Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school girls basketball schedule for Classes A through C-2. You can find the Class D schedules here. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.

* * *

Class A

Bellevue East

Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic

Dec. 13, at Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 14, at Bellevue West

Dec. 20, Omaha Central

Dec. 21, at Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Omaha Burke

Jan. 11, Omaha Northwest

Jan. 17, at Omaha Bryan

Jan. 18, Fremont

Jan. 24, at Gretna

Jan. 25, Omaha South

Jan. 30, at Elkhorn South

Feb. 1, Omaha Westside

Feb. 7, at Omaha Benson

Feb. 8, at Lincoln High

Feb. 14, Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 15, Lincoln East

Feb. 18, at Omaha North

Feb. 21, at Elkhorn

Bellevue West

Dec. 5-17, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic Westside/Fremont

Dec. 13, Omaha Benson

Dec. 14, Bellevue East

Dec. 20, Omaha South

Dec. 21, at Kearney

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 11, at CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa

Jan. 16, at Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 17, at Omaha Westside

Jan. 25, Omaha Marian

Jan. 28, at Omaha Central

Jan. 31, at Omaha Northwest

Feb. 1, at Omaha Bryan

Feb. 4, Omaha North

Feb. 7, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 8, Lincoln North Star

Feb. 14, Millard North

Feb. 15, Lincoln High

Feb. 18, at Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 21, Millard West

Columbus

Dec. 6, at Beatrice

Dec. 7, South Sioux City

Dec. 10, York

Dec. 13, at Alliance

Dec. 14, at Gering

Dec. 17, Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 20, Norfolk

Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC

Jan. 7, Seward

Jan. 10, at North Platte

Jan. 17, at Lexington

Jan. 18, Aurora

Jan. 21, at Elkhorn

Jan. 24, Crete

Jan. 25, at Bennington

Jan. 28, at Grand Island

Jan. 28, Ralston

Jan. 31, Hastings

Feb. 8, Norris

Feb. 11, at Platteview

Feb. 14, Blair

Elkhorn

Dec. 7, at Waverly

Dec. 13, Norris

Dec. 20, at Nebraska City

Dec. 21, at Omaha Skutt

Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Omaha Duchesne

Jan. 4, Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 10, Plattsmouth

Jan. 11, at Aurora

Jan. 18, at Hastings

Jan. 21, Columbus

Jan. 24, at Blair

Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Omaha Gross

Feb. 8, at Elkhorn South

Feb. 11, at Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 14, Bennington

Feb. 15, at South Sioux City

Feb. 21, Bellevue East

Elkhorn South

Dec. 5-17, Tip Off Classic Norfolk

Dec. 13, at Millard South

Dec. 14, at Lincoln North Star

Dec. 20, Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 21, Omaha Bryan

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Millard North

Jan. 11, Omaha Westside

Jan. 16, Omaha South

Jan. 18, at Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 23, Omaha North

Jan. 25, at Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 30, Bellevue East

Feb. 1, Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 7, at Omaha Burke

Feb. 8, Elkhorn

Feb. 14, at Omaha Benson

Feb. 15, Grand Island

Feb. 18, at Omaha Marian

Feb. 21, at Gretna

Fremont

Dec. 5-17, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic

Dec. 10, at Omaha Benson

Dec. 13, Grand Island

Dec. 14, at Omaha Bryan

Dec. 18-21, Nike Invitational

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 4, Kearney

Jan. 11, Lincoln East

Jan. 17, Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 18, at Bellevue East

Jan. 24, at Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 31, at Norfolk

Feb. 1, Omaha North

Feb. 7, Lincoln High

Feb. 8, Millard South

Feb. 14, at Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 15, Omaha Burke

Feb. 20, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 21, at Lincoln North Star

Grand Island

Dec. 5-17, HAC/Metro Challenge

Dec. 13, at Fremont

Dec. 14, Omaha South

Dec. 20, at Lincoln East

Dec. 21, Omaha Central

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 10, Lincoln High

Jan. 11, at Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 16, Gretna

Jan. 17, Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 21, at Hastings

Jan. 25, Lincoln North Star

Jan. 28, Columbus

Jan. 31, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 1, Omaha Benson

Feb. 7, at Kearney

Feb. 8, at Omaha Marian

Feb. 14, Norfolk

Feb. 15, at Elkhorn South

Feb. 21, Lincoln Pius X

Gretna

Dec. 5-19 OPS Jamboree

Dec. 12, at Omaha Central

Dec. 13, Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 17, at Omaha Benson

Dec. 21, at Millard West

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Millard North

Jan. 11, at Omaha South

Jan. 14, Omaha Westside

Jan. 16, at Grand Island

Jan. 18, Omaha Burke

Jan. 24, Bellevue East

Jan. 31, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 1, Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 4, Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 7, at Omaha Northwest

Feb. 11, Omaha North

Feb. 15, at Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 21, Elkhorn South

Feb. 22, at Kearney

Kearney

Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic

Dec. 13, at Lincoln East

Dec. 14, Millard South

Dec. 21, Bellevue West

Jan. 4, at Fremont

Jan. 10, at Norfolk

Jan. 11, Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 17, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 18, at Millard West

Jan. 24, at Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 25, Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 31, at Lincoln High

Feb. 1, Omaha Marian

Feb. 7, Grand Island

Feb. 8, at Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 14, Lincoln North Star

Feb. 15, at Omaha Westside

Feb. 21, at Omaha Burke

Feb. 22, Gretna

Lincoln East

Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic

Dec. 13, Kearney

Dec. 14, at Omaha Northwest

Dec. 20, Grand Island

Dec. 21, at Millard North

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 10, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 11, at Fremont

Jan. 17, at Omaha Central

Jan. 18, Omaha Westside

Jan. 24, at Lincoln North Star

Jan. 25, Lincoln High

Jan. 31, at Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 1, Millard West

Feb. 7, at Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 8, Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 14, Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 15, at Bellevue East

Feb. 18, Millard South

Feb. 20, at Norfolk

Lincoln High

Dec. 5-17, HAC/Metro Challenge

Dec. 13, Lincoln North Star

Dec. 14, Omaha Central

Dec. 20, at Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 21, at Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 7, Omaha Benson

Jan. 10, at Grand Island

Jan. 17, at Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 18, Omaha Bryan

Jan. 24, Norfolk

Jan. 25, at Lincoln East

Jan. 31, Kearney

Feb. 1, at Omaha Burke

Feb. 7, at Fremont

Feb. 8, Bellevue East

Feb. 13, Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 15, at Bellevue West

Feb. 18, Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 21, at Omaha North

Lincoln North Star

Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic

Dec. 13, at Lincoln High

Dec. 14, Elkhorn South

Dec. 20, Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 21, at Omaha Marian

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 10, at Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 11, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 17, at Norfolk

Jan. 24, Lincoln East

Jan. 25, at Grand Island

Jan. 31, Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 1, at Millard South

Feb. 7, Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 8, at Bellevue West

Feb. 11, Omaha Northwest

Feb. 14, at Kearney

Feb. 15, Millard West

Feb. 18, at Millard North

Feb. 21, Fremont

Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 5-17, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic

Dec. 13, Bellevue East

Dec. 14, at Omaha Burke

Dec. 20, Lincoln High

Dec. 21, Omaha South

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conferenc

Jan. 10, at Lincoln East

Jan. 11, at Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 17, at Kearney

Jan. 18, Elkhorn South

Jan. 24, at Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 25, at Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 31, Grand Island

Feb. 1, at Gretna

Feb. 7, at Lincoln North Star

Feb. 8, Millard North

Feb. 13, at Omaha Marian

Feb. 15, Omaha Central

Feb. 20, Fremont

Feb. 21, Norfolk

Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Tournament

Dec. 12, at Omaha North

Dec. 13, Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 20, at Lincoln North Star

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 10, at Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 11, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 16, Bellevue West

Jan. 17, Lincoln High

Jan. 24, Kearney

Jan. 25, at Norfolk

Jan. 28, at Omaha Skutt

Feb. 1, at Elkhorn South

Feb. 4, at Gretna

Feb. 7, Lincoln East

Feb. 11, Elkhorn

Feb. 14, Fremont

Feb. 15, at Omaha South

Feb. 18, Omaha Westside

Feb. 21, at Grand Island

Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic

Dec. 13, at Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 14, at Omaha Benson

Dec. 20, at Lincoln Southwest

Dec. 21, Bellevue East

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 10, Lincoln North Star

Jan. 11, at Kearney

Jan. 17, at Grand Island

Jan. 18, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 24, Fremont

Jan. 25, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 31, Lincoln East

Feb. 1, at Millard North

Feb. 7, Norfolk

Feb. 8, at Omaha Bryan

Feb. 13, at Lincoln High

Feb. 15, at Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 18, Bellevue West

Feb. 21, Omaha Westside

Lincoln Southwest

Dec. 5-17 (TBD)

Dec. 14, Millard North

Dec. 20, Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 21, at Millard South

Dec. 27-31 Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 4, at Norfolk

Jan. 10, Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 11, Grand Island

Jan. 17, at Fremont

Jan. 18, Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 24, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 25, at Kearney

Jan. 31, at Lincoln North Star

Feb. 1, Omaha South

Feb. 4, Omaha Burke

Feb. 8, at Omaha Westside

Feb. 14, at Lincoln East

Feb. 15, Gretna

Feb. 18, at Lincoln High

Feb. 21, at Omaha Bryan

Millard North

Dec. 13, Omaha Burke

Dec. 14, at Lincoln Southwest

Dec. 20, at Omaha North

Dec. 21, Lincoln East

Jan. 7, Elkhorn South

Jan. 10, at Gretna

Jan. 14, at Omaha Marian

Jan. 17, at Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 21, at Omaha Bryan

Jan. 24, Omaha Westside

Jan. 31, Millard South

Feb. 1, Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 8, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 11, Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 14, at Bellevue West

Feb. 18, Lincoln North Star

Feb. 21, Omaha Central

Millard South

Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree

Dec. 13, Elkhorn South

Dec. 14, at Kearney

Dec. 20, at Omaha Bryan

Dec. 21, Lincoln Southwest

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Millard West

Jan. 11, CB Lewis Central: Mid-America Center

Jan. 17, Omaha Marian

Jan. 18, at Omaha Central

Jan. 23, at Omaha Burke

Jan. 25, Omaha North

Jan. 31, at Millard North

Feb. 1, Lincoln North Star

Feb. 4, Omaha Northwest

Feb. 8, at Fremont

Feb. 14, at Omaha Westside

Feb. 15, Omaha Benson

Feb. 18, at Lincoln East

Feb. 21, Papillion-La Vista

Millard West

Dec. 12, at Omaha South

Dec. 14, Norfolk

Dec. 20, at Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 21, Gretna

Jan. 10, at Millard South

Jan. 17, at Omaha Benson

Jan. 18, Kearney

Jan. 21, Omaha Northwest

Jan. 23, at Omaha Marian

Jan. 31, Omaha Westside

Feb. 1, at Lincoln East

Feb. 11, Omaha Central

Feb. 14, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 15, at Lincoln North Star

Feb. 18, Omaha Burke

Feb. 21, at Bellevue West

Norfolk

Dec. 5-17, Tip Off Classic Norfolk / Lincoln East/Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 14, at Millard West

Dec. 20, at Columbus

Dec. 21, Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference

Jan. 4, Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 10, Kearney

Jan. 11, at South Sioux City

Jan. 17, Lincoln North Star

Jan. 18, at Omaha North

Jan. 24, at Lincoln High

Jan. 25, Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 31, Fremont

Feb. 1, at Omaha Central

Feb. 7, at Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 8, Omaha Benson

Feb. 14, at Grand Island

Feb. 15, Omaha Northwest

Feb. 20, Lincoln East

Feb. 21, at Lincoln Northeast

North Platte

Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament

Dec. 13, at Omaha Skutt

Dec. 14, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 20, at McCook

Dec. 21, Lexington

Dec. 27-28 Platteview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC

Jan. 10, Columbus

Jan. 11, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 18, at Sidney

Jan. 25, at York

Feb. 1, at Alliance

Feb. 7, Hastings

Feb. 11, at Cozad

Feb. 13, Scottsbluff

Feb. 14, Gering

Omaha Benson

Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree

Dec. 10, Fremont

Dec. 13, at Bellevue West

Dec. 14, Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 17, Gretna

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Lincoln High

Jan. 9, at Omaha Marian

Jan. 17, Millard West

Jan. 18, Omaha South

Jan. 24, Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 25, at Omaha Northwest

Jan. 31, at Omaha North

Feb. 1, at Grand Island

Feb. 7, Bellevue East

Feb. 8, at Norfolk

Feb. 14, Elkhorn South

Feb. 15, at Millard South

Feb. 18, at Omaha Central

Omaha Bryan

Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree

Dec. 12, at Omaha Marian

Dec. 14, Fremont

Dec. 20, Millard South

Dec. 21, at Elkhorn South

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Sioux City North, Iowa

Jan. 10, at Omaha South

Jan. 11, at Omaha North

Jan. 17, Bellevue East

Jan. 18, at Lincoln High

Jan. 21, Millard North

Jan. 24, Omaha Northwest

Jan. 28, at Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 31, Ralston

Feb. 1, Bellevue West

Feb. 7, at Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 8, Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 14, at Omaha Burke

Feb. 21, Lincoln Southwest

Omaha Burke

Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree

Dec. 13, at Millard North

Dec. 14, Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 20, Omaha Marian

Dec. 21, Omaha North

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Bellevue East

Jan. 11, at Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 14, at Omaha Northwest

Jan. 18, at Gretna

Jan. 23, Millard South

Jan. 31, at Omaha South

Feb. 1, Lincoln High

Feb. 4, at Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 7, Elkhorn South

Feb. 11, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 14, Omaha Bryan

Feb. 15, at Fremont

Feb. 18, at Millard West

Feb. 21, Kearney

Omaha Central

Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree

Dec. 12, Gretna

Dec. 14, at Lincoln High

Dec. 20, at Bellevue East

Dec. 21, at Grand Island

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Omaha Mercy

Jan. 11, Omaha Duchesne

Jan. 17, Lincoln East

Jan. 18, Millard South

Jan. 24, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 28, Bellevue West

Jan. 30, at Omaha Marian

Feb. 1, Norfolk

Feb. 7, at Omaha South

Feb. 11, at Millard West

Feb. 14, Omaha Northwest

Feb. 15, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 18, Omaha Benson

Feb. 21, at Millard North

Omaha Marian

Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Tournament

Dec. 12, Omaha Bryan

Dec. 14, at Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 20, at Omaha Burke

Dec. 21, Lincoln North Star

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 8, at Omaha Westside

Jan. 9, Omaha Benson

Jan. 14, Millard North

Jan. 17, at Millard South

Jan. 23, Millard West

Jan. 25, at Bellevue West

Jan. 30, Omaha Central

Feb. 1, at Kearney

Feb. 7, at Omaha North

Feb. 8, Grand Island

Feb. 13, Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 18, Elkhorn South

Feb. 21, at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha North

Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree

Dec. 12, Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 13, at Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 20, Millard North

Dec. 21, at Omaha Burke

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Omaha Northwest

Jan. 11, Omaha Bryan

Jan. 16, Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 18, Norfolk

Jan. 23, at Elkhorn South

Jan. 25, at Millard South

Jan. 31, Omaha Benson

Feb. 1, at Fremont

Feb. 4, at Bellevue West

Feb. 7, Omaha Marian

Feb. 11, at Gretna

Feb. 14, at Omaha South

Feb. 18, Bellevue East

Feb. 21, Lincoln High

Omaha Northwest

Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree

Dec. 13, at Omaha Westside

Dec. 14, Lincoln East

Dec. 18-21, Nike Invitational

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Omaha North

Jan. 11, at Bellevue East

Jan. 14, Omaha Burke

Jan. 21, at Millard West

Jan. 24, at Omaha Bryan

Jan. 25, Omaha Benson

Jan. 31, Bellevue West

Feb. 1, Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 4, at Millard South

Feb. 7, Gretna

Feb. 11, at Lincoln North Star

Feb. 14, at Omaha Central

Feb. 15, at Norfolk

Omaha South

Dec. 5-19, OPS Jamboree

Dec. 12, Millard West

Dec. 14, at Grand Island

Dec. 20, at Bellevue West

Dec. 21, at Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Ralston

Jan. 10, Omaha Bryan

Jan. 11, Gretna

Jan. 16, at Elkhorn South

Jan. 18, at Omaha Benson

Jan. 21, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 25, at Bellevue East

Jan. 31, Omaha Burke

Feb. 1, at Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 7, Omaha Central

Feb. 11, at Wayne

Feb. 14, Omaha North

Feb. 15, Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 18, Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Westside

Dec. 5-17, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic

Dec. 13, Omaha Northwest

Dec. 14, at Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 18-21, Nike Invitational

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 8, Omaha Marian

Jan. 11, at Elkhorn South

Jan. 14, at Gretna

Jan. 17, Bellevue West

Jan. 18, at Lincoln East

Jan. 24, at Millard North

Jan. 25, Papillion-La Vista at Sokol Arena

Jan. 31, at Millard West

Feb. 1, at Bellevue East

Feb. 8, Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 14, Millard South

Feb. 15, Kearney

Feb. 18, at Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 21, at Lincoln Southeast

Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 5-17, Early Bird Classic

Dec. 13, Omaha North

Dec. 14, Omaha Marian

Dec. 20, at Elkhorn South

Dec. 21, Lincoln High

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 11, at Lincoln North Star

Jan. 17, Millard North

Jan. 18, at Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 21, at Omaha South

Jan. 24, at Omaha Central

Jan. 25, Omaha Westside at Sokol Arena

Jan. 28, Omaha Bryan

Jan. 31, Gretna

Feb. 7, Bellevue West

Feb. 8, at Lincoln East

Feb. 11, Omaha Burke

Feb. 14, Millard West

Feb. 21, at Millard South

Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 5-17, HAC/Metro Challenge

Dec. 13, at Gretna

Dec. 14, Omaha Westside

Dec. 20, Millard West

Dec. 21, at Norfolk

Dec. 27-Jan. 3, Metro Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 11, Omaha Burke

Jan. 16, at Omaha North

Jan. 18, at Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 24, at Omaha Benson

Jan. 25, Elkhorn South

Feb. 1, at Omaha Northwest

Feb. 7, Omaha Bryan

Feb. 8, Kearney

Feb. 11, at Millard North

Feb. 14, at Bellevue East

Feb. 15, Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 18, at Omaha South

Feb. 21, Omaha Marian

South Sioux City

Dec. 7, at Columbus

Dec. 14, Sioux City East, Iowa

Dec. 17, Omaha Skutt

Dec. 19, Omaha Mercy

Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament

Jan. 4, Bennington

Jan. 7, at Sioux City Heelan, Iowa

Jan. 10-Jan. 10, CNOS Tournament

Jan. 11, Norfolk

Jan. 13, at Sioux City North, Iowa

Jan. 17, at Ralston

Jan. 18, Beatrice

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 28, at Sioux Falls Lincoln, South Dakota

Feb. 4, at Omaha Duchesne

Feb. 8, at Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 10, at Sioux City West, Iowa

Feb. 13, at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa

Feb. 14, at Omaha Gross

Feb. 15, Elkhorn

Class B

Alliance

Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament

Dec. 13, Columbus

Dec. 14, Hastings

Dec. 20, Mitchell

Dec. 21, at Sidney

Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Bayard

Jan. 9-Jan. 11, Taco John’s Classic

Jan. 17, at Chadron

Jan. 21, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 24, Ogallala

Jan. 31, at Gering

Feb. 1, North Platte

Feb. 4, Chadron

Feb. 7, at Scottsbluf

Feb. 8, at Oelrichs, South Dakota

Feb. 11, Sidney

Feb. 15, at Brush, Colorado

Aurora

Dec. 5, Adams Central

Dec. 6, Wahoo

Dec. 13, Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 20, York

Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Norris

Jan. 4, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 11, Elkhorn

Jan. 14, at Hastings

Jan. 18, at Columbus

Jan. 21, at Holdrege

Jan. 23, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 24, Seward

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Grand Island Central Catholic

Feb. 7, at Waverly

Feb. 8, Lexington

Feb. 14, Crete

Beatrice

Dec. 6, Columbus

Dec. 12, at Crete

Dec. 13, Auburn

Dec. 17, Omaha Duchesne

Dec. 21, Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Omaha Mercy

Jan. 7, at Fairbury

Jan. 10, at Seward

Jan. 14, at Waverly

Jan. 18, at South Sioux City

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 28, at Hastings

Jan. 31, at Omaha Skutt

Feb. 1, Ralston

Feb. 4, Norris

Feb. 8, at Omaha Gross

Feb. 14, at Grand Island Northwest

Bennington

Dec. 5, at Wahoo

Dec. 6, Nebraska City

Dec. 12, Omaha Concordia

Dec. 14, at Omaha Gross

Dec. 20, Omaha Skutt

Dec. 21, at Ralston

Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Blair

Jan. 4, at South Sioux City

Jan. 9, Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 10, Platteview

Jan. 14, at Omaha Duchesne

Jan. 17, Waverly

Jan. 24, at Norris

Jan. 25, Columbus

Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Omaha Mercy

Feb. 7, Plattsmouth

Feb. 10, at Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 14, at Elkhorn

Blair

Dec. 5, at Omaha Mercy

Dec. 7, at Ralston

Dec. 13, Waverly

Dec. 14, at Norris

Dec. 17, at Schuyler

Dec. 19-121, Cougar Classic

Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Bennington

Jan. 10, at Nebraska City

Jan. 16, Omaha Skutt

Jan. 17, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 21, at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 24, Elkhorn

Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 7, at Seward

Feb. 8, Crete

Feb. 14, at Columbus

Crete

Dec. 5, Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 6, at Hastings

Dec. 12, Beatrice

Dec. 13, at Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 20, Fairbury

Dec. 21, at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 2, Waverly

Jan. 11, Wahoo

Jan. 17, at York

Jan. 18, Norris

Jan. 21, at Seward

Jan. 23, Nebraska City

Jan. 24, at Columbus

Feb. 4, at Schuyler

Feb. 8, at Blair

Feb. 13, Platteview

Feb. 14, at Aurora

Gering

Dec. 12, Mitchell

Dec. 13, Hastings

Dec. 14, Columbus

Dec. 17, Scottsbluff

Dec. 20, Ogallala

Dec. 21, at Chadron

Jan. 10, at Sidney

Jan. 17, at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 24, Chadron

Jan. 25, at Scottsbluff

Jan. 30, Bayard

Jan. 31, Alliance

Feb. 7, Sidney

Feb. 13, at McCook

Feb. 14, at North Platte

Hastings

Dec. 5, at Seward

Dec. 6, Crete

Dec. 13, at Gering

Dec. 14, at Alliance

Dec. 20, Kearney Catholic

Dec. 21, at York

Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC Columbus

Jan. 11, at Lexington

Jan. 14, Aurora

Jan. 17, at McCook

Jan. 18, Elkhorn

Jan. 21, Grand Island

Jan. 24, Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 28, Beatrice

Jan. 31, at Columbus

Feb. 7, at North Platte

Feb. 8, Omaha Skutt

Feb. 11, Adams Central

Feb. 13, at Waverly

Holdrege

Dec. 6, at Adams Central

Dec. 7, Kearney Catholic

Dec. 13, Lexington

Dec. 20, Gothenburg

Dec. 21, at McCook

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 4, Sidney

Jan. 10, Broken Bow

Jan. 17, at Southern Valley

Jan. 18, at Hershey

Jan. 21, Aurora

Jan. 24, at Minden

Jan. 25, Cozad

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, at York

Feb. 8, Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 14, at Central City

Feb. 15, St. Paul

Lexington

Dec. 5, at Gothenburg

Dec. 6, Ogallala

Dec. 10, Minden

Dec. 13, at Holdrege

Dec. 14, York

Dec. 17, at Ralston

Dec. 20, Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 21, at North Platte

Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Adams Central

Jan. 11, Hastings

Jan. 14, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 17, Columbus

Jan. 21, McCook

Jan. 23, Cozad

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Broken Bow

Feb. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic

Feb. 8, at Aurora

McCook

Dec. 7, Valentine

Dec. 12-114, Topside Tipoff

Dec. 17, at Cozad

Dec. 20, North Platte

Dec. 21, Holdrege

Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC Columbus

Jan. 7, at Broken Bow

Jan. 10, at Gothenburg

Jan. 11, Sidney

Jan. 17, Hastings

Jan. 18, at Minden

Jan. 21, at Lexington

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, Ogallala

Feb. 8, at Ainsworth

Feb. 13, Gering

Feb. 14, Scottsbluff

Nebraska City

Dec. 6, at Bennington

Dec. 10, Omaha Gross

Dec. 12, Louisville

Dec. 13, at Plattsmouth

Dec. 17, at Syracuse

Dec. 20, Elkhorn

Dec. 21, Waverly

Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 7, at Falls City

Jan. 10, Blair

Jan. 11, at Auburn

Jan. 14, at Conestoga

Jan. 18, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 21, at Platteview

Jan. 23, at Crete

Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 3, at Fort Calhoun

Feb. 6, Raymond Central

Feb. 7, at Norris

Norris

Dec. 6, at Plattsmouth

Dec. 7, Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 13, at Elkhorn

Dec. 14, Blair

Dec. 19, Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 20, at Seward

Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament

Jan. 3, Aurora

Jan. 9, at Waverly

Jan. 18, at Crete

Jan. 21, York

Jan. 24, Bennington

Jan. 25, Oakland-Craig at Sokol Arena

Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Beatrice

Feb. 7, Nebraska City

Feb. 8, at Columbus

Feb. 13, Omaha Skutt

Feb. 15, at Lincoln Christian

Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 6, Waverly

Dec. 7, at Norris

Dec. 13, Crete

Dec. 14, Seward

Dec. 17, at Columbus

Dec. 20, at Lexington

Dec. 27-28, Doane Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Gothenburg

Jan. 4, Aurora

Jan. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 10, at Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 11, at York

Jan. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 17, Adams Central

Jan. 24, at Hastings

Jan. 25, Schuyler

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 8, at Holdrege

Feb. 13, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Feb. 14, Beatrice

Omaha Duchesne

Dec. 5-17, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad

Dec. 14, Ralston

Dec. 17, at Beatrice

Dec. 19-121, Cougar Classic

Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, Omaha Skutt

Jan. 3, at Elkhorn

Jan. 9, at Louisville

Jan. 11, at Omaha Central

Jan. 14, Bennington

Jan. 17, Omaha Gross

Jan. 18, at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 28, at Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 30, Omaha Mercy

Feb. 4, South Sioux City

Feb. 6, at Plattsmouth

Feb. 10, at Fort Calhoun

Omaha Gross

Dec. 5, Norfolk

Dec. 10, at Nebraska City

Dec. 14, Bennington

Jan. 2, Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 4, Waverly

Jan. 10, at Ralston

Jan. 16, at Omaha Mercy

Jan. 17, at Omaha Duchesne

Jan. 31, at Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 1, at Plattsmouth

Feb. 4, Elkhorn

Feb. 6, Omaha Skutt

Feb. 8, Beatrice

Feb. 11, Omaha Concordia

Feb. 14, South Sioux City

Omaha Mercy

Dec. 5, Blair

Dec. 7, Plattsmouth

Dec. 10, at Omaha Skutt

Dec. 12, at Platteview

Dec. 19, at South Sioux City

Dec. 21, Yutan

Jan. 3, at Beatrice

Jan. 6, Auburn

Jan. 7, Omaha Central

Jan. 10, Schuyler

Jan. 14, at Wahoo

Jan. 16, Omaha Gross

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 27, at Ralston

Jan. 28, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 30, at Omaha Duchesne

Feb. 4, at Bennington

Feb. 6, Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 8, Omaha Concordia

Feb. 13, Ashland-Greenwood

Omaha Skutt

Dec. 5, at Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 10, Omaha Mercy

Dec. 13, North Platte

Dec. 17, at South Sioux City

Dec. 20, at Bennington

Dec. 21, Elkhorn

Dec. 27-28, Doane Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, at Omaha Duchesne

Jan. 4, at Sioux City West, Iowa

Jan. 9, at Ralston

Jan. 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa at Tyson Events Center

Jan. 14, at Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 16, at Blair

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 28, Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 31, Beatrice

Feb. 6, at Omaha Gross

Feb. 8, at Hastings

Feb. 11, at CB Lewis Central, Iowa

Feb. 13, at Norris

Platteview

Dec. 5, Fort Calhoun

Dec. 7, Louisville

Dec. 12, Omaha Mercy

Dec. 13, at Arlington

Dec. 19-121, Cougar Classic

Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 7, Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 10, at Bennington

Jan. 14, at Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 17, at Wahoo

Jan. 21, Nebraska City

Jan. 24, at Waverly

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, at Syracuse

Feb. 8, Raymond Central

Feb. 11, Columbus

Feb. 13, at Crete

Feb. 14, at Douglas County West

Plattsmouth

Dec. 6, Norris

Dec. 7, at Omaha Mercy

Dec. 13, Nebraska City

Dec. 14, at Schuyler

Dec. 20, at Falls City

Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Conestoga

Jan. 4, Platteview

Jan. 7, at Louisville

Jan. 10, at Elkhorn

Jan. 11, CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Mid-America Center

Jan. 16, Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 17, Blair

Jan. 21, Syracuse

Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 1, Omaha Gross

Feb. 6, Omaha Duchesne

Feb. 7, at Bennington

Feb. 11, at Arlington

Feb. 14, Waverly

Ralston

Dec. 5, York

Dec. 7, Blair

Dec. 14, at Omaha Duchesne

Dec. 17, Lexington

Dec. 21, Bennington

Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Omaha South

Jan. 9, Omaha Skutt

Jan. 10, Omaha Gross

Jan. 14, Omaha Concordia

Jan. 17, South Sioux City

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 27, Omaha Mercy

Jan. 28, at Columbus

Jan. 31, at Omaha Bryan

Feb. 1, at Beatrice

Feb. 4, at Waverly

Feb. 10, at Lincoln Lutheran

Feb. 13, Schuyler

Feb. 14, Omaha Roncalli

Schuyler

Dec. 5, at Madison

Dec. 10, at North Bend

Dec. 14, Plattsmouth

Dec. 17, Blair

Dec. 20, at David City

Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament Columbus Scotus

Jan. 7, at York

Jan. 9, Boys Town

Jan. 10, at Omaha Mercy

Jan. 16, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 17, Seward

Jan. 21, at Central City

Jan. 24, at Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 25, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Crete

Feb. 6, at Douglas County West

Feb. 13, at Ralston

Feb. 14, Fairbury

Scottsbluff

Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament

Dec. 12-114, Gillette REMAX Basketball TournamentDec. 17, at Gering

Dec. 20, Chadron

Dec. 21, at Casper Natrona, Wyoming

Jan. 2-Jan. 4, GNAC Columbus

Jan. 10, at Mitchell

Jan. 14, at Cheyenne South, Wyoming

Jan. 17, at Cheyenne East, Wyoming

Jan. 18, Cheyenne Central, Wyoming

Jan. 25, Gering

Jan. 31, Rapid City Central, South Dakota

Feb. 1, at Rapid City Stevens, South Dakota

Feb. 7, Alliance

Feb. 8, Sidney

Feb. 13, at North Platte

Feb. 14, at McCook

Seward

Dec. 5, Hastings

Dec. 7, at North Bend

Dec. 14, at Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 17, Lincoln Christian

Dec. 20, Norris

Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Columbus

Jan. 10, Beatrice

Jan. 17, at Schuyler

Jan. 18, at Waverly

Jan. 21, Crete

Jan. 24, at Aurora

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Columbus Lakeview

Feb. 7, Blair

Feb. 11, at Fairbury

Feb. 14, York

Sidney

Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament

Dec. 13, Chase County

Dec. 14, at Sterling, Colorado

Dec. 20, at Fort Morgan, Colorado

Dec. 21, Alliance

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout

Jan. 4, at Holdrege

Jan. 10, Gering

Jan. 11, at McCook

Jan. 14, Mitchell

Jan. 17, at Ogallala

Jan. 18, North Platte

Jan. 25, Yuma, Colorado

Jan. 31, Chadron

Feb. 1, at Brush, Colorado

Feb. 7, at Gering

Feb. 8, at Scottsbluff

Feb. 11, at Alliance

Feb. 14, at Chadron

Waverly

Dec. 6, at Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 7, Elkhorn

Dec. 12, at York

Dec. 13, at Blair

Dec. 21, at Nebraska City

Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament

Jan. 2, at Crete

Jan. 4, at Omaha Gross

Jan. 9, Norris

Jan. 14, Beatrice

Jan. 17, at Bennington

Jan. 18, Seward

Jan. 23, Wahoo

Jan. 24, Platteview

Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Ralston

Feb. 7, Aurora

Feb. 13, Hastings

Feb. 14, at Plattsmouth

York

Dec. 5, at Ralston

Dec. 10, at Columbus

Dec. 12, Waverly

Dec. 14, at Lexington

Dec. 20, at Aurora

Dec. 21, Hastings

Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Adams Central

Jan. 7, Schuyler

Jan. 9, at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 11, Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 14, Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 17, Crete

Jan. 21, at Norris

Jan. 24, at Fairbury

Jan. 25, North Platte

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, Holdrege

Feb. 8, Columbus Lakeview

Feb. 14, at Seward

Class C-1

Adams Central

Dec. 5, at Aurora

Dec. 6, Holdrege

Dec. 10, at Wood River

Dec. 13, Centura

Dec. 14, Winnebago

Dec. 21, at Fillmore Central

Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at York

Jan. 4, at O’Neill

Jan. 10, Lexington

Jan. 11, St. Paul

Jan. 17, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 18, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 23, Central City

Jan. 25, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Hastings St. Cecilia

Feb. 6, Kearney Catholic

Feb. 11, at Hastings

Feb. 13, Ravenna

Ainsworth

Dec. 6, at Ord

Dec. 7, at Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 13, West Holt

Dec. 17, Valentine

Dec. 20, at Broken Bow

Dec. 21, Cozad

Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Burwell

Jan. 10, at Minden

Jan. 14, Boyd County

Jan. 16, at O’Neill

Jan. 21, CWC

Jan. 23, at North Central

Jan. 25, at Ogallala

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 8, McCook

Feb. 11, at Stuart

Feb. 14, Gothenburg

Arlington

Dec. 5, at West Point-Beemer

Dec. 7, Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 10, Yutan

Dec. 13, Platteview

Dec. 17, Conestoga

Dec. 20, at Boys Town

Dec. 21, Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 10, at Raymond Central

Jan. 11, at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 14, North Bend

Jan. 18, at Syracuse

Jan. 21, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 24, at Douglas County West

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 7, Wahoo

Feb. 11, Plattsmouth

Feb. 14, at Wayne

Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 7, at Arlington

Dec. 10, at Wahoo

Dec. 13, Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 14, at Louisville

Dec. 17, Milford

Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, Falls City at Auburn

Jan. 3, at Nebraska City

Jan. 7, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 9, Weeping Water at Nebraska Wesleyan

Jan. 11, at Fort Calhoun

Jan. 14, Platteview

Jan. 17, at Raymond Central

Jan. 21, Yutan

Jan. 24, Syracuse

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 6, at Lincoln Lutheran

Feb. 7, Douglas County West

Feb. 11, Conestoga

Feb. 13, at Omaha Mercy

Auburn

Dec. 7, Malcolm

Dec. 10, Weeping Water

Dec. 13, at Beatrice

Dec. 14, at Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 20, at Freeman

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, Milford

Jan. 3, Falls City

Jan. 6, at Omaha Mercy

Jan. 9, at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 11, Nebraska City

Jan. 14, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 17, at Fairbury

Jan. 18, Conestoga

Jan. 21, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 24, Johnson County Central

Jan. 28, at Louisville

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, Syracuse

Feb. 13, Lincoln Lutheran

Battle Creek

Dec. 6, at Wayne

Dec. 7, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 10, at Central Valley

Dec. 13, Stanton

Dec. 20, O’Neill

Dec. 21, West Holt

Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, Twin River

Jan. 4, at Crofton

Jan. 7, at North Central

Jan. 10, Norfolk

Jan. 14, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 16, at Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 21, at West Point GACC

Jan. 23, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 25, Pierce

Jan. 31, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference

Feb. 11, Neligh-Oakdale

Feb. 13, at Hartington Cedar

Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 6, Hartington Cedar

Dec. 7, at Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 10, at Crofton

Dec. 12, Central City

Dec. 13, at Pierce

Dec. 17, at Twin River

Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 4, St. Paul

Jan. 10, at O’Neill

Jan. 11, Wayne

Jan. 17, Stanton

Jan. 18, at West Point GACC

Jan. 23, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 24, at Ord

Jan. 30, at Norfolk

Jan. 31, Battle Creek

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference

Feb. 13, Grand Island Northwest

Boys Town

Dec. 5, at Omaha Concordia

Dec. 7, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 9, Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 17, Douglas County West

Dec. 20, Arlington

Dec. 21, at BRLD

Jan. 3, Bellevue Cornerstone

Jan. 9, at Schuyler

Jan. 14, CB Heartland Christian, Iowa

Jan. 16, at Mead

Jan. 20, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 23, Omaha Christian

Jan. 25-1, Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Feb. 3, Lincoln College View

Feb. 7, at Bellevue Cornerstone

Feb. 8, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Feb. 11, at Lincoln Parkview

Feb. 13, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Feb. 14, Nebraska City Lourdes

Broken Bow

Dec. 5, at Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 6, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 10, Amherst

Dec. 13, at Minden

Dec. 20, Ainsworth

Dec. 21, at St. Paul

Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Hershey

Jan. 7, McCook

Jan. 10, at Holdrege

Jan. 11, Gibbon

Jan. 16, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 17, at Wood River

Jan. 23, at Gothenburg

Jan. 24, Valentine

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 4, Lexington

Feb. 8, at Ogallala

Feb. 11, at Ord

Feb. 14, Cozad

Central City

Dec. 6, at Gibbon

Dec. 7, Ord

Dec. 10, Centura

Dec. 12, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 17, Minden

Dec. 21, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 7, at Twin River

Jan. 9, Fillmore Central

Jan. 14, St. Paul

Jan. 16, at Ravenna

Jan. 18, Centennial

Jan. 21, Schuyler

Jan. 23, at Adams Central

Jan. 24, at Wood River

Jan. 30, at David City

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 13, at Columbus Lakeview

Feb. 14, Holdrege

Chadron

Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament

Dec. 13, Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 14, Torrington, Wyoming

Dec. 17, Hot Springs, South Dakota

Dec. 20, at Scottsbluff

Dec. 21, Gering

Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament

Jan. 11, at Mitchell

Jan. 14, at Hemingford

Jan. 17, Alliance

Jan. 24, at Gering

Jan. 25, at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 31, at Sidney

Feb. 1, Douglas, South Dakota

Feb. 4, at Alliance

Feb. 7, at Rapid City Christian, South Dakota

Feb. 8, Valentine

Feb. 14, Sidney

Feb. 15, at Newcastle, Wyoming

Chase County

Dec. 5, at Cozad

Dec. 6, Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 13, at Sidney

Dec. 14, Ogallala

Dec. 17, at Sutherland

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout

Jan. 7, at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 11, at Kimball

Jan. 14, Southern Valley at McCook Community College

Jan. 16, at Perkins County

Jan. 17, Gothenburg

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, SPVA Tournament

Jan. 28, Haxtun, Colorado

Feb. 1, Hershey

Feb. 4, Yuma, Colorado

Feb. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 15, Cambridge

Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 5, at Crete

Dec. 7, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 13, at Aurora

Dec. 14, at Wayne

Dec. 17, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 21, David City

Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournamen

Jan. 3, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 9, at Douglas County West

Jan. 10, Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 14, Pierce

Jan. 17, at Centennial

Jan. 18, at David City Aquinas

Jan. 21, at Milford

Jan. 24, Schuyler

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Seward

Feb. 8, at York

Feb. 11, Columbus Scotus

Feb. 13, Central City

Columbus Scotus

Dec. 5, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 10, West Point GACC

Dec. 13, Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 17, at Omaha Concordia

Dec. 20, at Pierce

Dec. 21, Crete

Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at St. Paul

Jan. 7, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 9, York

Jan. 11, Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 14, at Norfolk

Jan. 17, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 21, North Bend

Jan. 23, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 24, at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 6, at David City Aquinas

Feb. 8, Kearney Catholic

Feb. 11, at Columbus Lakeview

Conestoga

Dec. 5, Louisville

Dec. 10, at Malcolm

Dec. 12, Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 14, Freeman

Dec. 17, at Arlington

Dec. 20, at Yutan

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 10, at Weeping Water

Jan. 11, Falls City

Jan. 14, Nebraska City

Jan. 17, at Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 18, at Auburn

Jan. 21, Palmyra

Jan. 24, at Fort Calhoun

Jan. 28, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 30, Johnson County Central

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 14, at Syracuse

Cozad

Dec. 5, Chase County

Dec. 10, Pleasanton

Dec. 13, Hershey

Dec. 14, at Valentine

Dec. 17, McCook

Dec. 19, Cambridge

Dec. 21, at Ainsworth

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Ord

Jan. 10, Ogallala

Jan. 11, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 16, at Gothenburg

Jan. 18, Centura

Jan. 23, at Lexington

Jan. 25, at Holdrege

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, Minden

Feb. 11, North Platte

Feb. 14, at Broken Bow

David City

Dec. 5, Centennial

Dec. 7, at Sandy Creek

Dec. 14, at Fillmore Central

Dec. 17, Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 20, Schuyler

Dec. 21, at Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament

Jan. 4, East Butler

Jan. 10, at Twin River

Jan. 11, Milford

Jan. 14, at Raymond Central

Jan. 17, Cross County

Jan. 18, Malcolm

Jan. 21, at Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 28, Yutan

Jan. 30, Central City

Feb. 1, at Thayer Central

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 13, Madison

Feb. 14, at Wilber-Clatonia

Douglas County West

Dec. 5, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 7, Fremont Bergan

Dec. 10, Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 13, at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 14, Mead

Dec. 17, at Boys Town

Dec. 20, Raymond Central

Dec. 21, at Omaha Christian

Jan. 6, at Palmyra

Jan. 7, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 9, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 14, at Yutan

Jan. 18, Wahoo

Jan. 24, Arlington

Feb. 4, Syracuse

Feb. 6, Schuyler

Feb. 7, at Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 14, Platteview

Fairbury

Dec. 6, Lincoln Christian

Dec. 7, Fillmore Central

Dec. 10, at Superior

Dec. 13, Milford

Dec. 14, at Thayer Central

Dec. 17, at Centennial

Dec. 20, at Crete

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 7, Beatrice

Jan. 9, Tri County

Jan. 16, at Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 17, Auburn

Jan. 18, at Clay Center, Kansas

Jan. 23, Sutton

Jan. 24, York

Jan. 28, Sandy Creek

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 11, Seward

Feb. 14, at Schuyler

Falls City

Dec. 6, at Syracuse

Dec. 10, at Diller-Odell

Dec. 13, at Johnson-Brock

Dec. 17, at Southern

Dec. 20, Plattsmouth

Dec. 27-30, LeBlond Holiday Tourney St. Joseph, Missouri

Jan. 2, Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn

Jan. 3, at Auburn

Jan. 7, Nebraska City

Jan. 10, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 11, at Conestoga

Jan. 17, at Maryville, Missouri

Jan. 18, Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 21, at Bishop LeBlond-St. Joseph, Missouri

Jan. 28-1, Hiawatha, Kansas Tournament

Feb. 4, Lincoln Lutheran

Feb. 7, at West Nodaway, Missouri

Feb. 13, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Fort Calhoun

Dec. 5, at Platteview

Dec. 7, Syracuse

Dec. 10, Omaha Concordia

Dec. 13, Douglas County West

Dec. 20, Wahoo

Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 11, Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 14, at Louisville

Jan. 16, Weeping Water

Jan. 18, at Yutan

Jan. 21, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 23, at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 24, Conestoga

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 3, Nebraska City

Feb. 4, at Arlington

Feb. 6, at Fremont Bergan

Feb. 10, Omaha Duchesne

Feb. 14, Raymond Central

Gibbon

Dec. 5, St. Paul

Dec. 6, Central City

Dec. 10, at Overton

Dec. 13, Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 17, Silver Lake

Dec. 19, at Ravenna

Dec. 21, Wood River

Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Harvard

Jan. 6, Minden

Jan. 7, Shelton

Jan. 10, Ord

Jan. 11, at Broken Bow

Jan. 14, at Blue Hill

Jan. 17, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 23, at Amherst

Jan. 24, at Centura

Jan. 31, Fillmore Central

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Southern Valley

Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 6, at Hemingford

Dec. 7, Ainsworth

Dec. 10, at Crawford

Dec. 13, at Chadron

Dec. 17, Hyannis

Dec. 20, Bennett County, South Dakota

Dec. 21, at Mullen

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout

Jan. 7, Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 10, at Valentine

Jan. 11, at Bayard

Jan. 14, Hay Springs

Jan. 17, Gering

Jan. 18, at Kimball

Jan. 21, at Alliance

Jan. 25, Chadron

Jan. 31, Mitchell

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament

Feb. 14, Bridgeport

Feb. 15, at Morrill

Gothenburg

Dec. 5, Lexington

Dec. 6, at Hershey

Dec. 12, at Southern Valley

Dec. 14, Perkins County

Dec. 19, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 20, at Holdrege

Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 10, McCook

Jan. 11, at Centura

Jan. 16, Cozad

Jan. 17, at Chase County

Jan. 21, Amherst

Jan. 23, Broken Bow

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, at Valentine

Feb. 8, Minden

Feb. 11, at Ogallala

Feb. 14, at Ainsworth

Hershey

Dec. 5, at Perkins County

Dec. 6, Gothenburg

Dec. 13, at Cozad

Dec. 14, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 20, Kimball

Dec. 21, at Ogallala

Jan. 3, at Broken Bow

Jan. 4, Southern Valley

Jan. 7, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 10, Maxwell

Jan. 11, at Bridgeport

Jan. 14, at Sutherland

Jan. 17, at Valentine

Jan. 18, Holdrege

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, SPVA Tournament

Feb. 1, at Chase County

Feb. 4, at Mullen

Feb. 8, Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 11, Paxton

Feb. 13, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Kearney Catholic

Dec. 6, Sutton

Dec. 7, at Holdrege

Dec. 13, at Ord

Dec. 17, Ravenna

Dec. 20, at Hastings

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 4, at Minden

Jan. 10, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 11, North Platte

Jan. 14, at Lexington

Jan. 16, at Broken Bow

Jan. 18, Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 23, Aurora

Jan. 25, at David City Aquinas

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 6, at Adams Central

Feb. 8, at Columbus Scotus

Feb. 11, Centura

Feb. 13, at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian

Dec. 6, at Fairbury

Dec. 7, Freeman

Dec. 13, at Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 17, at Seward

Dec. 20, Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 21, at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 11, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 16, at Louisville

Jan. 17, at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 23, at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 25, at Fillmore Central

Feb. 4, at Wahoo Neumann

Feb. 8, David City Aquinas

Feb. 13, Kearney Catholic

Feb. 15, Norris

Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 5-17, GICC Tournament

Dec. 13, Lincoln Christian

Dec. 14, at Milford

Dec. 20, at Syracuse

Dec. 21, David City Aquinas

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament

Jan. 7, Wahoo

Jan. 14, at Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 17, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 23, Fremont Bergan

Jan. 24, at Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Falls City

Feb. 6, Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 8, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Feb. 10, Ralston

Feb. 13, at Auburn

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 5, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 7, at Twin River

Dec. 10, Wayne

Dec. 12, at Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 17, at Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 19, at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Douglas County West

Jan. 10, at North Bend

Jan. 11, at Stanton

Jan. 14, Madison

Jan. 18, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 21, Arlington

Jan. 23, Raymond Central

Jan. 25, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 28, Howells-Dodge

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, Clarkson/Leigh

Feb. 13, Boys Town

Feb. 14, BRLD

Louisville

Dec. 5, at Conestoga

Dec. 7, at Platteview

Dec. 10, Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 12, at Nebraska City

Dec. 14, Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 17, at Wahoo

Dec. 20, Johnson County Central

Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Malcolm

Jan. 7, Plattsmouth

Jan. 9, Omaha Duchesne

Jan. 11, at Syracuse

Jan. 14, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 16, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 23, at Yutan

Jan. 28, Auburn

Jan. 30, at Weeping Water

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Raymond Central

Feb. 14, Centennial

Malcolm

Dec. 6, at Weeping Water

Dec. 7, at Auburn

Dec. 10, Conestoga

Dec. 14, at Cross County

Dec. 17, at Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 21, Raymond Central

Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Louisville

Jan. 9, Palmyra

Jan. 10, at Milford

Jan. 14, at Fillmore Central

Jan. 17, Yutan

Jan. 18, at David City

Jan. 21, at Freeman

Jan. 24, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 25, at Mead

Jan. 28, at Johnson County Central

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, Wahoo

Milford

Dec. 6, at Fillmore Central

Dec. 7, Raymond Central

Dec. 7, Raymond Central

Dec. 13, at Fairbury

Dec. 14, Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 17, at Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 20, Centennial

Dec. 20, Centennial

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, at Auburn

Jan. 3, North Bend

Jan. 10, Malcolm

Jan. 11, at David City

Jan. 14, Syracuse

Jan. 18, at Thayer Central

Jan. 21, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 24, Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 28, at Sutton

Jan. 31, Wilber-Clatonia

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 14, at Sandy Creek

Minden

Dec. 5, Southern Valley

Dec. 7, at Ogallala

Dec. 10, at Lexington

Dec. 13, Broken Bow

Dec. 17, at Central City

Dec. 19, at Elm Creek

Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 6, at Gibbon

Jan. 10, Ainsworth

Jan. 11, Valentine

Jan. 14, at Ravenna

Jan. 16, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 18, McCook

Jan. 21, St. Paul

Jan. 24, Holdrege

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, at Cozad

Feb. 8, at Gothenburg

Feb. 13, Wood River

Mitchell

Dec. 5-17, Western Conference Tournament

Dec. 12, at Gering

Dec. 14, at Hemingford

Dec. 20, at Alliance

Dec. 21, Morrill

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout

Jan. 3, Bayard

Jan. 7, Southeast, Wyoming

Jan. 10, Scottsbluff

Jan. 11, Chadron

Jan. 14, at Sidney

Jan. 16, at Torrington, Wyoming

Jan. 18, at Bridgeport

Jan. 21, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming

Jan. 28, Kimball

Jan. 31, at Gordon-Rushville

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament

Feb. 13, Ogallala

Feb. 15, at Burns, Wyoming

Norfolk

Dec. 5, at Omaha Gross

Dec. 13, at Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 16, Hartington Cedar

Dec. 19, at Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 21, at West Point GACC

Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Winnebago

Jan. 7, Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 10, at Battle Creek

Jan. 14, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 17, at Wayne

Jan. 21, at Pierce

Jan. 25, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 28, at O’Neill

Jan. 30, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference

Feb. 13, Crofton

Feb. 14, Stanton

North Bend Central

Dec. 5, at Twin River

Dec. 7, Seward

Dec. 10, Schuyler

Dec. 12, at West Point-Beemer

Dec. 17, Stanton

Dec. 20, Pender

Dec. 27-28, North Bend Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Milford

Jan. 4, Raymond Central

Jan. 10, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 14, at Arlington

Jan. 16, at Wayne

Jan. 18, Fremont Bergan

Jan. 21, at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 24, at Oakland-Craig

Jan. 28, Madison

Jan. 30, at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, Tekamah-Herman

Feb. 13, at Howells-Dodge

O’Neill

Dec. 5, at Valentine

Dec. 13, Hartington Cedar

Dec. 17, Pierce

Dec. 20, at Battle Creek

Dec. 21, at Wayne

Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Crofton

Jan. 4, Adams Central

Jan. 7, at Winnebago

Jan. 10, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 16, Ainsworth

Jan. 18, at Creighton

Jan. 20, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 21, at Wagner, South Dakota

Jan. 24, at West Point GACC

Jan. 28, Norfolk

Jan. 30, at West Holt

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference

Feb. 11, at Plainview

Feb. 14, Ord

Ogallala

Dec. 6, at Lexington

Dec. 7, Minden

Dec. 13, at Sutherland

Dec. 14, at Chase County

Dec. 17, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 20, at Gering

Dec. 21, Hershey

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Perkins County

Jan. 9, Bridgeport

Jan. 10, at Cozad

Jan. 17, Sidney

Jan. 18, at Valentine

Jan. 24, at Alliance

Jan. 25, Ainsworth

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, at McCook

Feb. 8, Broken Bow

Feb. 11, Gothenburg

Feb. 13, at Mitchell

Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 5, Douglas County West

Dec. 6, at Bellevue Cornerstone

Dec. 10, Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 13, at Fremont Bergan

Dec. 16, Palmyra

Dec. 20, at Mead

Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 9, at Yutan

Jan. 14, Lincoln College View

Jan. 17, Omaha Christian

Jan. 18, Nebraska City

Jan. 21, at Fort Calhoun

Jan. 23, Weeping Water

Jan. 25-1, Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at CB Heartland Christian, Iowa

Feb. 7, at Lincoln Parkview

Feb. 8, Boys Town

Feb. 11, Nebraska City Lourdes

Feb. 13, at Cedar Bluffs

Omaha Concordia

Dec. 5, Boys Town

Dec. 6, at Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 10, at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 12, at Bennington

Dec. 17, Columbus Scotus

Dec. 27-28, North Bend Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament

Jan. 7, at Yutan

Jan. 9, Auburn

Jan. 14, at Ralston

Jan. 17, at Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 18, Omaha Duchesne

Jan. 21, Blair

Jan. 23, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Fremont Bergan

Feb. 8, at Omaha Mercy

Feb. 11, at Omaha Gross

Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 6, Omaha Concordia

Dec. 7, West Point-Beemer

Dec. 12, at Conestoga

Dec. 17, at Fremont Bergan

Dec. 21, at Beatrice

Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Elkhorn

Jan. 7, at Platteview

Jan. 14, Omaha Skutt

Jan. 16, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 28, Omaha Duchesne

Jan. 31, Omaha Gross

Feb. 4, at Blair

Feb. 6, at Omaha Mercy

Feb. 8, South Sioux City

Feb. 10, Bennington

Feb. 13, at Wahoo Neumann

Feb. 14, at Ralston

Ord

Dec. 6, Ainsworth

Dec. 7, at Central City

Dec. 10, at West Holt

Dec. 12, at Ravenna

Dec. 13, Kearney Catholic

Dec. 17, Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 21, Centura

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout

Jan. 7, Cozad

Jan. 10, at Gibbon

Jan. 11, CWC

Jan. 16, Burwell

Jan. 17, at St. Paul

Jan. 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 25, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 28, Wood River

Jan. 30, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Broken Bow

Feb. 14, at O’Neill

Pierce

Dec. 5, at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 10, BRLD

Dec. 13, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 14, at Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 17, at O’Neill

Dec. 20, Columbus Scotus

Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn

Jan. 9, at David City Aquinas

Jan. 10, Wayne

Jan. 14, at Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 16, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 17, Hartington Cedar

Jan. 21, Norfolk

Jan. 23, at Wynot

Jan. 25, at Battle Creek

Jan. 28, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 30, Crofton

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference

Feb. 13, West Point GACC

Raymond Central

Dec. 6, David City Aquinas

Dec. 7, at Milford

Dec. 7, at Milford

Dec. 12, Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 14, Syracuse

Dec. 20, at Douglas County West

Dec. 21, at Malcolm

Jan. 3, at Yutan

Jan. 4, at North Bend

Jan. 10, Arlington

Jan. 11, at Centennial

Jan. 14, David City

Jan. 17, Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 21, at Wahoo

Jan. 23, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 6, at Nebraska City

Feb. 8, at Platteview

Feb. 11, Louisville

Feb. 14, at Fort Calhoun

Southern Valley

Dec. 5, at Minden

Dec. 6, Elm Creek

Dec. 10, at Cambridge

Dec. 12, Gothenburg

Dec. 14, Overton

Dec. 17, Brady

Dec. 20, at Superior

Jan. 3, Phillipsburg, Kansas

Jan. 4, at Hershey

Jan. 7, at Franklin

Jan. 10, Bertrand

Jan. 14, Chase County at McCook Community College

Jan. 17, Holdrege

Jan. 23, Arapahoe

Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, at Alma

Feb. 8, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Feb. 11, Gibbon

Feb. 14, Dundy County-Stratton

St. Paul

Dec. 5, at Gibbon

Dec. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 12, Wood River

Dec. 13, Fillmore Central

Dec. 17, Tri County at York College

Dec. 20, at Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 21, Broken Bow

Dec. 27-28, North Bend Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 4, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 10, Sandy Creek

Jan. 11, at Adams Central

Jan. 14, at Central City

Jan. 17, Ord

Jan. 21, at Minden

Jan. 28, Centura

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Ravenna

Feb. 15, at Holdrege

Syracuse

Dec. 6, Falls City

Dec. 7, at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 12, Johnson County Central

Dec. 14, at Raymond Central

Dec. 17, Nebraska City

Dec. 20, Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 10, Wahoo

Jan. 11, Louisville

Jan. 14, at Milford

Jan. 18, Arlington

Jan. 21, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 24, at Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 25, at Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Douglas County West

Feb. 7, Platteview

Feb. 11, at Auburn

Feb. 14, Conestoga

Valentine

Dec. 5, O’Neill

Dec. 7, at McCook

Dec. 13, Todd County, South Dakota

Dec. 14, Cozad

Dec. 17, at Ainsworth

Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament

Jan. 3, West Holt

Jan. 4, at Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 10, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 11, at Minden

Jan. 14, at Winner, South Dakota

Jan. 17, Hershey

Jan. 18, Ogallala

Jan. 23, Stuart

Jan. 24, at Broken Bow

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, Gothenburg

Feb. 8, at Chadron

Feb. 13, at North Central

Wahoo

Dec. 5, Bennington

Dec. 6, at Aurora

Dec. 10, Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 13, Wayne

Dec. 17, Louisville

Dec. 20, at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 10, at Syracuse

Jan. 11, at Crete

Jan. 14, Omaha Mercy

Jan. 17, Platteview

Jan. 18, at Douglas County West

Jan. 21, Raymond Central

Jan. 23, at Waverly

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at David City Aquinas

Feb. 7, at Arlington

Feb. 11, at Malcolm

Wakefield-Allen

Dec. 5, Pender

Dec. 10, at Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 13, Omaha Nation

Dec. 17, at Randolph

Dec. 20, at Stanton

Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn

Jan. 3, at Westwood, Iowa

Jan. 4, at Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Jan. 7, at Madison

Jan. 9, Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 10, Walthill

Jan. 14, at Ponca

Jan. 16, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa

Jan. 21, at BRLD

Jan. 24, Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 27, at Homer

Jan. 30, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, Winnebago

Wayne

Dec. 6, Battle Creek

Dec. 7, at Ponca

Dec. 10, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 13, at Wahoo

Dec. 14, Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 20, Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 21, O’Neill

Jan. 6, West Point GACC

Jan. 10, at Pierce

Jan. 11, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 16, North Bend

Jan. 17, Norfolk

Jan. 21, at Crofton

Jan. 30, at West Point-Beemer

Feb. 11, Omaha South

Feb. 14, Arlington

West Point-Beemer

Dec. 5, Arlington

Dec. 7, at Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 10, Stanton

Dec. 12, North Bend

Dec. 17, at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 9, Fremont Bergan

Jan. 10, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 11, at BRLD

Jan. 14, Battle Creek

Jan. 16, at Schuyler

Jan. 18, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 24, at Twin River

Jan. 25, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 28, at Pierce

Jan. 30, Wayne

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, at Madison

Feb. 14, Oakland-Craig

Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 5, Tri County

Dec. 6, at Heartland

Dec. 12, at Raymond Central

Dec. 14, Superior

Dec. 20, at Fillmore Central

Dec. 21, Sandy Creek

Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, at Thayer Central

Jan. 3, at Syracuse

Jan. 9, at Johnson County Central

Jan. 11, at Southern

Jan. 16, Fairbury

Jan. 21, Centennial

Jan. 23, Freeman

Jan. 24, at Malcolm

Jan. 28, Palmyra

Jan. 31, at Milford

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 11, at Sutton

Feb. 14, David City

Winnebago

Dec. 5, Homer

Dec. 6, at Walthill

Dec. 12, at Omaha Nation

Dec. 14, at Adams Central

Dec. 17, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 19, at West Point GACC

Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn

Jan. 3, at Norfolk

Jan. 7, O’Neill

Jan. 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 14, Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 17, at Wynot

Jan. 21, Ponca

Jan. 28, at BRLD

Jan. 30, Pender

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Wakefield-Allen

Feb. 14, at Crow Creek, South Dakota

Class C-2

David City Aquinas

Dec. 6, at Raymond Central

Dec. 7, at Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 10, Howells-Dodge

Dec. 14, Fremont Bergan

Dec. 17, Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 21, at Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament

Jan. 4, at West Point GACC

Jan. 7, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 9, Pierce

Jan. 14, at Twin River

Jan. 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 18, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 24, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 25, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 4, Wahoo

Feb. 6, Columbus Scotus

Feb. 8, at Lincoln Christian

Feb. 11, Humphrey St. Francis

Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 5, Broken Bow

Dec. 6, at Pleasanton

Dec. 10, at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 13, at Gibbon

Dec. 14, at Central Valley

Dec. 19, Amherst

Dec. 20, St. Paul

Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday

Jan. 3, Central City

Jan. 9, at Wood River

Jan. 14, Shelton

Jan. 16, at Riverside

Jan. 21, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 24, Ravenna

Jan. 25, Ord

Jan. 28, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 31, at Burwell

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Ansley-Litchfield

Feb. 14, at Centura

Bayard

Dec. 6-17, Bayard Tournament

Dec. 13, Bridgeport

Dec. 14, at Creek Valley

Dec. 20, at Garden County

Dec. 21, Kimball

Jan. 3, at Mitchell

Jan. 4, Alliance

Jan. 10, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 11, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 14, Morrill

Jan. 16, at Sioux County

Jan. 17, Hemingford

Jan. 21-Jan. 25, Minuteman Activities Conference

Jan. 30, at Gering

Jan. 31, South Platte

Feb. 1, at Bridgeport

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Leyton

Feb. 14, Minatare

Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 5, Omaha Skutt

Dec. 7, Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 13, Norfolk

Dec. 17, at David City Aquinas

Dec. 19, at Norris

Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, at Omaha Gross

Jan. 4, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 9, at Bennington

Jan. 11, at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 14, West Point GACC

Jan. 17, Omaha Concordia

Jan. 24, Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 25, Harlan, Iowa at Sokol Arena

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Lincoln Christian

Feb. 13, Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 14, at Fremont Bergan

Blue Hill

Dec. 5, at Kenesaw

Dec. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 12, Superior

Dec. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 20, at Wood River

Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Silver Lake

Jan. 14, Gibbon

Jan. 17, at Red Cloud

Jan. 18, Franklin

Jan. 21, Harvard

Jan. 24, at Sandy Creek

Jan. 28, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 31, at Shelton

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Bertrand

Feb. 14, at Deshler

Boyd County

Dec. 5, North Central

Dec. 7, Wausa

Dec. 10, at Osmond

Dec. 12, at Crofton

Dec. 14, Summerland

Dec. 20, at Riverside

Dec. 21, Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Santee

Jan. 9, Stuart

Jan. 14, at Ainsworth

Jan. 17, at CWC

Jan. 23, West Holt

Jan. 25, at Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 27, Spalding

Jan. 30, Burke/South Central, South Dakota

Feb. 11, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Feb. 14, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Bridgeport

Dec. 6-17, Bayard Tournament

Dec. 13, at Bayard

Dec. 14, Sutherland

Dec. 17, Mullen

Dec. 20, at Hemingford

Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Southeast, Wyoming

Jan. 9, at Ogallala

Jan. 11, Hershey

Jan. 14, Leyton

Jan. 17, at Kimball

Jan. 18, Mitchell

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, SPVA Tournament

Jan. 30, at Creek Valley

Feb. 1, Bayard

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament

Feb. 13, Morrill

Feb. 14, at Gordon-Rushville

BRLD

Dec. 5, Omaha Nation

Dec. 7, at Homer

Dec. 10, at Pierce

Dec. 12, at Walthill

Dec. 13, Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 20, Howells-Dodge

Dec. 21, Boys Town

Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Ponca

Jan. 4, at Pender

Jan. 11, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 14, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 17, Oakland-Craig

Jan. 21, Wakefield-Allen

Jan. 24, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 25, at Stanton

Jan. 28, Winnebago

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, Wisner-Pilger

Feb. 14, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Burwell

Dec. 5, at Fullerton

Dec. 6, North Central

Dec. 13, Ravenna

Dec. 14, at West Holt

Dec. 20, St. Edward

Dec. 21, Twin Loup

Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Ainsworth

Jan. 9, at Central Valley

Jan. 11, Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 14, Riverside

Jan. 16, at Ord

Jan. 18-Jan. 25, Goldenrod Conference

Jan. 28, Palmer

Jan. 31, Arcadia/Loup City

Feb. 7, Spalding

Feb. 8, at Nebraska Christian

Feb. 13, at CWC

Feb. 14, at Heartland Lutheran

Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 5, East Butler

Dec. 10, at Lincoln College View

Dec. 12, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 14, at Spalding

Dec. 19, at Omaha Christian

Dec. 20, Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Dorchester

Jan. 7, at Mead

Jan. 10, Lewiston

Jan. 17, Elba

Jan. 18, at CB Heartland Christian, Iowa

Jan. 20, Boys Town

Jan. 21, Bellevue Cornerstone

Jan. 23, Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 25-1, Frontier Conference Tournament

Feb. 3, at School for the Deaf, Iowa

Feb. 7, at St. Edward

Feb. 11, at Bellevue Cornerstone

Feb. 13, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Centennial

Dec. 5, at David City

Dec. 7, Nebraska Christian

Dec. 12, Sandy Creek

Dec. 14, Tri County

Dec. 17, Fairbury

Dec. 20, at Milford

Dec. 20, at Milford

Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Superior

Jan. 4, at Heartland

Jan. 10, at Sutton

Jan. 11, Raymond Central

Jan. 14, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 17, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 18, at Central City

Jan. 21, at Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 28, at Fillmore Central

Jan. 31, Thayer Central

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 11, Yutan

Feb. 14, at Louisville

Centura

Dec. 7, at Wood River

Dec. 10, at Central City

Dec. 13, at Adams Central

Dec. 17, Central Valley

Dec. 21, at Ord

Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Sandy Creek

Jan. 7, Sutton

Jan. 11, Gothenburg

Jan. 14, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 16, Shelton

Jan. 18, at Cozad

Jan. 23, Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 24, Gibbon

Jan. 28, at St. Paul

Jan. 30, at Fullerton

Jan. 31, Ravenna

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Kearney Catholic

Feb. 14, Arcadia/Loup City

Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 6, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 7, at Madison

Dec. 10, Oakland-Craig

Dec. 12, at Winside

Dec. 13, at BRLD

Dec. 17, at David City

Dec. 21, at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday

Jan. 3, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 7, David City Aquinas

Jan. 10, at East Butler

Jan. 11, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 17, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 18, Pender

Jan. 23, Twin River

Jan. 24, at Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 28, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Feb. 13, Stanton

Bellevue Cornerstone

Dec. 6, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 10, at Mead

Dec. 14, at Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 16, School for the Deaf, Iowa

Dec. 20, Elba

Dec. 21, at Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Boys Town

Jan. 6, Lincoln College View

Jan. 10, Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 11, Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 16, at Omaha Christian

Jan. 21, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 24, Omaha Nation

Jan. 25-1, Frontier Conference Tournament

Feb. 3, at CB Heartland Christian, Iowa

Feb. 4, at Lincoln College View

Feb. 7, Boys Town

Feb. 11, Cedar Bluffs

Crofton

Dec. 5, Hartington Cedar

Dec. 6, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 10, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 12, Boyd County

Dec. 14, at West Point GACC

Dec. 19, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 20, Creighton

Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at O’Neill

Jan. 4, Battle Creek

Jan. 7, at Ponca

Jan. 10, CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic

Jan. 11, Dakota State Basketball Classic

Jan. 16, at West Central, South Dakota

Jan. 21, Wayne

Jan. 24, Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 30, at Pierce

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference

Feb. 13, at Norfolk

Feb. 14, Randolph

Cross County

Dec. 5, McCool Junction

Dec. 6, at Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 13, at Meridian

Dec. 14, Malcolm

Dec. 20, BDS

Dec. 21, at Hampton

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Friend

Jan. 7, Osceola

Jan. 9, at Sutton

Jan. 11, Heartland

Jan. 16, Twin River

Jan. 17, at David City

Jan. 21, Dorchester

Jan. 23, at Giltner

Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference

Feb. 4, at Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 8, at High Plains

Feb. 11, at East Butler

Feb. 14, Exeter-Milligan

Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 6, at Blue Hill

Dec. 7, at St. Paul

Dec. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 14, at Kenesaw

Dec. 17, Deshler

Dec. 20, at Sandy Creek

Dec. 21, at Central City

Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, at Ravenna

Jan. 11, Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 14, Centura

Jan. 17, at Gibbon

Jan. 18, at Adams Central

Jan. 24, at Superior

Jan. 28, Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 30, Ord

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Thayer Central

Feb. 14, at Wood River

Elm Creek

Dec. 5, Shelton

Dec. 6, at Southern Valley

Dec. 10, at Alma

Dec. 13, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 14, at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 19, Minden

Dec. 20, at Bertrand

Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Loomis

Jan. 11, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 16, at Axtell

Jan. 18, Kenesaw

Jan. 24, Pleasanton

Jan. 25, at Franklin

Jan. 28, at Ravenna

Jan. 31, Overton

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 11, at Hi-Line

Feb. 14, at Amherst

Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 5-17, Nebraska City Quad

Dec. 10, at Louisville

Dec. 13, at Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 14, Auburn

Dec. 17, Malcolm

Dec. 21, Weeping Water

Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 11, Oakland-Craig

Jan. 14, Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 17, Conestoga

Jan. 18, at Falls City

Jan. 24, at Milford

Jan. 25, Syracuse

Jan. 28, at Freeman

Jan. 30, Palmyra

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Johnson County Central

Feb. 13, at Mead

Fillmore Central

Dec. 6, Milford

Dec. 7, at Fairbury

Dec. 13, at St. Paul

Dec. 14, David City

Dec. 17, at Thayer Central

Dec. 20, Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 21, Adams Central

Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 9, at Central City

Jan. 11, at Superior

Jan. 14, Malcolm

Jan. 16, Heartland

Jan. 24, at Tri County

Jan. 25, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 28, Centennial

Jan. 31, at Gibbon

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 11, Sandy Creek

Feb. 14, at Sutton

Freeman

Dec. 5, Palmyra

Dec. 7, at Lincoln Christian

Dec. 13, at Yutan

Dec. 14, at Conestoga

Dec. 17, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 20, Auburn

Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Johnson County Central

Jan. 4, at Southern

Jan. 10, at Pawnee City

Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, Malcolm

Jan. 23, at Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 28, Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 31, Diller-Odell

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Sterling

Feb. 13, at Johnson-Brock

Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 5-17, GICC Tournament

Dec. 13, at Columbus Scotus

Dec. 14, North Platte

Dec. 17, Blue Hill

Dec. 20, at Lincoln Christian

Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Holdrege

Jan. 7, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 10, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 11, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 14, at York

Jan. 17, David City Aquinas

Jan. 21, at Wood River

Jan. 23, at Centura

Jan. 25, Adams Central

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Aurora

Feb. 7, at Lexington

Feb. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia

West Point GACC

Dec. 6, Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 7, at Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 10, at Columbus Scotus

Dec. 12, at Wynot

Dec. 14, Crofton

Dec. 19, Winnebago

Dec. 21, Norfolk

Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, David City Aquinas

Jan. 6, at Wayne

Jan. 14, at Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 16, at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 18, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 21, Battle Creek

Jan. 24, O’Neill

Jan. 25, at Hartington Cedar

Jan. 30, at Mead

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference

Feb. 11, at Pender

Feb. 13, at Pierce

Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 5, Columbus Scotus

Dec. 7, at Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 13, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 14, at Blue Hill

Dec. 17, at Ord

Dec. 20, Sutton

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, at Fillmore Central

Jan. 9, Sandy Creek

Jan. 11, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 14, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 16, Minden

Jan. 18, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 21, Superior

Jan. 24, David City Aquinas

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Adams Central

Feb. 8, Lincoln Lutheran

Feb. 13, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Hemingford

Dec. 6, Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 7, at Hyannis

Dec. 14, Mitchell

Dec. 17, Hay Springs

Dec. 20, Bridgeport

Dec. 21, at Leyton

Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament

Jan. 4, Niobrara County (Lusk), Wyoming

Jan. 9, Garden County

Jan. 10, at Minatare

Jan. 14, Chadron

Jan. 17, at Bayard

Jan. 18, Sioux County

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament

Jan. 28, at Crawford

Feb. 1, at Edgemont, South Dakota

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Morrill

Feb. 14, at Kimball

Hi-Line

Dec. 5, Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 6, Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 10, at Maxwell

Dec. 13, at Pleasanton

Dec. 14, Wallace

Dec. 17, at Bertrand

Dec. 20-21, SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Southwest

Jan. 7, Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 9, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 16, at Alma

Jan. 17, at Arapahoe

Jan. 21, at Overton

Jan. 23, Medicine Valley

Jan. 24, Loomis

Jan. 28, Amherst

Jan. 31, Axtell

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 11, Elm Creek

Feb. 14, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Homer

Dec. 5, at Winnebago

Dec. 7, BRLD

Dec. 10, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 17, Wynot

Dec. 19, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa

Dec. 20, at Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at River Valley, Iowa

Jan. 7, Randolph

Jan. 10, West Sioux, Iowa at Tyson Event Center

Jan. 11, at Omaha Nation

Jan. 14, Pender

Jan. 17, at Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 21, at Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 24, Walthill

Jan. 27, Wakefield-Allen

Jan. 28, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, Hartington Cedar

Feb. 14, at Ponca

Howells-Dodge

Dec. 5, Pierce

Dec. 6, at Stanton

Dec. 10, at David City Aquinas

Dec. 12, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 14, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 17, West Point-Beemer

Dec. 20, at BRLD

Dec. 21, Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 11, Plainview

Jan. 14, Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 17, at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 18, at Mead

Jan. 24, at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 25, Pender

Jan. 28, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 13, North Bend

Johnson County Central

Dec. 6, at Mead

Dec. 10, at Southern

Dec. 12, at Syracuse

Dec. 14, Pawnee City

Dec. 17, Palmyra

Dec. 20, at Louisville

Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Freeman

Jan. 4, Tri County

Jan. 9, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, at Weeping Water

Jan. 23, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 24, at Auburn

Jan. 28, Malcolm

Jan. 30, at Conestoga

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, Elmwood-Murdock

Feb. 13, Yutan

Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 5-17, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad

Dec. 10, Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 13, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 16, at Pawnee City

Dec. 20, Fremont Bergan

Jan. 4, Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 7, at Johnson-Brock

Jan. 10, at Falls City

Jan. 14, at Auburn

Jan. 17, at Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 24, Lewiston

Jan. 25, at Weeping Water

Jan. 28, at Sterling

Jan. 31, at Tri County

Feb. 11, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Feb. 14, at Boys Town

Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 5, at Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 7, West Point GACC

Dec. 10, at Twin River

Dec. 12, at Pender

Dec. 19, Norfolk

Dec. 20, Homer

Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament

Jan. 9, at Wakefield-Allen

Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament Wausa

Jan. 14, at Howells-Dodge

Jan. 16, Battle Creek

Jan. 18, at Hartington Cedar

Jan. 21, at Walthill

Jan. 24, Clarkson/Leigh

Feb. 1, at Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 3, at Riverside

Feb. 7, Omaha Nation

Feb. 11, Creighton

Madison

Dec. 5, Schuyler

Dec. 7, Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 10, at Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 14, St. Edward

Dec. 17, at Plainview

Dec. 21, Oakland-Craig

Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Wakefield-Allen

Jan. 9, at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 11, Twin River

Jan. 14, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 17, at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 18, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 21, Stanton

Jan. 23, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 27, at Pender

Jan. 28, at North Bend

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, West Point-Beemer

Feb. 13, at David City

Maxwell

Dec. 6, at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 7, Creek Valley

Dec. 10, Hi-Line

Dec. 12, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 14, at Mullen

Dec. 20, Paxton

Jan. 4, at Arapahoe

Jan. 10, at Hershey

Jan. 11, at Overton

Jan. 14, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 17, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 18, at Cambridge

Jan. 21, Brady

Feb. 7, Wallace

Feb. 11, Sutherland

Mead

Dec. 6, Johnson County Central

Dec. 10, Bellevue Cornerstone

Dec. 13, at Palmyra

Dec. 14, at Douglas County West

Dec. 20, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 21, at East Butler

Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 10, at Yutan

Jan. 14, at Weeping Water

Jan. 16, Boys Town

Jan. 18, Howells-Dodge

Jan. 21, at Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 25, Malcolm

Jan. 30, West Point GACC

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 13, Elmwood-Murdock

Feb. 14, at Omaha Christian

Morrill

Dec. 6-17, Kimball Tournament

Dec. 10, Hay Springs

Dec. 13, at Garden County

Dec. 14, at Kimball

Dec. 20, Edgemont, South Dakota

Dec. 21, at Mitchell

Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Sioux County Invite

Jan. 10, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyoming

Jan. 14, at Bayard

Jan. 17, Minatare

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament

Jan. 28, Lingle Ft. Laramie, Wyoming

Jan. 31, at Crawford

Feb. 1, Sioux County

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament

Feb. 11, Hemingford

Feb. 13, at Bridgeport

Feb. 15, Gordon-Rushville

North Central

Dec. 5, at Boyd County

Dec. 6, at Burwell

Dec. 12, at CWC

Dec. 14, Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 17, Burke/South Central, South Dakota

Dec. 20, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Dec. 21, Gregory, SD

Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Battle Creek

Jan. 9, Summerland

Jan. 10, at Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 16, West Holt

Jan. 17, at Twin Loup

Jan. 21, Niobrara/Verdigre

Jan. 23, Ainsworth

Jan. 24, at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 28, Ansley-Litchfield

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Colome, South Dakota

Feb. 13, Valentine

Oakland-Craig

Dec. 5, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 7, Boys Town

Dec. 10, at Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 13, Pender

Dec. 14, Howells-Dodge

Dec. 17, Winnebago

Dec. 19, at Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 21, at Madison

Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Omaha Nation

Jan. 10, Stanton

Jan. 11, at Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 17, at BRLD

Jan. 21, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 24, North Bend

Jan. 25, Norris B at Sokol Arena

Jan. 28, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, at Fremont Bergan

Feb. 14, at West Point-Beemer

Palmyra

Dec. 5, at Freeman

Dec. 6, Southern

Dec. 10, at Johnson-Brock

Dec. 13, Mead

Dec. 16, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 17, at Johnson County Central

Dec. 19, Weeping Water

Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament

Jan. 6, Douglas County West

Jan. 7, at Sterling

Jan. 9, at Malcolm

Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, at Conestoga

Jan. 24, Yutan

Jan. 28, at Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 30, at Elmwood-Murdock

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 13, Pawnee City

Ponca

Dec. 5, Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 7, Wayne

Dec. 12, Randolph

Dec. 14, at Irene-Wakonda, South Dakota

Dec. 17, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 19, at Vermillion, South Dakota

Dec. 20, at Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn

Jan. 3, BRLD

Jan. 7, Crofton

Jan. 11, Dakota Valley, SD Site: Tyson Event Center Tyson Event Center

Jan. 14, Wakefield-Allen

Jan. 17, Elk Point-Jefferson, South Dakota

Jan. 21, at Winnebago

Jan. 23, at Walthill

Jan. 28, Hartington Cedar

Jan. 30, at Wynot

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 14, Homer

Ravenna

Dec. 5, Amherst

Dec. 12, Ord

Dec. 13, at Burwell

Dec. 17, at Kearney Catholic

Dec. 19, Gibbon

Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 10, Wood River

Jan. 11, at Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 14, Minden

Jan. 16, Central City

Jan. 21, at Sutton

Jan. 24, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 28, Elm Creek

Jan. 31, at Centura

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, St. Paul

Feb. 13, at Adams Central

Sandy Creek

Dec. 5, Wood River

Dec. 7, David City

Dec. 12, at Centennial

Dec. 14, at Friend

Dec. 20, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 21, at Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Centura

Jan. 9, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 10, at St. Paul

Jan. 14, at Deshler

Jan. 18, Superior

Jan. 24, Blue Hill

Jan. 25, Thayer Central

Jan. 28, at Fairbury

Jan. 30, Sutton

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 11, at Fillmore Central

Feb. 14, Milford

Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 6, Cross County

Dec. 7, David City Aquinas

Dec. 13, Giltner

Dec. 14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 17, at Heartland

Dec. 20, at McCool Junction

Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday

Jan. 3, at High Plains

Jan. 10, at Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 11, Meridian

Jan. 14, at Centennial

Jan. 17, Hampton

Jan. 18, at Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 21, David City

Jan. 23, at Dorchester

Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference

Feb. 4, Fullerton

Feb. 7, at BDS

Feb. 13, East Butler

Feb. 14, at Osceola

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 6, at Twin Loup

Dec. 7, at Amherst

Dec. 13, Cambridge

Dec. 14, Pleasanton

Dec. 17, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 20, Medicine Valley

Dec. 30-31, Maxwell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Hershey

Jan. 9, at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 11, at Bertrand

Jan. 17, at Maxwell

Jan. 18, at Brady

Jan. 21, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 23, at Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 25-1, MNAC Tournament

Feb. 7, Mullen

Feb. 8, Southern Valley

Feb. 11, at Anselmo-Merna

Feb. 14, Hi-Line

Southern

Dec. 6, at Palmyra

Dec. 10, Johnson County Central

Dec. 13, at Tri County

Dec. 14, at Deshler

Dec. 17, Falls City

Dec. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Freeman

Jan. 9, Friend

Jan. 11, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, Diller-Odell

Jan. 24, at Sterling

Jan. 28, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 31, Johnson-Brock

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Lewiston

Feb. 14, at Thayer Central

Stanton

Dec. 6, Howells-Dodge

Dec. 7, at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 10, at West Point-Beemer

Dec. 13, at Battle Creek

Dec. 17, at North Bend

Dec. 20, Wakefield-Allen

Dec. 21, at Pender

Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 4, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 10, at Oakland-Craig

Jan. 11, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 14, Plainview

Jan. 17, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 21, at Madison

Jan. 25, BRLD

Jan. 28, Twin River

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 13, at Clarkson/Leigh

Feb. 14, at Norfolk

Summerland

Dec. 5, at Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 6, at CWC

Dec. 10, at Riverside

Dec. 13, Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 14, at Boyd County

Dec. 17, at Stuart

Dec. 19, Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Plainview

Jan. 9, at North Central

Jan. 10, at West Holt

Jan. 14, Creighton

Jan. 16, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 17, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 24, Osmond

Jan. 28, Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 30, Wausa

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Feb. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Feb. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Superior

Dec. 10, Fairbury

Dec. 12, at Blue Hill

Dec. 14, at Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 20, Southern Valley

Jan. 3, at Centennial

Jan. 10, at Thayer Central

Jan. 11, Fillmore Central

Jan. 14, at Heartland

Jan. 18, at Sandy Creek

Jan. 21, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 24, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 28, Deshler

Feb. 14, at Lawrence-Nelson

Sutton

Dec. 6, at Kearney Catholic

Dec. 10, at Heartland

Dec. 17, BDS

Dec. 20, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 3, at Nebraska Christian

Jan. 7, at Centura

Jan. 9, Cross County

Jan. 10, Centennial

Jan. 16, Wood River

Jan. 17, Thayer Central

Jan. 21, Ravenna

Jan. 23, at Fairbury

Jan. 28, Milford

Jan. 30, at Sandy Creek

Feb. 11, Wilber-Clatonia

Feb. 14, Fillmore Central

Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 6, at Pender

Dec. 7, Stanton

Dec. 10, at Douglas County West

Dec. 13, Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 14, Twin River

Dec. 17, at Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 19, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 21, at Arlington

Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament

Jan. 11, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 14, at BRLD

Jan. 17, Madison

Jan. 18, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 21, at Oakland-Craig

Jan. 23, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 24, Howells-Dodge

Jan. 28, at Omaha Mercy

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, at North Bend

Thayer Central

Dec. 5, at Belleville-Republic Co., Kansas

Dec. 7, at Sterling

Dec. 13, Red Cloud

Dec. 14, Fairbury

Dec. 17, Fillmore Central

Dec. 20, at Heartland

Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 10, Superior

Jan. 11, Deshler

Jan. 17, at Sutton

Jan. 18, Milford

Jan. 21, at Friend

Jan. 25, at Sandy Creek

Jan. 28, Tri County

Jan. 31, at Centennial

Feb. 1, David City

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 11, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Feb. 14, Southern

Tri County

Dec. 5, at Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 7, Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 9, Pawnee City

Dec. 13, Southern

Dec. 14, at Centennial

Dec. 17, St. Paul at York College

Dec. 19, Johnson-Brock

Dec. 30, Diller-Odell

Jan. 3, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 4, at Johnson County Central

Jan. 7, at Friend

Jan. 9, at Fairbury

Jan. 13-Jan. 18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 24, Fillmore Central

Jan. 28, at Thayer Central

Jan. 30, at Lewiston

Jan. 31, Nebraska City Lourdes

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Feb. 14, at Sterling

West Holt

Dec. 6, at Creighton

Dec. 10, Ord

Dec. 13, at Ainsworth

Dec. 14, Burwell

Dec. 17, CWC

Dec. 21, at Battle Creek

Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Valentine

Jan. 10, Summerland

Jan. 11, at Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 16, at North Central

Jan. 20, Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 21, at Plainview

Jan. 23, at Boyd County

Jan. 28, at Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 30, O’Neill

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Niobrara/Verdigre

Feb. 13, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 5, Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 6, at West Point GACC

Dec. 13, at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 19, Oakland-Craig

Dec. 20, at Wayne

Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Stanton

Jan. 7, Arlington

Jan. 9, Madison

Jan. 10, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 17, Howells-Dodge

Jan. 18, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 21, Twin River

Jan. 28, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 30, North Bend

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 11, at BRLD

Feb. 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Wood River

Dec. 5, at Sandy Creek

Dec. 7, Centura

Dec. 10, Adams Central

Dec. 12, at St. Paul

Dec. 20, Blue Hill

Dec. 21, at Gibbon

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Amherst

Jan. 9, Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 10, at Ravenna

Jan. 16, at Sutton

Jan. 17, Broken Bow

Jan. 21, Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 23, at Shelton

Jan. 24, Central City

Jan. 28, at Ord

Jan. 30, Nebraska Christian

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Feb. 13, at Minden

Feb. 14, Doniphan-Trumbull

Yutan

Dec. 5-17, Nebraska City Quad

Dec. 10, at Arlington

Dec. 13, Freeman

Dec. 17, Weeping Water

Dec. 20, Conestoga

Dec. 21, at Omaha Mercy

Jan. 3, Raymond Central

Jan. 7, Omaha Concordia

Jan. 9, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 10, Mead

Jan. 14, Douglas County West

Jan. 17, at Malcolm

Jan. 18, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 21, at Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 23, Louisville

Jan. 24, at Palmyra

Jan. 28, at David City

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Centennial

Feb. 13, at Johnson County Central

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription