Subdistricts for Nebraska high school girls basketball start on Monday. Check out the whole schedule below.
* * *
CLASS B
B-1 at Omaha Mercy
Monday: Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Ralston-Duchesne winner vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30 p.m.
B-2 at Platteview
Monday: Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Gross, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Skutt-Gross winner vs. Platteview, 6 p.m.
B-3 at Plattsmouth
Monday: Nebraska City vs. Waverly, 7p.m. Tuesday: Nebraska City-Waverly winner vs. Plattsmouth, 7 p.m.
B-4 at Bennington
Monday: Schuyler vs. Blair, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Schuyler-Blair winner vs. Bennington, 7 p.m.
B-5 at Crete
Monday: Crete vs. Seward, 6 p.m.; Norris vs. Beatrice, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.
B-6 at Grand Island Northwest
Monday: Grand Island Northwest vs. Aurora, 6 p.m.; Hastings vs. York, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.
B-7 at McCook
Monday: Lexington vs. Holdrege, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Lexington-Holdrege winner vs. McCook, 5 p.m.
B-8 at Sidney
Monday: Sidney vs. Alliance, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Gering vs. Scottsbluff, 7 (MT). Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT).
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Ralston
Tuesday: Omaha Roncalli vs. Fort Calhoun, 5:30 p.m.; Omaha Concordia vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 7:15. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.
C1-2 at Waverly
Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood vs, Conestoga, 6 p.m.; Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 5:30 p.m.
C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger
Tuesday: West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 6 p.m.; Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 5:30 p.m.
C1-4 at David City Aquinas
Monday: Douglas County West vs. David City, 7 p.m. Tuesday: DC West-David City winner vs. North Bend, 6 p.m.; Arlington vs. Wahoo, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-5 at Lincoln Southwest
Monday: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Raymond Central, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central winner vs. Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.; Malcolm vs. Milford, 7:45 p.m. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-6 at Beatrice
Monday: Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Falls City-WC winner vs. Syracuse, 5:15 p.m.; Auburn vs. Fairbury, 7.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-7 at Norfolk
Tuesday: Norfolk Catholic vs. Wayne, 6 p.m.; Pierce vs. Battle Creek, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.
C1-8 at Columbus
Monday: Central City vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Central City-Lakeview winner vs. St. Paul, 6 p.m.; Boone Central/Newman Grove vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.
C1-9 at Burwell
Monday: Ainsworth vs. Valentine, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Ainsworth-Valentine winner vs. Broken Bow, 6 p.m.; O’Neill vs. Ord, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-10 at Kearney
Monday: Minden vs. Gibbon, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Minden-Gibbon winner vs. Kearney Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Southern Valley vs. Adams Central, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-11 at North Platte
Tuesday: Chase County vs. Cozad, 6 p.m.; Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C1-12 at Bridgeport
Tuesday: Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 p.m. (MT); Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m. (MT).
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Weeping Water
Tuesday: Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 6 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-2 at Logan View
Monday: Mead vs. Cedar Bluffs, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Mead-Cedar Bluffs winner vs. Oakland-Craig, 6 p.m.; Tekamah-Herman vs. Yutan, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-3 at Diller-Odell
Tuesday: Southern vs. Tri County, 6 p.m.; Johnson County vs. Freeman, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-4 at Pender
Monday: Homer vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Homer-Wisner Pilger winner vs. Ponca, 5:30 p.m.; BRLD vs. West Point GACC, 7:30, Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic
Monday: Stanton vs. Madison, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Stanton-Madison winner vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 6 p.m.; Norfolk Lutheran vs. Howells-Dodge, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-6 at Malcolm
Monday: Shelby-Rising City vs. Wahoo Neumann, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Shelby RC-Neumann winner vs. Cross County, 6 p.m.; David City Aquinas vs. Centennial, 7:45.Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-7 at O’Neill
Monday: Boyd County at West Holt, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Boyd County-West Holt winner vs. Crofton, 6 p.m.; Summerland vs. North Central, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-8 at Fairbury
Monday: Thayer Central vs. Sandy Creek, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Thayer Central-Sandy Creek winner vs. Superior, 5 p.m.; Sutton vs. Fillmore Central, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
C2-9 at Adams Central
Tuesday: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.; Blue Hill vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-10 at Ord
Monday: Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Arcadia-Centura winner vs. Ravenna, 6 p.m.; Wood River vs. Burwell, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-11 at Gothenburg
Tuesday: South Loup vs. Hi-Line, 5:30 p.m.; Maxwell vs. Elm Creek, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
C2-12 at Gering
Tuesday: Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Bayard vs. Morrill, 7 (MT). Thursday: Final, 7 p.m. (MT).
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at West Point
Monday: Omaha Christian vs. Walthill 7 p.m. Tuesday: Omaha Christian-Walthill winner vs. Fremont Bergan, 6 p.m.; Omaha Nation vs. Pender, 8.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-2 at Auburn
Tuesday: Weeping Water vs. Pawnee City, 6:15 p.m.; Humboldt-TRS vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-3 at Ponca
Monday: Creighton vs. Wausa, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Creighton-Wausa winner vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6 p.m.; Niobrara-Verdigre vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D1-4 at Battle Creek
Monday: Osmond vs. Plainview, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Osmond-Plainview winner vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6 p.m.; Neligh-Oakdale vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-5 at Albion
Tuesday: CWC vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m.; Elgin/Pope John vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-6 at Cross County
Monday: Twin River vs. High Plains, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Twin River-High Plains winner vs. Fullerton, 6 p.m.; East Butler vs. Palmer, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central
Monday: McCool Junction vs. Deshler, 7 p.m. Tuesday: McCool Junction-Deshler winner vs. Meridian, 6 p.m.; Heartland vs. Diller-Odell, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-8 at Kearney Catholic
Tuesday: Pleasanton vs. Amherst, 6 p.m.; Ansley-Litchfield vs. Shelton, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-9 at Sandy Creek
Monday: Axtell vs. Harvard, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Axtell-Harvard winner vs. Alma, 6 p.m.; Kenesaw vs. Franklin, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-10 at Brady
Tuesday: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 5 p.m.; Overton vs. North Platte St. Pat’s, 7. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.
D1-11 at McCook
Monday: Southwest vs. Arapahoe, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Southwest-Arapahoe winner vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 6:30 p.m.; Hitchcock County vs. Cambridge, 8. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D1-12 at Ogallala (Prairie View School)
Tuesday: South Platte vs. Sutherland, 5 p.m. (MT); Perkins County vs. Kimball, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m. (MT).
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Pawnee City
Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lincoln Parkview, 6 p.m.; Lewiston vs. Sterling, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-2 at Hartington (Werner Activity)
Tuesday: Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 6 p.m.; Winside vs. Randolph, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-3 at Centennial
Monday: Osceola vs. Friend, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Osceola-Friend winner vs. Exeter-Milligan 6 p.m.; Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D2-4 at Niobrara
Tuesday: Stuart vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.; Santee vs. Bloomfield, 8. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-5 at Greeley (Central Valley High)
Tuesday: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Spalding Academy, 6 p.m.; Riverside vs. St. Edward, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-6 at Grand Island Central Catholic
Monday: Giltner vs. Hampton, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Giltner-Hampton winner vs. BDS, 6 p.m.; Nebraska Christian vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-7 at Broken Bow
Monday: GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Heartland-Elba winner vs. Anselmo-Merna, 5 p.m.; Twin Loup vs. SEM, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.
D2-8 at Southern Valley
Monday: Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Red Cloud, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Wilcox Hildreth-Red Cloud winner vs. Loomis, 5:30 p.m.; Bertrand vs. Silver Lake, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D2-9 at Paxton
Tuesday: Mullen vs. Hyannis, 5 p.m. (MT); Sandhills/Thedford vs. Arthur County, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)
D2-10 at North Platte (McDaid Elementary)
Monday: Medicine Valley vs. Paxton, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Medicine Valley-Paxton winner vs. Wallace, 6 p.m.; Brady vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.
D2-11 at Chadron State
Tuesday: Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 5 p.m. (MT); Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)
D2-12 at Sidney (Middle School)
Monday: Creek Valley vs. Potter-Dix, 6 p.m. (MT). Tuesday: Creek Valley-Potter Dix vs. Leyton, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Minatare vs. Garden County, 7 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.