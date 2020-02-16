Subdistricts for Nebraska high school girls basketball start on Monday. Check out the whole schedule below.

* * *

CLASS B

B-1 at Omaha Mercy

Monday: Ralston vs. Omaha Duchesne, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Ralston-Duchesne winner vs. Omaha Mercy, 5:30 p.m.

B-2 at Platteview

Monday: Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Gross, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Skutt-Gross winner vs. Platteview, 6 p.m.

B-3 at Plattsmouth

Monday: Nebraska City vs. Waverly, 7p.m. Tuesday: Nebraska City-Waverly winner vs. Plattsmouth, 7 p.m.

B-4 at Bennington

Monday: Schuyler vs. Blair, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Schuyler-Blair winner vs. Bennington, 7 p.m.

B-5 at Crete

Monday: Crete vs. Seward, 6 p.m.; Norris vs. Beatrice, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m.

B-6 at Grand Island Northwest

Monday: Grand Island Northwest vs. Aurora, 6 p.m.; Hastings vs. York, 7:30. Tuesday: Final, 7 p.m.

B-7 at McCook

Monday: Lexington vs. Holdrege, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Lexington-Holdrege winner vs. McCook, 5 p.m.

B-8 at Sidney

Monday: Sidney vs. Alliance, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Gering vs. Scottsbluff, 7 (MT). Tuesday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT).

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Ralston

Tuesday: Omaha Roncalli vs. Fort Calhoun, 5:30 p.m.; Omaha Concordia vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot, 7:15. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.

C1-2 at Waverly

Tuesday: Ashland-Greenwood vs, Conestoga, 6 p.m.; Boys Town vs. Louisville, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 5:30 p.m.

C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger

Tuesday: West Point-Beemer vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 6 p.m.; Wakefield-Allen vs. Winnebago, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 5:30 p.m.

C1-4 at David City Aquinas

Monday: Douglas County West vs. David City, 7 p.m. Tuesday: DC West-David City winner vs. North Bend, 6 p.m.; Arlington vs. Wahoo, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-5 at Lincoln Southwest

Monday: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Raymond Central, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central winner vs. Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.; Malcolm vs. Milford, 7:45 p.m. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-6 at Beatrice

Monday: Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Falls City-WC winner vs. Syracuse, 5:15 p.m.; Auburn vs. Fairbury, 7.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-7 at Norfolk

Tuesday: Norfolk Catholic vs. Wayne, 6 p.m.; Pierce vs. Battle Creek, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.

C1-8 at Columbus

Monday: Central City vs. Columbus Lakeview, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Central City-Lakeview winner vs. St. Paul, 6 p.m.; Boone Central/Newman Grove vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.

C1-9 at Burwell

Monday: Ainsworth vs. Valentine, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Ainsworth-Valentine winner vs. Broken Bow, 6 p.m.; O’Neill vs. Ord, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-10 at Kearney

Monday: Minden vs. Gibbon, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Minden-Gibbon winner vs. Kearney Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Southern Valley vs. Adams Central, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-11 at North Platte

Tuesday: Chase County vs. Cozad, 6 p.m.; Hershey vs. Gothenburg, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C1-12 at Bridgeport

Tuesday: Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5 p.m. (MT); Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m. (MT).

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Weeping Water

Tuesday: Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Bellevue Cornerstone, 6 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-2 at Logan View

Monday: Mead vs. Cedar Bluffs, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Mead-Cedar Bluffs winner vs. Oakland-Craig, 6 p.m.; Tekamah-Herman vs. Yutan, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-3 at Diller-Odell

Tuesday: Southern vs. Tri County, 6 p.m.; Johnson County vs. Freeman, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-4 at Pender

Monday: Homer vs. Wisner-Pilger, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Homer-Wisner Pilger winner vs. Ponca, 5:30 p.m.; BRLD vs. West Point GACC, 7:30, Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic

Monday: Stanton vs. Madison, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Stanton-Madison winner vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 6 p.m.; Norfolk Lutheran vs. Howells-Dodge, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-6 at Malcolm

Monday: Shelby-Rising City vs. Wahoo Neumann, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Shelby RC-Neumann winner vs. Cross County, 6 p.m.; David City Aquinas vs. Centennial, 7:45.Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-7 at O’Neill

Monday: Boyd County at West Holt, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Boyd County-West Holt winner vs. Crofton, 6 p.m.; Summerland vs. North Central, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-8 at Fairbury

Monday: Thayer Central vs. Sandy Creek, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Thayer Central-Sandy Creek winner vs. Superior, 5 p.m.; Sutton vs. Fillmore Central, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

C2-9 at Adams Central

Tuesday: Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Doniphan-Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.; Blue Hill vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-10 at Ord

Monday: Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Arcadia-Centura winner vs. Ravenna, 6 p.m.; Wood River vs. Burwell, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-11 at Gothenburg

Tuesday: South Loup vs. Hi-Line, 5:30 p.m.; Maxwell vs. Elm Creek, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

C2-12 at Gering

Tuesday: Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Bayard vs. Morrill, 7 (MT). Thursday: Final, 7 p.m. (MT).

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at West Point

Monday: Omaha Christian vs. Walthill 7 p.m. Tuesday: Omaha Christian-Walthill winner vs. Fremont Bergan, 6 p.m.; Omaha Nation vs. Pender, 8.Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-2 at Auburn

Tuesday: Weeping Water vs. Pawnee City, 6:15 p.m.; Humboldt-TRS vs. Johnson-Brock, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-3 at Ponca

Monday: Creighton vs. Wausa, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Creighton-Wausa winner vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 6 p.m.; Niobrara-Verdigre vs. Hartington-Newcastle, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D1-4 at Battle Creek

Monday: Osmond vs. Plainview, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Osmond-Plainview winner vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6 p.m.; Neligh-Oakdale vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-5 at Albion

Tuesday: CWC vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m.; Elgin/Pope John vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-6 at Cross County

Monday: Twin River vs. High Plains, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Twin River-High Plains winner vs. Fullerton, 6 p.m.; East Butler vs. Palmer, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-7 at Fillmore Central

Monday: McCool Junction vs. Deshler, 7 p.m. Tuesday: McCool Junction-Deshler winner vs. Meridian, 6 p.m.; Heartland vs. Diller-Odell, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-8 at Kearney Catholic

Tuesday: Pleasanton vs. Amherst, 6 p.m.; Ansley-Litchfield vs. Shelton, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-9 at Sandy Creek

Monday: Axtell vs. Harvard, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Axtell-Harvard winner vs. Alma, 6 p.m.; Kenesaw vs. Franklin, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-10 at Brady

Tuesday: Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Sandhills Valley, 5 p.m.; Overton vs. North Platte St. Pat’s, 7. Thursday: Final, 6 p.m.

D1-11 at McCook

Monday: Southwest vs. Arapahoe, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Southwest-Arapahoe winner vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 6:30 p.m.; Hitchcock County vs. Cambridge, 8. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D1-12 at Ogallala (Prairie View School)

Tuesday: South Platte vs. Sutherland, 5 p.m. (MT); Perkins County vs. Kimball, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m. (MT).

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Pawnee City

Tuesday: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lincoln Parkview, 6 p.m.; Lewiston vs. Sterling, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-2 at Hartington (Werner Activity)

Tuesday: Wynot vs. Emerson-Hubbard, 6 p.m.; Winside vs. Randolph, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-3 at Centennial

Monday: Osceola vs. Friend, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Osceola-Friend winner vs. Exeter-Milligan 6 p.m.; Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D2-4 at Niobrara

Tuesday: Stuart vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.; Santee vs. Bloomfield, 8. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-5 at Greeley (Central Valley High)

Tuesday: Humphrey St. Francis vs. Spalding Academy, 6 p.m.; Riverside vs. St. Edward, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-6 at Grand Island Central Catholic

Monday: Giltner vs. Hampton, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Giltner-Hampton winner vs. BDS, 6 p.m.; Nebraska Christian vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 7:45. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-7 at Broken Bow

Monday: GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Elba, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Heartland-Elba winner vs. Anselmo-Merna, 5 p.m.; Twin Loup vs. SEM, 7. Thursday: Final, 7 p.m.

D2-8 at Southern Valley

Monday: Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Red Cloud, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Wilcox Hildreth-Red Cloud winner vs. Loomis, 5:30 p.m.; Bertrand vs. Silver Lake, 7. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D2-9 at Paxton

Tuesday: Mullen vs. Hyannis, 5 p.m. (MT); Sandhills/Thedford vs. Arthur County, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)

D2-10 at North Platte (McDaid Elementary)

Monday: Medicine Valley vs. Paxton, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: Medicine Valley-Paxton winner vs. Wallace, 6 p.m.; Brady vs. Wauneta-Palisade, 7:30. Thursday: Final, 6:30 p.m.

D2-11 at Chadron State

Tuesday: Sioux County vs. Hay Springs, 5 p.m. (MT); Crawford vs. Cody-Kilgore, 6:30 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)

D2-12 at Sidney (Middle School)

Monday: Creek Valley vs. Potter-Dix, 6 p.m. (MT). Tuesday: Creek Valley-Potter Dix vs. Leyton, 5:30 p.m. (MT); Minatare vs. Garden County, 7 (MT). Thursday: Final, 6 p.m. (MT)

