard West
Feb. 1, at Bellevue East
Feb. 8, Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 14, Millard South
Feb. 15, Kearney
Feb. 18, at Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 21, at Lincoln Southeast
Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic
Dec. 13, Omaha North
Dec. 14, Omaha Marian
Dec. 20, at Elkhorn South
Dec. 21, Lincoln High
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 11, at Lincoln North Star
Jan. 17, Millard North
Jan. 18, at Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 21, at Omaha South
Jan. 24, at Omaha Central
Jan. 25, Omaha Westside at Sokol Arena
Jan. 28, Omaha Bryan
Jan. 31, Gretna
Feb. 7, Bellevue West
Feb. 8, at Lincoln East
Feb. 11, Omaha Burke
Feb. 14, Millard West
Feb. 21, at Millard South
Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 5-17, HAC/Metro Challenge
Dec. 13, at Gretna
Dec. 14, Omaha Westside
Dec. 20, Millard West
Dec. 21, at Norfolk
Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 11, Omaha Burke
Jan. 16, at Omaha North
Jan. 18, at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 24, at Omaha Benson
Jan. 25, Elkhorn South
Feb. 1, at Omaha Northwest
Feb. 7, Omaha Bryan
Feb. 8, Kearney
Feb. 11, at Millard North
Feb. 14, at Bellevue East
Feb. 15, Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 18, at Omaha South
Feb. 21, Omaha Marian
South Sioux City
Dec. 7, at Columbus
Dec. 14, Sioux City East, Iowa
Dec. 17, Omaha Skutt
Dec. 19, Omaha Mercy
Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament
Jan. 4, Bennington
Jan. 7, at Sioux City Heelan, Iowa
Jan. 10-Jan. 10, CNOS Tournament
Jan. 11, Norfolk
Jan. 13, at Sioux City North, Iowa
Jan. 17, at Ralston
Jan. 18, Beatrice
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 28, at Sioux Falls Lincoln, South Dakota
Feb. 4, at Omaha Duchesne
Feb. 8, at Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 10, at Sioux City West, Iowa
Feb. 13, at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa
Feb. 14, at Omaha Gross
Feb. 15, Elkhorn
Class B
Alliance
Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament
Dec. 13, Columbus
Dec. 14, Hastings
Dec. 20, Mitchell
Dec. 21, at Sidney
Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Bayard
Jan. 9-Jan. 11, Taco John’s Classic
Jan. 17, at Chadron
Jan. 21, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 24, Ogallala
Jan. 31, at Gering
Feb. 1, North Platte
Feb. 4, Chadron
Feb. 7, at Scottsbluf
Feb. 8, at Oelrichs, South Dakota
Feb. 11, Sidney
Feb. 15, at Brush, Colorado
Aurora
Dec. 5, Adams Central
Dec. 6, Wahoo
Dec. 13, Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 20, York
Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Norris
Jan. 4, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 11, Elkhorn
Jan. 14, at Hastings
Jan. 18, at Columbus
Jan. 21, at Holdrege
Jan. 23, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 24, Seward
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Grand Island Central Catholic
Feb. 7, at Waverly
Feb. 8, Lexington
Feb. 14, Crete
Beatrice
Dec. 6, Columbus
Dec. 12, at Crete
Dec. 13, Auburn
Dec. 17, Omaha Duchesne
Dec. 21, Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Omaha Mercy
Jan. 7, at Fairbury
Jan. 10, at Seward
Jan. 14, at Waverly
Jan. 18, at South Sioux City
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 28, at Hastings
Jan. 31, at Omaha Skutt
Feb. 1, Ralston
Feb. 4, Norris
Feb. 8, at Omaha Gross
Feb. 14, at Grand Island Northwest
Bennington
Dec. 5, at Wahoo
Dec. 6, Nebraska City
Dec. 12, Omaha Concordia
Dec. 14, at Omaha Gross
Dec. 20, Omaha Skutt
Dec. 21, at Ralston
Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Blair
Jan. 4, at South Sioux City
Jan. 9, Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 10, Platteview
Jan. 14, at Omaha Duchesne
Jan. 17, Waverly
Jan. 24, at Norris
Jan. 25, Columbus
Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Omaha Mercy
Feb. 7, Plattsmouth
Feb. 10, at Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 14, at Elkhorn
Blair
Dec. 5, at Omaha Mercy
Dec. 7, at Ralston
Dec. 13, Waverly
Dec. 14, at Norris
Dec. 17, at Schuyler
Dec. 19-121, Cougar Classic
Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Bennington
Jan. 10, at Nebraska City
Jan. 16, Omaha Skutt
Jan. 17, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 21, at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 24, Elkhorn
Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 7, at Seward
Feb. 8, Crete
Feb. 14, at Columbus
Crete
Dec. 5, Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 6, at Hastings
Dec. 12, Beatrice
Dec. 13, at Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 20, Fairbury
Dec. 21, at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 2, Waverly
Jan. 11, Wahoo
Jan. 17, at York
Jan. 18, Norris
Jan. 21, at Seward
Jan. 23, Nebraska City
Jan. 24, at Columbus
Feb. 4, at Schuyler
Feb. 8, at Blair
Feb. 13, Platteview
Feb. 14, at Aurora
Gering
Dec. 12, Mitchell
Dec. 13, Hastings
Dec. 14, Columbus
Dec. 17, Scottsbluff
Dec. 20, Ogallala
Dec. 21, at Chadron
Jan. 10, at Sidney
Jan. 17, at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 24, Chadron
Jan. 25, at Scottsbluff
Jan. 30, Bayard
Jan. 31, Alliance
Feb. 7, Sidney
Feb. 13, at McCook
Feb. 14, at North Platte
Hastings
Dec. 5, at Seward
Dec. 6, Crete
Dec. 13, at Gering
Dec. 14, at Alliance
Dec. 20, Kearney Catholic
Dec. 21, at York
Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC Columbus
Jan. 11, at Lexington
Jan. 14, Aurora
Jan. 17, at McCook
Jan. 18, Elkhorn
Jan. 21, Grand Island
Jan. 24, Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 28, Beatrice
Jan. 31, at Columbus
Feb. 7, at North Platte
Feb. 8, Omaha Skutt
Feb. 11, Adams Central
Feb. 13, at Waverly
Holdrege
Dec. 6, at Adams Central
Dec. 7, Kearney Catholic
Dec. 13, Lexington
Dec. 20, Gothenburg
Dec. 21, at McCook
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 4, Sidney
Jan. 10, Broken Bow
Jan. 17, at Southern Valley
Jan. 18, at Hershey
Jan. 21, Aurora
Jan. 24, at Minden
Jan. 25, Cozad
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, at York
Feb. 8, Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 14, at Central City
Feb. 15, St. Paul
Lexington
Dec. 5, at Gothenburg
Dec. 6, Ogallala
Dec. 10, Minden
Dec. 13, at Holdrege
Dec. 14, York
Dec. 17, at Ralston
Dec. 20, Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 21, at North Platte
Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Adams Central
Jan. 11, Hastings
Jan. 14, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 17, Columbus
Jan. 21, McCook
Jan. 23, Cozad
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Broken Bow
Feb. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic
Feb. 8, at Aurora
McCook
Dec. 7, Valentine
Dec. 12-114, Topside Tipoff
Dec. 17, at Cozad
Dec. 20, North Platte
Dec. 21, Holdrege
Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC Columbus
Jan. 7, at Broken Bow
Jan. 10, at Gothenburg
Jan. 11, Sidney
Jan. 17, Hastings
Jan. 18, at Minden
Jan. 21, at Lexington
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, Ogallala
Feb. 8, at Ainsworth
Feb. 13, Gering
Feb. 14, Scottsbluff
Nebraska City
Dec. 6, at Bennington
Dec. 10, Omaha Gross
Dec. 12, Louisville
Dec. 13, at Plattsmouth
Dec. 17, at Syracuse
Dec. 20, Elkhorn
Dec. 21, Waverly
Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 7, at Falls City
Jan. 10, Blair
Jan. 11, at Auburn
Jan. 14, at Conestoga
Jan. 18, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 21, at Platteview
Jan. 23, at Crete
Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 3, at Fort Calhoun
Feb. 6, Raymond Central
Feb. 7, at Norris
Norris
Dec. 6, at Plattsmouth
Dec. 7, Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 13, at Elkhorn
Dec. 14, Blair
Dec. 19, Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 20, at Seward
Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament
Jan. 3, Aurora
Jan. 9, at Waverly
Jan. 18, at Crete
Jan. 21, York
Jan. 24, Bennington
Jan. 25, Oakland-Craig at Sokol Arena
Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Beatrice
Feb. 7, Nebraska City
Feb. 8, at Columbus
Feb. 13, Omaha Skutt
Feb. 15, at Lincoln Christian
Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 6, Waverly
Dec. 7, at Norris
Dec. 13, Crete
Dec. 14, Seward
Dec. 17, at Columbus
Dec. 20, at Lexington
Dec. 27-28, Doane Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Gothenburg
Jan. 4, Aurora
Jan. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 10, at Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 11, at York
Jan. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 17, Adams Central
Jan. 24, at Hastings
Jan. 25, Schuyler
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 8, at Holdrege
Feb. 13, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Feb. 14, Beatrice
Omaha Duchesne
Dec. 5-17, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad
Dec. 14, Ralston
Dec. 17, at Beatrice
Dec. 19-121, Cougar Classic
Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, Omaha Skutt
Jan. 3, at Elkhorn
Jan. 9, at Louisville
Jan. 11, at Omaha Central
Jan. 14, Bennington
Jan. 17, Omaha Gross
Jan. 18, at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 28, at Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 30, Omaha Mercy
Feb. 4, South Sioux City
Feb. 6, at Plattsmouth
Feb. 10, at Fort Calhoun
Omaha Gross
Dec. 5, Norfolk
Dec. 10, at Nebraska City
Dec. 14, Bennington
Jan. 2, Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 4, Waverly
Jan. 10, at Ralston
Jan. 16, at Omaha Mercy
Jan. 17, at Omaha Duchesne
Jan. 31, at Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 1, at Plattsmouth
Feb. 4, Elkhorn
Feb. 6, Omaha Skutt
Feb. 8, Beatrice
Feb. 11, Omaha Concordia
Feb. 14, South Sioux City
Omaha Mercy
Dec. 5, Blair
Dec. 7, Plattsmouth
Dec. 10, at Omaha Skutt
Dec. 12, at Platteview
Dec. 19, at South Sioux City
Dec. 21, Yutan
Jan. 3, at Beatrice
Jan. 6, Auburn
Jan. 7, Omaha Central
Jan. 10, Schuyler
Jan. 14, at Wahoo
Jan. 16, Omaha Gross
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 27, at Ralston
Jan. 28, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 30, at Omaha Duchesne
Feb. 4, at Bennington
Feb. 6, Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 8, Omaha Concordia
Feb. 13, Ashland-Greenwood
Omaha Skutt
Dec. 5, at Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 10, Omaha Mercy
Dec. 13, North Platte
Dec. 17, at South Sioux City
Dec. 20, at Bennington
Dec. 21, Elkhorn
Dec. 27-28, Doane Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, at Omaha Duchesne
Jan. 4, at Sioux City West, Iowa
Jan. 9, at Ralston
Jan. 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa at Tyson Events Center
Jan. 14, at Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 16, at Blair
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 28, Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 31, Beatrice
Feb. 6, at Omaha Gross
Feb. 8, at Hastings
Feb. 11, at CB Lewis Central, Iowa
Feb. 13, at Norris
Platteview
Dec. 5, Fort Calhoun
Dec. 7, Louisville
Dec. 12, Omaha Mercy
Dec. 13, at Arlington
Dec. 19-121, Cougar Classic
Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 7, Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 10, at Bennington
Jan. 14, at Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 17, at Wahoo
Jan. 21, Nebraska City
Jan. 24, at Waverly
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, at Syracuse
Feb. 8, Raymond Central
Feb. 11, Columbus
Feb. 13, at Crete
Feb. 14, at Douglas County West
Plattsmouth
Dec. 6, Norris
Dec. 7, at Omaha Mercy
Dec. 13, Nebraska City
Dec. 14, at Schuyler
Dec. 20, at Falls City
Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Conestoga
Jan. 4, Platteview
Jan. 7, at Louisville
Jan. 10, at Elkhorn
Jan. 11, CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Mid-America Center
Jan. 16, Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 17, Blair
Jan. 21, Syracuse
Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 1, Omaha Gross
Feb. 6, Omaha Duchesne
Feb. 7, at Bennington
Feb. 11, at Arlington
Feb. 14, Waverly
Ralston
Dec. 5, York
Dec. 7, Blair
Dec. 14, at Omaha Duchesne
Dec. 17, Lexington
Dec. 21, Bennington
Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Omaha South
Jan. 9, Omaha Skutt
Jan. 10, Omaha Gross
Jan. 14, Omaha Concordia
Jan. 17, South Sioux City
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 27, Omaha Mercy
Jan. 28, at Columbus
Jan. 31, at Omaha Bryan
Feb. 1, at Beatrice
Feb. 4, at Waverly
Feb. 10, at Lincoln Lutheran
Feb. 13, Schuyler
Feb. 14, Omaha Roncalli
Schuyler
Dec. 5, at Madison
Dec. 10, at North Bend
Dec. 14, Plattsmouth
Dec. 17, Blair
Dec. 20, at David City
Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament Columbus Scotus
Jan. 7, at York
Jan. 9, Boys Town
Jan. 10, at Omaha Mercy
Jan. 16, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 17, Seward
Jan. 21, at Central City
Jan. 24, at Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 25, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Crete
Feb. 6, at Douglas County West
Feb. 13, at Ralston
Feb. 14, Fairbury
Scottsbluff
Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament
Dec. 12-114, Gillette REMAX Basketball TournamentDec. 17, at Gering
Dec. 20, Chadron
Dec. 21, at Casper Natrona, Wyoming
Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC Columbus
Jan. 10, at Mitchell
Jan. 14, at Cheyenne South, Wyoming
Jan. 17, at Cheyenne East, Wyoming
Jan. 18, Cheyenne Central, Wyoming
Jan. 25, Gering
Jan. 31, Rapid City Central, South Dakota
Feb. 1, at Rapid City Stevens, South Dakota
Feb. 7, Alliance
Feb. 8, Sidney
Feb. 13, at North Platte
Feb. 14, at McCook
Seward
Dec. 5, Hastings
Dec. 7, at North Bend
Dec. 14, at Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 17, Lincoln Christian
Dec. 20, Norris
Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Columbus
Jan. 10, Beatrice
Jan. 17, at Schuyler
Jan. 18, at Waverly
Jan. 21, Crete
Jan. 24, at Aurora
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Columbus Lakeview
Feb. 7, Blair
Feb. 11, at Fairbury
Feb. 14, York
Sidney
Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament
Dec. 13, Chase County
Dec. 14, at Sterling, Colorado
Dec. 20, at Fort Morgan, Colorado
Dec. 21, Alliance
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout
Jan. 4, at Holdrege
Jan. 10, Gering
Jan. 11, at McCook
Jan. 14, Mitchell
Jan. 17, at Ogallala
Jan. 18, North Platte
Jan. 25, Yuma, Colorado
Jan. 31, Chadron
Feb. 1, at Brush, Colorado
Feb. 7, at Gering
Feb. 8, at Scottsbluff
Feb. 11, at Alliance
Feb. 14, at Chadron
Waverly
Dec. 6, at Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 7, Elkhorn
Dec. 12, at York
Dec. 13, at Blair
Dec. 21, at Nebraska City
Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament
Jan. 2, at Crete
Jan. 4, at Omaha Gross
Jan. 9, Norris
Jan. 14, Beatrice
Jan. 17, at Bennington
Jan. 18, Seward
Jan. 23, Wahoo
Jan. 24, Platteview
Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Ralston
Feb. 7, Aurora
Feb. 13, Hastings
Feb. 14, at Plattsmouth
York
Dec. 5, at Ralston
Dec. 10, at Columbus
Dec. 12, Waverly
Dec. 14, at Lexington
Dec. 20, at Aurora
Dec. 21, Hastings
Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Adams Central
Jan. 7, Schuyler
Jan. 9, at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 11, Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 14, Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 17, Crete
Jan. 21, at Norris
Jan. 24, at Fairbury
Jan. 25, North Platte
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, Holdrege
Feb. 8, Columbus Lakeview
Feb. 14, at Seward
Class C-1
Adams Central
Dec. 5, at Aurora
Dec. 6, Holdrege
Dec. 10, at Wood River
Dec. 13, Centura
Dec. 14, Winnebago
Dec. 21, at Fillmore Central
Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at York
Jan. 4, at O’Neill
Jan. 10, Lexington
Jan. 11, St. Paul
Jan. 17, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 18, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 23, Central City
Jan. 25, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Hastings St. Cecilia
Feb. 6, Kearney Catholic
Feb. 11, at Hastings
Feb. 13, Ravenna
Ainsworth
Dec. 6, at Ord
Dec. 7, at Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 13, West Holt
Dec. 17, Valentine
Dec. 20, at Broken Bow
Dec. 21, Cozad
Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Burwell
Jan. 10, at Minden
Jan. 14, Boyd County
Jan. 16, at O’Neill
Jan. 21, CWC
Jan. 23, at North Central
Jan. 25, at Ogallala
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 8, McCook
Feb. 11, at Stuart
Feb. 14, Gothenburg
Arlington
Dec. 5, at West Point-Beemer
Dec. 7, Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 10, Yutan
Dec. 13, Platteview
Dec. 17, Conestoga
Dec. 20, at Boys Town
Dec. 21, Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 10, at Raymond Central
Jan. 11, at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 14, North Bend
Jan. 18, at Syracuse
Jan. 21, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 24, at Douglas County West
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Fort Calhoun
Feb. 7, Wahoo
Feb. 11, Plattsmouth
Feb. 14, at Wayne
Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 7, at Arlington
Dec. 10, at Wahoo
Dec. 13, Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 14, at Louisville
Dec. 17, Milford
Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, Falls City at Auburn
Jan. 3, at Nebraska City
Jan. 7, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 9, Weeping Water at Nebraska Wesleyan
Jan. 11, at Fort Calhoun
Jan. 14, Platteview
Jan. 17, at Raymond Central
Jan. 21, Yutan
Jan. 24, Syracuse
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 6, at Lincoln Lutheran
Feb. 7, Douglas County West
Feb. 11, Conestoga
Feb. 13, at Omaha Mercy
Auburn
Dec. 7, Malcolm
Dec. 10, Weeping Water
Dec. 13, at Beatrice
Dec. 14, at Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 20, at Freeman
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, Milford
Jan. 3, Falls City
Jan. 6, at Omaha Mercy
Jan. 9, at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 11, Nebraska City
Jan. 14, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 17, at Fairbury
Jan. 18, Conestoga
Jan. 21, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 24, Johnson County Central
Jan. 28, at Louisville
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, Syracuse
Feb. 13, Lincoln Lutheran
Battle Creek
Dec. 6, at Wayne
Dec. 7, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 10, at Central Valley
Dec. 13, Stanton
Dec. 20, O’Neill
Dec. 21, West Holt
Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, Twin River
Jan. 4, at Crofton
Jan. 7, at North Central
Jan. 10, Norfolk
Jan. 14, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 16, at Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 21, at West Point GACC
Jan. 23, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 25, Pierce
Jan. 31, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference
Feb. 11, Neligh-Oakdale
Feb. 13, at Hartington Cedar
Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 6, Hartington Cedar
Dec. 7, at Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 10, at Crofton
Dec. 12, Central City
Dec. 13, at Pierce
Dec. 17, at Twin River
Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 4, St. Paul
Jan. 10, at O’Neill
Jan. 11, Wayne
Jan. 17, Stanton
Jan. 18, at West Point GACC
Jan. 23, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 24, at Ord
Jan. 30, at Norfolk
Jan. 31, Battle Creek
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference
Feb. 13, Grand Island Northwest
Boys Town
Dec. 5, at Omaha Concordia
Dec. 7, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 9, Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 17, Douglas County West
Dec. 20, Arlington
Dec. 21, at BRLD
Jan. 3, Bellevue Cornerstone
Jan. 9, at Schuyler
Jan. 14, CB Heartland Christian, Iowa
Jan. 16, at Mead
Jan. 20, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 23, Omaha Christian
Jan. 25-1, Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Feb. 3, Lincoln College View
Feb. 7, at Bellevue Cornerstone
Feb. 8, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Feb. 11, at Lincoln Parkview
Feb. 13, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Feb. 14, Nebraska City Lourdes
Broken Bow
Dec. 5, at Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 6, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 10, Amherst
Dec. 13, at Minden
Dec. 20, Ainsworth
Dec. 21, at St. Paul
Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Hershey
Jan. 7, McCook
Jan. 10, at Holdrege
Jan. 11, Gibbon
Jan. 16, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 17, at Wood River
Jan. 23, at Gothenburg
Jan. 24, Valentine
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 4, Lexington
Feb. 8, at Ogallala
Feb. 11, at Ord
Feb. 14, Cozad
Central City
Dec. 6, at Gibbon
Dec. 7, Ord
Dec. 10, Centura
Dec. 12, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 17, Minden
Dec. 21, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 7, at Twin River
Jan. 9, Fillmore Central
Jan. 14, St. Paul
Jan. 16, at Ravenna
Jan. 18, Centennial
Jan. 21, Schuyler
Jan. 23, at Adams Central
Jan. 24, at Wood River
Jan. 30, at David City
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 13, at Columbus Lakeview
Feb. 14, Holdrege
Chadron
Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament
Dec. 13, Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 14, Torrington, Wyoming
Dec. 17, Hot Springs, South Dakota
Dec. 20, at Scottsbluff
Dec. 21, Gering
Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament
Jan. 11, at Mitchell
Jan. 14, at Hemingford
Jan. 17, Alliance
Jan. 24, at Gering
Jan. 25, at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 31, at Sidney
Feb. 1, Douglas, South Dakota
Feb. 4, at Alliance
Feb. 7, at Rapid City Christian, South Dakota
Feb. 8, Valentine
Feb. 14, Sidney
Feb. 15, at Newcastle, Wyoming
Chase County
Dec. 5, at Cozad
Dec. 6, Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 13, at Sidney
Dec. 14, Ogallala
Dec. 17, at Sutherland
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout
Jan. 7, at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 11, at Kimball
Jan. 14, Southern Valley at McCook Community College
Jan. 16, at Perkins County
Jan. 17, Gothenburg
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, SPVA Tournament
Jan. 28, Haxtun, Colorado
Feb. 1, Hershey
Feb. 4, Yuma, Colorado
Feb. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 15, Cambridge
Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 5, at Crete
Dec. 7, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 13, at Aurora
Dec. 14, at Wayne
Dec. 17, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 21, David City
Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournamen
Jan. 3, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 9, at Douglas County West
Jan. 10, Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 14, Pierce
Jan. 17, at Centennial
Jan. 18, at David City Aquinas
Jan. 21, at Milford
Jan. 24, Schuyler
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Seward
Feb. 8, at York
Feb. 11, Columbus Scotus
Feb. 13, Central City
Columbus Scotus
Dec. 5, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 10, West Point GACC
Dec. 13, Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 17, at Omaha Concordia
Dec. 20, at Pierce
Dec. 21, Crete
Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at St. Paul
Jan. 7, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 9, York
Jan. 11, Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 14, at Norfolk
Jan. 17, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 21, North Bend
Jan. 23, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 24, at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 6, at David City Aquinas
Feb. 8, Kearney Catholic
Feb. 11, at Columbus Lakeview
Conestoga
Dec. 5, Louisville
Dec. 10, at Malcolm
Dec. 12, Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 14, Freeman
Dec. 17, at Arlington
Dec. 20, at Yutan
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 10, at Weeping Water
Jan. 11, Falls City
Jan. 14, Nebraska City
Jan. 17, at Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 18, at Auburn
Jan. 21, Palmyra
Jan. 24, at Fort Calhoun
Jan. 28, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 30, Johnson County Central
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 14, at Syracuse
Cozad
Dec. 5, Chase County
Dec. 10, Pleasanton
Dec. 13, Hershey
Dec. 14, at Valentine
Dec. 17, McCook
Dec. 19, Cambridge
Dec. 21, at Ainsworth
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Ord
Jan. 10, Ogallala
Jan. 11, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 16, at Gothenburg
Jan. 18, Centura
Jan. 23, at Lexington
Jan. 25, at Holdrege
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, Minden
Feb. 11, North Platte
Feb. 14, at Broken Bow
David City
Dec. 5, Centennial
Dec. 7, at Sandy Creek
Dec. 14, at Fillmore Central
Dec. 17, Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 20, Schuyler
Dec. 21, at Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament
Jan. 4, East Butler
Jan. 10, at Twin River
Jan. 11, Milford
Jan. 14, at Raymond Central
Jan. 17, Cross County
Jan. 18, Malcolm
Jan. 21, at Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 28, Yutan
Jan. 30, Central City
Feb. 1, at Thayer Central
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 13, Madison
Feb. 14, at Wilber-Clatonia
Douglas County West
Dec. 5, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 7, Fremont Bergan
Dec. 10, Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 13, at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 14, Mead
Dec. 17, at Boys Town
Dec. 20, Raymond Central
Dec. 21, at Omaha Christian
Jan. 6, at Palmyra
Jan. 7, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 9, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 14, at Yutan
Jan. 18, Wahoo
Jan. 24, Arlington
Feb. 4, Syracuse
Feb. 6, Schuyler
Feb. 7, at Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 14, Platteview
Fairbury
Dec. 6, Lincoln Christian
Dec. 7, Fillmore Central
Dec. 10, at Superior
Dec. 13, Milford
Dec. 14, at Thayer Central
Dec. 17, at Centennial
Dec. 20, at Crete
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 7, Beatrice
Jan. 9, Tri County
Jan. 16, at Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 17, Auburn
Jan. 18, at Clay Center, Kansas
Jan. 23, Sutton
Jan. 24, York
Jan. 28, Sandy Creek
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 11, Seward
Feb. 14, at Schuyler
Falls City
Dec. 6, at Syracuse
Dec. 10, at Diller-Odell
Dec. 13, at Johnson-Brock
Dec. 17, at Southern
Dec. 20, Plattsmouth
Dec. 27-30, LeBlond Holiday Tourney St. Joseph, Missouri
Jan. 2, Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn
Jan. 3, at Auburn
Jan. 7, Nebraska City
Jan. 10, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 11, at Conestoga
Jan. 17, at Maryville, Missouri
Jan. 18, Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 21, at Bishop LeBlond-St. Joseph, Missouri
Jan. 28-1, Hiawatha, Kansas Tournament
Feb. 4, Lincoln Lutheran
Feb. 7, at West Nodaway, Missouri
Feb. 13, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Fort Calhoun
Dec. 5, at Platteview
Dec. 7, Syracuse
Dec. 10, Omaha Concordia
Dec. 13, Douglas County West
Dec. 20, Wahoo
Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 11, Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 14, at Louisville
Jan. 16, Weeping Water
Jan. 18, at Yutan
Jan. 21, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 23, at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 24, Conestoga
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 3, Nebraska City
Feb. 4, at Arlington
Feb. 6, at Fremont Bergan
Feb. 10, Omaha Duchesne
Feb. 14, Raymond Central
Gibbon
Dec. 5, St. Paul
Dec. 6, Central City
Dec. 10, at Overton
Dec. 13, Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 17, Silver Lake
Dec. 19, at Ravenna
Dec. 21, Wood River
Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Harvard
Jan. 6, Minden
Jan. 7, Shelton
Jan. 10, Ord
Jan. 11, at Broken Bow
Jan. 14, at Blue Hill
Jan. 17, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 23, at Amherst
Jan. 24, at Centura
Jan. 31, Fillmore Central
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Southern Valley
Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 6, at Hemingford
Dec. 7, Ainsworth
Dec. 10, at Crawford
Dec. 13, at Chadron
Dec. 17, Hyannis
Dec. 20, Bennett County, South Dakota
Dec. 21, at Mullen
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout
Jan. 7, Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 10, at Valentine
Jan. 11, at Bayard
Jan. 14, Hay Springs
Jan. 17, Gering
Jan. 18, at Kimball
Jan. 21, at Alliance
Jan. 25, Chadron
Jan. 31, Mitchell
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament
Feb. 14, Bridgeport
Feb. 15, at Morrill
Gothenburg
Dec. 5, Lexington
Dec. 6, at Hershey
Dec. 12, at Southern Valley
Dec. 14, Perkins County
Dec. 19, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 20, at Holdrege
Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 10, McCook
Jan. 11, at Centura
Jan. 16, Cozad
Jan. 17, at Chase County
Jan. 21, Amherst
Jan. 23, Broken Bow
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, at Valentine
Feb. 8, Minden
Feb. 11, at Ogallala
Feb. 14, at Ainsworth
Hershey
Dec. 5, at Perkins County
Dec. 6, Gothenburg
Dec. 13, at Cozad
Dec. 14, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 20, Kimball
Dec. 21, at Ogallala
Jan. 3, at Broken Bow
Jan. 4, Southern Valley
Jan. 7, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 10, Maxwell
Jan. 11, at Bridgeport
Jan. 14, at Sutherland
Jan. 17, at Valentine
Jan. 18, Holdrege
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, SPVA Tournament
Feb. 1, at Chase County
Feb. 4, at Mullen
Feb. 8, Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 11, Paxton
Feb. 13, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Kearney Catholic
Dec. 6, Sutton
Dec. 7, at Holdrege
Dec. 13, at Ord
Dec. 17, Ravenna
Dec. 20, at Hastings
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 4, at Minden
Jan. 10, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 11, North Platte
Jan. 14, at Lexington
Jan. 16, at Broken Bow
Jan. 18, Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 23, Aurora
Jan. 25, at David City Aquinas
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 6, at Adams Central
Feb. 8, at Columbus Scotus
Feb. 11, Centura
Feb. 13, at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian
Dec. 6, at Fairbury
Dec. 7, Freeman
Dec. 13, at Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 17, at Seward
Dec. 20, Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 21, at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 11, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 16, at Louisville
Jan. 17, at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 23, at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 25, at Fillmore Central
Feb. 4, at Wahoo Neumann
Feb. 8, David City Aquinas
Feb. 13, Kearney Catholic
Feb. 15, Norris
Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 5-17, GICC Tournament
Dec. 13, Lincoln Christian
Dec. 14, at Milford
Dec. 20, at Syracuse
Dec. 21, David City Aquinas
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Jan. 7, Wahoo
Jan. 14, at Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 17, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 23, Fremont Bergan
Jan. 24, at Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Falls City
Feb. 6, Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 8, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Feb. 10, Ralston
Feb. 13, at Auburn
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 5, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 7, at Twin River
Dec. 10, Wayne
Dec. 12, at Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 17, at Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 19, at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Douglas County West
Jan. 10, at North Bend
Jan. 11, at Stanton
Jan. 14, Madison
Jan. 18, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 21, Arlington
Jan. 23, Raymond Central
Jan. 25, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 28, Howells-Dodge
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, Clarkson/Leigh
Feb. 13, Boys Town
Feb. 14, BRLD
Louisville
Dec. 5, at Conestoga
Dec. 7, at Platteview
Dec. 10, Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 12, at Nebraska City
Dec. 14, Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 17, at Wahoo
Dec. 20, Johnson County Central
Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Malcolm
Jan. 7, Plattsmouth
Jan. 9, Omaha Duchesne
Jan. 11, at Syracuse
Jan. 14, Fort Calhoun
Jan. 16, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 23, at Yutan
Jan. 28, Auburn
Jan. 30, at Weeping Water
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Raymond Central
Feb. 14, Centennial
Malcolm
Dec. 6, at Weeping Water
Dec. 7, at Auburn
Dec. 10, Conestoga
Dec. 14, at Cross County
Dec. 17, at Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 21, Raymond Central
Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Louisville
Jan. 9, Palmyra
Jan. 10, at Milford
Jan. 14, at Fillmore Central
Jan. 17, Yutan
Jan. 18, at David City
Jan. 21, at Freeman
Jan. 24, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 25, at Mead
Jan. 28, at Johnson County Central
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, Wahoo
Milford
Dec. 6, at Fillmore Central
Dec. 7, Raymond Central
Dec. 7, Raymond Central
Dec. 13, at Fairbury
Dec. 14, Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 17, at Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 20, Centennial
Dec. 20, Centennial
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, at Auburn
Jan. 3, North Bend
Jan. 10, Malcolm
Jan. 11, at David City
Jan. 14, Syracuse
Jan. 18, at Thayer Central
Jan. 21, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 24, Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 28, at Sutton
Jan. 31, Wilber-Clatonia
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 14, at Sandy Creek
Minden
Dec. 5, Southern Valley
Dec. 7, at Ogallala
Dec. 10, at Lexington
Dec. 13, Broken Bow
Dec. 17, at Central City
Dec. 19, at Elm Creek
Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 6, at Gibbon
Jan. 10, Ainsworth
Jan. 11, Valentine
Jan. 14, at Ravenna
Jan. 16, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 18, McCook
Jan. 21, St. Paul
Jan. 24, Holdrege
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, at Cozad
Feb. 8, at Gothenburg
Feb. 13, Wood River
Mitchell
Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament
Dec. 12, at Gering
Dec. 14, at Hemingford
Dec. 20, at Alliance
Dec. 21, Morrill
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout
Jan. 3, Bayard
Jan. 7, Southeast, Wyoming
Jan. 10, Scottsbluff
Jan. 11, Chadron
Jan. 14, at Sidney
Jan. 16, at Torrington, Wyoming
Jan. 18, at Bridgeport
Jan. 21, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming
Jan. 28, Kimball
Jan. 31, at Gordon-Rushville
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament
Feb. 13, Ogallala
Feb. 15, at Burns, Wyoming
Norfolk
Dec. 5, at Omaha Gross
Dec. 13, at Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 16, Hartington Cedar
Dec. 19, at Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 21, at West Point GACC
Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Winnebago
Jan. 7, Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 10, at Battle Creek
Jan. 14, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 17, at Wayne
Jan. 21, at Pierce
Jan. 25, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 28, at O’Neill
Jan. 30, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference
Feb. 13, Crofton
Feb. 14, Stanton
North Bend Central
Dec. 5, at Twin River
Dec. 7, Seward
Dec. 10, Schuyler
Dec. 12, at West Point-Beemer
Dec. 17, Stanton
Dec. 20, Pender
Dec. 27-28, North Bend Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Milford
Jan. 4, Raymond Central
Jan. 10, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 14, at Arlington
Jan. 16, at Wayne
Jan. 18, Fremont Bergan
Jan. 21, at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 24, at Oakland-Craig
Jan. 28, Madison
Jan. 30, at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, Tekamah-Herman
Feb. 13, at Howells-Dodge
O’Neill
Dec. 5, at Valentine
Dec. 13, Hartington Cedar
Dec. 17, Pierce
Dec. 20, at Battle Creek
Dec. 21, at Wayne
Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Crofton
Jan. 4, Adams Central
Jan. 7, at Winnebago
Jan. 10, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 16, Ainsworth
Jan. 18, at Creighton
Jan. 20, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 21, at Wagner, South Dakota
Jan. 24, at West Point GACC
Jan. 28, Norfolk
Jan. 30, at West Holt
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference
Feb. 11, at Plainview
Feb. 14, Ord
Ogallala
Dec. 6, at Lexington
Dec. 7, Minden
Dec. 13, at Sutherland
Dec. 14, at Chase County
Dec. 17, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 20, at Gering
Dec. 21, Hershey
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Perkins County
Jan. 9, Bridgeport
Jan. 10, at Cozad
Jan. 17, Sidney
Jan. 18, at Valentine
Jan. 24, at Alliance
Jan. 25, Ainsworth
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, at McCook
Feb. 8, Broken Bow
Feb. 11, Gothenburg
Feb. 13, at Mitchell
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 5, Douglas County West
Dec. 6, at Bellevue Cornerstone
Dec. 10, Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 13, at Fremont Bergan
Dec. 16, Palmyra
Dec. 20, at Mead
Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 9, at Yutan
Jan. 14, Lincoln College View
Jan. 17, Omaha Christian
Jan. 18, Nebraska City
Jan. 21, at Fort Calhoun
Jan. 23, Weeping Water
Jan. 25-1, Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at CB Heartland Christian, Iowa
Feb. 7, at Lincoln Parkview
Feb. 8, Boys Town
Feb. 11, Nebraska City Lourdes
Feb. 13, at Cedar Bluffs
Omaha Concordia
Dec. 5, Boys Town
Dec. 6, at Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 10, at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 12, at Bennington
Dec. 17, Columbus Scotus
Dec. 27-28, North Bend Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Jan. 7, at Yutan
Jan. 9, Auburn
Jan. 14, at Ralston
Jan. 17, at Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 18, Omaha Duchesne
Jan. 21, Blair
Jan. 23, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Fremont Bergan
Feb. 8, at Omaha Mercy
Feb. 11, at Omaha Gross
Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 6, Omaha Concordia
Dec. 7, West Point-Beemer
Dec. 12, at Conestoga
Dec. 17, at Fremont Bergan
Dec. 21, at Beatrice
Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Elkhorn
Jan. 7, at Platteview
Jan. 14, Omaha Skutt
Jan. 16, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 28, Omaha Duchesne
Jan. 31, Omaha Gross
Feb. 4, at Blair
Feb. 6, at Omaha Mercy
Feb. 8, South Sioux City
Feb. 10, Bennington
Feb. 13, at Wahoo Neumann
Feb. 14, at Ralston
Ord
Dec. 6, Ainsworth
Dec. 7, at Central City
Dec. 10, at West Holt
Dec. 12, at Ravenna
Dec. 13, Kearney Catholic
Dec. 17, Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 21, Centura
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout
Jan. 7, Cozad
Jan. 10, at Gibbon
Jan. 11, CWC
Jan. 16, Burwell
Jan. 17, at St. Paul
Jan. 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 25, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 28, Wood River
Jan. 30, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Broken Bow
Feb. 14, at O’Neill
Pierce
Dec. 5, at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 10, BRLD
Dec. 13, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 14, at Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 17, at O’Neill
Dec. 20, Columbus Scotus
Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn
Jan. 9, at David City Aquinas
Jan. 10, Wayne
Jan. 14, at Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 16, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 17, Hartington Cedar
Jan. 21, Norfolk
Jan. 23, at Wynot
Jan. 25, at Battle Creek
Jan. 28, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 30, Crofton
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference
Feb. 13, West Point GACC
Raymond Central
Dec. 6, David City Aquinas
Dec. 7, at Milford
Dec. 7, at Milford
Dec. 12, Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 14, Syracuse
Dec. 20, at Douglas County West
Dec. 21, at Malcolm
Jan. 3, at Yutan
Jan. 4, at North Bend
Jan. 10, Arlington
Jan. 11, at Centennial
Jan. 14, David City
Jan. 17, Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 21, at Wahoo
Jan. 23, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 6, at Nebraska City
Feb. 8, at Platteview
Feb. 11, Louisville
Feb. 14, at Fort Calhoun
Southern Valley
Dec. 5, at Minden
Dec. 6, Elm Creek
Dec. 10, at Cambridge
Dec. 12, Gothenburg
Dec. 14, Overton
Dec. 17, Brady
Dec. 20, at Superior
Jan. 3, Phillipsburg, Kansas
Jan. 4, at Hershey
Jan. 7, at Franklin
Jan. 10, Bertrand
Jan. 14, Chase County at McCook Community College
Jan. 17, Holdrege
Jan. 23, Arapahoe
Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, at Alma
Feb. 8, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Feb. 11, Gibbon
Feb. 14, Dundy County-Stratton
St. Paul
Dec. 5, at Gibbon
Dec. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 12, Wood River
Dec. 13, Fillmore Central
Dec. 17, Tri County at York College
Dec. 20, at Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 21, Broken Bow
Dec. 27-28, North Bend Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 4, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 10, Sandy Creek
Jan. 11, at Adams Central
Jan. 14, at Central City
Jan. 17, Ord
Jan. 21, at Minden
Jan. 28, Centura
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Ravenna
Feb. 15, at Holdrege
Syracuse
Dec. 6, Falls City
Dec. 7, at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 12, Johnson County Central
Dec. 14, at Raymond Central
Dec. 17, Nebraska City
Dec. 20, Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 10, Wahoo
Jan. 11, Louisville
Jan. 14, at Milford
Jan. 18, Arlington
Jan. 21, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 24, at Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 25, at Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Douglas County West
Feb. 7, Platteview
Feb. 11, at Auburn
Feb. 14, Conestoga
Valentine
Dec. 5, O’Neill
Dec. 7, at McCook
Dec. 13, Todd County, South Dakota
Dec. 14, Cozad
Dec. 17, at Ainsworth
Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament
Jan. 3, West Holt
Jan. 4, at Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 10, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 11, at Minden
Jan. 14, at Winner, South Dakota
Jan. 17, Hershey
Jan. 18, Ogallala
Jan. 23, Stuart
Jan. 24, at Broken Bow
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, Gothenburg
Feb. 8, at Chadron
Feb. 13, at North Central
Wahoo
Dec. 5, Bennington
Dec. 6, at Aurora
Dec. 10, Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 13, Wayne
Dec. 17, Louisville
Dec. 20, at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 10, at Syracuse
Jan. 11, at Crete
Jan. 14, Omaha Mercy
Jan. 17, Platteview
Jan. 18, at Douglas County West
Jan. 21, Raymond Central
Jan. 23, at Waverly
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at David City Aquinas
Feb. 7, at Arlington
Feb. 11, at Malcolm
Wakefield-Allen
Dec. 5, Pender
Dec. 10, at Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 13, Omaha Nation
Dec. 17, at Randolph
Dec. 20, at Stanton
Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn
Jan. 3, at Westwood, Iowa
Jan. 4, at Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Jan. 7, at Madison
Jan. 9, Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 10, Walthill
Jan. 14, at Ponca
Jan. 16, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa
Jan. 21, at BRLD
Jan. 24, Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 27, at Homer
Jan. 30, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, Winnebago
Wayne
Dec. 6, Battle Creek
Dec. 7, at Ponca
Dec. 10, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 13, at Wahoo
Dec. 14, Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 20, Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 21, O’Neill
Jan. 6, West Point GACC
Jan. 10, at Pierce
Jan. 11, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 16, North Bend
Jan. 17, Norfolk
Jan. 21, at Crofton
Jan. 30, at West Point-Beemer
Feb. 11, Omaha South
Feb. 14, Arlington
West Point-Beemer
Dec. 5, Arlington
Dec. 7, at Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 10, Stanton
Dec. 12, North Bend
Dec. 17, at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Fort Calhoun
Jan. 9, Fremont Bergan
Jan. 10, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 11, at BRLD
Jan. 14, Battle Creek
Jan. 16, at Schuyler
Jan. 18, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 24, at Twin River
Jan. 25, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 28, at Pierce
Jan. 30, Wayne
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, at Madison
Feb. 14, Oakland-Craig
Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 5, Tri County
Dec. 6, at Heartland
Dec. 12, at Raymond Central
Dec. 14, Superior
Dec. 20, at Fillmore Central
Dec. 21, Sandy Creek
Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, at Thayer Central
Jan. 3, at Syracuse
Jan. 9, at Johnson County Central
Jan. 11, at Southern
Jan. 16, Fairbury
Jan. 21, Centennial
Jan. 23, Freeman
Jan. 24, at Malcolm
Jan. 28, Palmyra
Jan. 31, at Milford
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 11, at Sutton
Feb. 14, David City
Winnebago
Dec. 5, Homer
Dec. 6, at Walthill
Dec. 12, at Omaha Nation
Dec. 14, at Adams Central
Dec. 17, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 19, at West Point GACC
Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn
Jan. 3, at Norfolk
Jan. 7, O’Neill
Jan. 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 14, Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 17, at Wynot
Jan. 21, Ponca
Jan. 28, at BRLD
Jan. 30, Pender
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Wakefield-Allen
Feb. 14, at Crow Creek, South Dakota
Class C-2
David City Aquinas
Dec. 6, at Raymond Central
Dec. 7, at Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 10, Howells-Dodge
Dec. 14, Fremont Bergan
Dec. 17, Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 21, at Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament
Jan. 4, at West Point GACC
Jan. 7, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 9, Pierce
Jan. 14, at Twin River
Jan. 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 18, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 24, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 25, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 4, Wahoo
Feb. 6, Columbus Scotus
Feb. 8, at Lincoln Christian
Feb. 11, Humphrey St. Francis
Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 5, Broken Bow
Dec. 6, at Pleasanton
Dec. 10, at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 13, at Gibbon
Dec. 14, at Central Valley
Dec. 19, Amherst
Dec. 20, St. Paul
Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday
Jan. 3, Central City
Jan. 9, at Wood River
Jan. 14, Shelton
Jan. 16, at Riverside
Jan. 21, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 24, Ravenna
Jan. 25, Ord
Jan. 28, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 31, at Burwell
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Ansley-Litchfield
Feb. 14, at Centura
Bayard
Dec. 6-17, Bayard Tournament
Dec. 13, Bridgeport
Dec. 14, at Creek Valley
Dec. 20, at Garden County
Dec. 21, Kimball
Jan. 3, at Mitchell
Jan. 4, Alliance
Jan. 10, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 11, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 14, Morrill
Jan. 16, at Sioux County
Jan. 17, Hemingford
Jan. 21-Jan. 25, Minuteman Activities Conference
Jan. 30, at Gering
Jan. 31, South Platte
Feb. 1, at Bridgeport
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Leyton
Feb. 14, Minatare
Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 5, Omaha Skutt
Dec. 7, Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 13, Norfolk
Dec. 17, at David City Aquinas
Dec. 19, at Norris
Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, at Omaha Gross
Jan. 4, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 9, at Bennington
Jan. 11, at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 14, West Point GACC
Jan. 17, Omaha Concordia
Jan. 24, Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 25, Harlan, Iowa at Sokol Arena
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Lincoln Christian
Feb. 13, Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 14, at Fremont Bergan
Blue Hill
Dec. 5, at Kenesaw
Dec. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 12, Superior
Dec. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 20, at Wood River
Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Silver Lake
Jan. 14, Gibbon
Jan. 17, at Red Cloud
Jan. 18, Franklin
Jan. 21, Harvard
Jan. 24, at Sandy Creek
Jan. 28, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 31, at Shelton
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Bertrand
Feb. 14, at Deshler
Boyd County
Dec. 5, North Central
Dec. 7, Wausa
Dec. 10, at Osmond
Dec. 12, at Crofton
Dec. 14, Summerland
Dec. 20, at Riverside
Dec. 21, Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Santee
Jan. 9, Stuart
Jan. 14, at Ainsworth
Jan. 17, at CWC
Jan. 23, West Holt
Jan. 25, at Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 27, Spalding
Jan. 30, Burke/South Central, South Dakota
Feb. 11, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Feb. 14, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Bridgeport
Dec. 6-17, Bayard Tournament
Dec. 13, at Bayard
Dec. 14, Sutherland
Dec. 17, Mullen
Dec. 20, at Hemingford
Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Southeast, Wyoming
Jan. 9, at Ogallala
Jan. 11, Hershey
Jan. 14, Leyton
Jan. 17, at Kimball
Jan. 18, Mitchell
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, SPVA Tournament
Jan. 30, at Creek Valley
Feb. 1, Bayard
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament
Feb. 13, Morrill
Feb. 14, at Gordon-Rushville
BRLD
Dec. 5, Omaha Nation
Dec. 7, at Homer
Dec. 10, at Pierce
Dec. 12, at Walthill
Dec. 13, Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 20, Howells-Dodge
Dec. 21, Boys Town
Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Ponca
Jan. 4, at Pender
Jan. 11, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 14, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 17, Oakland-Craig
Jan. 21, Wakefield-Allen
Jan. 24, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 25, at Stanton
Jan. 28, Winnebago
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, Wisner-Pilger
Feb. 14, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Burwell
Dec. 5, at Fullerton
Dec. 6, North Central
Dec. 13, Ravenna
Dec. 14, at West Holt
Dec. 20, St. Edward
Dec. 21, Twin Loup
Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Ainsworth
Jan. 9, at Central Valley
Jan. 11, Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 14, Riverside
Jan. 16, at Ord
Jan. 18-Jan. 25, Goldenrod Conference
Jan. 28, Palmer
Jan. 31, Arcadia/Loup City
Feb. 7, Spalding
Feb. 8, at Nebraska Christian
Feb. 13, at CWC
Feb. 14, at Heartland Lutheran
Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 5, East Butler
Dec. 10, at Lincoln College View
Dec. 12, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 14, at Spalding
Dec. 19, at Omaha Christian
Dec. 20, Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Dorchester
Jan. 7, at Mead
Jan. 10, Lewiston
Jan. 17, Elba
Jan. 18, at CB Heartland Christian, Iowa
Jan. 20, Boys Town
Jan. 21, Bellevue Cornerstone
Jan. 23, Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 25-1, Frontier Conference Tournament
Feb. 3, at School for the Deaf, Iowa
Feb. 7, at St. Edward
Feb. 11, at Bellevue Cornerstone
Feb. 13, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Centennial
Dec. 5, at David City
Dec. 7, Nebraska Christian
Dec. 12, Sandy Creek
Dec. 14, Tri County
Dec. 17, Fairbury
Dec. 20, at Milford
Dec. 20, at Milford
Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Superior
Jan. 4, at Heartland
Jan. 10, at Sutton
Jan. 11, Raymond Central
Jan. 14, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 17, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 18, at Central City
Jan. 21, at Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 28, at Fillmore Central
Jan. 31, Thayer Central
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 11, Yutan
Feb. 14, at Louisville
Centura
Dec. 7, at Wood River
Dec. 10, at Central City
Dec. 13, at Adams Central
Dec. 17, Central Valley
Dec. 21, at Ord
Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Sandy Creek
Jan. 7, Sutton
Jan. 11, Gothenburg
Jan. 14, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 16, Shelton
Jan. 18, at Cozad
Jan. 23, Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 24, Gibbon
Jan. 28, at St. Paul
Jan. 30, at Fullerton
Jan. 31, Ravenna
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Kearney Catholic
Feb. 14, Arcadia/Loup City
Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 6, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 7, at Madison
Dec. 10, Oakland-Craig
Dec. 12, at Winside
Dec. 13, at BRLD
Dec. 17, at David City
Dec. 21, at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday
Jan. 3, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 7, David City Aquinas
Jan. 10, at East Butler
Jan. 11, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 17, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 18, Pender
Jan. 23, Twin River
Jan. 24, at Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 28, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Feb. 13, Stanton
Bellevue Cornerstone
Dec. 6, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 10, at Mead
Dec. 14, at Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 16, School for the Deaf, Iowa
Dec. 20, Elba
Dec. 21, at Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Boys Town
Jan. 6, Lincoln College View
Jan. 10, Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 11, Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 16, at Omaha Christian
Jan. 21, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 24, Omaha Nation
Jan. 25-1, Frontier Conference Tournament
Feb. 3, at CB Heartland Christian, Iowa
Feb. 4, at Lincoln College View
Feb. 7, Boys Town
Feb. 11, Cedar Bluffs
Crofton
Dec. 5, Hartington Cedar
Dec. 6, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 10, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 12, Boyd County
Dec. 14, at West Point GACC
Dec. 19, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 20, Creighton
Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at O’Neill
Jan. 4, Battle Creek
Jan. 7, at Ponca
Jan. 10, CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic
Jan. 11, Dakota State Basketball Classic
Jan. 16, at West Central, South Dakota
Jan. 21, Wayne
Jan. 24, Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 30, at Pierce
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference
Feb. 13, at Norfolk
Feb. 14, Randolph
Cross County
Dec. 5, McCool Junction
Dec. 6, at Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 13, at Meridian
Dec. 14, Malcolm
Dec. 20, BDS
Dec. 21, at Hampton
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Friend
Jan. 7, Osceola
Jan. 9, at Sutton
Jan. 11, Heartland
Jan. 16, Twin River
Jan. 17, at David City
Jan. 21, Dorchester
Jan. 23, at Giltner
Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference
Feb. 4, at Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 8, at High Plains
Feb. 11, at East Butler
Feb. 14, Exeter-Milligan
Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 6, at Blue Hill
Dec. 7, at St. Paul
Dec. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 14, at Kenesaw
Dec. 17, Deshler
Dec. 20, at Sandy Creek
Dec. 21, at Central City
Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, at Ravenna
Jan. 11, Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 14, Centura
Jan. 17, at Gibbon
Jan. 18, at Adams Central
Jan. 24, at Superior
Jan. 28, Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 30, Ord
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Thayer Central
Feb. 14, at Wood River
Elm Creek
Dec. 5, Shelton
Dec. 6, at Southern Valley
Dec. 10, at Alma
Dec. 13, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 14, at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 19, Minden
Dec. 20, at Bertrand
Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Loomis
Jan. 11, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 16, at Axtell
Jan. 18, Kenesaw
Jan. 24, Pleasanton
Jan. 25, at Franklin
Jan. 28, at Ravenna
Jan. 31, Overton
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 11, at Hi-Line
Feb. 14, at Amherst
Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 5-17, Nebraska City Quad
Dec. 10, at Louisville
Dec. 13, at Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 14, Auburn
Dec. 17, Malcolm
Dec. 21, Weeping Water
Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 11, Oakland-Craig
Jan. 14, Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 17, Conestoga
Jan. 18, at Falls City
Jan. 24, at Milford
Jan. 25, Syracuse
Jan. 28, at Freeman
Jan. 30, Palmyra
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Johnson County Central
Feb. 13, at Mead
Fillmore Central
Dec. 6, Milford
Dec. 7, at Fairbury
Dec. 13, at St. Paul
Dec. 14, David City
Dec. 17, at Thayer Central
Dec. 20, Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 21, Adams Central
Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 9, at Central City
Jan. 11, at Superior
Jan. 14, Malcolm
Jan. 16, Heartland
Jan. 24, at Tri County
Jan. 25, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 28, Centennial
Jan. 31, at Gibbon
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 11, Sandy Creek
Feb. 14, at Sutton
Freeman
Dec. 5, Palmyra
Dec. 7, at Lincoln Christian
Dec. 13, at Yutan
Dec. 14, at Conestoga
Dec. 17, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 20, Auburn
Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Johnson County Central
Jan. 4, at Southern
Jan. 10, at Pawnee City
Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, Malcolm
Jan. 23, at Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 28, Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 31, Diller-Odell
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Sterling
Feb. 13, at Johnson-Brock
Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 5-17, GICC Tournament
Dec. 13, at Columbus Scotus
Dec. 14, North Platte
Dec. 17, Blue Hill
Dec. 20, at Lincoln Christian
Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Holdrege
Jan. 7, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 10, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 11, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 14, at York
Jan. 17, David City Aquinas
Jan. 21, at Wood River
Jan. 23, at Centura
Jan. 25, Adams Central
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Aurora
Feb. 7, at Lexington
Feb. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia
West Point GACC
Dec. 6, Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 7, at Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 10, at Columbus Scotus
Dec. 12, at Wynot
Dec. 14, Crofton
Dec. 19, Winnebago
Dec. 21, Norfolk
Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, David City Aquinas
Jan. 6, at Wayne
Jan. 14, at Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 16, at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 18, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 21, Battle Creek
Jan. 24, O’Neill
Jan. 25, at Hartington Cedar
Jan. 30, at Mead
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference
Feb. 11, at Pender
Feb. 13, at Pierce
Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 5, Columbus Scotus
Dec. 7, at Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 13, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 14, at Blue Hill
Dec. 17, at Ord
Dec. 20, Sutton
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, at Fillmore Central
Jan. 9, Sandy Creek
Jan. 11, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 14, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 16, Minden
Jan. 18, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 21, Superior
Jan. 24, David City Aquinas
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Adams Central
Feb. 8, Lincoln Lutheran
Feb. 13, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Hemingford
Dec. 6, Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 7, at Hyannis
Dec. 14, Mitchell
Dec. 17, Hay Springs
Dec. 20, Bridgeport
Dec. 21, at Leyton
Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament
Jan. 4, Niobrara County (Lusk), Wyoming
Jan. 9, Garden County
Jan. 10, at Minatare
Jan. 14, Chadron
Jan. 17, at Bayard
Jan. 18, Sioux County
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament
Jan. 28, at Crawford
Feb. 1, at Edgemont, South Dakota
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Morrill
Feb. 14, at Kimball
Hi-Line
Dec. 5, Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 6, Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 10, at Maxwell
Dec. 13, at Pleasanton
Dec. 14, Wallace
Dec. 17, at Bertrand
Dec. 20-21, SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Southwest
Jan. 7, Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 9, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 16, at Alma
Jan. 17, at Arapahoe
Jan. 21, at Overton
Jan. 23, Medicine Valley
Jan. 24, Loomis
Jan. 28, Amherst
Jan. 31, Axtell
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 11, Elm Creek
Feb. 14, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Homer
Dec. 5, at Winnebago
Dec. 7, BRLD
Dec. 10, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 17, Wynot
Dec. 19, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa
Dec. 20, at Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at River Valley, Iowa
Jan. 7, Randolph
Jan. 10, West Sioux, Iowa at Tyson Event Center
Jan. 11, at Omaha Nation
Jan. 14, Pender
Jan. 17, at Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 21, at Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 24, Walthill
Jan. 27, Wakefield-Allen
Jan. 28, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, Hartington Cedar
Feb. 14, at Ponca
Howells-Dodge
Dec. 5, Pierce
Dec. 6, at Stanton
Dec. 10, at David City Aquinas
Dec. 12, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 14, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 17, West Point-Beemer
Dec. 20, at BRLD
Dec. 21, Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 11, Plainview
Jan. 14, Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 17, at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 18, at Mead
Jan. 24, at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 25, Pender
Jan. 28, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 13, North Bend
Johnson County Central
Dec. 6, at Mead
Dec. 10, at Southern
Dec. 12, at Syracuse
Dec. 14, Pawnee City
Dec. 17, Palmyra
Dec. 20, at Louisville
Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Freeman
Jan. 4, Tri County
Jan. 9, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, at Weeping Water
Jan. 23, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 24, at Auburn
Jan. 28, Malcolm
Jan. 30, at Conestoga
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, Elmwood-Murdock
Feb. 13, Yutan
Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 5-17, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad
Dec. 10, Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 13, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 16, at Pawnee City
Dec. 20, Fremont Bergan
Jan. 4, Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 7, at Johnson-Brock
Jan. 10, at Falls City
Jan. 14, at Auburn
Jan. 17, at Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 24, Lewiston
Jan. 25, at Weeping Water
Jan. 28, at Sterling
Jan. 31, at Tri County
Feb. 11, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Feb. 14, at Boys Town
Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 5, at Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 7, West Point GACC
Dec. 10, at Twin River
Dec. 12, at Pender
Dec. 19, Norfolk
Dec. 20, Homer
Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Jan. 9, at Wakefield-Allen
Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament Wausa
Jan. 14, at Howells-Dodge
Jan. 16, Battle Creek
Jan. 18, at Hartington Cedar
Jan. 21, at Walthill
Jan. 24, Clarkson/Leigh
Feb. 1, at Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 3, at Riverside
Feb. 7, Omaha Nation
Feb. 11, Creighton
Madison
Dec. 5, Schuyler
Dec. 7, Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 10, at Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 14, St. Edward
Dec. 17, at Plainview
Dec. 21, Oakland-Craig
Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Wakefield-Allen
Jan. 9, at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 11, Twin River
Jan. 14, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 17, at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 18, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 21, Stanton
Jan. 23, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 27, at Pender
Jan. 28, at North Bend
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, West Point-Beemer
Feb. 13, at David City
Maxwell
Dec. 6, at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 7, Creek Valley
Dec. 10, Hi-Line
Dec. 12, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 14, at Mullen
Dec. 20, Paxton
Jan. 4, at Arapahoe
Jan. 10, at Hershey
Jan. 11, at Overton
Jan. 14, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 17, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 18, at Cambridge
Jan. 21, Brady
Feb. 7, Wallace
Feb. 11, Sutherland
Mead
Dec. 6, Johnson County Central
Dec. 10, Bellevue Cornerstone
Dec. 13, at Palmyra
Dec. 14, at Douglas County West
Dec. 20, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 21, at East Butler
Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 10, at Yutan
Jan. 14, at Weeping Water
Jan. 16, Boys Town
Jan. 18, Howells-Dodge
Jan. 21, at Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 25, Malcolm
Jan. 30, West Point GACC
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 13, Elmwood-Murdock
Feb. 14, at Omaha Christian
Morrill
Dec. 6-17, Kimball Tournament
Dec. 10, Hay Springs
Dec. 13, at Garden County
Dec. 14, at Kimball
Dec. 20, Edgemont, South Dakota
Dec. 21, at Mitchell
Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Sioux County Invite
Jan. 10, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyoming
Jan. 14, at Bayard
Jan. 17, Minatare
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament
Jan. 28, Lingle Ft. Laramie, Wyoming
Jan. 31, at Crawford
Feb. 1, Sioux County
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament
Feb. 11, Hemingford
Feb. 13, at Bridgeport
Feb. 15, Gordon-Rushville
North Central
Dec. 5, at Boyd County
Dec. 6, at Burwell
Dec. 12, at CWC
Dec. 14, Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 17, Burke/South Central, South Dakota
Dec. 20, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Dec. 21, Gregory, SD
Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Battle Creek
Jan. 9, Summerland
Jan. 10, at Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 16, West Holt
Jan. 17, at Twin Loup
Jan. 21, Niobrara/Verdigre
Jan. 23, Ainsworth
Jan. 24, at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 28, Ansley-Litchfield
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Colome, South Dakota
Feb. 13, Valentine
Oakland-Craig
Dec. 5, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 7, Boys Town
Dec. 10, at Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 13, Pender
Dec. 14, Howells-Dodge
Dec. 17, Winnebago
Dec. 19, at Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 21, at Madison
Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Omaha Nation
Jan. 10, Stanton
Jan. 11, at Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 17, at BRLD
Jan. 21, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 24, North Bend
Jan. 25, Norris B at Sokol Arena
Jan. 28, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, at Fremont Bergan
Feb. 14, at West Point-Beemer
Palmyra
Dec. 5, at Freeman
Dec. 6, Southern
Dec. 10, at Johnson-Brock
Dec. 13, Mead
Dec. 16, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 17, at Johnson County Central
Dec. 19, Weeping Water
Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament
Jan. 6, Douglas County West
Jan. 7, at Sterling
Jan. 9, at Malcolm
Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, at Conestoga
Jan. 24, Yutan
Jan. 28, at Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 30, at Elmwood-Murdock
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 13, Pawnee City
Ponca
Dec. 5, Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 7, Wayne
Dec. 12, Randolph
Dec. 14, at Irene-Wakonda, South Dakota
Dec. 17, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 19, at Vermillion, South Dakota
Dec. 20, at Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn
Jan. 3, BRLD
Jan. 7, Crofton
Jan. 11, Dakota Valley, SD Site: Tyson Event Center Tyson Event Center
Jan. 14, Wakefield-Allen
Jan. 17, Elk Point-Jefferson, South Dakota
Jan. 21, at Winnebago
Jan. 23, at Walthill
Jan. 28, Hartington Cedar
Jan. 30, at Wynot
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 14, Homer
Ravenna
Dec. 5, Amherst
Dec. 12, Ord
Dec. 13, at Burwell
Dec. 17, at Kearney Catholic
Dec. 19, Gibbon
Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 10, Wood River
Jan. 11, at Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 14, Minden
Jan. 16, Central City
Jan. 21, at Sutton
Jan. 24, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 28, Elm Creek
Jan. 31, at Centura
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, St. Paul
Feb. 13, at Adams Central
Sandy Creek
Dec. 5, Wood River
Dec. 7, David City
Dec. 12, at Centennial
Dec. 14, at Friend
Dec. 20, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 21, at Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Centura
Jan. 9, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 10, at St. Paul
Jan. 14, at Deshler
Jan. 18, Superior
Jan. 24, Blue Hill
Jan. 25, Thayer Central
Jan. 28, at Fairbury
Jan. 30, Sutton
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 11, at Fillmore Central
Feb. 14, Milford
Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 6, Cross County
Dec. 7, David City Aquinas
Dec. 13, Giltner
Dec. 14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 17, at Heartland
Dec. 20, at McCool Junction
Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday
Jan. 3, at High Plains
Jan. 10, at Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 11, Meridian
Jan. 14, at Centennial
Jan. 17, Hampton
Jan. 18, at Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 21, David City
Jan. 23, at Dorchester
Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference
Feb. 4, Fullerton
Feb. 7, at BDS
Feb. 13, East Butler
Feb. 14, at Osceola
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 6, at Twin Loup
Dec. 7, at Amherst
Dec. 13, Cambridge
Dec. 14, Pleasanton
Dec. 17, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 20, Medicine Valley
Dec. 30-31, Maxwell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Hershey
Jan. 9, at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 11, at Bertrand
Jan. 17, at Maxwell
Jan. 18, at Brady
Jan. 21, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 23, at Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 25-1, MNAC Tournament
Feb. 7, Mullen
Feb. 8, Southern Valley
Feb. 11, at Anselmo-Merna
Feb. 14, Hi-Line
Southern
Dec. 6, at Palmyra
Dec. 10, Johnson County Central
Dec. 13, at Tri County
Dec. 14, at Deshler
Dec. 17, Falls City
Dec. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Freeman
Jan. 9, Friend
Jan. 11, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, Diller-Odell
Jan. 24, at Sterling
Jan. 28, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 31, Johnson-Brock
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Lewiston
Feb. 14, at Thayer Central
Stanton
Dec. 6, Howells-Dodge
Dec. 7, at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 10, at West Point-Beemer
Dec. 13, at Battle Creek
Dec. 17, at North Bend
Dec. 20, Wakefield-Allen
Dec. 21, at Pender
Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 4, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 10, at Oakland-Craig
Jan. 11, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 14, Plainview
Jan. 17, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 21, at Madison
Jan. 25, BRLD
Jan. 28, Twin River
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 13, at Clarkson/Leigh
Feb. 14, at Norfolk
Summerland
Dec. 5, at Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 6, at CWC
Dec. 10, at Riverside
Dec. 13, Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 14, at Boyd County
Dec. 17, at Stuart
Dec. 19, Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Plainview
Jan. 9, at North Central
Jan. 10, at West Holt
Jan. 14, Creighton
Jan. 16, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 17, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 24, Osmond
Jan. 28, Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 30, Wausa
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Feb. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Feb. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Superior
Dec. 10, Fairbury
Dec. 12, at Blue Hill
Dec. 14, at Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 20, Southern Valley
Jan. 3, at Centennial
Jan. 10, at Thayer Central
Jan. 11, Fillmore Central
Jan. 14, at Heartland
Jan. 18, at Sandy Creek
Jan. 21, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 24, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 28, Deshler
Feb. 14, at Lawrence-Nelson
Sutton
Dec. 6, at Kearney Catholic
Dec. 10, at Heartland
Dec. 17, BDS
Dec. 20, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 3, at Nebraska Christian
Jan. 7, at Centura
Jan. 9, Cross County
Jan. 10, Centennial
Jan. 16, Wood River
Jan. 17, Thayer Central
Jan. 21, Ravenna
Jan. 23, at Fairbury
Jan. 28, Milford
Jan. 30, at Sandy Creek
Feb. 11, Wilber-Clatonia
Feb. 14, Fillmore Central
Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 6, at Pender
Dec. 7, Stanton
Dec. 10, at Douglas County West
Dec. 13, Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 14, Twin River
Dec. 17, at Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 19, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 21, at Arlington
Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament
Jan. 11, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 14, at BRLD
Jan. 17, Madison
Jan. 18, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 21, at Oakland-Craig
Jan. 23, Fort Calhoun
Jan. 24, Howells-Dodge
Jan. 28, at Omaha Mercy
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, at North Bend
Thayer Central
Dec. 5, at Belleville-Republic Co., Kansas
Dec. 7, at Sterling
Dec. 13, Red Cloud
Dec. 14, Fairbury
Dec. 17, Fillmore Central
Dec. 20, at Heartland
Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 10, Superior
Jan. 11, Deshler
Jan. 17, at Sutton
Jan. 18, Milford
Jan. 21, at Friend
Jan. 25, at Sandy Creek
Jan. 28, Tri County
Jan. 31, at Centennial
Feb. 1, David City
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 11, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Feb. 14, Southern
Tri County
Dec. 5, at Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 7, Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 9, Pawnee City
Dec. 13, Southern
Dec. 14, at Centennial
Dec. 17, St. Paul at York College
Dec. 19, Johnson-Brock
Dec. 30, Diller-Odell
Jan. 3, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 4, at Johnson County Central
Jan. 7, at Friend
Jan. 9, at Fairbury
Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 24, Fillmore Central
Jan. 28, at Thayer Central
Jan. 30, at Lewiston
Jan. 31, Nebraska City Lourdes
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Feb. 14, at Sterling
West Holt
Dec. 6, at Creighton
Dec. 10, Ord
Dec. 13, at Ainsworth
Dec. 14, Burwell
Dec. 17, CWC
Dec. 21, at Battle Creek
Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Valentine
Jan. 10, Summerland
Jan. 11, at Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 16, at North Central
Jan. 20, Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 21, at Plainview
Jan. 23, at Boyd County
Jan. 28, at Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 30, O’Neill
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Niobrara/Verdigre
Feb. 13, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 5, Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 6, at West Point GACC
Dec. 13, at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 19, Oakland-Craig
Dec. 20, at Wayne
Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Stanton
Jan. 7, Arlington
Jan. 9, Madison
Jan. 10, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 17, Howells-Dodge
Jan. 18, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 21, Twin River
Jan. 28, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 30, North Bend
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 11, at BRLD
Feb. 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Wood River
Dec. 5, at Sandy Creek
Dec. 7, Centura
Dec. 10, Adams Central
Dec. 12, at St. Paul
Dec. 20, Blue Hill
Dec. 21, at Gibbon
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Amherst
Jan. 9, Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 10, at Ravenna
Jan. 16, at Sutton
Jan. 17, Broken Bow
Jan. 21, Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 23, at Shelton
Jan. 24, Central City
Jan. 28, at Ord
Jan. 30, Nebraska Christian
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Feb. 13, at Minden
Feb. 14, Doniphan-Trumbull
Yutan
Dec. 5-17, Nebraska City Quad
Dec. 10, at Arlington
Dec. 13, Freeman
Dec. 17, Weeping Water
Dec. 20, Conestoga
Dec. 21, at Omaha Mercy
Jan. 3, Raymond Central
Jan. 7, Omaha Concordia
Jan. 9, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 10, Mead
Jan. 14, Douglas County West
Jan. 17, at Malcolm
Jan. 18, Fort Calhoun
Jan. 21, at Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 23, Louisville
Jan. 24, at Palmyra
Jan. 28, at David City
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Centennial
Feb. 13, at Johnson County Central
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.