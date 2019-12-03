Nebraska high school girls basketball starts Thursday. Here's a scouting report on every team in Class A, Class B and the Omaha area.
NOTE: Not all schools returned preseason information sheets.
* * *
Class A
Bellevue East
Coach: Brittany Wilson, 1st year. 2018-19: 3-20.
Returning starters – Seniors: Keiley Hein, 5-11, F. Sophomores: Baylee Egan, 5-10, F/G; Avery Heilig, 5-6, G.
Outlook: Young Chieftains hope to show improvement for new coach Wilson.
Bellevue West
Coach: Dane Bacon, 2nd year. 2018-19: 8-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Siarra Roberts, 5-8, F. Sophomores: Taryn Wharton, 5-5, G; Emma Crisman, 5-7. G.
Outlook: Thunderbirds look to build on a young core of players.
Columbus
Coach: Dave Licari, 22nd year. 2018-19: 4-18.
Returning starters – Seniors: Gracie Luebbe, 5-5, G. Juniors: Jaleigh Adams-Tuls, 5-11, F.
Outlook: The Discoverers should have a good balance of inside and outside; newcomers will be counted on to contribute.
Elkhorn
Coach: Jennifer Wragge, 14th year. 2018-19: 19-6, Class B state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Maddy Meehan, 5-10, G/F. Juniors: Tia Murray, 6-2, F.
Outlook: The return of leading scorer Meehan (14 ppg.) should help the Antlers’ transition to Class A.
Elkhorn South
Coach Terry Graver, 10th year. 2018-19: 13-14, Class B state semifinalist.
Returning starters – Seniors: Reese Baltzell, 5-7, G. Juniors: Rylee Gray, 6-3, C; Cami Small, 5-10, F.
Outlook: The Storm step up to Class A this season but without point guard Lily Ziemkiewicz, whose family moved to Texas; Gray averaged 10.5 ppg and 8.8 rpg.
Fremont
Coach: Kelly Flynn, 2nd year. 2018-19: 18-8.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sydney Golladay, 5-9, G. Sophomores: Taylor McCabe, 5-9, G; Macy Bryant, 5-10, C.
Outlook: Tigers came within one win of state last season for veteran coach Flynn; heavily-recruited McCabe set a school record as a freshman with 72 3-pointers.
Grand Island
Coach: Scott Hirchert, 2nd year. 2018-19: 2-21.
Returning starters – Seniors: Rya Chavez, 5-6, G; Tori hale, 5-6, G; Katie Zuelow, 5-7, F.
Outlook: Islanders return three senior starters in hopes of improving.
Gretna
Coach: Jerome Skrdla, 27th year. 2018-19: 7-12.
Returning starters – Seniors: Hanna Spearman, 5-8, G; Madison Haddix, 5-10, F; Jaiden Albright, 5-5, G. Juniors: Avery Kallman, 6-1, F.
Outlook: Dragons will be looking to make amends after a rare losing season; longtime coach Skrdla is sixth all-time in Nebraska with 560 wins.
Kearney
Coach: Kyle Fletcher, 1st year. 2018-19: 13-11.
Returning starters – Seniors: Adi Wood; Lily Novacek; Aspen Rusher
Outlook: The Bearcats return three starters, including two – Wood and Rusher – who averaged more than 10 points per game; Fletcher takes over as head coach.
Lincoln East
Coach: Dennis Prichard, 14th year. 2018-19: 19-7, state semifinalist.
Returning starters – Seniors: Delaney Roberts, 5-7, G; Taylor Searcey, 5-9, G; Skylar Kreifels, 5-10, F; Charley Bovaird, 5-10, F. Juniors: Olivia Kugler, 5-7, G.
Outlook: Spartans return everyone from last year’s state tourney squad; Bovaird averaged 14.1 ppg.
Lincoln High
Coach: Dominique Kelley, 2nd year. 2018-19: 11-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Nyayongah Gony, 6-3, F; Nyayien Koang, 6-3, C; Kaysia Woods, 6-0, G. Sophomores: Kaysia Woods, 6-0, G.
Outlook: The Links have the height and a talented freshman class to make some noise in Class A; Gony is a Miami recruit.
Lincoln Northeast
Coach: Charity Iromuanya, 1st year. 2018-19: 16-7.
Returning starters – Seniors: McKenna Minter, 5-10, G.
Outlook: Rockets move on as former player Iromuanya takes over for Steve Bartek; Minter, who averaged 17 points last season, is committed to Seton Hall.
Lincoln North Star
Coach: Ellen Jorgenson, 4th year. 2018-19: 10-11.
Returning starters – Juniors: Abby Krieser, G; Saylor Schaefer, G. Sophomores: Alivya Bollen, F/G.
Outlook: Navigators will be young and small but very quick; looking to build on last year’s 10-win season.
Lincoln Pius X
Coach: Ryan Psota, 2nd year. 2018-19: 20-5, state semifinalist.
Returning starters – Seniors: Lauren Taubenheim, 6-2, C. Juniors: Jillian Aschoff, 5-7, G; Alexis Markowski, 6-3, C.
Outlook: Thunderbolts look to take next step after a triple-overtime loss in last year’s state tourney semifinals; must replace graduated Kloee Sander (14 ppg).
Lincoln Southeast
Coach: Isaiah Dell, 2nd year. 2018-19: 11-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kennedy Kirkendall, 5-3, G; Mackenzie Toomey, 5-7, G. Juniors: Brittany Wulf, 5-11, C.
Outlook: Knights need to replace eight seniors, and that won't be easy.
Lincoln Southwest
Coach: Jeff Rump, 6th year. 2018-19: 22-5, state runner-up.
Returning starters – Seniors: Emerson Barada, 5-5, G. Juniors: Katie Carpenter, 5-8, G; Skylor Pieper, 5-7, G; Kate Dilsaver, 5-10, F; Riley Wells, 5-11, C; Carly Coen, 5-11, F.
Outlook: Silver Hawks’ top three scorers from last season graduated; an emphasis on defense will be part of a new scheme.
Millard North
Coach: Dave Diehl, 5th year. 2018-19: 23-4, state champion.
Returning starters – Seniors: Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, 5-9, G; Elle Danley, 5-9, G.
Outlook: The defending champs graduated three starters but the return of Avila-Ambrosi (13 ppg) is a plus.
Millard South
Coach: Bryce Meyers, 7th year. 2018-19: 21-4, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Maddie Krull, 5-11, G; Jayme Horan, 6-0, G/F; Chloe Carr, 5-11, F; Makenna Bray, 6-0, F; Haley McClanathan, 6-0, F. Sophomores: Megan Belt, 5-7, G.
Outlook: Patriots return most of the firepower from last year’s squad that fell in the first round at state; the Class A preseason favorite.
Millard West
Coach: Marc Kruger. 2018-19: 13-11.
Returning starters – Seniors: Honnah Leo, 5-10, G/F; Kennedy Darner, 5-9, G; Jenna Bohaty, 6-0, F.
Outlook: Wildcats must replace a trio of three-year starters; newcomers will need to step up.
Norfolk
Coach: Jared Oswald, 5th year. 2018-19: 5-18.
Returning starters – Seniors: Anden Baumann; Jalen Hoffman; Jordyn Schommer.
Outlook: Panthers will rely heavily on younger players; Schommer will be sidelined this season by a knee injury.
North Platte
Coach: Tyson Hammond, 2nd year. 2018-19: 12-10.
Returning starters – Seniors: Callie Haneborg, 5-5, G. Juniors: Gracie Haneborg, 5-8, G; Abby Orr, 6-1, F/C.
Outlook: Bulldogs return three starters and hope to build off last year’s 12-win performance.
Omaha Benson
Coach: Finis Jones, 3rd year. 2018-19: 18-7, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Daisha McGlothin, 5-8, F. Juniors: Kiera Estima, 5-8, G.
Outlook: The Bunnies graduated their top three scorers from last season; younger players will be counted on immediately.
Omaha Burke
Coach: Randall Howard, 3rd year. 2018-19: 11-12.
Returning starters – Juniors: Aanaya Harris, 6-0, F; Hailey Ingram, 5-7, G.
Outlook: Bulldogs could make some noise if returning non-starters step up; Harris, who has several Division I offers, is closing in on 1,000 points.
Omaha Central
Coach: Mike Kroupa, 1st year. 2018-19: 4-20.
Returning starters – Juniors: Nyanuar Pal, 6-3, F. Sophomores: Aaniya Webb, 5-10, G; Aniah Wayne, 5-8, G; Claire Williams, 5-7, G.
Outlook: The Eagles have some potential and could show improvement for new coach Kroupa.
Omaha Marian
Coach: Peter Cunningham, 4th year. 2018-19: 11-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Parker Stafford, 6-0, F/C; Maggie Pallesen, 5-7, G. Juniors: Aryannah Harrison, 5-8, G; CeCe Hacker, 5-7, G.
Outlook: Crusaders, seeking their first state tournament berth since 2010, have a nice mix of returnees and newcomers.
Omaha North
Coach: Michaela Dailey, 4th year. 2018-19: 6-16.
Returning starters – Juniors: Kionna Moton, 5-6, G.
Outlook: With just one returning starter, young players will be counted on heavily.
Omaha South
Coach: Neil Askew, 1st year. 2018-19: 2-22.
Returning starters – Seniors: Paige McConnell, 5-11, C. Juniors: RaeShaun Richott, 5-7, G; Allie Dietz, 5-5, G.
Outlook: Packers return three starters for new coach Askew.
Omaha Westside
Coach: Steve Clark, 9th year. 2018-19: 24-5, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ella Wedergren, 5-9, G; Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, 6-2, F; Abby Hellman, 5-8, F.
Outlook: Warriors return three starters but team chemistry will be a key; talented newcomers will provide depth.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Josh Siske, 5th year. 2018-19: 22-5, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Olivia Boudreau, 5-9, G; Lindsey Ingwerson, 6-0, C. Juniors: Jenna Hoelscher, 5-10, G.
Outlook: Monarchs return one high-scoring guard in Boudreau but must replace the other, graduated starter Josey Ryan.
South Sioux City
Coach: Steve Selk, 1st year. 2018-19: 16-6.
Returning starters – Seniors: Tiffany Tinker, 5-10, F. Juniors: Kyra Fischer, 5-8, G; Hannah Strom, 5-7, G; Jalen Galvin, 5-11, F.
Outlook: Cardinals seek to bounce back from a disappointing finish to last year, losing at home in the district final; former Elkhorn South assistant Selk takes over for Molly Hornbeck.
Class B
Alliance
Coach: Troy Unzicker, 2nd year. 2018-19: 7-15.
Returning starters – Sophomores: Angie Davis, 5-4, G.
Outlook: Bulldogs, who return just one starter, must rely on younger players.
Aurora
Coach: Cole Carraher, 1st year. 2018-19: 8-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Paxtyn Dummer, 5-5, F. Juniors: Cassidy Knust, 5-3, G; Jaylee Schuster, 5-10, G/F.
Outlook: Huskies return three starters but just one senior for new coach Carraher.
Beatrice
Coach: Jalen Weeks, 2nd year. 2018-19: 9-12.
Returning starters – Seniors: Addie Barnard, 5-6, G; Olivia Aden, 5-6, G; Carley Leners, 5-9, F; Lexi Schwartz, 5-7, C. Juniors: Mak Hatcliff, 5-6, G.
Outlook: Lady Orange return everyone from last year; Leners, a Hastings College recruit, averaged almost 14 points.
Bennington
Coach: John O’Connor, 5th year. 2018-19: 14-10.
Returning starters – Seniors: Whitney Wullenwaber, 5-7, G; Miley Prine, 5-10, G.
Outlook: Badgers graduated five players who helped last year’s squad get within one win of state; Prine averaged 13.2 ppg last season.
Blair
Coach: Matt Aschoff, 5th year. 2018-19: 6-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sophia Grantham, G. Sophomores: Makayla Baughman, G; Avory French, C.
Outlook: Bears will field a very young team; speed could be the squad’s strength.
Crete
Coach: John Larsen, 2nd year. 2018-19: 21-6, state runner-up.
Returning starters – Seniors: Morgan Maly, 6-1, F; Ellie Allen, 6-3, C; Jayda Weyand, 5-4, G. Juniors: lexi Mach, 5-9, F; Hannah Newton, 5-9, G.
Outlook: The Cardinals return all but one from last year’s state tourney team; Maly (19.9 ppg, 8.5 rpg) is one of the best in the state.
Grand Island Northwest
Coach: Russ Moerer, 2nd yar. 2018-19: 21-5, state champion.
Returning starters – Seniors: Whitney Brown, 5-8, G; Lauren Hauser, 5-10, F. Juniors: Shanae Suttles, 5-7, G.
Outlook: A challenging early schedule will test the defending champion; Brown averaged 17 ppg last year and was named a first-team all-stater.
Holdrege
Coach: Derek Runcie, 1st year. 2018-19: 4-18.
Returning starters – Seniors: Jirsie Klein, 5-6, G. Juniors: Taylor Wiser, 5-5, G. Sophomores: Mallory Pfeifer, 5-9, F; McKenna Ortgiesen, 6-0, C.
Outlook: New coach and a new attitude for the Dusters, who haven’t reached state since 2014.
Lexington
Coach: Robb Koerting, 2nd year. 2018-19: 7-19.
Returning starters – Seniors: Madison Sutton, 5-11, C. Juniors: Klair Fagot, 5-8, G. Sophomores: Cordelia Harbison, 5-8, G; Sarah Treffer, 5-5, G.
Outlook: The Minutemaids return four starters but still have a very young team.
McCook
Coach: Amy Scheil, 22nd year. 2018-19: 10-11.
Returning starters – Juniors: Liviya Weir, 5-8, G; Tiara Matson, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Peyton Doucet, 5-6, G.
Outlook: Young Bison (one senior) graduated much of their height and scoring; defense and quickness will be two keys.
Norris
Coach: Mark Hagerman, 19th year. 2018-19: 11-12.
Returning starters – Seniors: Taryn Tracy, 5-5 G; Molly Ramsey, 5-1, G. Juniors: Brianna Stai, 6-0, C.
Outlook: Always-tough Titans hope to bounce back after a rare losing season; Stai averaged almost 13 ppg and 9 rpg last year.
Omaha Duchesne
Coach: Brad Thomas, 1st year. 2018-19: 8-14.
Returning starters – Seniors: Gracie Phillips, 5-4, G; Allie Caldwell, 5-11, F.
Outlook: New coaching staff and several promising freshmen give the Cardinals hope this season.
Omaha Gross
Coach: Marty Gilson, 1st year. 2018-19: 16-10.
Returning starters – Seniors: Mackenna Sidzyik, G; Julia Miller, G; Raegan Hughes, C.
Outlook: A new coach and a new system for the Cougars, who had a solid 16-win season last year.
Omaha Mercy
Coach: Scott Stara, 6th year. 2018-19: 8-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Summer Mann, 5-7, G; Sierra Mann, 5-5, G; Anna Sommers, 5-4, G; Abbey Wilson, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Elizabeth Rosenthal, 5-4, g.
Outlook: Monarchs, seeking their first state tourney berth in almost 40 years, return everyone from last season; major improvement expected.
Omaha Skutt
Coach: Kip Colony, 2nd year. 2018-19: 18-7, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Juniors: CeCe Behrens, 5-9, G; Kae reeves, 5-6, F.
Outlook: SkyHawks hope to build on last year’s success, which included the school’s first trip to state since 2011.
Platteview
Coach: Gary Wood, 1st year. 2018-29: 15-11.
Returning starters – Seniors: Anna Koehler, 5-8, G; Halle Johnson, 5-7, G; Emma Lewis, 5-7, G/F.
Outlook: Trojans return eight players from the varsity for new coach Wood, a former assistant at Bellevue East.
Ralston
Coach: Paul Markley, 5th year. 2018-19: 0-22.
Returning starters – Seniors: E’saunjia Stewart, 5-8, G; Natalya Wells, 5-9, C. Juniors: Carmen Dudley, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Alex Johnson, 5-8, C.
Outlook: Rams ready to move on from last season; the return of four starters will help.
Scottsbluff
Coach: David Bollish, 3rd year. 2018-19: 13-10.
Returning starters – Seniors: Yarra Garcia, 5-7, G; Aubry Krentz, 5-6, G; Emma Herman, 6-0, C. Sophomores: Brady Laucomer, 5-7, F.
Outlook: Bearcats came close to state last year, losing to eventual state champion Grand Island Northwest 58-50 in the district final; four starters return.
Seward
Coach: Tom Tvrdy, 18th year. 2018-19: 20-5, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Sophomores: Hannah Benedict, 5-6, G.
Outlook: Rebuilding Bluejays graduated four starters; Tvrdy is 15th all-time in coaching wins with 464.
Sidney
Coach: Tyler Shaw, 14th year. 2018-19: 22-4, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Mattie Johnson, 6-0, F; Nicole Birner, 5-7, G.
Outlook: The graduation of five seniors from last year’s 22-win squad makes it tough; Johnson averaged almost 12 ppg.
Waverly
Coach: John Cockerill, 4th year. 2018-19: 23-3, state semifinalist.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ellie Bream, 5-11, F; Julia Martin, 5-7, G. Juniors: Macy Persinger, 5-10, F.
Outlook: The Vikings graduated seven from last year's 23-win squad, including most of their offensive firepower.
York
Coach: Matt Kern, 14th year. 2018-19: 10-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Natalia Dick, 5-11, C. Juniors: Maddie Portwine, 5-11, G. Sophomores: Masa Scheierman, 6-0, F; Destiny Shepherd, 5-5, G.
Outlook: Dukes return much of their scoring from last season and should show improvement.
Omaha-area
Ashland-Greenwood
Coach: Barry Fangmeyer, 6th year. 2018-19: 8-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Mackenzie Mayer, F; Hannah Hatzenbuehler, F. Juniors: Kiara Libal, G; Chloe Bergsten, G; Saige Craven, F; Carly vonRentzell, F.
Outlook: The Bluejays return a nice nucleus, so improvement is expected.
Douglas County West
Coach: Russ Ninemire, 1st year. 2019-20: 2-21.
Returning starters – Juniors: Vassie Vieth, 5-5, G. Sophomores: Faith White, 5-8, F.
Outlook: Longtime Sandy Creek coach Ninemire (583 career wins) takes over the Falcons; heavy reliance on the young players this season.
Elmwood-Murdock
Coach: Paul Dwyer, 1st year. 2018-19: 9-14.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sydney Anderson, 5-7, G; Lauren Justesen, 5-8, F. Juniors: Jayden Halferty, 5-9, F; Payton Florell, 5-9, F. Sophomores: Brenna Schmidt, 6-4, C.
Outlook: The return of Anderson and Justesen helps; Dwyer takes over as head coach.
Fort Calhoun
Coach: Allie Schleifer, 6th year. 2018-19: 2-21.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kennedy Bradburn, 5-10, C; Kinsley Wimer, 5-9, C. Juniors: Rianna Wells, 5-3, G; Mackenzie Hansen, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Tessa Skelton, 5-2, G.
Outlook: Experience, leadership and a deeper bench fuel optimism for the Pioneers.
Louisville
Coach: Wally Johnson, 13th year. 2018-19: 21-4.
Returning starters – Seniors: Faye Jacobsen, 6-1, F.
Outlook: The Lions came within one win of state last season but return just one starter; young players will need to step up.
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Coach: Brad Dunlap, 1st year. 2018-19: 17-8.
Returning starters – Seniors: Grace Thaden, 5-11, C; Cecan Porter, 5-7, G; Emalie Wightman, 5-7, G. Juniors: Josie Petrulis, 5-6, G.
Outlook: The Raiders return four starters from last year’s 17-win squad; improved defense will be a key for new coach Dunlap.
Omaha Christian
Coach: Natasha Kerrigan, 1st year. 2018-19: 10-7.
Returning starters – None.
Outlook: The Eagles will rely heavily on the younger players for new coach Kerrigan.
Omaha Roncalli
Coach: Don Jensen, 23rd year. 2018-19: 16-9.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sam Mausbach, 5-7, G; Payton Stoffel, 5-4, G. Juniors: Abbey Schwarz, 5-5, G.
Outlook: Crimson Pride, who return three starters, came within one win of state last season; the athletic Schwarz is a Nebraska soccer recruit.
Wahoo
Coach: Linda Walker, 23rd year. 2018-19: 26-2, Class C-1 state semifinalist.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kendal Brigham, 5-5, G.
Outlook: The Warriors graduated four starters from last year’s third-place finisher; Brigham averaged 10.2 ppg.
Wahoo Neumann
Coach: Jason Simons, 12th year. 2018-19: 23-3, Class C-1 champion.
Returning starters – None.
Outlook: Cavaliers will need to replace all five starters as they move from C-1 to C-2.
Yutan
Coach: Rod Henkel, 13th year. 2018-19: 20-5.
Returning starters – Seniors: Molly Davis, 5-6, G; Johanna Vandenack, 5-8, F; Emma Lloyd, 5-8, F.
Outlook: Chieftains graduated four starters from last year’s 20-win team; key returnee is Davis, a varsity player since freshman year.
